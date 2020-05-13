Owning Bitcoin And Gold In A Crisis With Kenneth Ameduri

Summary

Kenneth Ameduri, Co-founder of Crush the Street, and I discuss the economy and financial assets.

He explains his rationale for owning bitcoin and provides his price target given the debt and money printing conducted by the Fed.

He explains why he loves gold in this environment where fiat money is endless in supply and debt is rising at an unsustainable pace.

He explains why interest in both gold and bitcoin signal frustration with the fiat system by the public, and why both are in competition with the Fed.