The Trade Desk: Capturing A Revolutionary Trend

That is, in accordance with the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model (on which I base my investments), the company offers attractive long-term returns.

The intrinsic value of TTD's stock is ~$250, i.e., it is currently overvalued. But even at the current price, projected return on a 10-year investment in TTD is 13.5% CAGR.

The Trade Desk offers an open platform to buyers of digital ads, which enables marketers to efficiently program their digital marketing campaigns by leveraging AI and data analytics.

Source: www.slideshare.net

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising by providing a self-service cloud-based platform, on which ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Simply put, the company offers a platform where you can spend your ad budget as effectively as possible through the various channels available on the web.

Facebook (FB) and YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) are two of the most well-recognized digital advertising platforms. Conversely, the Trade Desk is a bit of an unknown entity to many (as evidenced by the innumerable questions I've gotten on the stock).

In 2018, the Trade Desk’s reach was 4 Billion people a day, while Facebook reached approximately 2 Billion, and YouTube reached approximately 2 Billion. The Trade Desk collates the internet's digital ad space into one convenient terminal, behind which the company employs data analytics to supercharge the ROI on a company's ad spending.

As we all know, advertising is rapidly shifting from traditional advertising channels to digital programmatic advertising, and this transition has only been accelerated by coronavirus lockdowns.

The Trade Desk is one of the top companies in the programmatic advertising space with revenues growing at 45% CAGR over the last three years. I expect Trade Desk to continue its rapid growth by riding the wave of digital media advertising transformation.

The Trade Desk’s product is differentiated which is evident in its gross margins of 77%+. The business is run prudently, i.e., even in its high growth phase TTD is free cash flow generative business. As the company matures, the free cash flow margins will improve, and this improvement coupled with organic growth in the business will drive TTD’s free cash flow (i.e. share price) higher.

Today, we will explore Trade Desk’s business in greater depth, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to ascertain whether we should buy the stock today!

Further Exploring The Trade Desk

Source: The Trade Desk

About The Trade Desk

In industry jargon, the Trade Desk is a DSP (demand-side platform). That is, the Trade Desk enables Advertisers to design and execute marketing campaigns using a data-driven approach. Thus, advertisers can market their products and services to the right target audience at the lowest prices. But how does the company make all of this happen? What is the technology behind this new way of advertising? The answer is Programmatic Advertising. To understand what it entails, let us hear from an expert:

Source: Programmatic Principles: Intro to Programmatic

As we watched in the video, the Trade Desk is collating the entire digital advertising universe, and empowering business owners via data analytics to choose the right channels through which they should show their ads.

Have a look at this video:

Source: How the programmatic auction works

With that understanding of programmatic advertising in mind, we now have a pretty good grasp of the company's core product: using data analytics to get business' ads on the right platform and to the right audience, so as to maximize ROI on ad dollars spent.

The company offers its clients an open platform where they can simply input their marketing budget, details about products, target markets & geofencing information. And boom! Planner (TTD platform’s feature) gives business owners and advertisers an optimized digital marketing campaign that maximizes advertising ROI.

The platform leverages Koa (the Trade Desk's artificial intelligence feature) and data analytics to create this optimized campaign. The Trade Desk platform also offers data management and cross-device targeting services. I invite you to explore them in more detail on the company’s website.

Financial Analysis

As can be seen below, the Trade Desk's revenues have been growing rapidly over the last 5 years. Further, the company is already incredibly profitable, as illustrated by its ~77% gross margins and ~17% operating margins (which, honestly, I think are too high for a company on the precipice of such a massive revolution in advertising.)

Source: YCharts

In the last three years, the Trade Desk's revenues have snowballed (uphill of course) from $225.9 million to $700.73 million (3.1x) at 45.84% CAGR. We notice a slight contraction in gross margins from 80% to 77%, but it should not create any concerns related to the Trade Desk's offering. A gross margin of 77% is glorious and indicates that the Trade Desk's platform and services are differentiated and highly valuable in the marketplace wherein they compete.

The rapid rise in revenues at the Trade Desk is not just about a unique product offering. There is a major global trend supporting this organic growth.

The trend that's underway is the transition from traditional media advertising to digital advertising. An omnichannel, data-driven targeted digital marketing campaign can significantly increase an advertiser’s return on investment, and the business realizes this fact.

I explored the extent to which digital ads contribute to the U.S.'s GDP here, as the effect is extremely significant!

More and more advertisers are now tilting their marketing budgets towards digital advertising, and this trend is projected to continue for years to come. I firmly believe that Trade Desk’s ability to consolidate a big part of the digital ad universe into a single platform for its clients (ad buyers) renders it one of the most well-positioned companies to benefit from this trend (alongside Alphabet and Facebook of course).

Source: emarketer.com

As can be seen above, digital ads continue to grow massively, and it's only a matter of time before they consume nearly all of advertisers' budgets.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Analysis

Source: YCharts

The Trade Desk at the right price would truly be a dream to purchase.

The reason I say that is because the Trade Desk's extraordinary growth is also highly profitable, i.e., the company already generates fantastic free cash flow. While growing at a CAGR of 45% each year during its existence, the Trade Desk has simultaneously managed to churn out positive free cash flow.

The Trade Desk balance sheet is veritably a "fortress balance sheet," with no long-term debt and huge cash to empower further growth. Jeff Green (CEO, The Trade Desk) has time and again spoken at length about the company’s commitment to garnering responsible growth, i.e., growing with profitability, which is an admirable stance to take, and one that should inspire confidence for investors (here's a fantastic interview with Jeff if you'd like to hear from the man to whom you might entrust your money). In closing, the Trade Desk's balance sheet portrays the immense strength of its management team and the underlying core business itself.

What Is TTD’s Intrinsic Value? Is it a Buy?

Here, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here’s what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. (3a.) Then, using the current stock price and the estimated stock price at the end of 10 years, we get a CAGR. If this beats our hurdle rate by a considerable margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better buying opportunity.

Now, let’s check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $5.09 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our “Next Best Alternative”) 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that, very conservatively speaking, the Trade Desk's intrinsic value is $247.29, i.e., the stock is currently overvalued by 27.38%.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Now, keep in mind that the Trade Desk just grew at 33% in the last quarter. It's projected to grow at 25%+ over the next two years, as you can see below:

Source: YCharts

So this growth rate provides us our "margin of safety," by which we can be very, very wrong and still be right!

Now, many analysts would stop looking at the Trade Desk after a DCF valuation, but we go a little bit further.

So let’s check out the returns one could generate if they were to buy at $315. The gains below are predicated on the growth of free cash flow per share. Our proprietary model calculates future free cash flow based on the assumptions provided above; then, I apply an assumed price to free cash flow per share (in the year 2030), so as to account for the reality that the company will in all likelihood continue to grow at a rate of greater than 2% (our assumed terminal growth rate above).

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if an investor were to buy at today’s price of $315, he/she can expect a cumulative annualized growth rate of about 13.35% on their investment, which is above our “hurdle rate,” which is our “next best alternative”, i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Hence, I recommend investors to purchase the Trade Desk for their long-term growth portfolios at today’s price of $315 with conviction.

Concluding Remarks

The Trade Desk offers a demand-side platform in the programmatic advertising (digital marketing) industry. The Trade Desk empowers ad buyers by automatically designing and executing optimal marketing campaigns using AI and data analytics, thereby delivering maximum ROI to advertisers.

The platform is truly at the epicenter of the future of advertising. As we mentioned above, Facebook and Alphabet are not the only games in town, and the Trade Desks provides Facebook/Alphabet-like analytics and targeting via an intuitive and easy to use platform.

It's truly a revolutionary platform that I believe will come to dominate digital advertising over the next ten years.

Key Takeaway: Initiating coverage on The Trade Desk, Inc with a “BUY” rating at $315 and below.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: Education, Returns, and Community Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.