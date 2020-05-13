Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett Went Against His Own Advice

The earnings power value of Kraft Heinz is lower than the reproduction value of Kraft Heinz's assets.

In this write-up, I will showcase that Kraft Heinz's (KHC) current management is destroying shareholder value. After that, I will explain why this is happening and why you should not buy Kraft Heinz's stock.

Bruce Greenwald's approach

An interesting approach to determine management's effectiveness is Bruce Greenwald's approach as explained in his book Value Investing: From Graham to Buffet and beyond. The idea is simple. First, you determine how much it costs to reproduce the assets. How much money is required to create a Kraft Heinz dummy?

Secondly, you are going to determine the earnings power value (NYSEARCA:EPV) of Kraft Heinz. The earnings power value is a sophisticated way of valuing companies since its approach is simple and does not depend on assumptions. If the EPV is smaller than the net reproduction value it indicates that the company is mismanaged.

Reproduction value

First off, I'm going to calculate the net reproduction value. How many investments does it require to create a Kraft Heinz?

In the table below I have estimated all the reproduction costs of critical Kraft Heinz assets. Most importantly I estimated Kraft Heinz's intangibles to be worth $12,000,000. This mostly includes the value of Kraft Heinz's brand portfolio and the value of the Kraft Heinz's supply chain. Since this value is very uncertain I have tried to be very conservative. Brandfinance valued Kraft Heinz's brand portfolio around $20,000,000 in 2017.

The other items discussed in the table are much more tangible and these estimates are done accordingly to the process explained in Value Investing: From Graham to Buffet and beyond.

Book value Reproduction value Note Selling, general and administrative expenses $2,515,000.0 $5,030,000 It takes time to build or buy established customer relationships, Greenwald recommends multiplying these expenses by 1-3, to determine the reproduction value. Intangibles $84,198,000 $12,000,000 Kraft Heinz's value of its brand portfolio Cash $2,279,000 $2,279,000 The reproduction cost of cash is clear. Gross Property, Plant and Equipment $10,784,000 $10,784,000 This excludes depreciation. This way you get an idea of how much Kraft Heinz has spent to acquire their assets. Receivables $2,146,000 $2,146,000 Inventory $2,721,000 $2,721,000 Prepaid expenses $384,000 $384,000

The total estimated reproduction value is $35,344,000.

Earnings power value

Now we are going to be calculating the earnings power value. I have determined the adjusted EBIT of the last 4 years, this excludes any one-time charges and exposes the performance of the business operation itself. I added back 50% of the depreciation since the actual amount of reinvestment required is likely lower than the total amount of depreciation.

Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Average Adjusted EBIT 7,148.0 7,625.00 6,702.00 5,868.00 6835.75 Effective tax rate 27.00% - - 27.40% 27.2%

I have calculated that the earnings power is $4,758,026. Now we are going to determine the total earnings power value by using a discount factor of 10%.

This is relatively high for a fast-moving consumer goods company, for Unilever I used 7% for example. But Kraft Heinz's stock has been relatively volatile over the last few years, a higher discount resembles the higher risk associated with it.

This returns a total earnings power of $47,049,000, but Kraft Heinz also has a net debt position of $23,299,000. To estimate the value applicable to shareholders the net debt position needs to be deducted. So the total earnings power value of Kraft Heinz applicable to shareholders is $23,968,000.

What does this mean?

'The firm's EPV may fall substantially below the reproduction value of its assets. In this case management is not using the assets to produce the level of earnings it should. The cure is to make changes in what management is doing' ~Bruce Greenwald

So management is not using Kraft Heinz's assets to generate earnings as effectively as they should. A strategy change needs to occur to start creating value again.

WACC > ROIC

Kraft Heinz's weighted average cost of capital is 5.71% and Kraft Heinz's ROIC is 4.47%. This is a bad sign since that indicates that the company is currently destroying value for shareholders. The capital is more expensive than the returns created from that capital, the leverage lever is working negatively for shareholders. Management needs to turn this around otherwise the future of Kraft Heinz is looking very grim.

Kraft Heinz has the wrong mentality

In the previous calculations, I have shown that Kraft Heinz's current management is destroying value. Now I will explain how they are doing this:

Kraft Heinz is short-term minded, too focused on cutting costs.

Kraft Heinz's plan was simple. Buy great brands, cut costs massively and make tons of money. But they forget that the fast-moving consumer goods market is a fast-moving market. This means that companies are constantly fighting for customers. If you stop investing in improving the quality of your products, stop investing in building brand awareness the long term costs can seriously outweigh the short term benefits.

Kraft Heinz is overleveraged

Kraft Heinz's long term debt to equity ratio is 0.55. They had to fund these massive takeovers by taking on tons of long term debt. This is not necessarily an issue, but when you start destroying value debt becomes a massive burden.

Kraft Heinz overpaid for Kraft

Warren Buffett said that they overpaid for Kraft. Kraft's brands are losing their attraction to customers faster than expected, its revenues are declining and they are unable to follow new customer trends.

Don't get fooled

''As a result, Q1 2020 organic growth was 6.4%. And in terms of profitability, we initially expected a mid-single-digit decline in adjusted EBITDA for Q1. Instead, we grew roughly 6%.'' ~ Carlos Abrams-Rivera, U.S. Zone, President.

Currently, Kraft Heinz is experiencing organic growth since its products are purchased more during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is great for Kraft Heinz in the short term but does not change the fact that long term trends are bad.

The world is changing and people are starting to eat more healthily. Kraft Heinz's brands, especially Kraft's, are starting to lose relevance for more and more people. Kraft Heinz has stopped innovating and now you see that their products are starting to lose against the competition. More and more costumers care about brands with environmental responsibility, and more and more people prefer innovative products like plant-based meat. Kraft Heinz is running behind on all that, and why? Their employees are unhappy.

Compared to other fast-moving consumer giants Kraft Heinz's employees are very unhappy. Kraft Heinz cares so much about short term gains that they neglect employee morale. And this shows in their products, strong employee morale is fundamental to making a difference in this fast-moving space.

Companies like Unilever (UN) and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) care about creating value for their shareholders and their customers, that's why they follow customer trends. They make brands that create an experience desired by customers. It seems like Kraft Heinz cared so much about serving shareholders, that it stopped serving customers. Make people want your products and you can attain a hefty margin.

Warren Buffett did not listen to his own advice

Warren Buffett bought a wonderful company, Heinz, and a mediocre company, Kraft, and together they became a mediocre business at best. Ironically, in 2002 during the Berkshire shareholder meeting, he talked very openly about avoiding this exact thing:

'Why would you have an absolutely wonderful business, buy two others that are obviously mediocre, that bring nothing to the party? It's very human to want to do that, Charlie and I have no urges like that.' ~Warren Buffett

You could say that Warren Buffett went against his own advice. Kraft brought nothing to the party, and instead caused gigantic goodwill writedowns that destroyed shareholder value.

Heinz and Kraft were perfectly fine as separate companies, there is very little reason to combine them. 3G and Buffett tried to conquer the world, by cutting costs and overleveraging, but instead, they are doing everything they can to stay afloat.

There is a reason 3G has reduced their stake in Kraft Heinz by 9%. There is a reason why Warren Buffett did not buy more Kraft Heinz shares. Kraft Heinz's stock is not undervalued, it is a cheap failed experiment.

Conclusion

Kraft Heinz was a great plan by 3G and Warren Buffett, but it failed extensively. Comparatively to other fast-moving consumer goods companies, Kraft Heinz is selling at a cheap valuation, but that is for a good reason. Management is destroying shareholder value and Kraft Heinz's brand portfolio is on a decline. Why should you buy a cheap failed experiment, when you can buy wonderful companies like Unilever and Nestlé that are creating shareholder value?

