Union Pacific And CSX Transportation In The Competitive Landscape Of The North American Railroad Industry

However, Union Pacific and CSX stand out with the highest snowball effect coefficient, implying their superior operational efficiency.

All six companies were able to snowball a moderate growth in revenue to a much greater growth rate in EPS, suggesting great economics of the industry.

On the basis of a brief review of the competitive landscape of the North American railroad industry, I conducted a comparative analysis of the growth history of six railroad companies.

The railroad industry

Railroads are an indispensable transportation infrastructure. Although railroads move less freight volume than highways, their costs of transportation are much lower. Among major means of transportation, only inland waterways lead railroads in costs (Fig. 1; see here).

Fig. 1. The tonnage of freight on highways, railroads, and inland waterways. Source.

Railroad carriers are known to be wide-moat businesses if run efficiently. That is why intelligent investors are attracted to them. On the other hand, they are usually bid up to a level of valuation untenable for value investors. Only during idiosyncratic crises or when the economy is in a recession can they be bought at a sufficiently-large margin of safety. For example, Warren Buffett bought BNSF Railway for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) in November 2009, in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis.

Railroad stocks are sold off lately. A select group of six major North American railroad carriers, including Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Kansas City Southern Railway (KSU), Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), CSX Transportation (CSX), and Norfolk Southern Railway (NSC), dropped approximately 40% from their recent highs to the recent lows (Table 1).

Table 1. Share price changes of North American railroad carriers in the past three months. Source: Laurentian Research.

Such a sell-off may have made these stocks attractive to value investors again. In this article, I will conduct a comparative study of these six railroad companies with the hope of narrowing the list down to a couple of better picks.

Competition

The railroad industry has long passed the peak construction era, with few new route miles being built annually nowadays. Union Pacific, for example, only built 189 miles or 0.37% of its total miles in 2019. The saturation of the market helps create high barriers to entry, which in turn create an oligarchic market configuration:

In the western 2/3 of the U.S., Union Pacific competes against BNSF Railway and, to a lesser extent, Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway.

In Canada, Canadian National Railway competes against Canadian Pacific Railway.

In the eastern U.S., CSX Transportation competes against Norfolk Southern Railway (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Railroad system map with trackage rights in purple, for the western U.S. (upper), Canada (middle), and the eastern U.S. (lower). Source.

In addition, railroads compete against truck carriers in most routes except for most coal shipments and against barges in the Gulf Coast waterways (Fig. 1). These competitors fight for business on prices, transit times, and quality and reliability of service. Railroad companies must build/acquire and maintain the rail system, while trucks and barges are able to use public rights-of-way maintained by public entities. Motor carriers, in particular, can have an advantage over railroads with respect to transit times and timeliness of service, although railroads are much more fuel-efficient than trucks.

Growth in revenue

Even though the railroad market has largely saturated, all six North American railroad carriers post revenue growth in the 15 years between 2004 and 2019, driven by growing economic activities.

Kansas City Southern posts the fastest growth in revenue, thanks to increasing cross-border trade following the NAFTA. The Canadian and western U.S. railroad carriers delivered faster growth in revenue than the eastern U.S. carriers (Table 2). That may be partly related to their exposure to the transportation of agricultural and crude oil products, which has been booming in the past decade (Table 3).

Table 2. A comparison of the railroad companies in terms of growth. Source: Laurentian Research.

Table 3. The sources of revenue for railroad companies in 2019. Source: Laurentian Research based on information gathered here, here, here, here, here, and here.

The snowball effect

In analyzing the income statements, it is extremely helpful to pay special attention to the change of growth rates down the lines. If a company manages to convert a paltry growth rate in revenue to an impressive growth rate in earnings per share (or EPS), which I call a snowball effect, it tells us a number of things. Firstly, the economics of the business may be great because, otherwise, it would be a Sisyphean task. Secondly, the management must be running a tight ship because it has no fast growth to hide behind.

Union Pacific, for example, was able to improve growth rates down the income statement; it snowballed a moderate growth rate in revenue progressively to a double-digit CAGR in EPS.

The company converted a 3.91% growth rate in revenue to a CAGR of 10.52% in gross profit, by keeping the cost of goods sold (aka, COGS) more or less flat in 2004-2019.

Thanks to the long life of its primary assets - the rail system, depreciation & amortization (aka, D&A) only increased by 4.71% per year. As a result, the company improved the growth rate in operating income to 12.15%.

Railroad companies are generally lumped into capital intensive businesses but the interest expense for Union Pacific only grew by 4.70% per year, much slower than the expansion of operating income, thanks to which the company further improved the CAGR of net income to 16.43%.

Union Pacific on average bought back 2.55% of the shares outstanding per year, using its ample cash flow. So, in the 15 years from 2004 to 2019, it reduced the basic shares outstanding by some 32.12%. The share repurchase program helped turn a 16.43% growth rate in net income into a 19.52% CAGR of earnings per share (or EPS).

CSX fared even more impressively in terms of the snowball effect:

Between 2004 and 2019, the company grew revenue at a moderate CAGR of 2.67%. However, by reducing the COGS by 0.68% per year, it was able to convert that growth rate into a CAGR of 8.77% in gross profit.

With the D&A expanding 4.36% per year, the company managed to grow the operating income at a CAGR of 10.73%.

By keeping the interest expense expansion to 3.58%, it went on to achieve a CAGR of 16.46% in net income.

Between 2004 and 2019, basic and diluted shares outstanding were cumulatively reduced by 38% and 41%, respectively, which correspond to a CAGR of 3.16% and 3.45%. Because of the share repurchase, EPS grew at a CAGR of 20.34%.

If we use the EPS growth rate over revenue growth rate, which I call the snowball effect coefficient, to measure the degree of growth rate enhancement, then all six railroad companies under consideration exhibit >1.0 snowball effect coefficient, confirming the railroad industry has great economics. This reminds us of Mexican airport operators, another group of operators of transportation infrastructure surveyed in a recent article, which shows a similar snowball effect in growth and also has great economics.

Among the six railroad companies, CSX and Union Pacific are head and shoulders above the pack, boasting a snowball effect coefficient of 7.62X and 4.99X, considerably higher than the group average (Table 2).

Investor takeaways

My comparative analysis of the growth history of a select group of six North American railroad companies indicates these are oligarchic businesses with great economics and operational efficiency.

Among these companies, CSX and Union Pacific are the leaders in terms of what I call the snowball effect in growth. However, to determine which of the two represents a better pick, it is necessary to look at their profitability and risk factors, which is beyond the scope of this article and will be discussed in another article in the future.

If you like the article above, please follow Laurentian Research with real-time email alerts so that you'll be notified of his future public articles. You should join The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked Marketplace service that covers the natural resource sector as well as wide-moat businesses. The free trial is now available. Act today to get the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.