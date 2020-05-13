FoxForce5: A Force To Be Reckoned With

Some of my previously expressed ideas might actually be right.

In my recent article introducing FoxForce5, I proposed a hexadecimal framework for the evaluation of complex strategies. Many might have found that article technical and obscure, but it seemed like a good time and place to review the structure of the application.

In this article, I will try to show how the framework can easily be tuned to produce a highly complex portfolio strategy showing spectacular returns over many years.

Changes to Miscellaneous Assignment

The original article introduced the five hexadecimal characters representing a security's current price position relative to being above/below one of two types of moving averages, along with whether the averages were up/down relative to the readings of the previous day.

The five characters are:

F = Fox = binary 1111 - This stays the same C = Charlie = binary 1100 - This now includes D = Dog = binary 1101 and E = Easy = binary 1110. M = Miscellaneous - This now includes only Hexadecimal numbers 4 through B. 3 = binary 0011 - This now includes 1 = binary 0001 and 2 = binary 0010. 0 = binary 0000 - This stays the same.

This doesn't make a whole lot of difference, but it is the correct way of doing it. I wasn't intellectually capable of grasping that until after the development of the prototype.

Average Grouping

Exponential and Simple moving average types are still grouped by length. There are four lengths analyzed:

= 3 day = 7 day = 13 day = 21 day

My previous articles on SeekingAlpha have shown that short term moving averages are better predictors of intermediate direction than long term. For example, Peak and Trough Analysis.

Specter or Vanilla

I introduced Specter in an article in mid February.

Vanilla is the usual way moving average strategies work. They consider indicator positions of the security to be traded. For example, is StockX above its 18 day simple moving average?

Specter makes decisions on trading StockX based on the indicator positions of a different security, usually - SPY.

The table below demonstrates how this works with XLV using SPY as the Specter.

Created by the author with data from Norgate

The xEM column in blue contains the Vanilla XLV xEM values. With Specter, FoxForce5 replaces the XLV xEM with that for SPY.

Semantic Note on Vanilla:

I also use the term vanilla to describe the percentage return calculated by (EndPrice/StartPrice) -1. The percentage return is of little value in algorithm development, as the natural log return (N01 in the table above) is superior in virtually every way. However the term Vanilla is neutral. I hope the use of the term for two different things isn't too confusing.

xEM Manipulation

The goal of designing and prototyping FoxForce5 was to test the idea that hex framework manipulation is technically superior to applying individual strategy elements. At the moment, that concept seems to be working out well.

The strategy presented below is based on looking at current and previous xEMs. For example, if we are analyzing the XLV blue column above at the close on 5/6, the first character is "C". The first character in the blue column for 5/5 is "F". FoxForce5 combines the 2 values and gets "CF". Traders who go long when "CF" appears, would theoretically buy at the close of 5/6.

Imagine trying to do this crap manually.

The Strategy

It is pretty simple. Go long if the same hex character (F,C,M,3,0) appears 2 days in a row, otherwise go flat.

Both methods play the same group of 20 major ETFs and trade on 13 day moving averages.

YTD Returns

The YTD returns on the vanilla strategy are shown below:

Created by the author with data from Norgate When we see large swings in the market, even crappy strategies (if that's not an oxymoron) can produce spectacular results in the short term. However, these results are impressive by any measure. The strategy decisively beat buy and hold for every ETF. The YTD returns for Specter are below: Created by the author with data from Norgate Note that the performance of SPY is exactly the same for both vanilla and specter because SPY is the specter. Specter outperformed Vanilla by an average of about 3% for every security and avoided losing money on any of them. Performance From March, 2013 Specter and Vanilla combined results are shown below: Created by the author with data from Norgate

The achievement of vanilla, beating buy and hold in almost every case, is quite remarkable. However, in comparison with Specter, it seems like it is trying to lay some Boogie-Woogie on the King of Rock and Roll.

Note again, that SPY does the same with both strategy styles.

Note on natural log differences. A simple way to understand the difference is to divide the average by 10. The average compound return of buy and hold over the 10 periods was 7% (70/10), for Specter it was 12.1% (121/10). The difference of 16 between the buy and hold and vanilla return (in blue) is 16, so that strategy is doing 1.6% better than buy and hold per period.

Periods of Under Performance 2019 Created by the author with data from Norgate

Not too bad considering its current 2020 out performance, and it's not like everyone had shaken off December 2018 by January 2.

2018 saw both strategies outperform Buy and Hold.

Created by the author with data from Norgate Maybe I'm too softhearted but I'd be inclined to cut the foxes a little slack for only a respectable performance in 2019. 1917 also saw under performance; a LogReturn of 20 for the average ETFs versus 11 for Specter. Final Comments The matrix discussed in the last part of my first FoxForce5 article was critical for developing the strategies discussed here. That structure makes it easy to aggregate multiple securities and that gives a pretty clear picture of what strategies are making good returns. Designing a strategy and then checking to see if it makes money doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I'm pretty sure that the numbers given here are accurate. Have to admit I'm surprised at how good they are. I'm not finished analyzing it, of course. Solving the technical challenges in a complex environment is my main motivation. It is cool to see pretty abstract ideas turn into something concrete. I mentioned in the previous article, that moving averages fit the hex framework quite well and that duplicating their performance with other indicator types or logical conditions might be difficult. Good thing I'm a moving average fan. The success of Specter in the hex framework, may have important theoretical implications. If nothing else, it saves the overhead of calculating vanilla averages for a portfolio.

