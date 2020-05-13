Crushing It: MongoDB Is At An All-Time High

The stock price appears to be overvalued relative to its peers but not enough to prevent being bullish.

We are experiencing a historic paradigm shift that is as significant to the 21st century as the assembly line was to the 20th century. This paradigm shift also referred to as digital transformation, provides businesses with a higher level of operating efficiency via digital processes, cloud-centricity, and mobile access. One company that is contributing to the 4th industrial revolution is MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), a company that provides a Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS).

MongoDB is a pioneer of unstructured databases that are more flexible and easier to use than the older technology relational databases. The dB market is difficult with strong competition from the likes of Oracle (ORCL) and Elastic (ESTC). But MongoDB is no slouch, delivering Q4 2020 YoY revenue growth of 45% and dollar-based net customer retention greater than 120%. For the full year, MongoDB had huge revenue growth of 58%.

The last couple of weeks have been exciting as several of the software stocks that I track have broken out to new highs. These stocks include Atlassian (TEAM), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and Okta, Inc. (OKTA), among others. MongoDB is the latest to break out to an all-time high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

It is impossible to predict how MongoDB will perform for the remainder of 2020, but the company has a strong cash balance of nearly $1 billion including cash equivalents.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Given the bullish action for MongoDB's stock and strong cash position, I believe that MongoDB is in good shape to survive the pandemic and continue to be a leader in DBaaS once the global economy restarts. Therefore, I am giving MongoDB a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In MongoDB's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 58% - 8% = 50%

MongoDB's score is higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how MongoDB stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, MongoDB is situated above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is overvalued on a relative basis.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in MongoDB. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. There is some irrational exuberance with many work-from-home plays such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify (SHOP) exhibiting very high valuations. These stocks would likely crash hard if or when sentiment shifts and MongoDB would likely get swept along with the crowd.

MongoDB has some issues that investors should be aware of. First of all, its SG&A expense margin is quite high. The company is currently spending 105% of its revenue intake on SG&A plus R&D. (Note that SG&A expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation.)

(Source: Portfolio123)

While this high level of expense is manageable given the company's cash reserve, an extended recession could prove troublesome.

Perhaps the biggest risk to MongoDB's business is the fact that its business model is transaction-based. The pandemic and global recession could cause a significant reduction in customer transactions thus reducing revenue.

Summary and Conclusions

MongoDB offers a modern (unstructured) database product, arguably one of the more significant pieces of digital transformation. MongoDB has strong financials, with annual revenue growth of 58% and dollar-based net retention of greater than 120%. The company also fulfills the Rule of 40. According to the latest earnings report, the company management has guided for 23% growth this year, while accounting for the impact of the pandemic.

The company's stock has recently broken out to an all-time high. When this occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. I expect that MongoDB will benefit from the work-from-home mandate and come out of the current market conditions in a strong position for renewed growth. Therefore, I am giving MongoDB a bullish rating. There are significant risks, including the high level of SG&A expense which could be a problem in a persistent global recession.

Panning for gold is so much work, and so last millennium! There is an easier way. Sign up for Digital Transformation, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn all about investing in the 21st century. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry and subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. Start your 2-Week Free Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.