Phillips 66: An Oil Refiner Worth Holding For A Long While

PSX is an excellent long-term investment. However, I recommend some short-term trading to take advantage of the volatility in the sector.

Quarterly dividend is kept at $0.90 per share.

Phillips 66 posted first-quarter 2020 total revenues of $21.24 billion. A loss of $2,025 million or $5.66 per share. The quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.02, beating analysts' expectations.

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is one of the selected refiners that I consider perfectly adapted to an investment for the long term. I own Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), but I believe Phillips 66 is very comparable and presents the same surety that is required.

However, with the recent Black Swan event, the whole edifice has been tremendously shaking and is still trembling as we speak. The repercussions of this catastrophic event have yet to be felt in their entirety in the global economy.

It is challenging now to imagine when a potential "normal" will finally replace the stupor in which we are all immersed now. Phillips 66 is not immune, and it is crucial to evaluate the adverse effects correctly before it translates to a falling stock.

I often compare the company stock with the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK), and below is the 1-year chart comparison using my three selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.

While Valero Energy is following CRAK, PSX is generally outperforming, unlike its peer Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), which is lagging.

The investment thesis is a simple proposition. Phillips 66 is a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is recommended. However, it is also crucial to trade short term the stock and use the volatility to increase your profit and take advantage of exceptional circumstances.

So far, the company is delivering a non-negligible dividend yield of 4.70%. While the dividend seems safe shortly, the company may be forced to reduce the quarterly dividend down the road depending on the situation.

To flawlessly maneuver in this refining business, you have to understand the importance of the crack spread, a crucial component. It is basically how a refiner is making a profit. It is the price difference between the price of crude oil and the final products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread is the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical valuation to evaluate refiners' profitability and potential growth.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"We’ve reduced refinery runs across the system in response to lower product demand and margins. In April, our crude capacity utilization was in the high 60% range. These steps provide additional liquidity and flexibility, as we navigate this global crisis."

Phillips 66's realized refining margins are indicated below for 1Q'20:

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is the right choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil industry. Both Valero Energy and Phillips 66 are an excellent choice in this segment.

Phillips 66 operates in four operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which is generated for Phillips 66 during the first quarter of 2020:

Another potential investment: Phillips 66 Partners LP

Another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) and offers a higher dividend yield now at 8.16% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) versus 4.70% for PSX.

The price fluctuations in oil and gas are not impacting PSXP with the same force. The company released its 1Q'20 earnings on May 1st, 2020.

PSXP has followed the same path as PSX and crashed around mid-march as well:

One issue with the stock is its growing debt reaching $3.516 billion at the end of 1Q'20 and weakening cash of $92 million in the same quarter.

Kevin Mitchell said in the conference call:

"First quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $460 million, an increase of $55 million from the previous quarter. Transportation adjusted pre-tax income was $200 million, down $50 million from the previous quarter. The decrease was due to lower equity affiliate earnings, largely reflecting reduced volume commitments on the REX Pipeline. In addition, decreased refinery utilization impacted volumes on our pipelines and terminals."

PSX - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - First Quarter 2020

Phillips 66 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total revenues and other 29.84 23.66 28.52 27.77 29.13 20.88 Revenues in $ Billion 29.10 23.10 27.85 27.22 29.61 21.24 Net income in $ Million 2,238 203 1,422 712 736 -2,497 EBITDA $ Million 3,376 790 2,278 1,388 1,521 -2,025 EPS diluted in $/share 4.82 0.44 3.12 1.58 1.64 -5.66 Operating cash flow in $ Million 4139 -478 1,930 1,662 1,694 217 CapEx in $ Million 994 1,097 631 867 1,278 923 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 3145 -1,575 1,299 795 416 -706 Total cash $ Billion 3.019 1.253 1.819 2.268 1.614 1.221 ($92 for PSXP) Total LT Debt in $ Billion 11.157 11.298 10.439 11.925 11.763 12.963 Dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 464.53 459.3 455.6 451.0 447.8 441.3

Note: Historical data from 2015 to now are available for subscribers only.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $21.24 billion in 1Q'20

Phillips 66 posted first-quarter 2020 loss of $2,025 million or $5.66 per share. The quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.02, beating analysts' expectations. Total revenues were a bit low at $21.24 billion.

The contributions from Midstream and Marketing and Specialties segments helped positively earnings this quarter. Also, I noticed higher realized marketing fuel margins in both the United States and international markets this quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter, the company commenced full operations on the Gray Oak Pipeline and incorporated a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil at the Beaumont Terminal.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"...we achieved strong safety performance. We continue to strive toward a zero incident, zero accident workplace. We’re executing our strategy and progressing major growth projects. The Gray Oak Pipeline commenced full operations of West Texas service on April 1; and more recently, the Eagle Ford segment of the pipeline starting operations, marking completion of the project. At the Beaumont Terminal, we added 2.2 million barrels of fully contracted crude oil storage, increasing the terminal’s total crude and product stores capacity to 16.8 million barrels."

Midstream: Adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $460 million, up from an earning of $316 million in the same quarter last year.

Chemicals: Adjusted pre-tax earnings of $193 million, down from $227 million realized in the same quarter last year.

Refining: Adjusted pre-tax loss of $401 million increased from the year-ago loss of $219 million.

The refining margins realized worldwide was $7.11 per BBL this quarter.

$/bbl 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 West Coast 6.25 9.94 10.11 10.22 4.80 Central Corridor 10.23 17.84 15.99 14.92 13.50 Gulf Coast 5.44 8.20 8.34 7.45 6.76 Atlantic Basin/EU 7.76 10.85 11.48 7.06 2.38 Worldwide 7.23 11.37 11.18 9.50 7.11

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings increased from $205 million last year to $488 million.

Realized marketing fuel margins in the United States and international markets increased to $2.08 and $8.53 per barrel, respectively. They were $1.06 and $3.80 a year ago, respectively.

A few changes at the Sweeny hub:

The company is adding two 150K BPD fractionators for expanding the Sweeny Hub. The additional fractionators, backed by long-term commitments, are expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. When the expansion project is completed, Sweeny Hub will have a massive 400K BPD fractionation capacity.

The company is also incorporating 7.5 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns in the Sweeny Hub.

Also, the company will defer the Red Oak Pipeline and Sweeny Frac 4 projects. The company has delayed its FID on the AEC Pipeline and, finally, has reduced refining productions due to energy demand destruction experienced at the moment.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $706 million in 1Q'20

I consider the free cash flow for Phillips 66 a crucial financial indicator that I always include in my analysis. The organic free cash flow is what is left to pay for the dividend, implement a share buyback program, and pay back the paramount debt.

The most simple calculation is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. FCF yearly ("TTM") represents $1,804 million. The first quarter was a loss of $706 million.

The yearly dividend is $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.59 billion a year. Greg Garland said in the last conference call:

"We recently announced actions in response to the challenging business environment... We suspended share repurchases in March."

And he said about the safety of the dividend:

"By doing so, we’re protecting the company, the security of the dividend and our strong investment grade credit rating."

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt (consolidated) as of December 31st, 2019, is now $11.74 billion. The total debt includes $3.516 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below). The net debt to capital ratio is 28%. The company has taken steps to prepare for the coronavirus impact, and Greg Garland said:

"We’re focused on conserving cash and maintaining strong liquidity to manage through this unprecedented down-cycle. We secured a $2 billion term loan facility and issued $1 billion of senior unsecured notes."

Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP.

But in terms of the balance sheet, the debt attributed exclusively to PSX is lower, as shown in the chart below.

Source: PSX Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis (short term)

Phillips 66 is a stock that is considered a "buy & hold" premium stock, and we have many financial reasons to agree with this prestigious classification. The company has a great balance sheet, and management is doing an excellent job of preserving what shareholders cherish the most: the dividend.

However, the volatile and cyclical aspect of the oil industry is forcing me to revise this long-term passive and basic strategy. I believe any investment in the oil sector must combine a long-term approach with short-term trading. Without the latter, investors will not be able to take full advantage of what the company can offer.

Technical Analysis

PSX is forming an ascending wedge pattern that has been entered from the resistance line, which means a potential support breakout (bearish) quite soon. Line resistance and line support are now very close to their crossing/apex.

If oil prices turn bearish again and it is likely, I believe PSX will cross support and will re-test $60 and eventually the line support of the extended pattern called a descending triangle. However, the economy could show some early signs of recovery with a potential increase in oil demand. In this case, I see PSX reaching $91.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

