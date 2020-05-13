Nvidia: Brace For Impact

In addition to tracking the revenue figure, investors should examine its bifurcated revenue trends, its management's outlook for Q2 and how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted its business.

Author's Note: There's a variation between Nvidia's Q1 FY21 revenue estimates sourced from YCharts ($3.182 billion) and estimates sourced from FactSet ($2.97 billion).

Nvidia (NVDA) will be reporting its Q1 FY21 results on May 21. Investors would be curious to see if the chipmaker meets the Street’s revenue estimates of $3.182 billion during the currently uncertain macroeconomic environment. But in addition to tracking the headline item, investors must also monitor its segment revenue trends, listen in on its management’s comments about how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the business and their product roadmap, and what’s their revenue outlook for Q2. These items are likely going to dictate where the company and its shares will head next.

The Coronavirus Impact

Technology firms across the globe have been variably impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. While some have faced supply chain-related challenges under partially and completely locked down markets, others have sailed through comfortably without any issues. So, the first item of order is to listen in on management’s comments on how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted their business, financially and operationally.

The chipmaker generated about 37% of its total revenue from the US and China during Q4, and both the markets have been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. As far as comparables go, AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) management noted during their earnings call on April 28 that they saw strong demand trends in the datacenter space but PC demand was sluggish due to the temporary closure of brick-and-mortar stores. From the call:

Some softness based on the COVID-19 situation in China that had an impact on PC-related sales in the first quarter, both component and system demand were relatively strong for online vendors, and offline channel sales were weaker than expected as many retail outlets across China were closed for a large part of the quarter. PC demand was strong in the rest of the world, thus offsetting China's softness…But as it relates to data center, it’s positive for the data center market. Certainly, some of our largest customers ask us to accelerate some of our deployments.

The problem here is that AMD and Nvidia’s product portfolios don’t entirely overlap so we can’t generalize AMD management’s comments and apply them in Nvidia’s case. Also, there may be pockets within the GPU space, wherein AMD may be short on supplies and Nvidia possibly swooped in to capitalize on the shortfall, or vice versa. So, it’s possible that we also see a market share shakeup between the two chipmakers wherever their products are competing.

Hence, investors should listen in on Nvidia management’s comments to get a sense of how their business has been impacted, financially and operationally, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, it’s unclear at the time of this writing if Nvidia is going to stick to its product roadmap, alter it, or defer some of its releases until market conditions normalize in a bid to maximize the return on investment of its existing product portfolio. The rumorverse is currently split on whether Nvidia is going with TSMC’s (NYSE:TSM) 7nm or Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) 10nm node for its upcoming Ampere GPUs.

Nvidia is scheduled to kickstart its GPU Technology Conference on May 14, wherein it’s expected to release new Ampere SKUs. While this would be a good forum for the chipmaker’s top brass to address the technological aspects pertaining to these releases, I suspect that updates relating to changes in product strategy, that are more relevant for investors, will be shared on its upcoming earnings call on May 21.

Bifurcated Performance

Next, we need to also ascertain the financial impact on Nvidia’s various revenue streams to get a better picture of its state of operations.

(Source: Business Quant)

Nvidia’s management is expecting their Q1 revenue to come in at $3 billion. The figure includes a $100 million anticipated hit to its data center and gaming revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak. From their Q4 earnings call:

… our estimates are split between an impact possibly on gaming and data center, and split pretty much equally. The $100 million also reflects what may be supply challenges or maybe overall demand. But we're still looking at those to get a better understanding where we think that might be.

But here’s the thing.

We know that Nvidia has a sizable revenue exposure to China and its Q1 usually ends in the last week of April. The country came out of its state of lockdown during April which means the reopening of brick-and-mortar PC parts stores could provide a modest boost to Nvidia’s gaming revenue in Q1.

Also, AMD and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) saw strong demand from their data center customers in Q1 as work-from-home norms caused a surge in network traffic across the globe. Unless Nvidia saw a different trend altogether, or was supply-crunched, its datacenter revenues should ideally register healthy sales growth as well.

From Intel’s last conference call:

Our data-centric businesses grew 34% and now represent approximately 51% of the Company’s revenue, and our PC-centric business grew 14%.

From AMD’s last conference call:

…as it relates to data center, it’s positive for the data center market. Certainly, we’ve seen some of our largest customers ask us to accelerate some of our deployments. And we look forward to continuing to ramp our server business.

The $100 million cut in Nvidia management’s Q1 revenue outlook was based on the expectation that its data center and gaming revenues will remain sluggish. However, positive commentary from AMD and Intel, along with the reopening of businesses in China, leads me to believe that Nvidia would be able to outperform its management’s Q1 revenue guidance.

Investors should also monitor its management’s revenue guidance for Q2. It will provide clarity on whether such strong demand trends will be prevalent in the near future as well, or if this sales momentum will eventually fizzle out.

However, I would also say that Nvidia’s auto revenues could be distressed in Q1. The reason being, auto sales in certain markets have literally come to a halt and the chipmaker’s automobile customers may be encouraged to slash their capital expenditures in a bid to stay financially afloat.

As far as analyst estimates go, Nvidia’s Q1 revenues are forecasted to come in at $3.18 billion. It exceeds the management’s guidance of $3 billion, plus or minus 2%, and corroborates my bull thesis on the name.

Final Thoughts

There are several variables associated with investing in Nvidia for the time being at least. I would recommend readers and investors to stay vigilant and be ready to reassess their investment thesis in the chipmaker, once it reports its Q1 earnings. Tracking its bifurcated revenues and listening in on its management’s comments about demand trends, product strategy and their Q2 revenues would provide clarity about where the company and its shares head next. Good Luck!

