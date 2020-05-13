Stress Testing The Coffeehouse Portfolio

Is The Coffeehouse a contender? We put it to the test – the stress test.

Investors who witnessed the carnage of February and March, 2020 may be looking for a portfolio that offers better protection going forward.

Former Smith Barney broker turned financial advisor Bill Schultheis wrote the book on withstanding turbulent times with his 1998 best seller The Coffeehouse Investor.

If you’ve got a portfolio advisor, odds are you hold a mix of mutual funds or ETFs that sample a broad diversity of assets: U.S. equities, international equities, bonds and Treasuries, commodities, maybe some gold or other precious metals. If you have no personal advisor but follow the teachings of popular financial gurus, same thing.

This has been the mindset for generations of financial advisors, authors and gurus. Buy and hold a broad mix of assets – with a focus on non-correlated or minimally-correlated assets - and you’ll make money year after year and be better prepared to ride out the kind of financial crises that sideline so many investors relying on gut instincts.

But during four particular weeks of investor hell - the last week in February and the first three weeks in March of 2020 - we were given an opportunity to put such claims to the test.

Let’s see how one popular buy-and-hold portfolio actually performed: The Coffeehouse Portfolio.

For this test, we’ll use year-to-date data for 2020, with the end date being April 30. That allows us to rope in the early stages of the coronavirus panic beginning February 20, including the largest one-day point decline ever for the DOW (with the index losing 2,013 points on March 9, 2020). It also takes into consideration April’s single-best monthly gain since 1987.

In other words, one helluva roller coaster.

Bill Schultheis’ Coffeehouse Portfolio

Bill Schultheis is a principal and fee-only financial adviser with Soundmark Wealth Management in Kirkland, Washington. A former Smith Barney broker, syndicated investment columnist, and frequent guest contributor on NPR’s Morning Edition, Schultheis wrote the book, “The Coffeehouse Investor” in 1998.

The Coffeehouse Portfolio, based on the book, starts with a 60/40 allocation to stocks and bonds. The 60% in equities is then subdivided into 6 equal portions: a large-cap value fund; a large-cap fund; a small-cap value fund; a small-cap fund; a REIT fund; and an international fund. The bond portion goes to a single fund mirroring an intermediate bond index.

Here’s how that looks in mutual funds, courtesy of Portfolio Visualizer:

Courtesy PortfolioVisualizer.com

The COVID-19 Crisis

Now, the COVID-19 crisis of 2020 is ongoing. There is debate among the talking heads as to whether the lows of March 23 will stand, or be taken out at some point in the near future. For now, let’s use that date as our low point of the crisis.

On that date, SPY (our proxy for the S&P 500) was down 31.0% YTD.

Was there protection in the sheer numbers and diversity of Schultheis’ funds? Let’s break this into two parts. First, we’ll see how The Coffeehouse Portfolio did in the early stage of the crisis, from the beginning of the year to the low of March 23. Secondly, we’ll factor in a bounce off those lows.

Here’s the crash.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

The first thing I’m drawn to: Total Returns. There’s SPY down -31.0%. And not far behind, the Coffeehouse at -22.1%. Thankfully, volatility for The Coffeehouse was half that of SPY. But max drawdown was a stomach-turning -23.7%. While that wasn’t as bad as SPY’s drawdown, I’m pretty sure it was enough to give some investors the Big Eye at night.

Now, let’s follow that chart with one that includes April, and see how the portfolio fared after the near 30% gainer the market experienced during the subsequent 5 weeks.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

Good News, Bad News

Total returns rebounded significantly for both portfolio and our benchmark. The good news is that The Coffeehouse is now leading SPY by a percentage point. This, after a quarter which saw a historic fall into bear market territory following by an equally mind-blowing bounce off those lows.

The bad news is that the Coffeehouse is now leading SPY by a percentage point. By a lousy percentage point. After all the wailing and gnashing of teeth by market participants over the past couple of months, investors holding The Coffeehouse were only marginally better off than investors holding SPY through thick and thin.

Proponents of the portfolio will argue that a snapshot in time is not doing justice to the model. OK – I agree. So let’s have a look at another snapshot in time.

The Great Recession

The following chart compares The Coffeehouse to our benchmark SPY during the Great Recession, specifically from December 2007 to June 2009. Here we go.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

Well, that’s certainly better – from a relative standpoint. Total returns show a 44% improvement over the benchmark (still big losses for both), and max drawdown a 31% improvement. The latter is important because countless investors bailed at or near the bottom of the market in 2009. The pain and the uncertainty just became too great. And many of these folks never got back into the market. Or got back in just in time to experience the COVID-19 market meltdown.

This is the great tragedy of the severe drawdown. It crushes not only portfolios, but spirit as well. And even for the investor who held on and suffered only a paper loss, the climb back up and out of a -54% chasm is longer, tougher slog than coming out of a -37% sinkhole.

But let's be honest: a -37% hole in your portfolio is not exactly something to crow about. Sure, it beats the alternative chasm. But no doubt a significant number of investors abandoned even this “safer” model during the depths of the gloom and doom. Picture the soon-to-be retiree clinging by his fingernails to a million dollar portfolio, watching as that portfolio loses $370,000 – perhaps 30 years of savings - just before his gold watch.

Would you have the fortitude to stick with such a strategy?

The Dot-Com Crash

One last snapshot: The bursting of the Dot-Com Bubble. The following chart looks at the performance of The Coffeehouse Portfolio from March 2000 to October 2002.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

OK, that’s better. With SPY posting a -14.4% CAGR for the two and a half year stretch of ugliness, the Coffeehouse delivered a +0.4% CAGR. And max drawdown a manageable -16.1% vs. -47.5% (the kind of losses that might have had some out on the window ledge).

When Bill Schultheis wrote his book in 1998, the market was in the expansion phase of the historic Dot-Com Bubble. Very few were interested in a portfolio that held 40% bonds and a bunch of other stuff largely seen as a drag on returns. REITs? International funds? Forget about it. Investors were too preoccupied building a house of cards in the Nasdaq.

By the end of 2002, a more sober investor class was clamoring for diversified portfolios. The Coffeehouse and other static, buy-and-hold models stuffed with non-correlated assets have grown in popularity ever since.

So, the Dot-Com Crash put The Coffeehouse on the map as a champion of protection. But where was this level of portfolio protection in the more recent crises? The Great Recession saw a drawdown of -37%. The COVID-19 Crisis of 2020 saw the model initially losing nearly a quarter of its value (time will tell how this crisis ends).

Risk vs. Return

What has become clear, over the course of three dramatic bear markets, is this: The Coffeehouse is not a panacea during turbulent markets. With wide-ranging performance during downturns, and risk factors that can come close to mirroring the S&P 500, its ability to protect portfolios is not a sure bet.

Admittedly, nothing is a sure bet in the stock market. And I’ll take The Coffeehouse’s recent drawdown over SPY’s any day. But all things being equal, uncertainty regarding protection should at least come with a return over the long run that compensates for that uncertainty.

Does it? Let’s find out.

This final chart plots The Coffeehouse vs. SPY over a 20-year period, from the beginning of 2000 to the present day (April 2020). It ropes in all three of our crashes - and the good times in between. Here we go.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

The Coffeehouse does outperform SPY over this particular 20-year backtest; CAGR beats by just over a percent annually (1.1% to be exact). Volatility is less, and max drawdown isn’t quite as high.

But watching nearly 40% of one’s portfolio evaporate during a market meltdown would be extremely tough for many retail investors to handle. The principle purpose of any static, buy-and-hold portfolio is to level out the ride and reduce risk enough to keep the investor invested.

Certainly the consensus view is that no diversified buy-and-hold model can be expected to exceed – or even match - the benchmark over the long run. That’s the commonly accepted price one pays because such a diversified model is expected to reduce volatility and max drawdown to the point where investors can sleep well at night and let the chips ride. That’s the supposed value of the buy-and-hold model; to keep you in the game. You don’t come out ahead in the stock market by being out of the stock market (e.g., burned from losses and afraid to venture back in).

In the end, I can’t speak for other investors. Everyone has their own tolerance for risk and their own idea of compensation for that risk. Does 6.5% annually offer adequate compensation for the next potential -40% drawdown? Investor’s call.

One thing is certain: The Coffeehouse did beat SPY over the past 20 years. Not by much, but a win is a win.

Or Is It? Not So Fast--

I was all set to give The Coffeehouse a win here, and move on. But those uneven performances during different crises kept me thinking. Were the positive results of the model during the Dot-Com Crisis a one-off?

Why did the strategy drop by only 16% in 2002, but more than 37% in 2008? Why was there a bit of green showing at the end of the Dot-Com Crisis, while the Great Recession left the portfolio deep in the red? Was there something peculiar to the first crisis that benefited The Coffeehouse’s particular mix of assets?

Well, bonds – no surprise - delivered positive returns during the Dot-Com Crisis. And so too did REITs, as well as small-cap value – all of which benefited The Coffeehouse. Conversely, during the Great Recession, those latter two asset classes were some of the worse performing sectors.

This highlights a problem with static, buy-and-hold portfolios. They’re carved in stone. If an asset is sinking, month after month, there is nothing you can do but watch it drain your account. If you go in at some point and sell the asset or adjust its allocation, then you’re not following the program. Instead, you’re actively trading. Worse, you’re actively trading out of emotion.

Just out of curiosity, let’s image that the shining moment for The Coffeehouse that came during the Dot-Com Crisis was a one-off, and that future crises will see the strategy perform more in tune with the two subsequent crises we detailed. How might that change the numbers?

Let go back to the charts, and this time we’ll simply start our timeline after the Dot-Com Crisis has passed. We’ll begin in January of 2003. Here’s how the new numbers look.

Data and charts: ETFReplay.com

Two key takeaways:

1) The Coffeehouse has now lost its edge over SPY, trailing in CAGR by 1.8% annually, and still with a brutally high max drawdown. Volatility remains considerably less than the benchmark, so the day-to-day ride is a bit less harried. But overall, the benefits it delivered in the form of slightly reduced risk during the subsequent crashes (the Great Recession and the COVID-19 crisis) were not enough to overcome for weaker performance during the bull markets.

2) Dates really matter when you’re backtesting; when you’re looking at any past performance, really. We shaved just 3 years off a 20-year backtest, and got a dramatically different outcome for the portfolio as compared to the benchmark. In general, I believe longer backtests add more validity to a strategy. But shorter periods should not be discounted, as they can often highlight problems that can fester as the years roll by.

Is There A Better Way?

The Coffeehouse, like other popular buy-and-hold portfolios, reduces risk by carefully selecting and owning uncorrelated or minimally-correlated assets in particular percentages. On the surface, this makes intuitive sense. And in its day, factoring in this connection between risk and return was a profound improvement in the way investors looked at portfolio management.

But for the buy-and-hold investor, that’s the only tool in the tool bag for reducing risk. Each model will jimmy around with particular assets and percentages, but the overarching fact is that, given the static nature of these models, there is no other option beyond owning combinations of assets that are not well correlated.

The results are portfolios that neither excel to the upside, nor materially protect the downside. This appears to be the case with The Coffeehouse.

Avoiding Risk

But owning combinations of assets represents only one method of reducing risk in a portfolio. Risk avoidance is another. Meaning, getting out of the way of an asset that’s heading south before it can drag down your entire portfolio. This is something that static portfolios simply can’t offer, unless they’re holding nothing but cash.

Short of holding nothing but cash, risk avoidance can only be accomplished by employing an active management model. A model that attempts to own the trend leaders and avoid the trend laggards.

One Such Active-Management Model

In 2017, long before the subscription models at TrendlineProfits.com (see profile), my own motivation to avoid rather than diversify portfolio risk led to the development of The 12% Solution. This modest, do-it-yourself trading strategy has delivered a total return of 470.0% over the same 20-year time frame mentioned above, vs. SPY at 192.4%. And has done so with a max drawdown of -31.2% vs. SPY at -55.2%. That’s still high, but at least you’re being compensated for that risk.

And the 17-year backtest? Skipping the Dot-Com Crash and going from 2003 to April 2020, the 12% Solution has delivered a total return of 599.1% vs. SPY at 349.0%. And has done so with a max drawdown of -15.6% vs. SPY at -55.2%.

Note: That’s using mutual funds (in order to compare apples to apples with The Coffeehouse). And these are backtested results, as the model only went live in 2017.

And yes, there is no shortage of critics of backtesting. For that matter, there is no shortage of critics of mechanical trading systems. So for investors skeptical of such strategies, as well as those unable to participate in more active portfolio management - for one reason or another - The Coffeehouse Portfolio may well make sufficient sense.

But for investors looking for higher returns, or at least a more favorable risk/return ratio, it may be time to begin thinking about trading systems that adapt to changing market conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither an economist nor an investment advisor, registered or otherwise. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. No author on the Web, myself included, can or should provide advice on the suitability of any fund, combination of funds, or strategy for inclusion into your personal portfolio. Investors should do their own due diligence and, if in doubt, employ the services of a qualified financial professional.