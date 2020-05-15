Discussing The Floating Storage Situation With Ardmore Shipping's Management (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted yesterday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone or good afternoon, depending where you’re dialing in from. This is J Mintzmyer hosting another edition of Value Investor’s Edge live. Today, we have the CEO and CFO of Ardmore Shipping, Tony Gurnee and Paul Tivnan, on the line with us.

Ardmore Shipping is a product tanker firm specializing in MR product tankers with a few chemical tankers. They reported earnings this morning 5 May 2020. For disclosures before we begin, I do have a long position in Ardmore Shipping, and nothing you hear on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form.

With that said, Paul and Tony, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Anthony Gurnee: You’re welcome. Thank you.

Paul Tivnan: Thanks, J.

JM: So, we had your official earnings call about three hours ago that you reported your results. And the tankers have been very popular trade in the markets the last month or six weeks or so. Ardmore wasn’t quite as high flyer as some of the other names, but it did see a little bit of an increase. Of course, we also saw strong rates coming across from the brokers and such for LRs, especially and then MRs the last 10 days.

Stocks are down pretty heavily today. It looks like oil is up and basically all the tankers are down. Ardmore is down a little bit more than usual. But let’s start things out just broad big picture and then we’ll build into this specific. So big picture what – what’s going on in the MR market? Why are those rates jumping and what’s really the underlying story there?

AG: Well, J, I’ll start with that and try to work Paul into some of the answers as well. Yes, so where to begin? I mean, this is really the kind of play through of the massive demand destruction that we saw in connection with the coronavirus exacerbated by the OPEC, Russia oil price war.

We believe that there has been an unprecedented move of oil into floating storage and oil on the water now representing 10%-plus of the world tanker fleet, when you factor Aframax enough on the crude side and MRs enough on the product side. And granted rates have come off, I’m looking at the most recent report. But it does show rates, for example, stabilizing in the Far East. And we’re talking about MR rates in the $35,000 to $40,000 range, which is not too shabby.

JM: Yes, absolutely. We’ve seen just eye-popping rates. I think, one of the benchmark quotes was, in the 70s and I know you mentioned on your earnings call that you had one fixture, I believe, it was 72,000 for 55-day round voyage if I saw that correct. But I know also you mentioned on the earnings call that some of the broker estimates are too high. I think he used the term pixie dust. So if you don’t mind to just explain to the folks on the call today kind of what you meant by that? And how do we beat these broker fixtures to make sure that we don’t have unrealistic expectations?

AG: Yes. I think, when you hear broker reports, you need to temper that a little bit. Part of it is just structural, right, so at least the construction of the rate. So when you talk about the Atlantic triangulation of TC214, [ph] that’s basically gasoline from Rotterdam to New York and then you ballasts down to Houston and you take diesel back to Europe, Amsterdam, or Rotterdam.

Well, the way that rate is quoted, it’s assuming that you have the ship fixable in Rotterdam and Houston at the same time. And, of course, we know that’s not possible. So, that is a temporarily sequential voyage, right? So when you read, for example, TC214 at 50,000 a day, it’s kind of an artificial construct.

I think the industry is prone to cherry picking specific kind of high points and then referring to those where the markets at. The reality is that, let’s say, for example, if we look across the world today, we did this this morning to kind of get ready for the call.

We asked our chartering team to assess where are our rates? And they really ranged anywhere from 25,000 a day up to about 65,000 a day, depending on the market with a global average of about 35,000 or 40,000. What you might find is that, brokers will be focusing more and kind of talking about the 65,000 a day rates and – particular region rather than generalizing and perhaps contextualizing rates over a period of days. That’s what we mean by that.

So, I mean, one of our favorite ports is the Robinson report. As of yesterday, they were reporting MRs globally at 50,000 a day, whereas our guys are saying 35,000 to 40,000. I think under normal times, the rates that brokers quote are not far off. But when it gets this volatile, the estimates can be just out of line with reality.

JM: Right, absolutely. That makes sense. We see the same thing a lot of times in VLCCs, right? There’ll be a spike of 200,000 or 220,000. But it’s only one or two or three ships, right, and then there’s 50 ships fixed the next day at a great rate, but it’s maybe like 140, right? So it doesn’t come through as a result.

AG: Yes, yes.

JM: We have an analytics platform and we track the weekly Clarkson’s rates. And we look at CR Webber and some of the other reports as well. And we had Q1 around 21,000, maybe a little lower. So your results came in, mostly in line. Q2, we had a you about 28,000, 29,000. But I noticed on the call, you mentioned the voyages in progress were about 28,000. Did I hear that correctly?

AG: Yes. So what we did was we quoted – we normally don’t do this. We usually just talk about the quarter-to-date. But we decided to include a number that we track, which is those voyages, which are still kind of underway. They’re not yet completed. And it’s a more current, but actual kind of fact reality-based assessment of where the market is. It’s still historical though. So their voyages in progress today that could have started a month ago, right? So typically, it’s kind of like the last three weeks of voyages.

JM: Yes. That makes sense. I think you mentioned, of course, you disclosed 24,000 at 55%. And then I think on the live earnings call, got to make sure I get it out there. So it’s public information, right? But I think you mentioned, you had an additional fixture that was above 50% So you’ve had two super high fixtures. Is that sound about right?

AG: Yes. I think we’ve had three up it really at those levels, so.

JM: Okay, yes, very interesting

AG: Yes.

JM: If you don’t mind reiterating a little bit basically similar what you said on the conference call – but about your chemical side of the business, those rates came in significantly lower and it doesn’t seem like they’re getting the same sort of uptrend. Is that correct? And if so, how should we model those chemical tankers as opposed to the regular products?

AG: Yes. Within that chemical fleet, it’s only six ships granted, but we’ve got two 37,0000 tonners, which typically trade pretty much in line with the MRs. Now having said that, they tend to do longer voyages in bed oils and things like that. So they won’t capture the upside immediately, or perhaps as quickly as the MR fleet does. But generally speaking, those two ships perform pretty much in line with the Mrs.

The other four are 25,000 tonners. And they’re substantially lower amount of capital invested and then the results that they achieve are correspondingly lower as well, right? So, you could – I mean, depending on the market value differential between those and the MRs is similar ages, probably 20%, 25%.

So, for example, we talk about 16,000 a day, you could kind of up that by 33% to come up with an MR equivalent number. That’s something we usually don’t spend a lot of time dwelling on to make sure people understand. But that is the fact, right? So for Q1, those ships came in at, I think, around 19,000 a day. We were happy with that. At the moment, 2Q to date, they’re at lower level.

Part of it is just that it’s a very small data set of only four ships, and they tend to engage in surprisingly long voyages. So you do see a pattern of front haul, backhaul in those. They can actually kind of show up in our quarterly earnings with that kind of lumpiness or differential. So overall, we’re happy with the results. I think, on a capital adjusted basis, they perform pretty much in line with MRs, so.

JM: Yes, very interesting. Yes. I think actually, on the Q1 results, the chemical came in a little bit higher, it was a few hundred bucks higher.

AG: Right.

JM: So I was actually impressed and little surprised by that, of course, the MRs slightly weaker. Let’s talk a little bit about capital allocation. So we have a lot of investors on the line, it looks like we got a little over 50 now. A lot of interest in kind of the dividend policy and how that changed. Can you talk about the evolution of that? Because I think it used to be 60% of profits, right, which today would have implied what $0.12 dividend? But now we’re keeping cash for deleveraging. Can we talk through that a little bit?

AG: Yes, happy to, and maybe just kind of pull back a little bit and talk about a bit of philosophy around dividend policy. When we started off as a public company, we had a quarterly dividend policy of $0.10. At one point, we decided to shift to the variable or the variable payout basis of 60%. And at that point, we tripled the dividend. Stock price did nothing.

So – but we did it, because we felt it was a more sustainable policy. We went through a period of three years of very, very tough market conditions, accumulated a lot of losses. And so coming out of that, really mid-year, last year, we began to think what’s the right policy? I mean, we’ve – to kind of go forward with. And it was a fairly extensive discussion at – on an ongoing basis at the Board level. We decided to evolve our dividend policy into a broader capital allocation policy, where we would – the approach we’re taking now is to on every quarterly earnings call. We will articulate what our priorities are and how – over the prior quarter, we’ve allocated capital.

Given the tough market that we’ve been through and given the outlook at the time, which was really something that we decided in kind of February, we decided to put the priority on reducing debt delevering. And part of that was in reaction to the tough few years we had, but also part of it is in reaction to observing that most companies are leveraged to a point, including us, where there’s certainly no great financial risk in the profile.

But it really does make it very difficult for you to be countercyclical and opportunistic in a weak market. And that’s really when the old adage goes, you make money when you buy. And the ability to have the financial resources to step into a weak market and buy ships at significantly discounted rates, we thought – we do think we’ll be a real differentiator and will allow us to build real value of the company over time.

JM: Yes. I think it makes sense, Tony, to focus on the balance sheet in this market. I think people can get behind that and understand that impetus. But I think a concern that I hear all the time and this is across, we have 600-plus members on Value Investor’s Edge, 13,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. There’s a pretty wide audience of folks that we’re working with anything from retail investors, all the way up family offices, hedge funds, mutual fund managers, and so on.

And the biggest concern we always hear is that, the ship owners are just going to go out, they’re going to buy new ships, they’re going to do newbuilds, they’re going to shoot themselves in the foot, or whenever they build up all this cash from good quarters, they’re just going to spend it on more shifts as opposed to giving the money back to the shareholders and to the investors.

So is there any sort of, I guess, words of – because I’ve known both of you for four or five years now, and I know you’ve been good stewards of equity, right? I know that. But not everyone trusts you for different reasons.

AG: Yes. Yes.

JM: Can you walk us through kind of maybe like your flowchart or decision matrix at what point – you’re sitting with $200 million on the – I’m saying theoretically. You have $200 million in cash, you say a year from now.

AG: Yes, yes.

JM: And how do you decide between repurchases dividends and buying ships?

AG: Okay. Let’s – first of all, let’s address the first question. Should we be trusted? I think trust is a function of governance and alignment of interests. We’ve got a fully independent Board. We have no transactions with affiliates. We’re highly incentivized to build value for our shareholders. I’m personally through stock options and outright ownership, probably a little more than 5% of the at least the upside in the stock, right?

So – and we also have a structure that kind of protects us in the amount of dividends. So it’s not like they were not interested in dividends. But we’re thinking about, okay, how do we do the right thing here building value for shareholders? We don’t believe that paying out a substantial amount of earnings and highly cyclical business is necessarily the best way to do it.

If the only alternative is to make incredibly bad capital allocation decisions and siphon off money, et cetera, I understand. And if I were a shareholder in a company like that, I would probably be fairly insistent as well. But I think we’re asking investors to kind of look at who Ardmore is, look at our track record, look at how we’re incentivized, look at what we believe in and trust us a little bit that, that we’re we’re doing the right thing for shareholders.

I think it’s also interesting to look at us compared to other companies over time in terms of the actual stock price path. And I don’t want to go into much detail on that. But it’s an interesting analysis you can do across companies to figure out who has built value or destroyed value over time?

JM: Yes, [indiscernible] less?

AG: Okay. So, yes, we’ve just been through a tough period. But look, you can see that the earnings leverage and the earnings power of this kind of business in the right conditions is quite extraordinary. I think is what we’re seeing right now. So the question was, let’s say, we end up building $200 million of cash in the next year?

We will – I think it very much depends on where we see the outlook at that point in time. And I had on heart, if we felt at that point in time that we’d meet or met our leverage targets – leverage and liquidity targets, and felt that on a – on a kind of a cycle analysis basis, we felt we didn’t really have a good use of capital. We would pay it out. We’d either buy back shares if they were cheap or we paid out in dividends.

JM: Yes. Certainly, it makes sense, Tony. Well, in terms of repurchases, because I know I mentioned on the call this morning, I think, Randy Givens, good friend of mine at Jefferies had mentioned your NAV is 10 or 11 and I think you mentioned well, maybe that’s a little bit forward. I’ve calculated your NAV and everyone has different estimates, that’s fine.

But look, I’ve calculated your Q1 2020 NAV, so 31 March financials about $750. And you go Q2 estimated and there’s still some tail left, so we don’t know. But $859 somewhere in there, right? Maybe $0.50 higher, maybe $0.50 lower, but somewhere in there, right? The stocks $6, do you want to repurchase? And you mentioned kind of “Well, we’re long-term focus, not just short-term.” And I get that, I respect that. But at what point does it get too absurd? I know you mentioned $0.50 is kind of hyperbole, right? But at what point, it’s like, dude, we got $150 million, $200 million in cash and we’re at 50% NAV. Like, at what point is it just too much?

AG: Right. Okay, so in principle, when we got somewhere between where we are today in $0.50, I think, we’d be very compelled, right? However, there’s a big problem and that’s what I tried to point out in the call as well. The – depending on your share volume and ours has not been huge, it’s higher now, obviously. The restrictions, the SEC places on share buyback programs is quite significant.

We’ve actually done share repurchasing two or three times in the past. And it was something that investors were pressing us for at the time. The amounts we’re able to bring in were negligible, and nobody ever talked about it again. So I think that if you’re going to do buybacks, you really have to find a way to do it at a time when it’s truly strategic. And you’re really building meaningful value and not just doing little bits and hoping that you’re going to send a signal to the market and people will like your stock and buy it.

JM: Right. You got to go big and go strategic. Otherwise, you’re just sending a beat signal, right? Have you ever thought about, like a tender offering, like doing a 2 million shares at $650 million or something like that?

AG: That certainly wouldn’t be – that wouldn’t move the needle. So I’m trying to – yes, anyway. So I think you’d have to talk – you’d have to be considering much larger volume and buy back in at a lower price for to have a meaningful impact.

JM: Yes, very, very interesting way of looking at things there, because obviously, if the NAV is $8 or $9 and you’re buying at $6, you’re basically just creating value for remaining shareholders, right? But there’s a trade off, because you’re lowering your liquidity and you’re increasing your leverage, right. So it is a trade off, for sure?

AG: Yes. Honestly, if we had nothing else to do with cash, and I hope we get to that point, that would be a nice place to be. And we were thinking about paying special dividends or buying back, obviously, if the stock was trading a couple bucks below now, we would buy stock back. But I don’t think, honestly, we’d be able to bring in that much, and that’s my point.

JM: Yes, it’s interesting to see.

AG: Just because of the sort of the restrictions around these kind of programs.

JM: Right, right. Well, I guess, the question – the final question to kind of tie it together is, maybe what folks are concerned about is that instead of trying to buy stock whether or not it’s successful, trying to buy stock at 60%, 70% NAV versus spending that same cash on secondhand vessels, right? Because I understand you’re probably not going to do newbuilds at this point.

AG: Right.

JM: But maybe if the prices drop, you might do a secondhand acquisitions. But look, if the prices drop for a second acquisitions, your stocks probably going to drop as well. So at what point do you say, I’m going to spend 100% NAV buying new ships or secondhand ships versus spending 60% NAV and buying stock? Is there – does that go into the consideration?

AG: Yes. This is good. I like the discussion. 60% of math for us would be $4.50, right, maybe something like that. So, I think the opportunity would have to be really actionable, right? In other words, you could get it in sufficient volume.

So, for example, even if you just buy one ship, you’re going to put $10 million, $50 million to work in equity, right? That’s multiples of what we’ve ever been able to do in a stock buyback program in one quarter, right? If you do a tender offer, it takes many many weeks. You’re signaling to the market. I don’t think anybody is going to really be interested in surrendering stock at that kind of a discount. So you’d have to pay a substantial premium.

So it’s all quite problematic. But like I said, if we – the first time they came across this question was in probably 1996, right? I was at TK. We just completed the IPO. The market was moved up over the subsequent year or two. And in New York meeting with investors and they said, “Are you going to basically buy ships or buy shares, right?” So it’s a question, it’s been around a long time.

What I want to just try to emphasize and get across and convey here is that, at any given point in time, we’re looking for the right thing to do with regard to financial risk in terms of capital allocation to maximize value. You’ll notice that we’re not building an empire, right? We could have many, many more ships than 25. Why do we have 25?

Well, because that’s actually resulted in a pretty strong – a pretty high stock price relative to where other – others have gone over time, right? We think if we had a larger fleet, we could perform better in terms of scale efficiencies and maybe a little bit more market power. But we’re actually doing fine right now with even just 25 ships. So we’re not empire builders, we’re value builders.

JM: Yes. I think if investors believe and understand the alignment and understand that your entire goal is to drive the highest future price per share, then there’ll be less concerns, right? We’ve just seen so many things in the sector...

AG: That’s really my only incentive. That’s how I’m incentivized.

JM: Yes. And then, of course, I understand that, because I know Ardmore inside and out. But the – there’s a lot of folks that just paint shipping more tankers, even with one broad brush. And there’s a lot of companies out there some of your peers that have related party transactions and sort of conflicts of interest. And we’ve seen it so often. And look, investors, for the most part, maybe that’s part of the problem to the industry.

But look, 90% of investors are not here to be tanker owners, right? Like they don’t care about vessel water, they just want to make money, right? That’s all we want to do. So we’re just – we’re saying like, “Oh, man, are they just going to be buying more boats and kicking the can down the road?” And we understand you’re not trying to do that. But I know sometimes it comes off that way.

A question for maybe Paul on the line here, a question for him. I got a couple of investors asking what is kind of the normal return on assets/return on equity folks can expect from the kind of MR product tanker business? And how does that normal sort of return on assets, return on equity compared to a market like we have right now?

PT: Hi, J. Hi, everyone. Great question. I guess, I think the way we look at it is return on invested capital. And I think shipping, we’re not ashamed to admit it, but shipping is not pretend to be a very high return on capital. Most companies depending on their leverage, et cetera, their walk will be about 7%.

So in a good kind of mid-cycle rate, you might hear him kind of close back, maybe kind of 5%, 6%, et cetera. But if you’re looking at now rates are $30,000 a day, you’re talking now ROICs of 20%, 25%. So this is a massive step up from the type of rates. So, yes, they’ll be right across all of them are kind of [indiscernible] today.

JM: Yes. It’s significantly outsized return compared to the average, but the average is admittedly not very good, right? So just if you don’t mind walking through and either one of you all walk us through kind of what the normal MR cycle, what a normal average year looks like, and what a normal average May or June looks like?

PT: Well, I’ll give you some my perspective on and then maybe Tony can chime in. I think, look, if you go back to kind of bring the big picture, shipping cycles tend to run maybe the last couple of cycles have been slightly different. But shipping cycles going back 10, 20, 50 years, 10 to run in seven-year cycle peak-to-peak. And within that seven years, you can expect maybe how that you probably make money, really good money two to three years and then you’ll break-even to kind of last make one or the other, kind of, call it, three to four.

So that’s how the cycle typically look – you tend to for quite a few parent periods. And then you’ve got a few outsize years, which really make up the difference. And then the mid-cycle earnings report on March, we’ve worked out that for conventional March probably around $15,000 to $16,000 a day, and that’s how we measure the amount of the ship acquisition or any form of investment you look at it, right?

So, going back to Tony’s point, we try and allocate capital with that in mind and – to make enough money to out the cash you can buy it at a lower point in the cycle. So I would say, [just like the rake] [ph] stocks where we would have them kind of like that kind of $50,000 to $60,000 a day. Then during the year – let me surely comment on this.

We tend to joke about seasonality. I think, the winter is definitely stronger. Summer, depending on kind of refinery turnarounds in the end of the first quarter and then early in October, they tend to be kind of softer periods [indiscernible] for a couple of weeks. It also depends on how the market looks.

So, for example, ordinarily, you would have expected summer to be slightly softer. But in the third quarter of 2015, we had our quarter – second best quarter ever, this was one of our better ones just gone. But is that market a way just up and up and up right throughout August. So it does vary depending on what’s going on.

But you would expect ordinarily that the winter market would be stronger than you thought as leading into summer markets. It tends to be improving as well. Look, you tend to put softer periods around refinery maintenance, particularly in the U.S. when it’s kind of towards the end of this winter grade and – in February, March and then also in October. So I don’t know if Tony has any additional color on that.

AG: No, I think that’s a good description of the kind of the seasonality in the business. I just want to maybe reinforce one point that Paul was making and maybe gives a sense of it, how we think things through that, perhaps is different from other companies? And that’s this whole idea that we have at mid-cycle rates. And we really judge our investments against mid-cycle rates and the company’s performance and the contributions of different parts of the company, based on mid-cycle rates.

And I – to be honest, fixing a ship at 72,000 a day, being in a market of 35,000 a day, it’s not nearly as exciting for us as you would think it would be, because we’re thinking about all the tough years we had as well. And what we’re going through right now is a necessary offset against all the tough times. And what we really get excited about is how can we – what kind of returns on capital we have to generate estimate cycle rate, which factors in these strong markets, as well as weak markets. And that’s really what drives our decision making.

JM: Yes, certainly makes sense. And I guess, the takeaway from that is like 15,000 to 16,000 is the average MR rate. So when you guys put up numbers like basically 20,000 for Q1, around 20,000, a little bit less for Q4, Q2 guidance is 55%, at 24,000, I mean, we’re talking significant differences. And, of course, with operating leverage, every dollar above your break-even is basically free cash flow, right? So that’s a – it’s a significant…

AG: Correct, correct.

JM: …it’s not just 50% higher rates. I mean, it might be 10 times higher, or at least five times higher free cash flow, right? We’re talking significant upside leverage to that. Question for you on that, it must be kind of frustrating, because look, MR asset prices are not – they’re basically mid-cycle-ish, right? Maybe a little higher, maybe a little lower depending on the age class. And so NAV is basically based on a mid-cycle average, right? So your NAV of $750, you call at $9 in the summer, whatever it might be $750 to $9. That’s based on mid-cycle rates.

AG: Yes.

JM: Well, right now, we have – if it’s not gangbusters, it’s pretty close to gangbusters rates. And we’re trading at like $6? Look, because everyone is focused on what’s going to happen in six months, right?

AG: Yes.

JM: But then if we get to six months and things are slumped, then it’s not like investors are going to focus on the great times ahead. So how do you communicate that message, I guess, as a shipping company? Or how do you rationalize your value across the cycle? Like how should investors be looking at you?

AG: We understand that there’s skepticism. And – but we also understand that it’s not necessarily because of Ardmore, it’s more of an industry reputation. I think that NAV that we talked about earlier, whether it’s $750 or $850, or whatever we think of that NAV over a period of time could be a few bucks higher simply because of retained earnings. And I think people just forget about the fact that NAV is a static measure, it’s just a point in time. But it does factor in cumulative operating gains and losses, or earnings and losses, right?

So it’s – how do you build NAV? You buy low, sell high and operate really, really well, right? And that’s how you build value over time in this business. We really only care about the price of a ship or the value of a ship on two dates, the day we buy it and the day we sell it. Granted, we can get frustrated and think, how come the market doesn’t really recognize how great situation is, and ships ought to be worth more or just give us a higher multiple on earnings or whatever, fine.

I mean, our job is to just focus on building value in the way that I just described. So, look, days like today are frustrating for us. But, again, it doesn’t really get in the way of our focus and our job as management team, which is just building value. And whether you want to measure that as a multiple cash flow or NAV at a point in time, I think, both are valid.

JM: Yes, it’s very interesting to see. I mean, I’ve covered the sector for 10 years now and five years on Value Investor’s Edge. And it seems like there’s so much always emotion in the market. And folks are just really burned out with a lot of shipping investments. So it’s hard for shipping companies can barely even get decent credit in the good times, right, let alone in or the challenging time.

So hopefully, as we see more and more companies adopting better corporate governance and adopting more long-term focused investments, such as yourselves, we’ll see some improvements, right? But maybe best not to hold our breath underwater on that one. Look, the biggest statistics, I think that sort of exciting and relevant, right, for product tankers, this is huge buildup in floating storage and unprecedented in products, right?

I spoke with Kepler Oil yesterday and they have a chart oil on water and they also have a chart products on water. And brokers – I’d spoken with expected 50 million to 60 million barrels of product on water. When I spoke with Kepler yesterday, their latest numbers for build was over 90 million barrels of product on water.

I know you had a slide in your earnings presentation, do you have any sort of other indications that you look for? What sort of metrics you’re following? What sort of stuff you’re seeing in the markets for product on water?

AG: The Kepler analysis is really good. We’ve been tracking them and listening to their presentation – their presentations, which are on YouTube. And I think they’ve got a very good analytical – analytic tool to measure it. And I think you just taking that as a baseline and then look at what is going to happen throughout the month of May. In our view, you can only conclude that looks like a lot more is going to either show up in ships waiting for discharge – so for LR2s, it might be contractual storage. In the MR space, it’s more like waiting for discharge.

As I mentioned, we had a ship sitting for 40 days waiting to discharge. That’s loading storage as well. That ship is out of the market. It’s actually earning demurrage. So it’s doing fine. So I think the slowing down of vessels, resulting in more “product on the water” and waiting to discharge is only going to continue growing and creating more demand if you want to look at that way or taking supply out of the market.

JM: They’re very interesting. There’s some recent commentary talking about land storage being finally available, and the oil and product builds being less than expected. But it seems odd that we’re seeing the huge build in floating storage, if that’s the case. What have you heard from your customers? Is there plenty of terminal storage available for products? Or do you think it’s mostly going to have to go floating going forward?

AG: I think the signals we got on that are mostly just what we can kind of pick up off the Internet and kind of talking to brokers and things. And it just seems like it’s very tight. I think there’s theoretical storage in this functional storage It seems like everything that, that could storage could be leased has gone. It’s not awful. But inevitably, it’s not all in the right places and it’s not all going to be made available.

And one, I think, it was Kepler that made the point that was very interesting that half of all the excess or the remaining storage capacity is in just two countries in the U.S. and in China. And, of course, this is a very, very broadly spread global business, right? So it just seems then rise that from – Norway has got their own view. Kepler seems to be a little bit more, almost cautious about declaring when they think functional storage will fill up rise data is a little more overt about it. Either way, it just seems like by the end of May, it’s going to look very different from what it does today.

And the other thing I’ll mention is that, I’ve experienced this in differently situations before. The reality is that, that kind of a scenario is catastrophic for the oil industry, which is a huge business. And we don’t wish it on anybody, especially these conditions. But you can imagine why people would have a bias toward a kind of a positive view on demand recovery and reduction in production, et cetera, because the consequences for them are just so severe. As a result, I think, they’re probably putting too much of a bias on it all working out, okay, and we just don’t quite see it that way.

JM: Yes. Regardless of how exactly it turns out, it’s going to be a very interesting few weeks, if not few months, to work through things.

AG: Yes.

JM: And we don’t see MR rates at 70,000 and LR1s at 110 and LR2s at 170 if there’s plenty of storage, right? I mean, if everything’s working – all the gears are greased, we don’t see those kind of rates, right? So those rates are screaming that something’s not quite right out there in the markets. So any parting shots? I mean, obviously, the market is rough for all tankers today. It seems like oil is up, contango is down, tanker is down, just kind of the simple core. Ardmore sound a little heavier right on earnings, but anything, any parting shots you want to leave for investors on the call today or on the recording later?

AG: Well, I have one of the books on my desk right here. It’s Benjamin Graham’s, The Intelligent Investor. And he talks about Mr. market. And I guess, Mr. market’s just depressed today. So – but he’ll probably be happy tomorrow. So I think you can – we have the luxury of being able to kind of focus on the physical business and taking a long-term view. It must be frustrating if you’re trying to make rational investment decisions in a business that’s this volatile, not only for underlying reasons, but also for just sentiment.

And I think that the cell – the – not cell loss, but the decline in rates on the big ships has been significant, but it’s still – they’re still at very elevated levels. And it seems like the VLCC rates have come down to a level that can be supported given the contango, futures contango with storage, et cetera. It feels right now, like MR rates are stabilizing. That’s the point we made today. It doesn’t feel like they’re in freefall.

And when you’re talking that way at rate levels of 35,000 to 40,000 a day, you just have to take a step back and reflect on what that really means financially for a company like Ardmore or any other product tanker companies and it’s quite significant. Maybe we were talking about returns on capital earlier, clearly, this is not – we’re not going to be at these levels at a steady run rate for very long periods of time, but the return on invested capital is probably 35% or 40% at that level.

JM: Yes, it’s very interesting. Voting machine right versus a weighing machine, and the votes were coming in strong 10 days ago. There were coming in week on Friday, they were coming in great on Monday and they’re coming in bad today. So the voting is all over the place. It’s like a Banana Republic out there, but the weighing machine is getting better and better. So Paul and Tony, thank you so much for joining us today and for taking time out of your schedules.

AG: You’re welcome. Bye, J.

JM: Thank you, guys. This concludes another edition of Value Investor’s Edge Live. Thank you for, everyone, for dialing in and joining us today. As a reminder, nothing you heard here today constitutes official company guidance or investment advice in any format. This was recorded at about 14:00 Eastern Time on May 5, 2020. I’m currently long a position in Ardmore Shipping. If you’re listening to a recording at a later date, these positions may have changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.