Match Group: Swiping Left On IAC To Boost Strategic Flexibility In A Post-COVID Virtual Dating World

For the reasons mentioned in the summary, I issue an outperform rating and a $93.86 price target for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) derived from an average of the high-end estimate prices in Exhibit 10's football field range.

Financial Summary

Tinder, Hinge and Pairs North America and International subscriber growth and Tinder in-app activity and premium fees continued FY19's trends to drive 1Q20 revenue up 17% YoY (vs 1Q19 14% YoY). Continued dollar strength saw International ARPU down 1% YoY to $0.55 (+2% YoY ex-FX) while North America revenue notably slid to $263.3m for a consecutive quarter as Tinder subscriber growth decelerated yet again. Gross margins fell 50bps YoY as the continued roll-out/growing use of in-app offerings and video saw a tick up in web-hosting cost - a cost curve closely monitored by management for in-house hosting alternatives. EBITDA margin's 2.3% YoY decline was largely from increased legal expenses and IAC separation cost, partially offset by a continued fall in marketing spend as % of revenue. Match Group delivered a $0.57 EPS in 1Q20 reflecting a strong beat to the consensus estimate of $0.36.

The firm spent $42.5m in 2019, including an undisclosed amount for Egyptian startup Harmonica, continuing their ~2% of sales spending commitment to "new bets" in 1Q20. The balance sheet began the year strong ahead of 2Q20's strategic IAC spinoff with gross leverage (Debt/EBITDA) at 2.0x (-0.2x YoY). Match Group issued a $500m 4.125% Senior Note to aid the separation transaction and increased their revolving credit facility by $250m to address any near-term liquidity issues. $81.7m worth of shares (1.3m shares) were repurchased at an average price of $64.57 as the firm capitalized on the quarter's market decline - 8.6m shares remaining in the current share repurchase program.

Rationale

Roughly 30% of U.S. adults say they have used a dating site/app and 57% of online daters describe an overall positive experience. As average leisure time continues to decline while global internet penetration and mobile usage climbs, the idea of finding a meaning connection online will become more mainstream. This will lead to a growing value proposition for these platforms that should see continued strong momentum in ARPU and subscriber metrics.

VMR research points to the online dating market growing 5% (OTC:CAGR) through 2026 surpassing $9.4bn. Despite a suite of viral online dating services targeting demographics, age groups and regions of the world, Match's revenue accounted for just a 27% global share in VMR's estimated 2018 total which points to the market's fragmented nature. The Group's ownership of the most popular names will ultimately see them as winners, and I see an upside to current share price for the following reasons:

Match Group's aggressively acquisitive strategy and first-mover advantage enable the creation of household (and arguably generic) brands, with dominant market share across categories steering to greater profitability. The Hatch Lab joint venture in 2010, for example, later birthed Tinder which has since seen rapid growth in young subscribers and a 123% revenue CAGR between FY15-19. This brand strength and viral popularity has allowed for a disciplined marketing spend and thus strong margins. Match Group's sustainable 2% of sales investment in emerging brands has seen Hinge edge closer to breaking even in 2020; Pairs' grow significant market share in Japan and tap into a $500m matrimony market; and an early slice captured of an untapped Muslim dating market share through Harmonica. Match looks to replicate its Tinder success within its 44+ other dating platforms, tweaking its business model with a la carte and in-app offerings where necessary, and is on path to meet its long-run 40% EBITDA margins and 25% total revenue from Asia Pacific by 2023 targets. Match Group's full separation transaction from IAC is largely a win-win for both parties with IAC reaping the near-term benefits and Match's independence to prove invaluable in the long-term. This was the shared street sentiment as shares popped 6% upon the announcement. IAC looks set to receive a ~$840m cash consideration with Match assuming IAC's $1.7bn debt, spiking their net leverage position to 4.3x at the expected 2Q20 close, up from 1.5x in 4Q19. Match's market-leading position and strong financial operations, however, positions them well to reverse this adverse bounce in leverage. Their strong free cash flow growth and a commitment to deleveraging in the past is evidence of this going forward. Management's anticipated 3.0x net leverage ratio within 18 months is slightly optimistic, however, given the firm's post-transaction cash balance, stock repurchase goals and commitment to small bets. IAC has effectively "incubated" and successfully spun-off a number of businesses including Expedia, Ticketmaster and Lending Tree. The new Match Group, free from a ~80% IAC voting interest, will wield its strategic flexibility for more opportunistic M&A, benefit from increase trading liquidity and become eligible for index inclusion with the elimination of the dual-class structure.

Valuation

My $93.86 price target implies a 17% upside (from May 8th's close price) and rich premiums to both forward and historic EV/Sales, P/Sales, EV/EBITDA and P/Earnings multiples - see Exhibit 8 within Equity Report. I believe that Match Group's dominant presence in the largest monetizable region in the world, North America, coupled with the continued adoption and evident upside to dating app usage both domestically and internationally is what justifies this premium. With a solid blueprint laid by Tinder, non-Tinder brands look poised to reaccelerate growth in sales, relative to peers, justifying the premium sales multiples. Finally, as the Match Group brands continue to scale and penetrate regional markets globally, marketing spend (as % of revenue) will continue to trend lower pushing profitability higher further above peer and justify the premiums seen in the earnings and cash flow multiples. My more conservative WACC of 5.78% factors in the greater leverage post-IAC transaction and Match Group's ability and commitment to paydown debt through its strong free cash flow.

Risk Factor(s)

Safety and security will always be a risk to a rapidly growing online social media company trying to deliver a frictionless platform to users. Added regulatory scrutiny arrives when the company assumes a dominant share in a highly concentrated market as some estimates have judged Match to have. Legal expenses, although not separately itemized, have become a regular footnote to filings and headwind to margins. 1Q20 EBIT margins, excluding the $10.7m legal expense, would be +4.4% YoY to 26.7% vs -3.3% YoY to 24.7%. Caution must be paid to the outcome of the ongoing case brought by the FTC in September 2019.

Catalysts(s)

The COVID outbreak and social distancing measures have limited the avenues for people to physically interact. With the need for human connection remaining a priority, the gradual erosion of online dating's stigma is expected to accelerate. A tick up in engagement will initially outpace ARPU as dating products rely on consumer discretionary trends. Particularly so in North America where growth appears to be slowing despite only a 30% US market penetration. This can be seen in Tinder's record April month - all-time high DAUs and daily Swipes. Investors should look out for further color on the sustainability of this spike on engagement metrics in the year's remaining quarters - particularly in the post-lockdown Q3 and Q4.

In the long-term, first-time users will begin to appreciate the value of narrowing a pool of options based on selected preferences to spend less time on "dead ends". Match Group's virally popular suite of services catering to every niche/category will likely be their first encounter. The Group's growing innovative rollout of video, content (i.e. Swipe Night) and other in-app offerings will set the company apart to peers for both the first-timers and return subscribers, pushing ARPUs higher.

Match Group's January 2020 partnership with Noonlight looks to address the recent regulatory concerns of safety and security across their many platforms with tools for emergency assistance, location tracking, photo verification and an updated in-app Safety Center. This should continue the trend in growing women engagement (traditionally more vulnerable users) while enriching their app's value proposition (ARPU upside) and reducing heat from the regulators (EBIT margin down short-term, up in the long-term).

Conclusion

I believe that Match Group's lofty price levels have yet to fully bake in the true growth opportunities for the online dating market. Under the new stewardship of the seasoned exec Shar Dubey, Match Group look poised to continue executing on strategic growth initiatives to maintain its significant market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.