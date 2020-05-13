Talking The Tanker Trade (Podcast Transcript)

J also shares some insights on the different parts of the shipping sector, and some of his favorite picks to benefit from the floating storage play.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to a special edition of The Investing Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman, cohost of The Razor's Edge. I'm joined today by Akram's Razor, also a cohost of The Razor's Edge and J Mintzmyer, host at Value Investor's Edge Live. Those are the two shows that you'll hear on this channel normally.

We're doing a crossover podcast. We're talking about the shipping sector, J's area of focus which is in the spotlight as tanker rates in certain segments go through price of oil has made oil storage more popular and this become a real hot topic.

We're going to discuss this the market in general. J of course has been tracking the sector for the last decade has become the leading expert in the industry. While Akram has traded the sector in the past has some background here, knows these stocks as well.

So, guys, good morning. Akram, you were the one who is behind this idea. So I'm going to hand it over to you to kick this off.

Akram's Razor: Thanks, Daniel. Good morning. Good morning, J.

J Mintzmyer: Hi good morning. Thanks for getting this together.

AK: No problem. It was long overdue. So I guess the idea was I was listening to your interview with the CEO of Frontline (FRO). And I mean, obviously following your work and what's going on in, let's call it the commodity space/energy markets. And getting to that point where you're like, okay, this is a market where it's fundamentally been out of favor, let's say, for how long do you want to call it?

JM: I mean, for forever, really, since 2001, 2008-2009 was the last time we really had something crazy.

AK: Yeah, about a decade. When I saw this whole floating storage, trade. And the -- we've got a lot of things going on in the market today. So it's obviously going to be very, very interesting for you. But in terms of the dynamics it's something kind of esoteric for the most part people are usually are not familiar with. This happens what?

You went through this to a degree in 2015. But nothing on the scale of '09. I don't know. I mean, what was 2015 like?

JM: Yeah, it's been an incredible cycle. So yeah, you're absolutely right. 2007 and 2008 were sort of like a bubble. It was the peak of a decade long globalization cycle. China getting into the WTO, global shipping trade volumes just exploding.

I mean, it was every segment. It was container ships. It was tankers, dry bulkers. Every little rusty bucket ship you could put on the water was making a killing. And in 2008 was of course the peak of that. And in 2009 was the last gasp second punch of tankers that came off their bubble highs, and then they got this weird very temporary, but it was a floating storage dislocation.

Then everything was kind of just really bad, honestly until about 2015. We had the temporary oil crisis, right in 2014-15-16 in the United States. And there's a little bit of that. There's a little bit of contango. But we were talking like 5 bucks, 6 bucks over six months or something like that. We hadn't seen anything.

AK: So it didn't come anything close to '09. Okay.

JM: Or now is nothing comparable to now or 2009.

AK: All right, so I mean, like in terms of dislocations, for people who've been following your work, and I'm definitely listening to the Frontline CEO talking about him and like you've seen rates now go on the VLCC's from what $20,000 day rates to as high as how much?

JM: It's been ballistic. I think the top print was over $300,000 a day. And of course, those rates are not sustainable. I mean, those are ridiculous rates. But the raw number's just eye popping. And the normal rate for Q2, like right now a normal rate would be $15,000, $20,000 maybe $25,000.

So even seeing $50,000 makes your eyes kind of bolts a little bit. And seeing $100,000 makes you dance around. And I mean $300 grand, oh, my God, it was hard to believe.

AK: Yeah. So you're doing that with like, without really any like actual inflation seeping into the system. It's pure profit. And if you're a person following stocks like this, particularly in this space, it's like okay, I mean, you literally get the napkin out and you start doing the math and you're like what should my company be worth?

What's it going to be yielding? How much cash flow are we going to be generating this year? Etc, etc. And I did notice on your call at least with the Frontline CEO was a bit reluctant yet to get into the coming up on the quarter into financial projections and estimates going forward.

But I look at this segment. And I'm like, is it time for me to stop wasting time with what the one of 80 software stocks out there? And over-covered over-loved names in technology. I mean at times, obviously these businesses can be very interesting and exciting to talk about, versus what supramax rates and what's going on and dry bulk shipping.

I went through this whole crap in 2008 and 2009 with potash. So it's a big thing for me, covering that segment, talking to people and learning just the terminology, what's Appleby mean, and what's this. That was actually an impetus for it.

But you do look at that sector. And there has been an element to the commodity space, which has been, I mean, if you've been trading for 20 years, you look at it, you've been tempted at different points. There was that little point in 2016 where I came in and I managed like I look now in hindsight.

I looked at it and say I got lucky in terms of being long term stocks from like the beginning of 2016 till the essentially just to the end of 16. But looking at what's going on in your market with let's call it this floating storage trade creating this let's call it a windfall. And the temporary windfall in the oil tanker market.

Is this something that kind of tempts you in and says, you know what, maybe this is finally a turn in this carnage that is COVID-19 and what's going on, that you set up for a cycle, a completely shifting cycle in investing? When you look at Frontline, how is Frontline actually trading lower today than it was in early January? How do you rationalize that?

JM: Yeah. It's remarkable isn't it? I mean investors have been burned so many times on shipping stocks. And a lot of times it's because folks don't really understand what they're buying. They don't understand this is a cyclical commodity stock that is going to -- the earnings and cash flows are going to be volatile in both directions.

So you got to look at what you're paying. Well, most people don't like shipping stocks, unless they're super popular unless Jim Cramer is talking about them and just profits been ripping for two years, there's big dividends.

So most of the time when folks come in and buy a shipping stock, it's at 2009. It is in 2016. It is maybe last winter, right? Is that the highest? So most people have had bad experiences with the stocks because they don't follow them on a full cycle.

So there's sort of like this bitter taste in people's mouths. And then there's that stock Dry Ships. I think you and I were talking about it offline a little earlier that just burned so many people with so much shenanigans. So there's just inaccurate trope out there that shipping stocks are all corrupt or they're all messed up or you'll never maybe….

AK: I mean they do have some -- I mean is Fredriksen still a big holder in Frontline?

JM: Yeah, John Fredriksen absolutely big, big holder. He is….

AK: They have concentrated ownership.

JM: Absolutely. Yeah, he owns like six or seven different companies. But look Fredriksen has always been pretty fair with the shareholders. I mean, there's some companies like look, Frontline got recapitalized in 2011. But that wasn't because Fredriksen did anything shady. It was just because they had way too much leverage and they had to recapitalize.

So Fredriksen has been a pretty good player in the markets. But yeah, there's been guys like George Economou with Dry Ships; Peter G, with a few other companies. And there's been 5, 6, 7, 8 names that have really taken investors on the ride and done some misleading things.

So I think investors are skeptical when they hear about the global economic recession, maybe a depression. And they say, I don't really want to own shipping into a global depression. So I understand that. But I think what people are missing is the upfront earnings that all these companies are pulling in on a daily basis. We're making two or three years' worth of profit every couple months. I mean, it's remarkable.

AK: Exactly. So then like that's where you get into these benchmarks and that's where you get into this element of being a value investor sucked, as far as let's call it the last five years, it's been an underperforming but momentum and growth obviously have dominated.

But I mean when I think back to 2008, and BRICS and like you were saying the end cycle for China and the WTO and globalization. And part of owning commodity stocks at a certain -- the pitch then used to be like when we stock potash and potash would be trading at -- I think that when at the time [indiscernible] signed a deal with China at $1,000 a ton, which was like insane. It was like 7x up over the previous 18 months.

And when I would talk to hedge funds then it'd be like, yo, bro, China and India have to eat. And I would be like, well, I mean at $1100 a ton, they may start eating each other. But that was like the theme and commodities. When you're sitting, you're talking about shipping and be like, look, there are peaks and valleys, but global trade is global trade, it's not going away.

You need to move goods around. We're not talking about getting to a point where people like, oh, the replacement -- I remember Tobin's q was a big thing in 2008. It would be like, this ship costs more to build today because of the cost of steel and this and that and it's worth more actually in scrap.

You remember, in terms of the putting new equipment together was more expensive. And that was something you saw in cranes and all kinds of things at the time.

JM: That was wild. Yeah.

AK: You look at this market today. And there's an argument that well, asset prices have rebounded really quickly, particularly in let's call it these what had been leading this before the coronavirus on this essential backstop in liquidity from the central bank.

And there's a debate I mean, I don't know, if you call it what's his name talking about it in his letter, (David) Einhorn as far as inflation. And value investors should outperform this coming cycle. And that the genie is out of the bottle and you can't put it back in.

And I mean, when I started reading all that stuff again, that's where I started getting tempted. And I'm like is it time to focus on commodities? Should I become best friends with J?

Well it's if I'd heard nothing else he's going to have reversion to the mean, right? It's been a brutal, brutal, what 20 years for value investors writ large, I mean, it's been a rough cycle. Even during 2002, 2004, 2006 when shipping was crushing it, shipping was kind of an exception, and shipping wasn't even a value stock.

It was just a total like, ballistic growth trajectory at that point. But the sentiment is so bad these days in shipping edit all value really all the value to sentiment sucks. But in shipping particularly like I mean, you get it, the earnings are through the roof. They're probably not sustainable. But it doesn't matter if they're sustainable if you make five years of profit in six months.

JM: Exactly. So let's step back there for a second. What do you think, for example, take a company like for Frontline, if you were right now and I know estimating anything from here visibility wise is obviously tricky and there's a lot of variables into it.

But if you were looking at a stock like that today, like if you were to guess, what do you think it's trading on? Let's call it on a forward PE by the end of this year?

AK: A forward PE if we're looking at 2021 that's who knows, I don't even want to make a guess at that if you want to do trailing PE, I can tell I mean, it's….

JM: Okay, let's rephrase that. So it's December 31, at the end of the year what do we think Frontline's doing in 2020? So you've got like, obviously you had the kind of soft first quarter. You got the mix like what did they get up to on the VLCCs last quarter like $50,000 $60,000? I think it was,

AK: Yeah, somewhere in there. And this quarter, it's going to be of course, in the six digits. If you're looking at -- if you're going December 31, you've got the whole entire annual report in front of me and you're saying, what is the price to earnings Frontline based on today's prices? Oh, my goodness. I mean, somewhere between 0.8 and like, 1.5? I mean, it's ….

JM: Okay. Exactly. I think there was a point in '08 where you got down, like sub5, right? But like, nothing below 2. And when you look at something like this, it's like, there's an implied assumption here that what's happened in the energy markets is not reversing course.

So I mean, one thing that's interesting which I was thinking when you were posting on Twitter about all the people coming out of the woodworks, as far as trading. I had like some random like family friend reach out and was like I remember thinking about buying this energy ETF.

And I remember the amount of people that flocked into the leveraged ETFs in '09, but I was on a prop book. And I had been shorting -- I was like one of these perma bears at the time like when we got into the beginning of the year everyone who had not been bearish at all before was getting super bullish on everything. And one area that they all got excited about in terms of rebound was energy.

And everybody wanted to buy like the front month leveraged WTI contract. But guys, you understand this shit trades on the curve like you're going to get crushed by the roll. Like we can go from when you have a spread between, the front month and 12 months out of $20. It's just like, you could lose money and oil goes up 60% in the next 12 months.

They didn't know what they were buying, right? I mean, they thought they're just buying barrels of oil. They don’t know how it worked.

AK: Exactly. So you have kind of a little bit of that dynamic again, where you're like. Okay, here's the market where what people don't understand about it is when this dislocation, as far as negative WTI is obviously epic and historic. But it's a market that self corrects itself, by these factors. That's the nature of the commodity business. It's not like trying to figure out what the hell's going on with Tesla stock price.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. And we're seeing that I mean, look, I mean, storage is so tight right now that you're seeing these tanker rates, VLCCs printed all time high of $300,000 last month. They're a lot lower now. I mean, I think the latest print was like $80,000 or $100,000. So they're awful lot from that $300,000 spike.

But yeah that that is indeed the market sort of correcting and saying look, we don't have any storage left. And you saw that. The WTI of course that was kind of almost like a paper market fragment. But right it went negative like negative 35 or

AK: But that's the best way of describing it, bro. It is like paper. It's like -- there was a guy I remember in Dubai families like North African crude and when Libya collapsed like they're getting excited about things going on there and like a greenfield opportunity.

And this and I remember sitting and having a lunch with him. And he was giving me like a whole lecture on the energy market. It was like, awkward, but this is what happens. We know where like energy is finite, it's going to run out.

This was 2014. And he's like, we may go back down to $60 a barrel. But like you're never seeing what happened in 2008. That's just never happening again. And I think are low in '08, '09 was like almost 30 flat.

I was making the argument, you don't really understand how much of that market is financial. When you look back on what happened in September of '08. And my argument to him then was like, you didn't shut down the global economy.

Yes, we had this huge major breakdown. But in contrast to what's happened, literally now, you've actually had a like an actual shut down. When you look at it, then you're like, there's a financial element to market access to credit.

And these things create distortions. And you don't really know how much of your price is based on that element. And then we don't know how much it's physical this time. You kind of got the flip of that.

The financial element didn't break. But you discovered that to actually physically store something when you get to an exploration of a contract. If it doesn't exist, then the contract can trade like on paper, something ridiculous, which in this case was negative.

JM: Yeah, I mean, it's like the end. It's like, think about a short squeeze, right? It's just the inverse of that. You got a bunch of guys holding this instrument that have no idea of what they're doing. And the delivery comes up, and they don't have anywhere to put the oil. And they all panic, and they all run for the exit.

And it's just a short squeeze and inverse. And you look, I mean, it could happen again. It probably won't happen is extreme, because they squeezed all the retailers out. The USO is the main instrument that trades that stuff. And it was like the top owned stock on Robinhood for like a week in a row.

And if you want to find a bad stock, and I don't want to offend you I know you follow like FOMO stocks and stuff. But you want to find a bad stock go to like the top 10 List of Robinhood, most popular and just go down that list and maybe one or two of them will be okay.

Maybe you'll have like a Disney or Microsoft. Like stock number one for like a week straight was USO and it was like oh my goodness these poor people and I felt bad for them. I know you're not supposed to feel bad for people in the financial markets. But I felt bad for these guys because they had no idea what they were buying. And look what happened.

AK: Yeah, it's never explained. They don't get it when they're in like a three times leverage fundamental, like replicating the spot price of something. By the way, I saw this when I was actually just checking up on this for this call. There's an ETF now that replicates the Baltic Dry index price (BDRY). Is that the ones? How does that go? Is that crazy?

JM: I mean, it's a good idea on paper. I know the guys that are behind it. I mean, they're trying to do the right thing. What they're trying to do is they're trying to give people a way to hedge their portfolio by giving them exposure to the underlying dry bulk rates.

So if someone wants to put like a little bit of a hedge against like global trade or something like that, they could either go long or short, that instrument. So they're trying to create something useful. But the problem….

AK: Is it working?

JM: It's just so thinly traded, right, and then the BDI has been so brutal. The last couple of…

AK: That's my point, like the BDI is so volatile. And I would think that that's one of those last kind of somewhat still opaque price discovery markets where you have operators dealing with each other, where it just doesn't seem like something needs an ETF, you know?

JM: Yeah. I think it would have made sense last. I think but if you go back in time to like 2004 2005 2006, when you had that crazy run going on all the shipping stocks. I think it would have made sense back then, just to offer folks a way to like hedge, right hedge your shipping stocks.

They could go like long shipping stocks or short to be dry; or they could go long be dry and short the shipping stocks.

AK: As a trading instrument 100%, yeah, you are right.

JM: Exactly, exactly. But now I don't think it really I hate to offend the folks. They're nice folks behind it. But yeah, I just don't think it serves the purpose. The shipping stocks themselves are very well capitalized, very well ran. They're cheap already. There's no reason to have this ETN.

AK: Alright. So if we rewind a little bit from where we were going back to what started us on this topic. If you look at a company like Frontline going, I think we like segued a little bit on this floating storage trade.

Once you store crude that crude has to come off eventually, right? You're selling it forward, you're locking it in. So if I'm going to get excited about putting oil in a tanker and risks this arbitrage which, by the way what is it right now? As far as where are they breaking even $100,000, $110,000? At what point does it make any sense?

JM: Yeah, I mean that changes every day, of course, and you'd have to pull up the latest feature spread. And of course, it depends if you're already talking three months or six months or 12 months?

AK: Yeah. So let's say six months.

JM: Yeah, roughly six months is still around $100,000 maybe a little bit under, maybe about $80,000-$90,000.

AK: Which is still pretty freaking ridiculous.

JM: Yeah. That's quadruple what you should normally expect it. Just for other listeners, I know you understand it. But a normal rate at this time of year is around $20,000 to $25,000. And the way these tankers work is VLCC has a cash breakeven of around $15,000. And they have an earnings breakeven about $25,000.

So most of that $10,000 just appreciation, we're talking about GAAP earnings and operating cash flows. So it look a normal rate around here is like 20 or 25. So normally in Q2, these companies are breaking even or losing money on like a GAAP basis.

They're slightly cash flow positive. On the entire year these companies are going to earn about $30,000 on a VLCC. So they're making $5,000 a day, all year long on their LCC. They're making about $15,000 in cash flow.

So take a rate of like 150 or something like that, you're making $135,000 per day in operating cash flow, you're making $125,000 per day in GAAP earnings, that's 25 times the normal level of earnings. It's not just 30 times four; 30 times five, it's actually 25 times the amount of GAAP earnings per day.

AK: So I mean, again, it's like if I come back and ask you then like, just think there's a lack of -- let's say, is it the crowd? Is it algorithms aren't trading these stocks? What do you think it is? That explains when we get something like this? I mean, where Frontline is trading today at $8-$9?

I mean, yeah, it had a good year last year, but again, that was like kind of like the bottom of the shipping market was probably 2018? So 2019 was kind of a structural rebound year for your industry. Right? What do you say that?

JM: 2019 was an amazing year for us. 2019 is the best year I've ever had. And if I never have another year like 2019 in my life, that's okay. I mean, it was that good. But no, I mean, looking at some of these stocks, like you say Frontline. And there's so many others too, I mean, Scorpio Tankers (STNG), DHT Holdings (DHT), there's so many other stocks.

And they're all trading. They're above the lows, right? They're not at 52 week lows. But almost every single one of these stocks is closer to the low than the high, which is just remarkable. And look, I'm having hedge funds right now. A couple of them. Not a lot, but I've had a couple hedge funds reach out to me in the last week or two asking me if they should be shorting tankers, my gosh, I just there's just such a…

AK: Just what do you say to them when that call starts with hedge fund accidents like, hey, bro, what's the rationale here? Are they looking at basically 2021 and being like the oil markets is going to be a fucking disaster.

JM: I mean, that's part of it. But what they're really looking at is they're saying the global economy is completely hosed. Right? I don't think maybe they're wrapping their heads around the storage play quite correctly. And they're also looking at this huge jump in stocks.

They're looking at a stock chart from like March to May. And they're saying, oh, my gosh, the stock is up 50% in two months. It's like your Nordic American tankers. It was this big one. It was on like Jim Cramer. It was on Robinhood. It's on this thing called Wall Street Bets on Reddit, like your stock is on Wall Street.

AK: I know Wall Street Bets.

JM: Okay. Your stock is on Wall Street Bets like Wall Street Bets.

AK: That was that one dude is up to $20 million.

JM: Wall Street Bets. So we have these stocks and they're saying look at all this retail sentiment and there's like this hatred for retail. And how you and I were kind of joking about how the top 10 Robinhood stocks all suck. But we're just kind of having fun, right?

I mean, we're just saying that and we're laughing about it. But there's hedge funds that legitimately just short everything that retail likes, just out of like because they think they're smarter. And over time they are smarter. But I think this is one time where retail is clearly picked up on something that the hedge funds are behind the curve on.

AK: If there was huge retail and like. Again, the tanker space isn't trading like you know a biotech that is claiming to have discovered the cure for the coronavirus. You're not seeing like a stock hasn't gone up 8x, 9x, 10x. We haven't seen crazy weird distortions, stuff to that extreme.

JM: No, no.

AK: But the market is still, I would say, at least from a bird's eye view, you're obviously more in the weeds of it, the way I look at going back like, look 2019 was a good year. You said amazing for stock prices in the shipping space in general. But I guess my point or question to you was like fundamentally, you have more of a balance in your industry.

JM: Absolutely. Yeah.

AK: If you look at I remember '05 to '09, really well as far as building and the demand and the shipyards and like the focus on everything going there as far as everyone being capacity constrained. And now you have like from what I can tell is really old fleets and almost nobody really order book wise, no one's really -- let's compare it to the oil market and production in terms of cheating or going out there and getting a little bit aggressive on adding capacity.

JM: Yeah. No, it's a beautiful setup. We have basically the oldest fleet balance we've ever had. And when I say that, I mean the average age of the ships. The VLCC average age right now is almost 10 years old, which ship like a VLCC very large crude carrier normally lasts about 20-21 years.

So in a perfect market where there's zero growth, right and nothing ever changes and everything demolishes at like 20 then you would expect the age to be 10. Right? That would be zero growth like totally but broken flat market.

Right now the average age is like 9.8. So we're basically at zero growth expectations built into the fleet. Meanwhile, the order book, which is all the ships that are waiting to be delivered in '20, and '21, '22 is the lowest or second lowest in all time history.

So it's just a remarkable market balance on the supply side. Now the question mark becomes your demand side. And that's I think a lot of folks are looking towards '21. And they're saying, what if we have an extended global depression. And we have like this OPEC cut that they did for May and June.

What if that OPEC cut goes on for like, two years? And then they're saying, well tankers aren't going to do very well, and so on and so forth. And I think there's merit to that concern. But I think what those folks Miss, is the valuation points that we're starting out on, the stocks are expensive.

AK: Correct. Exactly. So I mean, that's kind of where you get into that challenge where it's like, alright, we can sit here and have a debate about what happens over the next two years. But from a feast or famine standpoint, if you're going to generate the equivalent of five years of plenty in six months, and the stocks aren't trading anywhere remotely related to that, then why are you looking at them?

Is it like a price bias standpoint where I just look at a chart? And like, yeah, this is trading here and it was there and, okay, it's had a big move recently. But like, is there just a whole generation of investors because I mean, this goes back to my point with you.

The last time I bought a shipping company was 100%, '09 maybe 2010. So like, it's an entire segment of the market. I haven't traded for 10 years, essentially speaking. The reason for that is lack of interest, excitement around it, and then like, let's call it the perception of buy and hold always working out.

Is it like just the lack of investor education and you're having trouble up here, which could potentially be, let's call it like a shift in an entire cycle, which has gone on for a decade that occurs Against this backdrop. I mean, that's kind of I guess what I'm kind of looking for here. Like, if I'm frontline, what am I doing, or any one of these tanker companies right now, when I'm looking from a capital standpoint?

If I was to ask you, and I mean I wouldn't get any of that on that call, because, again, they're coming up on earnings. But you obviously must have some opinions. So let's say, with this excess cash flow I'm going to generate over the next six months, and let's say it's something that's equivalent to several years of plenty. What am I buying back stock?

JM: Yeah, it depends on the company specifically, right. And I think Frontline is a great company. Frontline trades a little bit higher of multiples versus some of their peers. So I think with Frontline, they would first of all, they would probably take their leverage down a little bit. I think your leverage is a little bit too high.

It's about 65% 70% debt. So I think they would probably bring that down to about 50% is a very healthy number for shipping. 40% to 50% in shipping is a very healthy leverage. So I think first of all, they bring that down a little bit to that range.

I think second of all, they look at the stock and if the stock is still super cheap, yeah, they do some repurchases. But if the stock is starting to trade a little bit higher, which I think it might after earnings, I think they just pay a big dividend.

And I think the dividend yield at today's prices, I mean, we're going to be talking somewhere between 15% and 25% dividend yield. And that's not even paying out 100% of cash flow that's just paying out part of their cash flow. It is going to be somewhere between 15% 25% dividend yield at this price.

AK: Yeah, which is like the dividend yield you typically would get on a distressed type of asset right like the trap door dividend yield.

JM: Right. On the way to….

AK: But you will see obviously a lot in the energy sector of late which is essentially your dividend's about to disappear versus…

JM: Right. Yeah, that would be like that. The last gasp we're about to cut it versus it's just starting to be paid out. So yeah, it's a very interesting, it's like the opposite sort of swing. And look these dividends are not -- if they were paying a 25% dividend yield that might only be sustainable for a couple quarters, right?

So it's not going to be a 25% dividend yield for five years. But these companies. And I just want to get this point out real quick. These companies have the best balance sheets they've ever had. There's the fleet balance we just talked about is great. The valuations on any metric I mean, you want to use enterprise value, EBITDA, you want to talk price to NAV, net asset value, you want to talk price to earnings, give me any ratio, and the stocks are basically the cheapest they've ever been.

Balance sheets are the best they've ever been. The supply side of the fleet is the best has ever been. They're going to earn five years of earnings in six months. So yeah, what's the disconnect? Look, I think nobody's really made consistent money. I mean, we've done pretty darn good but we're like cycle traders, right? But no one has made significant money in shipping for like 10 years. Right? So everyone has like this bitter taste in their mouth.

AK: You're not like -- you have not attracted fast money. You have not actually attracted the dumb money. That's what you go back to this whole element right? I mean, where you're just like this is it's been out of favor for so long where I could maybe in theory when I look at it, rationalize what's going on here as being like, you know what it's just this is like, this is what it looks like before the turn and anything.

This is how stock prices go up 4x, 5x, 6x sometimes. So this is that you get to a point where no one's really participated in a while that it creates this kind of irrational disconnect. And for the skeptic it's like yeah, I don't want to own these stocks. Remember when you really want to make money off of something. You want to get there first. And then you want to be sitting there waving your fingers in telling everybody else to come join the party. Right?

I mean that’s like you want your sector to get popular. Like you want your Jim Cramer's of the world to be answering phone calls about what do you think of X, Y and Z shipping stock again?

JM: Right. And then when my neighbor walks over. I mean, obviously, my neighbor knew who I was. It makes sense. But my random neighbor, hypothetically, I jump in an Uber, right? My Uber driver starts asking me about tanker stocks. Then I'm like, yeah, okay, I'm going to get out

AK: And that's when you get a little bit antsy, but that's also the point where you probably start enjoying, your become a frequent guest on CNBC.

JM: Yeah. It'll be interesting if it hits that. And I think it's just shipping has not had a sustainable run of profits of earnings of good returns. Look since like 2007 2008. So there's been, it's been 12 years. And I hear this all the time from people. They say, look, this has been the greatest bull market in history and shipping can't make a profit in the biggest bull market in history, then it's just terrible industry, blah, blah, blah.

Okay, yeah, but you're missing the point that shipping has its own supply, its own demand. And shipping was extremely over supplied in 2008. It was such a hangover that it literally took 10 to 12 years to work through it. And now we're at the exact opposite with the supply pictures better than it's ever been in history. And it doesn't take a lot. It only takes one little thing. And …..

AK: Little bit the margin when you've got a balance like that in an industry like that. But I mean, that's where you come back to -- let's talk a little bit about the macro kind of big picture. Because look, if you are looking at shipping, you obviously have to have a view on energy and global trade and China relations, the US.

Are we looking at an environment where if I was to push back to you on this and be like, look, the US is getting much more nationalistic? We're going to see this move from let's call it global efficiency in terms of supply chains to resiliency where profits and maximization isn't exactly driving things like structural independence, and what do you want to call it -- when you have a supply chain and you're duplicating redundancies.

If we look at global trade, is there an argument to say? Well, I mean, there's a reason that these sectors have struggled. And it's like, global trade just hasn't been a theme, really, for a while, right. I mean, when was the last time anyone was really excited about buying emerging market or frontier market stocks?

JM: Yeah. I mean, I think you're hitting the big picture on the head. I think a lot of folks do miss the point that you're bringing up that look emerging markets, you call it the BRICS? That was a big trade in 2000s. And shipping was a big trade. And in the 2010s it's been social media and Tech 2.0 and whatnot.

So, it's been a different sort of a trade over the last 10 years. It hasn't just been people say values dead, but there's been a lot of value stocks that have made a killing. I mean, Microsoft was a value stock really

AK: Trust me Microsoft, I wrote an article about the end is near for Microsoft in like 2010.

JM: Apple was a value stock.

AK: Google Docs going to kill this company. And yeah, Microsoft Office is still going strong.

JM: No, it was it was remarkable. And look, I mean, Apple was a value stock for several years on stocks like Cisco and Intel. So like, I mean, it values all over the place. So I think value versus growth sometimes is oversimplified.

I think you did a better job of slicing it up when you talked about emerging markets and sort of frontier markets. I think that was a good way to slice it up. In terms of your underlying question about the new supply chains, looking at like resiliency and redundancy and that sort of thing.

I think that is concerning for someone who has a container ship investor, right container ships are all retail goods like Walmart, Amazon, that kind of stuff. So I think if you're investing in those kind of ships, and you start seeing us China ties start getting frayed a little bit, or you start seeing people get a little bit more nationalistic. I think you kind of stay away from maybe some of those investments.

But when we look at tankers or LNG or LPG liquefied petroleum gas like propane, when you look at those trades, those are energy, right. And those basically come from producers and consumers. And you can't really -- you could, I suppose, ultra nationalize your energy stream, but it would take decades and be super inefficient.

It's not like -- it's a lot easier to start making bicycles and trinkets at home than it is to start like drilling new oil wells at home.

AK: I mean, I don't know. I mean, if you look at the US shale industry, they haven't made money in a decade. You would think it was a nationalized industry, but it is poor profit.

JM: Well, it might be pretty nationalized if we wait another year, who knows? I mean I actually have strong views on this whole topic anyway in general because what I looked at it -- I've gone through several points, like I was shorting frac sand companies in 2015 that was the last time I really got deep into a specific theme.

It got almost as weird and crazy because it's so simplified, as we saw in shipping around '08. There was a point where you would just secure some access to frac sand in Wisconsin, Minnesota signed a long term supply agreement with one of the oil services majors and it was just like, oh, this is like free money.

A private equity was all over it. They IPOed a bunch of these stocks in '14 and early '15. And even as oil had started to blow up in '15, I was shorting a company called Emerge Energy Services (EMES). This stock had gone from 20 to 100 in six months. My rationale then was like, these contracts don't hold up when you have a bust.

And the argument was, oh, these companies are going to be okay because they have long term agreements and there's no commitments and Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have to buy XY and Z. And then this is lo and behold. Emerge actually went bankrupt, I think last year.

I made some money on the trade. I think the stock almost doubled before it actually started falling when I was in it. And it fell like 80% and then probably fell another 80%. But I remember looking at that market, then it's one of those things where you do the calculations on paper, and you're like, okay, they're going to make this much money, it's a no brainer, it's locked in at this level, and there's this much shortage in the market.

And then something just changes overnight, which reminds you of how commodity markets can be. And I think with tankers, one thing that's really always really frustrating which I've been like, it's funny, you don't run into it as much in software even debating tech stocks or even stuff like Chipotle or whatever.

The science can be a total mind fuck, because I've had people, experts on both ends, when I spent a lot of time on shale, where it was like, the depletion rates are going to blow up and us production is going to collapse. And the flip side being like US productions is continuing to grow, and we're going to make a killing.

And neither of those things have happened. Because production has taken off, but everyone's lost money. I remember at the end of last year the CEO of EQT (EQT) was like there's been no industry that has had more innovation and that innovation has been so detrimental to it, then the US shale industry.

It was like airlines in the 80s and 90s and early 2000s, right. I mean, it was just boom and bust and bust and bust and a little bit of a boom and a bust. And it's just a weird, crazy place. But it's crazy when you think about it. I mean, we were at 5.5 million barrels a day in 2010.

And sitting here to that, like, February of this year, whatever. You're at 13 million barrels per day production. I mean, it's seismic, in terms of what changed in that market and remarkable. And when you go back and you look at the economy globally pre coronavirus, Trump's got this whole argument that things were going amazing.

Domestically in the US from a services end, things look good in the consumer. But globally, things weren't good. Like if you looked at global trade, it was like, it wasn't a party. So if you talk to people in like Brazil and Russia and India and China I mean, particularly with the trade war of the last 18 months and whatnot. Global Trade wasn't exactly something that was booming before we came into this.

AK: So when you look at this like environment going forward, is there an argument to be made that the energy market could have, let's call it like a structural disruption because there's two ways to look at these dynamics, you could make the case that inflation is coming and like you could see a huge swing in the oil market not exactly supply and demand driven just like a rebalancing at a higher price because of let's call it money printing worldwide.

Is that something you think is a distinct possibility? And then that that filters into everything?

JM: Yeah, I mean, it's certainly possible. And I do look at all these things. I try not to get too far off on energy or global macro too much. I mean, I pay attention to it. I read all the reports that are out there. I try not to be a prognosticator myself, if that makes sense. I just kind of read all the reports that are out there and kind of take a blended average to the forecasts.

And I focus on the fundamentals of the shipping stocks. And so like I mentioned with container ships, I definitely understand the headwinds in that market. And I'm not real comfortable getting long and staying along the container ship company.

With a crew tanker company, you nailed it earlier, like you're making five years of profit in six months or less, 2021 is going to be Rocky. But the balance sheets are the best they've ever been, the company is going to be fine. Nothing seismic's going to happen to this company in 2021, no matter how bad the market is.

And if the markets really bad, the balance of the fleet is the oldest across the industry. So we're going to have unprecedented scrapping. And you nailed it earlier again, you said commodities correct themselves. And ships are commodities.

So if the market gets really bad, the old ships are all going to get scrapped. And then in 2022, we're going to have a great market again. So that's kind of how I look at things. Whether or not US shale goes bust, or there's this huge cataclysmic change. I don't quite know yet. Right? It's interesting possibility.

The US growth in shale has been remarkable because us consumption has been flat or down since like 2005. So like us is exporting a significant amount of oil. And that's been sort of like the new paradigm for shipping is that the US is exporting now to Asia.

And it used to be China and then we have the trade war and then shifted over to Korea. And now China is starting to buy oil again. And look US exports to China are double the distance of the Middle East to China.

So even if OPEC starts cutting a little bit, if the US keeps exploiting their surplus, and then you and I were just talking about the WTI is totally jammed. But the US has to export more oil here for at least a little bit. That's actually short term bullish as well. So there's just very interesting dynamics going on across the space.

AK: Yeah. I mean, structurally, it's a market where you look at it you say, the back half of this year could be just as crazy as the front half of this year has been. And then when we get to 2021, we're like, where did things balance out? That's a better quote.

I agree with you -- it's a market where you get one person in one ear, one person, the other, but you're doing a good job of convincing me that as far as the shipping side, it's almost an agnostic way to play this.

JM: Yeah. And it just depends on your segment right. The shipping is actually like eight different sub segments. So we say shipping, a lot of people put all the boats in one basket but tankers are completely different than dry bulk right?

AK: So obviously dry bulk market right now for we didn't get to even get into that like, the flooding in Brazil, Vale's supply. So like iron ore, for example it hasn't collapsed but the Baltic did.

JM: Right, right. It's just been on unfortunate for dry bulks. It was looking pretty good in 2019 and then we had the Vale dam collapsed. And it was looking pretty good in 2020 and then we had COVID. So it's just dry bulk is such a play on a Chinese recovery that you're basically just completely throwing all your chips on the table and saying, please, China, don't screw it up.

AK: Okay. So here's a question for you then. So would you say the between September and February, the BDI was down like what, like 70% 80% or something like that?

JM: Well, the BDI is super seasonal, so a lot of that move. It almost always peaks in the fall and it almost always crashes into February. And that's because the Chinese New Year right the Lunar New Year is at the very start of February or end of January.

And so that in China, they take basically like a two or three week holiday, right for that period. So economic activity just basically collapses for like three weeks. And it rebounded or whatever here. And so the BDI is very seasonal.

So I think a lot of that fall to winter downturn was mostly seasonal, right. And then we got COVID, which is complete. I mean, they completely shut the country off, dry bulk is just -- if you're buying dry bulks right now…..

AK: Did you get rates that were -- I mean did we take out the 2016 or '15 lows?

JM: No, the all-time lows were February 2016. We did not take those out. Overall for the BDI. I think the cape size rates might have set a new low.

AK: Okay. But did it come close?

JM: Yeah, I mean, more or less, we're talking a few thousand bucks. I mean, pretty close.

AK: So let's rewind. So my question is the strength in the market at the end of last year on the dry bulk again, was that China trade tension easing driven?

JM: I don't know that's so much. I think it was more so recovering from Vale because the Vale (VALE) dam collapse happened in the early 2019. So iron ore spiked, right because Vale pulled a lot of supply off the market. So the iron ore spiked. And China is a very smart buyer. They've learned a lot over the years.

So China basically stopped importing iron ore, and they drew down all their stocks. So the stockpile of iron went from like 120 days down to like 15. And so China wakes up in like June or July, and Vale is back online. Well, not all the way but mostly back online. And China's like, oh, no, we need to start buying iron ore again. So there's like this big rush to like build their stocks back up.

AK: Interesting. So you really had like, some crazy inventory dynamics around that last year. And I haven't followed it closely. So yeah, I mean I guess that's a good point, right? Like you were saying, like the shipping markets are obviously very different segments. So like you actually have one extreme and one end being driven by China, Brazil and supply constraints let's call it.

Then you've got this storage thing in the oil market all kind of occurring against this backdrop of global trade. So I guess you are making a point, though, where it's almost, you're almost convincing me that spending, at least from what from my standpoint, that's spending more time on the shipping space, where you're selling me almost on an asymmetric trade here. What's my downside?

JM: Well, I think it's always good to pay attention to the whole market, like you said. And in terms of tankers. The downside, the downside is the rates collapse tomorrow and they just don't recover all year. And 2021 is terrible. And for some reason, none of these companies do the logical thing and scrap their ships. That would be like your downside, right?

Like everybody does the absolute dumbest thing. The commodity market doesn't correct itself. And the global economy is just in the pits.

AK: So what's the rationale for like -- why would they not scrub ships for example?

JM: I mean there really isn't a rationale. I mean, the banks will force them to write because they'll have covenants that come due and they'll have special surveys they have to pay for. And there's this new regulation called IMO 2020. They kicked in this year.

The low sulfur emission regulation, which makes the upgrades and drydocks in some of these companies a lot more expensive. So it automatically starts like force out the older tonnage. So yeah, I don't think the super bearish case has very much merit. But I do think there's a case where you could buy some of these tanker stocks today.

And you could maybe just, it could be like dead money for like a year or a year and a half. The worst case panned out. I don't think these companies -- very few of them have terrible balance sheets. Most of them have gotten their act together.

So I don't think it's like you're going to flame out and lose all your money. I think it would be like this dead money trade that you just hate seeing in your portfolio because you've had it for a year and you're like, oh, man, Frontline.

AK: Would you characterize - it seems to be a theme. When you look at the industry in general for example right now, there's a Lot of stocks macro exposed, that the equity really is trading around zombie companies type fashion. Like let's take a company like AMC Theaters, okay? The business shut down but before COVID-19 over levered large shareholder from China certain types of constraints, etc, etc.

Restructuring has been floated around. And I have friends in the space and it's always a topic. And this comes along and the general assumption is there you go, AMC equity is zero finally over time to restructure. And the stock keeps bouncing around though as if that's not going to happen.

So you get like, you have an equity value relative to an enterprise value that trades like a stock or an option. And that thing moves around essentially as a byproduct. They may not file now, they may get some covenant, relaxation, so on and so forth.

But you're still looking at it from, let's say, if I was a long term investor, I'd be like, this is a zero, there's no getting around it. And then you go look at where the credits are trading, and they're $0.25, $0.30 on the dollar. But the equity is going from like $100 million to $500 million.

And back to $200 million and then up to $500 million. And $500 million isn't exactly chump change from a paper value for something like this. But when you look at the shipping space, and you talk about the health, you wouldn't characterize like because they've been going through this for so long and essentially getting buy on the famine, you wouldn't say that there's a zombie type problem at all in this space.

JM: There's a couple stuff equities in the shipping space that keep diluting a little bit and kicking the can down the road. But those are these tiny little companies with market caps of like $10 million or $20 million that no one's really talking about anymore.

Sort of like Dry Ships used to be a big one. Right? Dry Ships used to be in that boat a few years ago. There's a couple small companies out there today there's one called and I'm actually long this company is called Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

AK: Okay, I've heard of that company before.

JM: They're 15% basically VLCC. So these big crude carriers we've been talking about and 50% MRs, medium range product carriers, both markets are like red hot right now. But Navios is like 97% levered debt to assets.

AK: Product, you mean like refined crude...

JM: Exactly. Stocks. Yeah. Jet fuel and such. So the stock is 97% levered. So this is the kind of stock where in one really good quarter, you can have like a triple bagger or some quad bagger just in a quarter. But in one really bad quarter you go bankrupt. So M&A is I guess, one of those types of companies. Other than that, I think most of the companies really have good balance sheets and have their stuff together.

AK: Okay.

DS: J, I wanted to jump back. And because I feel like linger, and maybe we can wrap on this. What I see on Twitter, for example, when people are raising questions about shipping. And I think just the doubts about shipping in general. And I enjoy, I post your podcasts on Seeking Alpha. So I get to review the notes I often will listen.

And every time you're asking about capital allocation, right? That's always a top thing. And you've talked about supplies. And ships are in pretty good balance right now. I think the fear that I hear from other investors is essentially, you can't trust management teams. They're just going to overbilled again.

There's no prove it to me and the way you've framed the upside, I think you've said it with friend line as the example is, well, they can just pay this huge dividend for a couple quarters, almost so that they take the cash off their own hands so that it doesn't burn a hole in your balance sheet.

And so I guess I'm curious about how you address that? And then how you sort of distinguish when you're looking for the best opportunities? How are you distinguishing when you're talking to your service or whatever else? How are you distinguishing between the -- is that a big factor or what else do you distinguish?

So I guess it's a two part question. It's the management question. And then how does that lead to -- when you're trying to break down what the best opportunities are? What else is going into that given this? You've talked about the different sectors but this sounds like it's still to a general it's like me, it still sounds like the shipping sector writ large. So how are you distinguishing as you get deeper in?

JM: Yeah, absolutely. Capital allocation has been, I guess I have a sin of the past that keeps getting revisited. And it's sort of like an outdated trope that shipping companies are all terrible capital allocators and that they have bad corporate governance. That was kind of a 2005 to 2012 kind of run.

We had a lot of these companies that shouldn't have been on the markets took advantage of that bubble. And it's the same thing happens to biotech, or technology stocks, right? Whenever there's a bubble, all these like, kind of like, maybe not bad actors, but just sort of like unprofessional actors sort of come public. And that kind of happened in shipping.

But look, I mean, we're not in shipping, because we want to own a bunch of boats wanting to be like captains of the sea, right? We're in shipping to make money. Right? So we're buying when the cycle is low. And we're going to be selling when the cycle's rising.

So I pick management teams that understand that, management teams that realize that their only job is create the best return on capital, and best return on equity. So those are the companies that we invest with. And when I call it a management company, and I talk with the CFOs, and CEOs, almost on a daily basis, definitely a weekly basis on many of these companies. And so, like we had that interview with frontline, but that was like one of my 25 interviews we've done this year. So we have close contacts with the management team. So I haven't…

AK: Yeah. Your access is phenomenal.

JM: Yeah, it's been great. And that's what comes with being in the industry. For more than a decade. So like, they know who I am and who the audience is, and so on. But I talked to a management team, and they tell me their number one goal is to like renew and modernize and expand the fleet I just take a little like, sharpie marker and cross that one out. So we make sure that we're with management teams that have the right priorities.

DS: So would you say that that's, I mean, obviously, there's the sector level dynamics difference between containers and tankers. But is that then where you focus most or are you focusing more on -- obviously, there's no one factor but like, what do you how are you distinguishing when you dive into the tanker segment with where you want to spend your time? And what are the companies that stand out and all of that? I mean, is it Frontline front of the line or are there other companies there?

JM: Absolutely. It's a good question. And I'm not going to run through every company that we cover on the surface that would be a disservice to our members. But I will give you a broad picture view. We look at the cycle, where are these companies that in the overall market cycle.

And tankers are one that they're at sort of like, the money generation stage, right? They're at, I don't see the peak, but they're at that sort of lucrative stage of the market. And then we look at the valuations of the underlying assets and where those sit on a broad 2030 year perspective.

And then we look at the price NAV and how cheap are these companies. The price to cash flow, how much cash generation are they generating. So like we have holdings in dry bulk I was saying all these bad things about container ships. But own several container ship stocks.

So it just all depends on the valuation that we're getting offered. But if someone comes to me with a container ship stock, I'm going to demand a much, much larger discount than I'm going to demand for, say, a product tanker company. So you mentioned a couple favorite tanker companies since that's kind of the hot topic.

Frontline is a great company, but their valuations are a little bit higher than the others so we actually don't have a long position in them now. One of my favorites is Diamond S (DSSI). They are actually going to report this Friday the 7th as well, excuse me the 8th.

And then International Seaways (INSW) we're long that one as well. That's another favorite. They report this Thursday the 7th. And then Scorpio Tankers. I'm not sure when this is going to air live. But Scorpio Tankers reports Wednesday morning, the 6th.

And so those are kind of -- and that’s STNG we're long there as well. So STNG, Scorpio Tankers; DSSI, Diamond S; and INSW International Seaways are kind of our top three in the tanker space right now.

DS: You got a busy week?

JM: Yeah, it's going to be crazy. We got 12 earnings reports across three days.

DS: By the way, how spread out is the sector. I mean would you say number of names that you pay attention to and market cap kind of like, top weighted to like you were saying earlier, a couple of micro caps that are floating around like options.

JM: Yeah, so the largest company -- Yes, it is good question. There's about 65 companies in the space. If you count everything. And we cover 54 of them. So we cover the majority, we don't cover like the ultra-micro caps, like some of the shady. If it has like really bad corporate governance, like I don't even talk about it. I won't even mention the name good or bad in that case.

So we cover about 54 names, and the smallest market cap we cover is probably around in today is one of them, so probably like $60 million, and then the highest one is about $2 billion.

DS: So like if you were to take the whole segment and add them up, what's the aggregate market value?

JM: I'd pull it out of my pocket right now. They're probably like $7 billion, $6 billion somewhere in there.

DS: So like, what, like, Apple moves in a minute.

JM: Yeah, we're definitely talking a smaller game. And then just…

DS: I mean it's freaking crazy the profit, the structural changes you've seen in that -- I remember -- I mean, how the dry ships get in '07 or '08. I mean, it was like, way up in the billions in market cap.

JM: It was phenomenal dry ships alone. I think if you take two high fliers, I think dry ships is a high flyer and I think Frontline back then was a high flyer. Frontline was a legitimate company. Of course, dry ships had some other problems. But if you took both those companies' market caps and added those together, those two market caps are higher than like the 54 I cover today.

DS: Okay. I mean, that's crazy. Those are the types of things where you look at it like that. When will that change again and that's kind of the intrigue.

JM: It's going to be -- if we ever get to that position, the ride up to that position is just going to be beautiful, right? It's going to be a lot of profits made.

DS: Yeah, that's what I want to do.

JM: But once we get to that position, it's going to be tough for me, right? Because I'm going to be like, hey guys, avoid this whole sector.

DS: Well, that's the where you don't want to be that guy, right? Because like, if you've been covering something for a while, you're going to develop a bias, where when it starts getting too good, you're going to get unsettled a little bit.

It's there's going to be a desire as that guy who's been like riding it out throughout a decade of this not being a popular segment. And once it becomes popular, the pressure to be like, yeah, time to take some chips off the table, and you're going to have idiots who are going to show up and they're just going to be riding the momentum and they bet, yeah, okay, what the fuck does he know now? Like he said, exit here and like, what if it turns into a momentum space? Because you're going to have every single person is going to become an expert again.

Well, that's crazy. And that's what makes me that's what makes me more unsettled because I'm more of a value oriented guy. And look, we make all our money mostly on volatility. So people say it's been a terrible sector but we've made a lot of money over the last five years on value but ….

AK: Yeah, you can trade it.

JM: There's a lot of cycles a lot of cycles up and down.

AK: You've got what something going on in the dry bulk end, you have something going on in the crude end you got something going on in the tanker end you've got -- there's always different dynamics. It's a good segmentation. Because like you're saying, like even right now you essentially have had two opposite trades, right?

JM: Yeah, very, very interesting dynamics. So there's always something right. There's always something to be long. There's always something to maybe sort of avoid. And it's not just one big monolith.

DS: Okay. Really good stuff, guys. Really, I don't think…..

AK: Thanks. Thanks a lot, Jay.

JM: Yeah, thank you for taking the time to put this together and then throwing me the questions. And I like reading your stuff on Seeking Alpha so hopefully we'll keep doing stuff like this.

AK: Definitely.

DS: Yeah. So last just before we hang up, disclosures, guys, J those three stocks DSSI, INSW and the STNG,

JM: Scorpio Tankers and then Navios Acquisition and International Seaways.

AK: Right. Okay. Facebook amazingly is the relevant disclosure in a shipping conversation.

DS: Facebook takes over our lives. So I don't have any unless we mentioned, I don't think we mentioned any of my stock. So I have an order out the one stock, one thing I've owned in the sector is the TGP, preferred B shares (TGP.PB), which probably not worth going into, but that's the one name the sector that I've worked at and I don't know. Nice.

JM: That's a good income, good income name.

DS: It's a favorite one among that there are several authors I like on Seeking Alpha who have covered it, so I'm waiting for it to drop a little, but that's the story of my life, really.

JM: It hit 14 bucks, about six weeks ago. So you just got….

DS: I was obviously asleep at the wheel on a lot of stuff in March.

JM: Where is it now?

DS: Like 21, 22-ish.

JM: It's a 9% 25 par. So at 21 it's like 11% or something.

DS: Yeah, so it's an interesting story. All right, well, thanks so much guys. And yeah best of luck in both of your areas and we'll have to do a crossover like this again in the future.

