Skechers Beats Nike On All Accounts

Skechers and other shoe companies are likely to see extreme revenue declines in Q2 due to store closures and retail bankruptcies.

Though it may seem like a long time ago COVID-19's original name was "Novel Coronavirus 2019," in some ways, I find this original name more fitting as the virus's societal and economic impacts are truly novel. There is no precedent in today's current conditions. As such, few analysts have a safe example to use in order to gauge how the situation will unfold.

Followers of my research may know that I have a particular interest in companies that have seen their stock price decline substantially due to the situation. Indeed, it seems clear the virus will cause permanent equity impairment to many companies as they are pushed into a state of financial distress.

Some may take little to no-hit in the short run but see long-lasting negative impacts due to the knock-on effects of a drop in global income and production (In my opinion, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be among these). Some are likely to take a significant short-term hit, but be unaffected in the long run. Personally, I believe Skechers (SKX) will be among these.

Skechers Likely to See a "V-Shaped" Recovery

Skechers has closed all of its U.S. and European company-owned retail stores. Other retailers that sell Skechers like Stage Stores (SSI) find themselves bankrupt, potentially meaning an accounts receivable loss for Skechers and other shoe companies. The same may be true for J. C. Penney (JCP) as the 'Retail Apocalypse' enters its deadliest phase.

Without a doubt, Q2 will be awful for Skechers and will likely see a significant decline in revenue as in-store sales crumble. However, no shoe lasts forever. If consumers delay buying new shoes, they still must eventually buy shoes. Therefore, Skechers is likely to be among the few companies that see a "V-Shaped" recovery when stores are reopened.

After lockdowns are over, many people will still find themselves unemployed and it may be years until a full economic recovery is made. I imagine many consumers will look to trim discretionary purchases such as new cars, smartphones, and homes. However, Skechers' shoes are not an expensive luxury item and shoe purchases can only be delayed so long.

Luckily, Skechers is aiming to reopen stores as soon as possible. According to CEO Michael Greenberg, the company plans to have 350 stores open in North America by the third week of May. It has already reopened in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and other states where permitted. Greenberg also mentioned that the company is seeing a surge in demand for occupational footwear due to its connection with healthcare and safety workers.

In other words, the recovery is coming soon and is likely to be strong when it does. It is still exposed to supply-chain risks with most of its products being produced in China and Vietnam, but most likely partner factories will remain open.

Skechers Beats Nike On All Metrics

Over the past ten years, Nike (NKE) has become the paragon of shoe companies. It has gained from the growing shoe collecting hobby and has managed strong public relations. Its stock price has been one of the top performers and its stock has rarely declined.

However, Skechers is actually the faster-growing company of the two. As you can see below, Skechers has managed consistently greater revenue growth over most of the past decade despite having lower share-price growth:

Data by YCharts

Skechers remains much smaller than Nike. Over the past twelve months, Nike has managed $41B in revenue while Skechers had $5.1B. In my opinion, this gives Skechers an edge over Nike when it comes to future market-share growth potential.

In general, companies with greater growth have higher valuations. However, this is not true with Skechers and Nike. As you can see below, Skechers' valuation metrics are all substantially lower than Nike's by 50% or more:

Data by YCharts

Based on these metrics, SKX is substantially undervalued compared to Nike. However, there is an important area where it is less clear who has the advantage. In general, Nike's profit margins have been greater than Skechers' and have seen less historical volatility. Does this mean SKX should trade at a third of the valuation of NKE? I think not. However, it does help explain the discrepancy.

As you can see below, Nike generally has higher margins of around 10%. However, Skechers has seen its gross margins rise above Nike's and now has far superior financial health as seen by its Altman Z-score:

Data by YCharts

This may imply that Skechers is developing an edge over Nike. Most interesting is the decline in Nike's financial health seen by its down-trending Altman Z-score. This is a metric that accounts for working capital, retained earnings, and leverage and is a strong predictor of bankruptcy. Nike's metric is still high at 3.8, meaning its bankruptcy risk is low, but it is interesting to see how it has been consistently trending lower.

The Bottom Line

If you're looking for a growing company at a (very) reasonable price with rapid turnaround potential, Skechers is a solid stock. Its TTM "P/E" valuation is only 14X and after lockdowns are over I expect its market share to grow long term. The company also has improved its margins and has maintained a strong balance sheet with a financial-debt to EBITDA of merely 0.5X.

Today, Nike is the goliath of shoe brands as it led the way in sleeker designs while Skechers had lost its "cool" factor. However, Skechers has been able to grow revenue tremendously in recent years and has adopted what I believe to be an arguably higher quality shoe at a more reasonable price than Nike's. Similarly, I believe SKX is a higher quality stock than NKE at a much more reasonable price.

I am not necessarily bullish on SKX in the short run as I am not bullish on stocks in general. It may have more to decline before it rises, though I believe its revenue will see a much faster recovery than will most other businesses. In the long run, I expect the stock to reach $50 which would be a more reasonable valuation given its current growth rate. Until then, I believe a long SKX short NKE pairs trade is the best overall way to play the shoe business.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.