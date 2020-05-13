Path To $2600 Is The Worst-Case Scenario For Amazon

The company's Beta is now relatively very low. This is a valuable advantage in the current unstable market.

At the current stage of the company's development, the growth rate of revenue is more important than profit.

Over the past three months, Amazon stock price has risen, which cannot be said of other companies on the FAAMG list.

I will start with a quantitative analysis and then move on to a qualitative one.

Technical parameters

From the way the stock price of a company reacts to sharp market movements, one can judge its fundamental state. Over the past three months, Amazon (AMZN) stock price has risen, which cannot be said of other companies on the FAAMG list. This is undoubtedly a strong result.

Data by YCharts

Starting from 2010, the stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend (that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis):

With the exception of a small gap at the beginning of this year, Amazon's actual stock price has been fluctuating along this trend for more than a year:

It means that the company's capitalization is growing in accordance with its natural, long-term trend. By the way, before the end of the current year, the trend line reaches a level of $2,500 per share.

Estimates

After the last quarterly report, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of Amazon's revenue in the current and next fiscal year have increased:

Which cannot be said about the EPS growth:

Amazon does not pay dividends. And at the current stage of the company's development, the growth rate of revenue is more important than profit. Therefore, in this context and in this case, I focus more on revenue.

Growth drivers

Let’s analyze a little more thoroughly how the company’s revenue affects its capitalization.

Over the last 10 years, Amazon’s capitalization has been in a strong linear relationship with the revenue TTM absolute size:

As you can see, this relationship identifies Amazon’s current capitalization as balanced. Note, if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model, the company’s balanced price per share in Q4 2020 will be around $2670.

But there is another side to the story. Having considered the relationship between Amazon’s revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple, it should also be recognized that the current ratio of the multiple is in the “expensive” zone:

Now let’s look at EBITDA.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, AMZN's current price is balanced:

When we consider the data of the last 18 years, only a weak relationship between Amazon’s EBITDA growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple is revealed. But this relationship also describes the current price of the company as balanced.

Within the bounds of the described relationships, Amazon's current capitalization is at least not extremely overvalued. And this already distinguishes the company from, for example, Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT).

Comparable valuation

For today, I single out only one multiple, which makes it possible to qualitatively compare Amazon with other companies - this is the Forward P/E multiple adjusted by the expected annual revenue growth rate in the next FY.

Judging by this multiple, Amazon stock price is now below the balanced level.

Risk Parameters

Amazon's Beta is now relatively very low. But more importantly, the company's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is less than 0.3:

It means that a decrease of S&P 500 to 1% will be accompanied by an average decrease of this company's stock price to only 0.3%. In my opinion, this is a valuable advantage in the current unstable market.

Sentiments

Let's be honest, why do investors buy Amazon shares? Of course, not because of the potential dividends or buyback. In my opinion, the main reason is the growth rate of the company. And at this stage of the company's development, this growth is mainly measured through the revenue growth rate. And as Amazon's latest financial report showed, there is no significant slowdown.

The epidemic seems to have changed our lives:

And now, a traditional shopping trip is associated with a health risk. Which automatically makes us make more purchases online. I understand that this is a simple logical sequence, but it will accelerate the growth of Amazon.

Bottom line

Even if a second wave of the market fall happens, I expect Amazon stock price to continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.