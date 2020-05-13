PNC Financial Locks In Margin Of Safety With BlackRock Sale

This analysis also speculates as to why PNC is selling BLK now and offers a view on what PNC should do with its newly found $13.7 billion in cash.

I opened a position today in PNC and will acquire additional shares using a dollar cost average strategy on weakness, especially if PNC declines into the $80s.

This is welcome news as it unlocks value in PNC and provides the bank's board of directors and management with enormous flexibility in the months ahead.

Background

The board of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced its intention to sell the bank's 22.4% ownership of BlackRock Inc. (BLK). At the close of business May 11, PNC's BLK shares were valued pre-tax at $17.1 billion.

This is a sound decision that I have desired since 2016 when I posted my last article on PNC. Consequently, I opened a new position in PNC this morning. Prior to today, I held no PNC shares.

The purpose of this post is to overview the numbers related to this transaction as well as address the question as to why PNC may be finally selling BLK after holding these shares for more than two decades. In addition, the analysis will offer a perspective on three chief risks associated with PNC as it adds approximately $13.7 billion in cash (after taxes) from the sale of BLK.

Market Undervalues PNC’s Non-BLK Assets and Earnings

The orange line in Chart 1 shows the market cap of PNC by quarter since 2010 which stood at $43.3 billion on May 11. Like all banks, PNC’s shares have been depressed since year-end 2019 given the market’s legitimate concerns about the COVID-19 economy.

Bank investors worry quite appropriately that banks will struggle in 2020. I agree; see my April 27 article, "Bank Dividend Cuts Likely."

However, long-term bank investors should be encouraged that history shows that bank valuations as low as they are today are highly correlated with superior five- and ten-year returns. See my March 10 article, "12 Charts: The Case for Buffett Buying Bank Stocks at Today’s Valuations" which shows the math behind bank stock investing.

The blue line in Chart 1 shows the before-tax value of PNC’s ownership interest in BLK. The black line is the calculated difference between PNC’s quarterly market cap minus its before-tax BLK ownership interest. The black line is, in effect, PNC Bank-Only.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows the change in market cap of several big banks and BLK since year-end. Note that the market cap of BLK through mid-day May 12 is down -6% year-to-date compared to bank declines ranging from a low of -33% for PNC to a high of -54% at Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). Chart 2 also shows a PNC Bank-Only year-to-date valuation decline of -49% when PNC’s pre-tax ownership of BLK is subtracted from the total PNC market cap.

Chart 2

Chart 3 is the same as Chart 1 but assumes that PNC’s interest in BLK shares is valued after taxes (20% capital gain). This is a more realistic view of PNC’s market cap as of May 11 as it reflects the change in the balance sheet from the sale of BLK. At BLK’s closing price on May 11, the after-tax value of PNC’s BLK shares was $13.7 billion, leaving a PNC Bank-Only valuation of $29.62 billion.

Chart 3

PNC Bank-Only Earnings

Table 1 is a table I have maintained on PNC and BLK for the past six years. This table shows the PNC 2020 analyst consensus earnings estimate of $10.46 as of April. Clearly, analysts have pared back PNC earnings estimates in light of the Q1 actuals and anticipation of greater provision expense in quarters ahead.

However, for the sake of this analysis, assume the $10.46/share is normalized earnings for PNC. My calculation of PNC’s share of BLK earnings (accounted for using the Equity Method) is $2.37/PNC share. Subtract that number from the $10.46 normalized earnings and the result is PNC Bank-Only EPS of approximately $8 (using PNC’s actual share count of 424 million shares as of March 31).

PNC’s market cap on May 11 is $43.3 billion. For the most conservative view of taxes, assume PNC will incur a 20% capital gain tax on the total sale of BLK (based on BLK closing price May 11). After-tax cash proceeds from the sale of the BLK shares leaves PNC with $13.7 billion in cash which is equivalent to $35 per share. (Actual cash proceeds from the sale of BLK will be higher or lower depending not only on the cost basis and the tax rate but also the price of shares sold.)

Assuming PNC realizes $13.7 billion in after-tax cash from the sales proceeds of BLK, the adjusted market cap for PNC Bank-Only is $29.6 billion. This number is equivalent to $69.73 per share of PNC’s May 11 price of $102. (The difference between the $69.73 and $102 is the $13.7 billion in new cash which equals about $35 per PNC share.)

Assuming PNC’s normalized earnings are $8.00/share (ex-BLK) and a $70 adjusted price/share for PNC Bank-Only, PNC's adjusted P/E ratio is now between 8.5 and 9.

Table 1

As of May 11, 2020 PNC Consensus 2020 EPS (as of 4/6) $ 10.46 PNC's Share of BLK Earnings (22.4%)/PNC Share $ 2.37 PNC Bank-Only EPS/PNC Share $ 8.09 PNC Market Cap 5/11/2020 $43.3 Billion PNC's Share of BLK Mkt Cap (5/11) After 20% Tax $13.7 Billion PNC Bank-Only Market Cap (After 20% Tax BLK) $29.6 Billion PNC Shares 424.26 PNC's BLK Value/PNC Share $ 32.27 PNC's Bank-Only Value/PNC Share $ 69.73 PNC Bank-Only 2020 P/E @$8.09/Sh. 8.6

PNC Bank-Only Price/Earnings Valuation = Margin of Safety

PNC Bank-Only, therefore, is today valued at less than 9.0 times normalized earnings. Obviously, PNC’s 2020 earnings will not be what analysts projected in early April. Who knows what 2020 earnings will be? That is not meant to be a flippant statement but reflects the uncertainties of whether the economy’s recovery is “V”-shaped, “L”-shaped, or “U”-shaped.

Long-term investors in PNC obviously care about the timing of the recovery, but in theory at least, investors own PNC because of confidence in PNC’s ability to generate returns that exceed the cost of capital over the next 10 to 20 years.

Warren Buffett talks about margin of safety. Of course, if the world ends, all bets are off. But assuming the world actually returns to normal at some time sooner than later, PNC today at $100 per share has an attractive margin of safety.

If PNC’s normalized earnings from core banking are $8 share, at today’s price of $100, the P/E is 12.5. This number is right in line with historical average P/E valuations for peer banks as shown in Chart 4. Arguably, the normalized earnings alone justify today’s $100 stock price. The proceeds from the BLK sale will add the margin of safety, which, as already noted, is $35 per share. Not bad.

Chart 4

Why Is PNC Selling BLK Now?

My best guess is that the board of PNC is selling the BLK shares for a combination of reasons that are linked to a view that PNC’s assets and earnings capability are materially undervalued by the market. They also know that BLK sells in May 2020 at a P/E 17.6 which is in line with its average P/E since 2011 (17.2) and 2017 (17.8).

However, while getting a fair value for PNC shares is clearly a driver in the decision to sell BLK, there may be another motivation to sell BLK now. It is possible that the board recognized that its large position in BLK creates issues associated with arcane regulatory capital rules.

Even the most knowledgeable bank investors may not fully appreciate all the regulatory rules that are now in place regarding the calculation of the multitude of capital ratios used to determine capital adequacy. By selling its BLK position, PNC immediately solves for much of its capital reporting headaches as well as creates enormous capital and liquidity flexibility moving forward.

Another possible motivation for announcing the sale of the BLK shares is a desire to ward off a possible unwanted offer from another bank. However, it is highly unlikely competitors are sniffing around PNC right now given the COVID-19 distractions. Besides, the four commercial banks bigger than PNC are prohibited from acquiring another bank.

It is possible that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) could take a run at PNC, though any such transaction would be highly dilutive to GS shareholders. But then again, GS may be so desperate to build a deposit-gathering network that they could be willing to accept dilution in return for management control of what could prove to be a more sustainable long-term business than what GS has today.

Perhaps a more reasonable explanation may be the potential for a U.S. Bancorp (USB) and PNC merger-of-equals akin to what BB&T and SunTrust did recently when they formed Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). By selling the BLK shares now and raising cash, PNC simplifies any potential merger transaction.

With all that said, it seems highly unlikely that the sale of BLK shares has anything to do with a merger, but anything is possible.

Three Risks Associated with PNC Selling BLK

There are three potential other reasons PNC is selling BLK at this time. Each should give shareholders pause.

First, it is possible that PNC’s highly respected CEO, Bill Demchak, sees big trouble ahead for the industry. If that is true, “cash is king,” and the bank will have the strongest and most liquid balance sheet in the industry.

In recent public comments, Demchak has expressed concern about the uncertainty of the industry at this time. However, nothing he has said publicly suggests the need for PNC to have to sell BLK to protect the balance sheet or build much-needed liquidity. Worst case, it is possible that the sale of BLK is a signal that times are more dire than most bank investors think.

Second, and related, it could be that the board of PNC is so concerned with the systemic risk of the US economy that it decided now is the best time to convert their BlackRock shares into cash before the stock sinks below March 2020 lows of $327.42.

Third, it is possible that PNC’s board wants the cash to potentially buy another bank or financial firm at today’s depressed prices. This seems highly unlikely given Demchak’s dismissive comments in the past regarding bank acquisitions. I certainly hope this is not the case.

If there is any question as to the advisability of buying another bank, PNC should be directed to read my April 2020 analysis published in The RMA Journal (a banking industry association in which PNC has played a historically prominent role) entitled, "Mull Before You Merge: Synergy Risk, Disruption, and the Metrics Linked with the Best Bank M&A” (behind a paywall). This analysis compares stock price data for acquiring banks in the US from 2014-2019 versus that of non-acquisitive banks. The main message of the analysis is that acquiring banks almost always achieve expense cut targets but too often fail to protect and enhance revenue, thus, the stock prices of acquiring banks as a group have underperformed banks that did not do acquisitions during the past six years.

What to do with the Cash?

Three outcomes are ideal.

First, PNC could use some portion of the cash to accelerate investment in targeted high growth businesses.

Second, PNC could seek regulator approval to resume share buybacks given the bank’s impressive liquidity. (Assumption is that the mid-March announcement to suspend share buybacks was in response to regulatory direction.)

Third, a one-time cash dividend of $10 per share would certainly be shareholder friendly.

In any case, it appears almost certain that PNC’s current dividend ($4.60 annually) is now the safest of any of the big banks.

Final Thought

Timing the market is impossible. Like many investors, I have a view that the market remains highly risky, especially bank stocks. That said, with PNC unlocking the value of BLK, PNC at $100 is too attractive to not open a position. At less than $90, a price that is quite possible given market uncertainties, I will add to my initial position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNC, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.