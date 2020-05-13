Zoom: Phone Offers Big Opportunity

Given the large opportunity in front of Zoom and the company's ability to beat estimates, the stock is not as expensive as it looks.

Zoom (ZM) is getting a lot of attention recently as adoption of its video conferencing technology explodes. However, Zoom offers much more than Zoom Meetings, their flagship video conferencing solution which most of us are familiar with. Given all the attention video conferencing is getting, investors may have forgotten about the company's other exciting offerings. I am particularly optimistic about Zoom Phone, which an exciting new technology platform that address a large market. As Zoom Meetings' install base expands, the company could easily cross sell Zoom Phone, as well as bring in new logos. In my opinion, Zoom Phone could be the next chapter of the company's exciting growth story.

What Is Zoom Phone?

(Zoom)

According to Zoom's 2019 10-K, Zoom Phone is an enterprise cloud phone system that provides powerful private branch exchange ("PBX") features, such as secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and much more.

Available stand alone, or as an optional add-on to Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone is a core component of the company's modern video-first UCaaS strategy that enables customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communications and collaboration requirements onto Zoom.

All these words may not mean much to you. I think Zoom's CEO did a great job explaining why Zoom Phone is different in more understandable terms. According to Zoom's CEO, Zoom Phone appeals to every type of enterprise, from small businesses to large enterprises like VMWare, as it offers a differentiated experience much like Zoom Meeting:

When we talk over Zoom Phone, after they test that, they say wow, that's exactly what they are looking for. We see the grid customer, adoption from SAP customers, so from VMware as well, because experience is very different, right. If you look at all other phone system, no matter on-prem phone system, or cloud-based phone system, ultimately, you just can make a phone call, right... With Zoom Phone, it's very different; one more click, I can see you. I can share the content. That's a totally different architecture. That's why if you look at our installed base, after testing our solutions, you really like our experience, no any other solutions can match that experience...

Zoom Phone Is Gaining Momentum

This product seems to be doing well one year after launch. During the company's Q4 2019 earnings call in March, Zoom Phone landed 2,900 customers with more than 10 employees, and exited 2019 with a run-rate of 230 million Zoom Phone minutes.

As of March 2020, Zoom Phone is generally available in 18 countries and in beta version in 25 more. Zoom's stated goal is to have Zoom Phone available in 50 countries by the end of this year. As the company rolls the technology to more countries, growth should naturally follow.

To further drive Phone's adoption, the company is looking to partner with contact center solution providers to drive the adoption of Phone. Zoom Phone currently partners with Five9 (FIVN), inContact, Twilio (TWLO), and Genesys. In particular, Zoom management called their partnership with Five9 "a huge opportunity".

Zoom Phone Offers Big Opportunity

According to Gartner, voice is a $34 billion market with just over half of that being UCaaS (unified communications as a service). In other words, the addressable market for Zoom Phone is currently around $18 billion.

Assuming Zoom Phone ASP (average selling price) of $15 per month and assuming that Zoom Phone currently has 150,000 users (or around 50 users per current customer), Zoom Phone is currently bring in around $27 million of revenue per year.

I wrote about the explosion of Zoom Meeting users in a recent article, but we do not know how many users will convert to a paying customer. We know that daily users increased around 30 times from December 2019 to March 2020 (although we are not totally sure if the daily user numbers Zoom provided are comparable).

If we assume that paid Meeting users triples in 2020, and the attach rate of Phone to Meeting users remains around constant (roughly 20-25% attach rate), than Phone could bring in an incremental $54 million revenue in 2020. Since 2019 generated around $623 million in revenue, this would imply that Zoom Phone alone should drive an incremental 9% of revenue growth y/y.

This, of course, is just the beginning as Zoom penetrates the $17 billion UCaaS market. If Phone captures just 10% of the UCaaS market, Zoom Phone alone would more nearly quadruple the company's 2019 revenue base. If you ever wonder why Zoom is so "expensive", its massive opportunity to grow is the reason why.

Valuation

Given the massive open-ended opportunity in front of Zoom, it should not be surprising that it is not a cheap stock.

The company is currently trading at around 340 times next-twelve-month (NTM) EPS. However, consensus estimates seem to be way too low. For example, while the Jan 2020 quarter saw EPS increase to $0.15 from zero a year-ago, and the April 2020 quarter's EPS is expected to grow over 200% to $0.09, FY21 EPS (ending January 2021) is expected to only grow 22% to $0.43. This is in fact only at the mid-point of Zoom's guidance, which has not been updated since COVID-19.

I expect Zoom to easily beat consensus EPS numbers. If ZM generates $2.00 in EPS by FY22, the stock's forward P/E would be around 80x after less than a year (that is until January 2021 is complete and we look at the forward twelve months). Keep in mind that an 80x P/E represents a 1.25% earnings yield. Given that treasuries are yielding essentially zero, I'd much rather own Zoom which could double earnings every year for years to come.

Biggest Risk: Competition

Although many believe valuation is the biggest risk, I do not agree with this view. In a zero interest rate environment, valuation will unlikely reset lower without a deterioration in business condition.

The biggest risk for Zoom, in my view, is competition. For example, I recently wrote about how well Microsoft (MSFT) Teams is doing and consider Teams to be the biggest threat. This is because MSFT is an extremely well run company with a very large install base of enterprise customers. However, I believe the demand for video conferencing is so big and rising so rapidly that both Zoom and MSFT could be winners, much like both AWS and Azure are winning in the cloud.

Besides Team, I don't see any other threats. For example, I don't believe Facebook (FB) Messenger Rooms and Verizon (VZ) BlueJeans to be serious competitors, which I explained in a recent article.

As for security concerns, my due diligence suggests that Zoom's security issues are management. The company has prioritized security and is making rapid progress. We already saw evidence of this as NYC public schools lifted its ban on Zoom.

Conclusion

Although investors are justified in focusing on Zoom Meetings, they should not lose sight of Zoom Phone. In my view, Phone is a highly differentiated product much like Meetings, and is doing very well in the market both in terms of growth and customer reception. Phone is addressing the large $18 billion UCaaS market, so its continued success could significantly increase the company's revenue. Given the large opportunity in front of Zoom and the company's ability to beat estimates, the stock is not as expensive as it looks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.