Novo Nordisk And COVID-19: As If Nothing Happened

The financial health of the Danish diabetes giant should also not be an issue and the dividend is another argument to own the stock.

In April 2020, I started my series where I look at companies I already covered before with a special focus on the (negative) effects of COVID-19 as well as the upcoming recession. This week, I will continue this series with the Danish company Novo Nordisk (NVO). In times of extreme volatility, Novo Nordisk performed admirably with its stock trading close to its all-time high and year-to-date Novo Nordisk could increase 8.43% and outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 18% in the same time frame. As Novo Nordisk is treating chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity with its products, this performance is not surprising.

(Source: Pixabay)

All these articles will follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19: I am trying to analyze how COVID-19 as well as the measure and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.) will affect the business model. Impacts from a potential recession: As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity: In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency and liquidity are especially important and we are therefore taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation: Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

(Source: Author’s own work)

And similar to several other companies covered so far in this series, we also take a peek at the company’s dividend.

Impacts From COVID-19

When I started my series several weeks ago, we seldom had quarterly results for the companies I covered back then. In case of Novo Nordisk, we can rely on the results for the first quarter to get a better picture how the company will perform in this pandemic and the following quarters.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Investor Presentation)

Novo Nordisk could increase its sales by 16% (reported results) and 14% at constant exchange rates. Novo Nordisk could also increase its net profit by 14% and the diluted earnings per share by 16% (due to share buybacks). This is the highest quarterly revenue growth rate for almost ten years. But these high growth rates are mostly due to stocking effects. Management is expecting that about 7% growth at constant exchange rates was due to stocking effects related to COVID-19. These stockpiling effects mainly affected insulin as well as GLP-1 and resulted in additional quarterly sales of approximately DKK 2 billion due to COVID-19.

When looking at the different regions, sales in International Operations increased by 19% in Danish kroner (driven by growth in all areas) and sales in North America Operations increased by 12% in Danish kroner. When looking at the two different segments, biopharma increased 18% while the diabetes and obesity care segment increased 15%. The biggest drivers of growth were still Ozempic, which could increase sales 234% (this contributed 79% to Novo Nordisk’s growth), Saxenda could increase its sales by 30% (and contributed 9% to Novo Nordisk growth). Fiasp increased its sales 69%, Ryzodeg increased its sales by 59% and Xultophy could increase its sales 39%, but as these products generate lower sales in absolute numbers, they didn’t contribute so much to Novo Nordisk growth. And finally, the recently launched Rybelsus could generate DKK 229 million in quarterly sales.

Additionally, Novo Nordisk could also increase its market share in the diabetes segment from 28.0% about a year ago to 28.7% right now and in the insulin market, the market share increased from 46.4% to 46.5%. While Novo Nordisk could also improve its gross margin (30 basis points), the operating margin decreased by 50 basis points. And finally, Novo Nordisk also confirmed its guidance, which is definitely worth mentioning in these turbulent times where many other companies are either lowering guidance or are withdrawing guidance.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Investor Presentation)

While I have written much more about the impacts from COVID-19 on other companies in this series, I think we can keep it very brief this time: I might be missing something, but I can’t think of any reason why Novo Nordisk should perform much worse than in the past due to COVID-19. We have to assume a reversion to the mean and the DKK 2 billion in additional sales will maybe missing in future quarters. But aside from that I am pretty optimistic, that this pandemic won’t affect the results of Novo Nordisk in any major way.

Impacts From Recession

Aside from the impact of COVID-19 on many industries and businesses, we also have to take the upcoming (to be more concrete: already ongoing) recession into account. In this series, I already covered McKesson Corporation (MCK) and already pointed out that companies operating in the healthcare sector are pretty recession-proof. And compared to the drug distributor McKesson, Novo Nordisk might perform with even higher levels of stability.

When looking at the past and especially at the last two recessions, Novo Nordisk performed remarkably and we can be optimistic it will be similar this time. During the Financial Crisis, sales and earnings per share increased every single year. In 2007, revenue growth was only 8% and in 2009, earnings per share increased only 14.7% (these were the two lowest growth numbers during these years). Free cash flow also increased from DKK 4.7 billion in 2006 to DKK 11 billion in 2008 to DKK 12.3 billion in 2009 and to DKK 17 billion in 2010.

When looking at the performance during the Dotcom bubble and the following years, the performance is quite similar. Sales and earnings per share also increased every single year. The lowest growth numbers during these years was 5% growth for revenue as well as earnings per share. When looking at free cash flow, we saw a decline from DKK 2.7 billion in 2000 to DKK 186 million in 2001. In 2002, the free cash flow could improve, but only to DKK 497 million, but in 2003 it was much higher again than in 2000 (DKK 3.8 billion).

So, we can assume that neither COVID-19 nor the recession will have a huge negative effect on Novo Nordisk’s business.

Financial Health

Aside from the performance of the business and the effects this might have on the income statement (the generated revenue, the earnings per share and also the free cash flow), the balance sheet is also extremely important. In times of declining asset prices and high debt levels being problematic, solvency as well as liquidity of a company are extremely important.

But in the case of Novo Nordisk we should not really be worried. According to the company’s balance sheet, it had only DKK 1,244 million in borrowings (short-term borrowings) on March 31, 2020. When comparing this to the company’s equity of DKK 54.4 and to an annual operating income of DKK 52.5 billion (numbers from 2019) we should not really be worried about the company’s solvency.

And liquidity should also not be an issue. On March 31, 2020, Novo Nordisk had DKK 9,765 million “cash at bank,” which should be enough to navigate through the next few quarters (even if revenue and operating income should decline, which seems unlikely at this point). Novo Nordisk probably could also take on additional debt quite easily. With its A1 rating, taking on additional debt even in turbulent times should be no problem.

It is also worth mentioning that while almost all other companies suspended share buybacks, Novo Nordisk will obviously continue to repurchase shares, which is showing the high level of confidence of management, that it doesn’t need the cash in order to stay liquid.

Dividend

In case of Novo Nordisk, the dividend is also important as many investors probably buy the stock because of the dividend or the dividend is at least an important incentive to buy the stock. As far as I know, the company is paying a dividend at least since 1993 (the oldest confirmed data I could find) and also increased the dividend every single year at least since 1995 (in Danish kroner, not in US Dollar).

Right now, Novo Nordisk is paying an annual dividend of DKK 8.35, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 2.14%. The payout ratio fluctuated around 50% in the last few years and the dividend can be considered as safe. And over the last decade, the dividend increased 18.73% on average annually, which is quite an impressive growth rate.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And finally, we are calculating the intrinsic value of Novo Nordisk. Resilience against COVID-19 and a recession as well as financial health are all important aspects for a great investment, but we also need a price at which we should buy a stock.

For 2020, we simply take the midpoint of Novo Nordisk’s own guidance, which assume free cash flow to be between DKK 36 billion and DKK 41 billion and calculate with DKK 38.5 billion in 2020. When trying to calculate the intrinsic value and estimate the free cash flow in the years to come, we also have to take into account, that Novo Nordisk had rather high capital expenditures in the last few years (with its peak in 2018 and 2019). According to its last capital markets day presentation (slide 218), Novo Nordisk is estimating capital expenditures to be around DKK 6 billion going forward.

(Source Novo Nordisk Investor Presentation)

For 2020, we take the midpoint of Novo Nordisk’s own guidance and for 2021, we assume free cash flow to be similar (as the lower capital expenditures will counterbalance a potential lower cash from operations during this recession). For 2022, we can assume that cash flow will be at least DKK 40 billion again – a result of increased cash from operations and lower capital expenditures. For the following years, we assume 6% growth for Novo Nordisk and due to the very strong moat – which Novo Nordisk has – this growth rate is also justified till perpetuity (when looking at past results, these estimates might still be too conservative). Using these numbers, we get an intrinsic value of DKK 379. Despite the very stable business model, we are still including a margin of safety of 20% in these uncertain times, which leads to a preferred entry point of DKK 303.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk is still a great company to own and with its recession-proof business it should perform quite well in the quarters and years to come. And so far, Novo Nordisk even profited from stockpiling effects, but we have to expect a “reversion to the mean.” As the stock is a bit overvalued right now, I assume that setbacks are possible, but we also have to take into account that our intrinsic value calculation is very cautious and an impressive outperformance is also possible.

(Source: Author’s own work)

Stay safe, stay healthy, don’t panic!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.