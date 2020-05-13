Opportunity In Premature Lifting Of Lockdowns

There is a high risk of premature lifting of lockdowns in North America as our pandemic curve is far from flattened amid rising calls for opening up.

Extrapolating from the past

This is an update to my previous article in April titled, 'Comeback Rallies and Pullbacks,' where I juxtaposed the performance of the Canadian S&P/TSX Composite Index in COVID-19 crisis with previous stress events from stock market history like the Global Financial Crisis to project the future path of the stock market.

My analysis had an eager tone that the market was too early in the crisis playbook to stage a sustainable recovery and investors could get another shot at buying a dip. However, often times markets move unexpectedly and here we are with a 5%+ upward move in the past four weeks, totally disregarding the sign-posted path of previous crises. More importantly, this has given momentum investors a cause to celebrate a "V-shaped" recovery from the March 23rd lows as markets are up 30%+ since that time. At this stage, it is pertinent to ask, where do we go from here?

Has the curve flattened yet?

Brushing past the monetary stimulus offered by the US Federal Reserve in the form of cuts in interest rates and establishment of new asset purchase programs, which have channeled unprecedented amounts of dirt-cheap liquidity into financial markets, I am going to look at the COVID-19 curves around the globe as I think that curve flattening is the ultimate litmus test for a sustainable market recovery.

There are growing calls in many parts of the world for opening up as the COVID-19 pandemic curve is showing signs of flattening out in response to the lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented in March/April. For example, in Europe, Italy took the first steps towards opening some businesses on May 4th followed by Spain and France easing some restriction on May 11th. In North America, the Canadian province of Quebec opened elementary schools and daycares outside the densely populated Montreal region on May 11th, something which rest of the continent is not yet going ahead with. Over half of the states in US have started to re-open or plan to re-open soon. The re-openings are mainly in the form of expiry of stay-at-home orders and allowing retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care and gyms to operate with social distancing. A few states have taken it to the next level by re-opening offices, manufacturing, libraries, movie theaters and houses of worship. The spread of COVID-19 after re-opening in these states is a mixed bag with Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Mississippi and some others reporting an uptick in new cases while several other states reporting stable or declining number of new cases. I think with at most three weeks since re-opening of some of the states, it's still too early to call these new cases a second wave.

Firstly, a look at trends so far around the world based on new cases per million of population (which makes comparisons across countries of different population sizes easier) over the same timescale. Instead of charting the total number of cases, I've relied on the way epidemiologists define curve flattening as a reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. The data is from Our World in Data updated as of May 11, 2020.

The chart below shows the COVID-19 new cases per million of population in four East Asian countries. China, where the COVID-19 virus first surfaced late last year, eased lockdown in April after nearly three months of aggressively battling the epidemic. Other countries in Asia like South Korea and Taiwan have also contained the spread of the epidemic very quickly by adopting strict measures including digital contact tracing which are still unthinkable in the Western democracies.

The country that stands out in Asia is Singapore, a densely populated island nation, which has had one of the most noticeable second waves of the pandemic. Singapore had chosen to implement only a partial lockdown, clamping down on large public gatherings while keeping schools and restaurants open. The second wave (shown below) originated in the city’s underbelly of cramped migrant worker dormitories.

Moving onto the next major center of outbreak in Europe, most countries on the continent have flattened the curve and are now gearing up to lift the lockdowns. There is a pickup in new cases in France, but so far it's not to the extent that we can call a second wave.

Two European countries stand apart from the rest. One is the United Kingdom which has had a noticeably complacent COVID-19 response and the other is Sweden which has adopted a policy of herd immunity by not imposing an economic lockdown. It has only closed universities and banned large public gatherings, but schools, gyms, bars and restaurants are open and the population is not required to stay home. The curve is far from flattening in both of these countries.

Finally, in North America, both the US and Canada are quite far from the stage where European countries started to ease their restrictions. The 5-day moving average of new cases per million of population stands at 76 in the US and 36 in Canada compared to a far lower 20 in Italy which shows that still a big gap in curve flattening needs to be bridged before the lockdowns can be eased in North America without risking a nasty second wave flare-up.

It is enticing to look at the Swedish model as its average new cases per million population of 62 without a mandatory lockdown is lower than the US average. However, there are other differences like one of the global highest rates of work-from-home, low population density outside the capital city Stockholm and a cultural preference for social distancing which make it unsuitable to follow for the densely populated urban centers of North America.

What happens when authorities ease the restrictions?

Without any knowledge of the future, and in the absence of any major second wave precedent, it's difficult to say what will happen in North America if the economy and society are prematurely opened up with COVID-19 far from gone. One hopes that a second wave never happens as this pandemic has already taken a heavy toll on human lives. However, comparison across countries shows that North America is still behind the curve and investors are getting ahead of themselves in their hopes of a quick return to normalcy in the economy and stock markets. Hence, the risk that as stay-at-home restrictions ease and social mingling resumes, albeit with some distancing, any uptick in new cases might cause investors to lose their nerve, resulting in a pullback.

Reiterating the two takeaways from last month's note, each market pullback offers another opportunity to build onto investment positions, and instead of spending resources on timing the market bottom, it's much better to focus on finding good value. Contrarian investors should be ready for their chance to buy after a pullback as governments start the game of Russian roulette by rushing into early easing of lockdowns.

