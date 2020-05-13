Coronavirus Roundtable - Quality Pays For Dividend Investors (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted last Friday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. We’re continuing our coronavirus inspired video roundtable series. Speaking today with Todd Campbell who writes as Limelight Alpha Management Partners on Seeking Alpha, he is the author of Top Stocks for Tomorrow on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, a relatively new service. It offers dividend and growth stock picks plus sector and industry rankings on a weekly basis.

So Todd, how are you doing?

Todd Campbell, a.k.a. Limelight Alpha Management Partners: Daniel thanks for having me today. I think this is going to be a really great conversation. I'm looking forward to sharing some thoughts with all of our viewers and hopefully helping our income investor friend’s better navigate the craziness this – the COVID-19 market.

DS: Absolutely. And it’s interesting because we did a written roundtable with you and a few other authors on the dividend space, you know, a couple weeks ago. And then, since then we’ve moved into an earning season and one of the things you said is that you screen for companies that beat on earnings, beat expectations. My question to you coming away from that is while everybody's expectations are going to lower quite a bit with what's going on, so how does that factor into your analysis?

LAMP: Great questions. Let’s back up to slightly for our listeners, we do have seven factors that go into our system. Two of them are earnings-oriented, so we have earnings growth forecasts and we have earnings history that we include, and the reason that we include that is because, you know, when we went back we set up the system back in 2003 when I started this company to help, you know, professional portfolio managers, we wanted to try and come up with an idea machine and we wanted to be able to provide our clients and our customers with a continuous flow of new ideas based upon the key drivers to tend to move stocks up or down. And one of the things that I believe is that stocks follow earnings over time, you know, when – that's where the rubber meets the road if you will. If a company is able to grow its earnings over time, its valuation will also grow.

And of course, since 2003, we've had, you know, multiple periods of dislocation, the Great Recession included, where we had specific industries that would remove – that removed guidance and because they just simply couldn't tell us where they were going and that created some uncertainty. And one of the things that I think is important for dividend investors is to avoid uncertainty and a lot of these investors obviously are counting on this income to pay their monthly expenses and while uncertainty can obviously create opportunity, right, as some analysts underestimate and companies over-deliver because there's no guidance to really based on, my feeling is that those companies that are still issuing guidance and that are still consistently beating that guidance as we move forward, those are the ones that most, most income investors are going on to be focused on because those are going to be the ones that are getting exposure to the least risk draw down, right?

It's great to go out and say, hey, listen I’m going to buy a stock with a 10% dividend yield. Much less fun though if that stock ends up falling 50% and life, you know, throws you a curveball and you have to sell some of that stock to be able to pay something that’s come out of unless [indiscernible] you know, but you have to pay for it.

DS: And so – so first of all, just on the earnings front, that's not super responsive to this season in and of itself, right? It’s a long running projection of growth and a history of beating, so it's not like the system is going to wildly shift based on this cycle.

LAMP: Correct, correct. Remember this is the way two parts of the seven factor model for scoring the stocks every week, but they're important parts because I do believe the stocks score [indiscernible] time and the way that we do that for people who are trying to keep score at home, what we do is we look at the forward earnings estimate consensus compared to the earnings estimates of today. So, we're always looking forward because the market has a discounting mechanism. It’s always looking 6 to 12 months forward, so we went to also be looking 6 to 12 months forward when it comes to earnings. And then for beats, what we found is most useful is to look at the most recent four quarters.

If the company is executing over the course last four quarters, it's likely to continue to execute. The reason that we don't go wildly back and say 8, 12, 15 quarters, obviously it'd be great to find companies that consist of a beat like that, but you do get changes in management, you do get changes in trends that affect the underlying business. So, I think it's more important to or more useful from our perspective to look at the last four quarters. That gives you a good enough assessment of whether or not management gets that old lesson that our parents taught us of under-promising and over-delivering.

DS: Absolutely. So, what else – you mentioned two out of seven factors, and you also, in the roundtable discussion, you hit on that point again and again while you sort of hinted that now the – you want to focus on quality over chasing yield over other factors, so what other factors stand in for quality in your approach?

LAMP: Well, you know, it’s interesting. I teach as – a course at the University of New Hampshire called, ‘How to Talk Stocks?’ And one of the things that I always want my students to walk with the class understanding is that quality pays, and it deserves a premium valuation. Don't focus on the – you know a lot of you will get stuck on anchoring buyers. They say, hey, this stock was $50, its $30 now, it's a value, right? That’s maybe value. Who knows? It’s not telling you anything, it’s just telling you the price used to be $50 and it currently is $30, right? You need to dig deeper than that. And what I found is that rather than buying the low speed up stocks, the greatest success in the less risk of drawdown comes from focusing on the best companies., So, you know, our service is an idea generation machine if you will.

So, we’re creating these rankings for our members that they can look through and always have a fresh flow ideas. They can dig deeper and – on their own or through other services that are available in the marketplace at Seeking Alpha. But, you know, I can’t come to – make a couple of common statements. I mean when it comes to quality, the things that you really want is you want consistent when it comes to income investing; you want free cash flow; you want strong operating margin; and you want earnings growth or earnings stability, right? Cash is king. The ability to continue to pay and theoretically increase dividends becomes even more important to me at this part of this economic cycle than any other part of the economic cycle.

So again, quality and I would define that as being free cash flow, strong operating margins and earnings growth. And then, if you want to take it one step further, you could also throw current ratio in there, which is just a quick and dirty way of being able to evaluate a company's financial health in the short term, current assets, current liabilities, can’t [indiscernible] the current liabilities with the current asset. If they can, they’ll be probably going to have some talking about either a bond offering at a – you know a price that no one wants appetite, 10% or higher in the case we’ve seen some in the last few weeks or a stock offering, which should be diluted and obviously not necessarily good outcome for income investors there either.

DS: Well, that's really top of mind. I think when you go through a period like March, especially where it feels like things are really clamming up, you really want to make sure that you can cover whatever you have to pay. The question I have for you then following that is on the – I mean, you know, I tend to gear towards value. I think of wanting a margin of safety in the sense of, if I make a mistake, I don't get hurt too badly because I was buying the stock at a fair or even better than fair price and a lot of these high quality names, I mean, you know, we’ll get into the macro picture in a second, but the market has so far whether or not the economy will flow, the market has been pretty close to a V-bounce, are you finding – how are you factoring in price valuation into that? Are you finding these quality names available at something that's attractive? Or are you just saying the quality will bear out over time even if I have to lengthen my time horizon?

LAMP: I have a pretty unique look at valuation that’s built into the system. I mentioned there are seven factors, two have been earnings. We also do a valuation metric in there and what I find most useful is consider valuation on an apples-to-apples basis, so we look at forward PE relative to five-year PE low. And what we're interested in seeing, not necessarily how a company has a PE ratio that’s lower than the market, what does that tell me, right? Or if it's a lower than – a bank PE is lower than the healthcare PE or whatever, that's not useful to me either. What's useful to me is knowing that over time, investors have been willing to pay 10 times trailing earnings, right, for a particular company. And right now, based on forward earnings, they're only paying eight times.

To me, that represents a value, so you can end up going out and buying say a company that has earnings – that beating on earnings, that’s growing their earnings, right, that also is training at a relative discounts to what investors have historically valued it in the past. And yes, I mean, there are stocks out there that fall within that framework. They're not going to beat those beaten up names, right? They're not going to be the stocks that are following the 80%, and I would caution any income investor from chasing those stocks anyways because I think those are the ones that are most exposed to the economic – they are mostly economically sensitive, right? They are the ones most likely they're going to be forced to in a position that they have to conserve capital. So think like retail stocks, right, maybe banking stocks with credit card exposure if default rate start to rise. Think about those kind of areas and be extra cautious. Yes, those ones haven't bounced back maybe as much as others, but there maybe also be a reason for that.

DS: It’s interesting when you think about the valuation aspects there and so much as they're short of that market – the market knows the valuation, so the effect of centering it on its historic levels and with dividend stocks specifically, because you also mentioned you cover growth stocks. Growth stocks, you worry that their growth rates will change, you know, eventually they’re going to slow down, and so that might then lead to the PE’s moving. Dividend stocks are a little bit more established, so presumably they’ve already hit their mean range a little bit more right?

LAMP: Absolutely. They’re mature company, right? So if anything, in periods like this, you're going to get some dislocations where people hit the sell, sell, sell, sell button; get out of everything even the good stuff, right? Baby out with the bathwater saying if you will, and those – that create some opportunities. You know, we’re going to talk later on about some different things they're screening well for me, but you'll notice when we get to that point, you know, it’s going to geared more toward groups like healthcare and consumer than it is trying to bottom-fish some of these other areas like retail and banking.

DS: Okay. So, before we get there, one other thing you mentioned was, you know, you have macro indicators, you were looking at the market as over bought and January is oversold and March where I think more than halfway, but I haven't looked at the number. It feels like more than halfway back to, you know, all-time highs from the bottom. Where are – what are you seeing in terms of just broad macro levels and indicators.

LAMP: As a long time investor, one of the toughest things I think is in the moment being able to save yourself to avoid extrapolation bias; to avoid be saying to yourself in January, oh! The market is just going to continue to go. It’s just going to continue to go up. It’s going to keep going often versus in March, it’s horrible, it’s the end of the universe. We're going to zero and we're going to zero on a speed bullet train, right? So, I think one of the things that I found is incredibly useful is to take a step back and find some sort of a measure, a metric that you could refer to relatively quickly that helps stay grounded right, that helps to normalize your opinion on things. And for me and what I share with members is our universe includes about 1,600 widely followed institutional quality stocks, right? So, these are micro cap penny stock. These are stuff that major mutual funds that go out and buy and you feel okay, if you were – if you will, talking to your friends and family about.

What I look at every week is what percentage of those 1,600 stocks are trading greater than 5% above their 200-day moving average? If you get a large percentage of stocks trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average that shows you there's maybe a little bit more optimism than really there should be in the market. And conversely, when you get a very small percentage of trading, that bar above their 200-day moving average then it shows that hey, you know what? Risk reward favors buying stocks. That's exactly what we saw in January 23 or so. I think we got up to about 55% of the 1,600 stocks we follow trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average and that’s kind of unsustainable and you can have that happen for weeks, you know, but eventually, you see reversion and then, sure enough, in mid-march, we got down to about 3%, only 3%.

Now, you'd think after this huge rally, right, that maybe we're getting overly optimistic again. While I just come to the numbers for our members and we're only at about 12.5% of the universe trading that elevated to the 200-day moving average. So, I don't think that this is telling us that we are overbought long term, right? In any six month or three months – or short – very short period of time, it could be overvalued or oversold. I think most investors are better served taking a long-term approach and with the long-term approach, this measure is telling us if we do rollover towards any kind of a retest, the odds favor you buying that rather than selling it.

DS: In other words, you're not running sophisticated model based on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, etcetera? You're sticking to just where the prices are and how they trade.

LAMP: Yes. Because, you know, every time we have a significant event, it doesn't matter if it was the Great Recession, it doesn't matter if it was The Depression, it doesn't matter if it was [indiscernible] was right? The emotional or psychological response of the participants is going to be something more. That's going to be rhyme right? So, you can say this time is different, this time is different, this time is different and that event A and B be different, but the way that we react as investors is going to be pretty similar, it’s going to rhyme.

DS: Yes, that’s very useful to remember. So, let’s bring it home with what are some dividend stocks, specifically that you are screening well or that you are looking to buy or that you like right now?

LAMP: Yes, so like every Wednesday, we do a custom screen for our members of top ranked dividend stocks in our universe. And you know, you think with 1,600 stocks, there would be a really long list. There’s only about 20. There’s about 20 right now for the list that actually just posted the service today. That list, as I told alluded to earlier, is not geared toward these beaten up stocks that are down 80%. It’s geared to good, high-quality companies that have some clarity into earnings; that have strong free cash flow; I mean those are the kind of companies I think income investors, you're not going to get an 8% or 10% yield out of those, but I don't think that's what investors should be doing right now? This part of the cycle, I would not be chasing yields.

I would be just focusing on top quality companies and that means that, you know, in our ranking this week, you know, big – most the – forward dividend yields for those stock are between roughly 2% and 5%. I think AbbVie (ABBV) is the highest in that group and I think their dividend is maybe 5.5%, something like that. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is another one. J.M. Smucker (SJM) in consumer goods is another one and that's going to be that 2% to 3% dividend range. And again, these are high-quality companies where you have some insight, you have some clarity into their business and you can make a good argument for wanting to own them regardless of how COVID plays out.

DS: Right. I – back when I was a Seeking Alpha contributor, I wrote an article about J.M. Smucker, that’s J.M. Smucker, or S.J. Smucker, right?

LAMP: I never get it right

DS: But the makers of JIF, and so, that's always – that’s as not as recession proof because it gets in my book, so.

LAMP: I mean, you know, peanut butter and jelly, how can you go wrong. And, you know, it’s an attractive yield. You understand the business. It’s not something that you have to – you know people try to make investing really hard. It doesn’t have to necessarily be hard. You have wonderful tools at your disposal on you know, and so, I think you can just – you can go out and you can say, okay, if I can make a business argument for, you know, something like peanut butter and it looks attractive right now, then maybe that's the one that I want to focus on. Yes, I will say this high-risk, 8% yielder, it could very well end up seeing decline of 40% or 50%, cutting or slashing their dividends, suspending their dividend, worst case scenario.

So yes, focus on the quality, right now, that’s for us, we’re going to see that list tilt mostly towards healthcare and some consumer goods. There is an energy stock interestingly enough. Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) makes the list. it's actually our top rated as of this week and I think the business argument there would be simply that, you know, as we're shuttering in oil production, the excess natural gas production that comes off of that will also be shuttered in and that’s going to provide some tailwinds that help them support continue to make the dividends while oil companies are cutting the dividends. Natural gas companies, they actually, you know, better position to increase them over time.

DS: Well, that’s an interesting one because there’s a lot of some of – there’s a community on Seeking Alpha around some of the riskier natural gas plays, which had been big losers for a long time, but since February or so, have been huge winners for that very theme. Cabot, I think, historically, is a – considered a high quality name, and so that's maybe one where you can take part in that story without getting into – having to know all of the weeds or having to deal with all the ins and outs of some of the other names in that space.

LAMP: Absolutely agree, right? And again, the whole idea was not make it overly complicated, let’s focus on high-quality names where I can earn some income and pay my bills and not have to – not have to worry the next day that I’m going to wake up to a very unpleasant surprise.

DS: Okay. Which goes very well in the dividend investing themes in that approach, so. Okay, I’ve been speaking with Todd Campbell who writes us Limelight Alpha Management Partners on Seeking Alpha. You can find him under that handle. You can check out top stocks for tomorrow to get these screens, these industry rankings etcetera. Before we wrap up, Todd, any positions in any of the names that you mentioned just now?

LAMP: No, but I may institute a position in AbbVie or Gilead over the course of the next couple of trading days.

DS: Okay, great. So Todd, thank you so much. Best of luck in the markets, and of course, hope that you and your family and those you care about stay safe and thank you for joining me today.

LAMP: You too Daniel. Thank you for having me.

