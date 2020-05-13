Esperion Therapeutics' Festive Q1 2020 Earnings Call

It is set up to harvesting a collaborative bounty over the near, mid and longer term.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) recently caught my eye because of a newly announced 256% upside target from Needham. This article reflects my evaluation of Esperion as an investment vehicle.

Esperion Therapeutics is a small biotech with a tightly focused mission of lipid management

Esperion's founder, Roger Newton, was a leader in development of Pfizer's (PFE) Lipitor. He moved on from Pfizer and founded Esperion Therapeutics, which he later sold to Pfizer. Following the Great Recession, he worked a deal with Pfizer to spin out Esperion as a new startup.

In a 2013 S-1 (p. 3) filed by the new Esperion, it listed the following as its number 1 strategy:

Rapidly advance the clinical development of ETC-1002 as a novel, first in class, orally available, once-daily, small molecule therapy for hypercholesterolemic patients who are statin intolerant. In June 2013, we expect to announce top-line efficacy and safety results from ETC-1002-006, our Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with elevated LDL-C and a history of intolerance to two or more statins...

Lest there be any doubt about the company's commitment to this strategy, it listed the following as its top risk factor:

We depend almost entirely on the success of one product candidate, ETC-1002, which is still in Phase 2 clinical development. We cannot be certain that we will be able to obtain regulatory approval for, or successfully commercialize, ETC-1002.

In other words, all its eggs were in its ETC-1002 basket, and the company was fully committed to attending to that basket. To its credit, this strategy has been generally successful. Focused though it is, Esperion's products' market is huge, as shown by its 2020 Investor Day slide below:

Esperion's Q1 2020 earnings call was a celebratory occasion with several product approvals and launches

Esperion Therapeutics' Q1 2020 earnings call included launches of its cholesterol fighting duos NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) in the US and NILEMDO and NUSTENDI in the EU.

Already in February 2020, the company had scored FDA approvals for its NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and its NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe). In addition, on April 6, 2020, it announced approval of its EU NEXLETOL analog under the name NILEMDO and of its EU NEXLIZET analog under the name NUSTENDI. Esperion's 2020 Investor Day slide excerpt (slide 16) provides the following explanation:

As a newcomer to Esperion and a barbarian whose notion of personal lipid control extends no further than gobbling daily doses of a lipitor generic, I worked to pick out the differences between NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET. Accordingly, I applauded the following Q1 2020 earnings call question from analyst Tom Shrader:

... Congratulations, must be great to finally be selling this stuff. I’m just wondering really, for Mark, two questions. Now that you’re on the ground, do you have a strong sense as to which drug is going to be more important? And do you have any sense that people are waiting for the combination, ...[pill]?

CCO Mark Glickman responded as follows:

... Absolutely. I mean, there’s a – we started signaling a few months back that we do anticipate NEXLIZET [the combination] will be more of the workhorse. And there are absolutely a few of the key opinion leaders and top prescribers that were kind of aware that we were going to accelerate, and they are waiting for NEXLIZET to come out, absolutely.

It appears that Esperion's combination therapy NEXLIZET is the one to watch. I will assume that NEXLETOL in the US and NILEMDO in the EU are just around for the ride, included as a fail-safe in case the trials for the combination therapy went awry. This assumption will gladly crumble under the weight of demurring comments that provide a better explanation.

On the safety front, the company's Investor Day safety slide summary (slide 25) notes that NEXLIZET has the same safety notations as NEXLETOL relating to gout and tendon rupture. NEXLIZET also calls out contraindication for those with known hypersensitivity to ezetimibe tablets and states:

In recompense for these adverse reactions, NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) provides a greater reduction of LDL-C than does NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), as called out in Q1 2020 earnings slide (slide 7) below:

Esperion has lined up a nice group of collaborations that are paying off

Esperion is playing its limited pipeline like a maestro. It has retained full commercialization rights for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in the US. Back on 1/4/19, shortly after announcing successful completion of its pivotal trials for the drugs, the company signed a sweet deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) (DSKYF) to commercialize its two therapies in Europe.

The deal netted Esperion $150 million in cash upfront, along with another payment of $150 million upon first sale in the territory. The company expects the second $150 million to become payable during Q3 2020. There is potential of an additional $600 million in milestones, plus "substantial, tiered" royalties in an unspecified amount on sales in the territory.

Esperion's next deal with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. (OTSKF) addressed both development and commercialization of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in Japan. It called for $60 million upfront payments, along with Otsuka's commitment to fund all Japan-focused costs incurred in development of the program; such costs are estimated at ~$100 million. The deal calls for additional milestones, with an aggregate limit on milestones and development costs of $450 million and tiered royalties of up to 30% on sales in Japan.

Talking about efficiency, with the US launch of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET just starting, Esperion has already parceled out deals in the European Union and Japan which could net >$1.5 billion, as described in the company's earnings slide below:

During its Q1 2020 earnings call, Esperion made it clear that it's not finished. The company is reserving the US for itself, while it has partnered out Europe and Japan. To round out the picture, Esperion:

... expect[s] to complete a true rest of world deal, non-EU, non-Japan, non-U.S. by the end of the year. There’s tremendous interest in the remaining rights to NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in these rest of world geographies, and we look forward to updating you later this year.

Later in the call, CFO Bartram dialed up expectations around such a deal, noting that it was no idle boast. As he put it:

Keep in mind, we expect incremental capital to add to our already strong cash balances. This will result from an upfront in near-term payments from a true rest of world agreement ex-U.S., ex-EU, ex-Japan, which we expect to close before year-end. Having over delivered on the EU and Japan agreements over the past 16 months, you should have great confidence in our ability to deliver on this final agreement.

Certainly, those who temper their expectation based on previous performance indeed have reason to be confident. As a new shareholder, I look forward to future updates to confirm that Esperion's jumbo EU and Japan deals were not just flukes.

Management is proceeding with its launches tailored for our pandemic-altered environment

Fate has shone on Esperion insofar as it was able to score FDA and EU regulatory approvals prior to the full COVID-19 onslaught. Now, with COVID-19 having arrived in full force, and with any abatement tarnished by the threat of a second wave, the company is adjusting to a new normal.

In its April 22, 2020 corporate presentation, Esperion framed its virtualization efforts as follows:

This is all well and good, an admirable adaptation to a suboptimal situation; it is, however, clearly suboptimal. Before a patient can get a scrip for any med, the patient must see a doctor. It is commonly recognized that doctor visits, including visits to cardiologists, are down as patients shelter in place. Fewer doctor visits should correlate to fewer scrips.

Now, telemedicine is surely growing. Will it fill the void? Partially, no doubt, but it is a poor substitute for the real thing. There will no doubt be cases where a doctor has been following a patient's cholesterol and is comfortable with that patient's need for therapy beyond statins.

There will be other cases where the physician wants to see current blood work before starting therapy. Some patients are going to be uncomfortable with the prospect of engagement inherent in getting this done. It is unfortunate that COVID-19 both preys on those with heart issues and sets up obstacles to addressing those same issues.

How the pandemic dynamic impacts Esperion's early's launch revenue metrics will be interesting to observe. Luckily, the company has sufficient cash resources to manage through a slow launch as long as it is not too slow for too long, as I will discuss.

Aside from pandemic issues over which Esperion has no control, its launch preparations are admirable. As shown on the earnings presentation slide (10) below, the company has already paved the way towards a successful US launch by assuring significant patient access from the beginning:

From a competitive standpoint, Amgen's (AMGN) Repatha and Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent are PCSK9 inhibitors that were approved in 2015 to reduce LDL-C cholesterol. Repatha and Praluent have a current advantage over NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in terms of proof of a modest heart protection benefit; while Esperion's products will have the advantage of their pill (as opposed to injection) form and price.

The company has a 14,0000patient bempedoic acid cardiovascular outcomes trial (NCT02993406) in process. Its study completion date is December 2022.

Esperion is blessed with finances giving it latitude in connection with its initial launch metrics

Esperion published a helpful slide deck in connection with its Q1 2020 earnings call. Slide 14 sets out its path to profitability as follows:

Relying in part on CFO Bartram's earnings call discussion, the company is factoring in Otsuka's $60 million upfront to show a pro forma cash balance as of 3/31/20 of >$218 million. It then expects an infusion of a $150 million from DSE in Q3 2020 as its milestone due upon first European sale.

This takes Esperion to $368 million without factoring in anything for product revenues from US sales or from EU licensing. It also leaves out any consideration of any unspecified ROW upfront payment expected in Q4 2020.

With 2020 operating expenses for R&D guided to a midpoint of $140 million and SG&A guided to a midpoint of $205 million, Esperion is well-situated to weather its near-term future. The company also has its Oberland Capital revenue-based funding agreement with an additional $50 million, should it become necessary.

Conclusion

On May 8, 2020, the day following Seeking Alpha's May 7 evening Needham news item, Esperion opened at $45.18, up from its previous close of $44.12 that already reflected a bump from its 5/7/20 earnings day open at $41.20. As I write in early afternoon of 5/12/20, it is trading at ~$52.00, reflecting a market cap of >$1.3 billion.

In other words, the company has been on a roll since its earnings report, with a nice boost from the Needham upgrade. At this stage, while its reported sales to date are so inaugural and protean, it is difficult to set a fair price. From an operational viewpoint, as reported above, Esperion is a thing of beauty.

The missing piece is product sales data. In its place, I look at the company's ability to attract two outstanding collaborations from highly knowledgeable players DSE and Otsuka. The companies' willingness to sign up to the collaborations suggests that Esperion's product has significant appeal.

At some point, Esperion will likely have a pullback, giving investors a chance to get in at a lower entry price than its current ~$52. Whether it does so or not, I consider the stock a solid prospect at this price. I am planning on adding to my current starter position in small increments as the story continues to unfold.

