Owning Bitcoin And Gold In A Crisis With Kenneth Ameduri

We met with Kenneth Ameduri, independent investor and Chief Editor and Co-founder of Crush The Street. We discussed the following topics:
- Kenneth’s view on the impact of COVID-19 and the artificial economic manipulation of debt and artificially low interest rates.
- Large corporations are suspending dividends and facing going under.
- Even conservative organizations and people are opting for socialized government payments in this environment.
- The government is growing larger than the private economy, and this trend is unsustainable.
- The Fed will be able to paper over the current crisis, but the next crisis may be the last as it will be even bigger.
- The bubble “conspiracy” is becoming much more mainstream, and more people are waking up to the issue.
- Government benefits may be increasing the lifestyle of lower income earners due to stimulus.
- But he expects major infrastructure projects from the government to get people back to work.
- Defaults need to happen, unaffordable lifestyles need to end, bankruptcies need to flush through the system.
- Stock market likely to be propped by Fed money printing for now, but debt in the system will not allow this to last.
- Loved gold, which is what led him to start his newsletter.
- Believes gold is in competition with fiat money, and governments are likely to push people to cashless societies to support the current fiat system.
- Gold will outpace the crisis that is brewing in the underlying economy.
- Follows Bitcoin and believes cryptos, along with gold, are a competitor to, and measure of dissatisfaction with, the fiat money system.
- Bitcoin is a solid alternative for those that have experienced tyrannical governments due to trust in the network and the network effect.
- Bitcoin is early in growth and is therefore volatile while new competitors could emerge; however, Bitcoin is the current dominant crypto option.
- Bitcoin is an ally to gold because they both offer better alternatives to debt-based money.
- Does not believe hyperinflation is not around the corner due to worldwide use of pure fiat currencies.
- Will see continued separation of rich and poor due to asset ownership.
- Sees value in preserving wealth in this environment over taking chances in the markets.
- Silver is a fantastic opportunity right now as gold is rising.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.