G. Willi-Food Is Sizzling

Insiders own controlling interest and are adding to their shareholdings. There are far many more reasons for retail value investors to own G. Willi-Food than the few downsides present.

Hidden Treasures

There are little treasures in the nooks and crannies of the exchanges that I find fetching for retail value investors. In the essential food industry is G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC), which is sizzling and deserves more attention and respect.

These companies are commonly too lightly traded to stimulate mass media interest, much public awareness, or garner attention of hedge and venture funds. Yet, these small companies I’ve recommended offer stability, share price growth through profitability and buyout possibilities.

26-year-old G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is an Israel-based company. It imports, exports, markets, and distributes 600+ food products primarily in Israel and Europe. The company achieved 32% income growth over five years and a sizzling bottom line. Imports primarily include packaged vegetables, pickles, fish, fruit, oils, dairy and dairy substitutes, and more. Willi sells to approximately 1,500 customers owning supermarket chains, private markets, mini-markets, wholesale distribution, food manufacturing, catering halls, hotels, and hospitals. In many ways, it is a mini-me of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). Willi has a $152.13 million market cap, and shares sell for $11.50. PFGC’s market cap is $3.16 billion, and shares are selling in the mid-$20s.

Selling into a Growing Marketplace

There are several reasons for retail value investors to consider WILC. First, the company’s target market is a nation with a young and growing population. Its food consumption is growing organically. Israel’s natural population growth is ~2% annually. She consistently enjoys one of the world’s highest fertility rates and an expanding middle-class. People live longer, too. Life expectancy in Israel tops 82 years, four years more than that in the U.S. and higher than that in Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, Europe on average, and Singapore. They all need to eat.

These factors are reflected in food and beverage segment data. The CAGR (2020-2024) rate is 11.6%, driving sales to possibly top $163 million by 2024 (before the impact of COVID-19 on the food industry is accounted for).

Second, Israel's tag is, "The land of milk and honey." Israel and China sport strong economies and middle classes which increasingly consume dairy products. That's an advantage for WILC, because 39% of its business is in the dairy sector. And there is an emerging new Arab middle-class the company ought to target.

The third consideration for retail value investors in an Israel food company ought to consider is that the company maintains and a decisively effective food supply chain. During the pandemic and just prior to it, only domestic-made butter and eggs were in short supply. Short supplies of both had little to do with the pandemic. I issued an amber alert for butter after China bought the largest dairy in Israel and dairy ingredients and finished products disappeared from shelves concomitantly to domestic shortages occurring in China’s markets.

Within months, the Israel Finance and Agriculture Ministries were importing Lurpak spreadable from Danish company Arla Foods, with which WILC has had a distribution agreement for a decade.

Another example of the durability and agility of the Israel food supply chain came in April, when the novel coronavirus, a reported outbreak of a disease in eggs, and Passover hit Israel simultaneously. Jews hoarded eggs. Within weeks, cargo ships arrived for holiday cooking. The government imported 30 million eggs. Farmworkers comprise less than four percent of the workforce, yet Israel produces 95% of its own food. Israeli companies contribute to the national economic growth with enough product and good diplomatic relations to export food and food technology. All this bodes well for investing in an Israeli-based food company. Then, there is the profitability factor exhibited by debt-free WILC.

Finally, the Israel economy is dominated by a handful of families which consolidated their power and influence over the short seven decades of national sovereignty. The food market is also in their grip, leaving consumers with lots of supply but restricted competition. This condition translates into high, but stable, prices and nearly assured profits. It leaves room for smaller niche players with which the mass market food suppliers don’t want to bother. Enter G. Willi-Food.

Inside G. Willi-Food

G. Willi-Food is dominated by a well-connected family. The Co-Chairmen are Zwi and Joseph Williger. Zwi is on the boards of BSD Crown Ltd., Titanic Quarter Ltd., Shamir Salads (2006) Ltd., and W.F.D. Ltd. Joseph is reportedly holding the positions of Executive Chairman at BSD Crown Ltd., Chairman of Gold Frost Ltd., Chairman at W.F.D. Ltd., Chairman of Yossi Willi Management & Investments Ltd. and Co-Chairman for G. Willi Food International Ltd. Mr. Williger is also on the board of Willy Food Investments Ltd., Titanic Foods Ltd., and Y.M. Dekel Holdings & Investments Ltd. and Member-Presidium at Chamber of Commerce Israel. Per the company's last 10-K SEC filing:

As of March 19, 2019, Willi-Food directly owned approximately 62.05% of our ordinary shares (approximately 62.05% on a fully‑diluted basis), and its majority shareholder, B.S.D. Crown Ltd. ("BSD"), counting the holding of Willi-Food and additional ordinary shares that it held directly, beneficially owned approximately 5.83% of our outstanding shares (approximately 5.83% on a fully‑diluted basis). Messrs. Zwi Williger and Joseph Williger together own a majority of the outstanding shares of BSD and therefore may be considered the beneficial owners of all shares beneficially owned by BSD.

On March 21, 2020, Einat Peled Shapira was named CEO of Willi-Food. Mrs. Peled Shapira, age 42, has over 18 years of experience in the food industry. For the past 14 years, she has held several senior positions at Osem-Nestle, one of the largest food manufacturers and distributors in Israel, most recently since 2018 as Business Unit Manager of "Bonjour", a leading fresh baked goods company in Israel. Mrs. Peled Shapira has significant experience in all aspects of the food retail industry, including marketing, sales, operation, and finance.

A shake-up occurred at WILC a few years ago. Then Co-Chairman Gregory Gurtovoy was arrested on charges of suspicion of financial manipulations. WILC shares toppled to $2.49 each on the news. The Willigers replaced the directors on the Willi-Food Investment board and the CEO was dismissed. The scandal strained relations between G. Willi-Food and Arla, but there is little public discussion about the long-term effects on the relationship.

Meanwhile, G. Willi-Food management is on the move. It announced acquisitions of Israel-based food companies Bikurei Hasadeh North and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads. The former imports foodstuffs. G. Willi-Food distributes and markets them along with its fresh fruits and vegetables. G. Willi-Food also purchased the eleven-store chain Super Bareket in 2018. It seems that insiders are in acquisition mode, too. Individuals bought nearly 150K shares ($1.8 million) over the past three months, after acquiring ~73K ($738K) in the previous 6-9 months.

WILC is prospering again. The share price steadily climbed from its low point to more than $13 per share in 2019, but it is not volatile; in fact, the share price suffered little during the first weeks of the pandemic. WILC dropped during the recent market sell-offs, but the share price clawed back to more than $12 after the company reported FY GAAP EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $114.5 million (+17% Y/Y).

Gross profit increased by 26.1% from the fiscal year 2018 to NIS 123.9 million (US$ 35.8 million).

Operating profit increased by 25.2% from the fiscal year 2018 to NIS 47.3 million (US$ 13.7 million), or 12.0% of sales.

Income before taxes (Net income) increased by 98.8% from the fiscal year 2018 to NIS 65.2 million (US$ 18.9 million).

Income after taxes increased by 106.3% from the fiscal year 2018 to NIS 51.5 million (US$ 14.9 million).

The P/E stands at 10.98x, making the company a bit undervalued.

Cash and securities balance of NIS 263.4 million (US$ 76.2 million) as of December 31, 2019.

Despite healthy company revenue growth, G. Willi-Food has not added a proportional number of 162 staff (+14% in 4 years).

Short-term assets exceed liabilities 11xs and long-term assets exceed liabilities by ~11.5xs, while the company is debt-free.

Downsides to Keep in Mind

Downsides to owning the stock are the thin trading volume and lack of dividend, which keep the shine off an otherwise sparkling company. Paying a dividend will likely attract more investors and garner more attention for G. Willi-Food. It will also make G. Willi-Food stand out from Israel-based companies that largely do not pay dividends and are seen as greedy managers.

The third downside for investors is the inertia there seems to be at G. Willi-Food regarding exporting. (I was going to include M&A among the downsides, but perhaps there has been a change of attitude?) Agricultural products far and away dominate Israel’s food exports (soon that will include a significant amount of cannabis). Fresh, processed food, and food technology exports are splashing across the world as Israel’s diplomatic relations open doors to seats of government. With the country being a prosperous but small market, G. Willi-Food seems like in a good position to take advantage of export opportunities.

Following in the Footsteps of Others

One final thought. Israel's business exits totaled nearly $22 billion (138 deals) in 2019. It is not only the start-up capital but the sellout capital. And exits are not just in high-tech, but food and beverages too. Osem, Strauss, and Tnuva are all foreign-owned today. Soft drink, beer, and wine producer Tempo exited. SodaStream and Max Brenner, too.

WILC is small compared to its long-gone industry colleagues, and it is tiny by revenue and profit comparisons. Nevertheless, Israel a stable, growing market. G. Willi-Food appears to be a well-run company with insiders heavily invested. There is a slew of Israeli food producers that, by acquisition, fit nicely into the G. Willi-Food portfolio of products. Offering a dividend, stimulating bigger share trading volume, expanding the export business, and M&A activity will add confidence to the perspective of retail value investors. It’s like Shel Silverstein wrote, “There’s a light in the attic... I can see it from the outside, And I know you’re on the inside... lookin’ out.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.