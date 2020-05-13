Coronavirus Roundtable - A Global Look At Dividends (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted last Friday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Hi, I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Continuing on our coronavirus roundtable series, today I’m joined by Tariq Dennison, the author of Long Run Income, which is a service that offers robust income investing ideas that have been tested through time.

So, Tariq, how are you doing?

Tariq Dennison: Doing great, Daniel. How are you?

DS: I’m well. Thank you for joining me today. So, we did a recent roundtable on dividend investing and that also you’re focused global, so I wanted to kind of hit both of those themes. I want to start with just, you know, everything we're doing right now, we're trying to size what's going on and which companies to invest in given the insurgency in the market, you had mentioned you are looking for sustainability in your companies and for medium-term upside in terms of free cash flow. I'm curious how you define those?

What do you mean when you’re – what do you look for to prove sustainability from the business level? And what do you mean medium-term? What is that looking like? And how do you deal with the fact that we arguably don't know what's going to happen for quite some time in the markets given all the COVID-19 stuff that's going on?

TD: Certainly. I'll try to address one at a time as I can. So, first of all, sustainability, as we were speaking earlier, that is a loaded word and it can have either ESG connotations or it could be clearly from an investor’s point of view. I want to make sure the money that's coming out of my investments keeps coming and doesn't dry out because it's in a business that is not sustainable in the sense that, you know, a catastrophe or virus outbreak changes and the consumer habits, that suddenly make that business unsustainable. So, really what I look at there is I start with the bottom line, I start with either the dividend or dividend alternative as I call it. So, we don't just buy dividend income things, we buy companies that buy back shares, that pay down debt, that will accumulate to the bottom line in some way. And then, we work our way up and see okay, where ultimately did that come from?

So, ultimately, it has come from some sort of sales or revenue and we have to say, well, are those sales and revenues sustainable. One of the reasons I've been so busy looking at the oil sector is that oil is often thought of oh! That’s a business that’s secular maybe not sustainable, but we're looking earlier this year, many really high quality oil companies are priced as though the world is going to stop using oil by 2028, so within the next eight years. So just do quick math on the strategy, do a simple DCF analysis and show declining cash flows and say, okay, even if they decline, and then after 2028, we use no more oil. I'll still make my money back on some investments in that sector. If you don't believe that's going to happen, those are still relatively good investments just [pure] amount of money in versus money out for sectors. Now that may not be what you call sustainable in the sense of let me put that in, you know, my infant daughter's account and tell her not look at it until age 60.

Those are the types of investments that we’re going to look lot more for sustainability. We want to look at what are the industry's that really aren't going to change for next 50 to 100 years because we're talking about consumer products, we’re talking about land ownership, we're talking about food, the types of things which again, really aren't going to change. Now, when we talk about time horizon, you see when I was talking about 50 to 100 year time horizons, that's my idea of long term and I was saying medium-term where to me, medium term is really – I would say 5 to 10 years or really anything greater than two years because two years, the next two years to me is the ultra short-term. That's the period within which we really should be focused on fixed income.

You should be able to really draw up your calendar to all your cash flow. You should expect to not have any uncertainty about it. What that means is that you shouldn't have to sell anything in the next – you should never buy something, instead you have to sell it in the next two years. You buy a bond that you expect matures, you buy a stock and you expect the dividend is going to be within a certain range, you shouldn’t have to expect to sell anything within the next two years, preferably not even the next seven to 10 years. So it’s that two to seven to 10-year time frame, that's what I consider medium term.

DS: Okay. So, on the other side of the, you know, ultra short term, you’d mentioned obviously you had some distressed companies you are interested in and that to me, I would guess, you do need to really think about are they going to be able to make it through the next two years? Are they going to need to sell things to stay afloat or whatever else? So again, how are you thinking about when you go into sort of the murkier waters, how are you – what factors are you thinking about right now over the next two years?

TD: Well, so distressed can mean many, many different things I guess just like sustainability. And so, for now, let's talk about what truly distressed means as in a very real possibility of going bust in the next year. You know a very real possibility of that, the debts that we see coming due in the next year are not going to be paid. They will not have cash flows to recover them and I can come up with several examples, one, you could think about the [cruise lines]. So cruise lines ordinarily have pretty decent businesses. They’ve got regular bookings coming through. They’ve got cash flows from those bookings. You know, many of them have valuable assets, you know, ships for example, which will have many billions of dollars. And so, Carnival was slightly less levered than the other two major ones, the Royal Caribbean and Norwegian had slightly more debt relative to the value of their assets. But overall, they were the most highly leveraged businesses, at least not when we compare to financials of certain REITs. Now, when you talk about suddenly having a year when nobody books the cruise at all, you know, so let’s say zero revenue, we have to do a model where we say, okay.

Well, what will that mean for the overall cash flow situation? And let's take a name like Carnival (CCL) that actually has a bond due in October. So, there, we actually have to make some very, very real assumptions. So, let's assume zero revenue for a year, those cash flows aren't there to pay down that debt and they will either have to refinance, sell some ships, do something in order to pay a debt. And that’s a classic liquidity problem. From Carnival’s point of view, they don’t really have a solvency problem it’s just that they have a big – they are big and liquid assets and they have short-term liabilities that in normal circumstances, we would expect to roll and you would find very, very similar things in many, many, many REITs.

Much of my review of the REIT sector and MLP sector was really just looking at what are the cash flows? How long will irruption of those cash flows last? And what really is the default scenario that we’re talking about? You got to make a trade off there between going deep and going abroad and what I do because I'm not a sector specialist in either of those areas, I had to really just go broad across over 100 REITs, across a dozen MLPs, across all three cruise lines and just do simple good scenario, bad scenario models and come up with almost an actuarial probability of how many of them are expected to go bust. And then, really the buy-sell decision is do I expect a larger percentage are going to go bust or a lower percentage are going to go bust?

DS: So, when we’re talking about – I do take the cruise lines, for example, Norwegian (NCLH) was just in the news yesterday, I think they raised capital. Carnival has raised capital at a expensive rate, but they raised capital. I haven't actually seen Royal Caribbean (RCL), but I would imagine they’re in a similar boat, to use the term.

How much do you factor – you said broad versus deep, are you factoring in those sorts of things like scenarios where they can raise capital, push out maturities, that sort of thing, is that part of the process?

TD: Well, yeah, really proper modeling of any business, I mean, of any stock really is using a cash flow calendar. So, we're really looking at, okay, sales this month, sales next month. Usually we don't get down to the months level, but, you know, really with a spreadsheet, we can make it as fine as granular as we want. And then on that calendar, we, of course, have the liabilities, the things that need to be paid out as well. And the nice thing about debt is that they've got maturity dates. You know, we see when all the interest payments are coming due, we see when all the principal payments are coming due, and we can lay them out. And so, we can simply go and simulate. We say, well, if cash flows are lower than expected for this period, this debt will not be paid in full on time. They will need to either refinance or sell an asset.

Now, the nice thing is we’ve started seeing this play out, we've been seeing refinancing, we’ve been seeing some of this come through. And we've also been seeing, well, okay, the Fed is coming through its facilities to fund corporate bonds. We've been seeing a lot of the dislocations in the bond ETF markets getting, you know, somewhat corrected by the Fed willing to step in and buy corporate bond ETFs, for example. That, in theory, should make it easier for these companies to refinance. I mean, the – one of the comments I got in my article on Carnival is what banker in their mind would want to lend money to affirm in this situation? You know and you always have to say, well, whatever you're lending money, there's asset based lending and there's cash flow based lending. And ultimately, the two need to be the same thing.

You know why on earth would you be willing to take a ship as collateral, unless you feel that their cash flows you can get off of it and vice versa? If nobody is buying ships because no one has any use for ships because nobody is using ships, they're not going to have the cash flows and those ships aren't going to be very valuable. So, I know I've said that in a lot of words, but that's something that is pretty easy to put out spreadsheets. You ultimately are putting columns of months, quarters or years and then cash flows in versus cash flow out.

DS: Yes, it's funny when you see the different valuations and you get – you kind of forget that the asset values mean something and that the balance sheet is connected to the cash flow statement and the income statement and that they're all, in theory, at least supposed to be moving in a sink.

TD: Well, and that's why I think when every time you see a number, you have to think of what does that number really mean, and when you look at a balance sheet, the balance sheet is recorded at book value. Now, the price you see in the market is, in theory, supposed to be a market value. You know, the market isn't theory, putting all that information together and saying, well, the real market value of the ships minus what we really expect, you know, they're going to be able to pay all their debt so forth like that, that's our real expected, you know, net auction value or net asset value of the price per share, and the same thing with the bondholders as well. If you saw how the Carnival bonds were trading, you saw how they were going from, okay, real investment grades suddenly trading at pretty distressed levels.

We're looking at The Royal Caribbean bonds lately trading at 20% plus yields, which again, you know, simple back of the envelope math indicates a very high probability of default in the event of default. Okay, what sort of recovery rate you got there? That's the bond market giving you some clue of what they think those ships are worth, again, from a cash flow point of view because bond investors and bankers don't want ships. They want their money back as much of it as possible, and they only will take the ship because they feel that they can sell it to somebody else to get their money back.

DS: Yes, absolutely. Okay, so I wanted to shift to the other part of what we brought up in the interim, which is that you do have a global outlook. And I'm just curious we've got – we have an audience around the world, but we focus on the U.S. markets and I know that's where – though I live in Europe, most of my time and attention goes to the U.S. market. Curious how you're seeing other markets and other countries holding up in this period? Are we seeing the U.S. has – and correct me if I'm wrong, has been a leading market for the past decade, if, you know what you see as the last decade. Is that still playing out in this recession or in this downturn? Or how are you seeing things and how are you seeing opportunities show up?

TD: Well, it depends what you mean by leading market in the sense that its prices have just gone up more than the stock price in a lot of other markets, which also mean it's the market a lot of people pay attention to, which in part is related to its good performance over the past decade. I do have to say that the past few months have again reminded us how different Wall Street and Main Street are. You know how they're living in almost two completely different worlds. I mean, all across Twitter, we've been exchanging messages saying, you know, if I told you a year ago that Fed was going to be cutting rates to zero that, you know, businesses and schools were going to be locked down that, you know, businesses were, you know, not going to be running.

You're going to see record bankruptcies, record unemployment, like [3 million] a week, people losing their jobs and the markets will be flat. You know, most people would think that that's absolutely nuts, no way. And if you look over here, okay, we've seen a huge variation in how markets have performed out here in Asia. You know so year-to-date, the Chinese markets are down only about 5%. I mean, they were the first to sell off. They recovered fairly quickly. You know, they're off even more than the NASDAQ and – you know and arguably, the Chinese market is actually more robust and more back on its feet than U.S. market. I mean, people I'm speaking to in Shanghai and Shenzhen, are saying things are mostly back to normal. Yes, we still got some massive hit. Still some people taking temperatures.

You know, the kids are wearing these funny hats in school, but at least they're going to school. They've death, I mean, they're definitely, I think, been on the track back to normal in ways that they haven't. You know that's at the Mainland in China. So fairly similar things in Taiwan and Korea where, again, they got fairly strict controls, but it seems, again, under control, like here in Hong Kong, we've had less than a handful of cases in the whole past week. We've got a total of four deaths since the whole thing began. And my father in Florida keeps asking me, well, how is it that we've got a hundred times more deaths, you know in Florida than they've got in Thailand or in all of these places that we thought were [Third World] countries? And I said, well, you've been to Asia recently. You know how – you know you know how we are about social distancing, you know how paranoid people are about diseases, you know how we're used to wearing masks and how we remember SARS and things like that.

There are certain differences where I feel Asian countries have definitely handled this from an actual human health crisis point of view, much better than the U.S., but on the other hand, I was talking about Chinese markets, Indonesia markets been horrible. Indonesia markets, you know, the MSCI Indonesia is down like 35% or so this year. Korea is down 15% this year, and they've done more tests than anybody. Now, part of that, of course, is it's not just you know, matching a country with an ETF. You have to actually look at what's inside. The reason the Korean index is down is because it's mostly manufacturing and no matter how well things are working in Korea, if Korea is exporting fewer manufactured goods because the global economy is weaker, well, that's going to hurt Korea more than it's going to hurt, say, domestic e-commerce companies in China. So that's where it really matters looking down at a sector-by sector-level, you know, as well as country-by-country level.

DS: So, you're saying we shouldn't be starting a price to test ratio as a way to measure the different countries in there?

TD: I've actually been thinking about that, but it's unfortunately a lot weaker than I like because yes, you did a percentage of population tested versus – you know versus performance. You know you would think that those that have done more testing are the countries that have their act together [indiscernible]. Now that said, I think what it's also shown is that I think if you look on a spectrum, you're in Europe, I'm in Asia, and we're probably speaking mostly to the U.S. audience. The U.S. is probably actually in the middle of the road in terms of how different regions are handled it. You know, I think Europe was probably the region that was most [indiscernible] probably hit the hardest, you know, even a part of the U.S. in any way. You know Asia's done, you know, I think in many ways more or less well. It's all about, you know, I think what standards you're comparing it to.

DS: Yes, and I think, you know, not to diverge too much, but it strikes me that every country has at least Western country that's used to sort it, not used to placing such controls, they all need to experience a little bit of pain before they acted, which unfortunately was probably too much because then things spread before they really get control. And so, that's just a commonality whereas as you said, with SARS and with other viruses…

TD: SARS, and MERS, and swine flu, I mean, it's like funny here. We've gotten used to having them almost every five years, five to seven years whereas yes, in the U.S., a part of even the reason why I wasn't worried about the U.S. early on is because I said, oh! We had SARS, we had [indiscernible] we had swine flu, none of those really reached the U.S. in any big [proportion] but the seasonal flu, so I think a lot of it is about putting it into perspective, and you know, knowing what you're used to and knowing what you're not used to.

DS: Absolutely. So – I know you made the point when we e-mailed about this that this is a overly broad question, I acknowledge that, but I'm curious, as a dividend investor, you want to watch out for cuts, you want to watch out for – again, sustainability, as we talked about earlier, do you see any distinction? Is there any – when you look at the U.S. markets versus looking at some of these other markets, Korea, China, Indonesia, even – are you seeing any differences on a general level in terms of companies are on more solid footing or companies are in the U.S. have taken on more debt? Or do you see any sort of – is the U.S. an outlier as compared to these other countries? Or how do you see markets shaping up in terms of the possibility of dividend cuts and of, you know, cut downs in income for investors ultimately?

TD: Well, I think the U.S. is a bit of an outlier, they very short term, just because of the scale of the Fed response and the two different markets that you effectively have with kind of technology on one end and industrials on the other end. You're really seeing that divergence and we see some of that divergence out here as well, but the Fed response – I mean when you talk about the U.S. being a leading market, the Fed response really started there and kind of effects here as a secondary effect. The main factor I've really looked at across the board, and we’ve mentioned this earlier, with cruise lines and MLPs is a leverage.

So, to give one example, the dividend cut here that seemed to catch everybody by surprise and one of my recent Seeking Alpha articles were this dividend cut shows surprise to no one was HSBC. Well, the reason it's surprised people here is HSBC is the bank. It is the bluest of blue chips in Hong Kong. It is still a top Hang Seng index component. Even though they move their headquarters to the UK while like 25 years ago, before Hong Kong was [indiscernible] back to China, but that said, people were like, oh! It's the bluest of blue chips. You know, it's maybe slightly more risky to buy HSBC stock than to have an HSBC time deposit, but that 5% dividend is safe until it wasn't.

Now, the reason that I said it should have surprised no one is you have to look at how a bank works. You know whole way that a bank works is that, you know, it takes a dollar of capital, goes and borrows $19 from bond markets, depositors and then goes and invests that in $20 worth of assets. Well, you know what? If there's a 5% loss in those assets, those $20 of assets really worth $19, well, the equity holders wiped out, you know, and they're going to the first one to not get their dividend and that's how banks are run. That's how financials are run. And in a way, you can extend that line over to just about every leveraged company.

So, if you look at all the way up the other extreme, you look at companies that have very little debt, very little leverage, okay, if revenues are down 10%, okay, yes, it's going to hurt. The company even has some discretion to decide do we want to cut our dividend or not? But if you do, maybe we cut at 10% or not? I mean part of that's just based on do they want to be a dividend aristocrat indices or kind of meet some of these other blind screens? You know when I look at a company like China Mobile, China Mobile has very, very little debt. They have more mobile phone subscribers than any other mobile phone carrier in the world. They're a very, very, very boring business. Now – and that's a two-edged sword. On one hand, the Chinese government owns three quarters of them. And as a result, they're going to make sure that they benefit their customers at the expense of shareholders. That's the biggest complaint many investors have about investing in China Mobile is that it's not run for shareholders. It's run from the government and ultimately for the Chinese people to have cheap mobile phone service. But that said, as long as they keep paying their bills, it's that's got a pretty safe dividend.

You don't have that 5% move in balance sheet problem that can completely wipe out your dividend. So that's an example of a relatively safe boring company that has a, I would say, relatively safe, sustainable dividend because it doesn't have a lot of debt. Now again, the story I wrote about in my piece on China Mobile is 5G and 6G, we'll have a lot to say really about the long-to-medium term future of China Mobile. You know we don't know how those are going to play out. 25 years ago, the company barely exist because we weren't using mobile phones yet, so that's again why time horizon matters.

DS: Just quickly, since you mentioned that, is that more from the risk perspective as it could disrupt they're providing – their business is providing cheap mobile access, but maybe new forms that come in place or is it more opportunity because it brings more people on board and opens up more business opportunities for them?

TD: Well, it really depends on how they manage it. That's the plus and minus of being kind of one of three state-owned legacy carriers. I mean, so the older one was China Telecom and they're still there. China Unicom and China mobile that is the, you know Triopoly in the Chinese mobile phone market. If you are going to go get cell phone service in China, there – it's one of those three. Those are your choices. You know AT&T or Syntel, you know, they have some joint ventures, but none of them are going to go in and compete with China Mobile. Now – okay, the medium-term question is, is something really going to change where suddenly we no longer need phone service, we no longer need access to these? I find that a very hard future to imagine. It's a far more – it's a far – I would say harder thing to change than it's all changing from Blackberries to iPhones. You know because that was the case with RIM, and so, that time, it was a really hot stock. We all saw how everyone was going around with their Blackberries and then suddenly everyone switch to an iPhone.

You know, well, handsets are much easier to change and that the fundamental way that we all communicate with each other. Another example that I've given recently was airlines versus airports. And so, I wrote the article on why I'm buying shares in airports, I'm not buying shares in airlines because it's much easier to let an airline go bust and replace the airlines than it is to replace an airport. I mean, airports are they're usually a city will have one of them, maybe two or three of them and my favorite airports are ones that have very little competition from other forms of transport. There are places that have no high-speed rail connection, you know, relatively crummy roads. And so, really, you know, you want to own airports of Thailand, that's the only way to get in and out of Bangkok. You don't really have a lot of other options like you do at, say, Shanghai, which has excellent high-speed rail and maritime connections.

DS: Yes, that's very – I actually own a few airports as well, and so, I – that resonates with me. Let's – so you've talked a few names, but any other names you've mentioned on both the distress side and on the more sustainable global business side and any other names that stand out to you at this point?

TD: So sorry, Daniel, you were breaking up a little bit there, but I think you were asking if any more names that stand out to me that I'd like to say a little bit about. And these were, I guess, touching on two words that we've mentioned earlier, one is distressed and then the other one is sustainable or [brief] business. So on the distress side, you might call this a little bit of a comp-out, but I'm going to name one of my favorite companies, which is not really distressed, but it trades like it is, and that is Hang Lung Group, which I wrote an article about it in my market – for my marketplace audience. They are the owner of some prime, prime, prime properties in downtown Hong Kong, in Shanghai, right on Nanjing Road, you know, and these are – some of these are commercial properties, but even in terms of office properties. This includes the Standard Chartered Building, you know, right in the heart of Hong Kong's financial center.

It includes Kornhill Plaza, which is a mixed used residential commercial compound in The Peak Galleria. If you've ever been to the Peak and in Hong Kong, Victoria Peak looking down, they own that as well. So, it is a prime, prime real estate that trades at less than 35% of book value. Now, why is that? You know part of it is a complex group structure, which make it so that not a lot of analysts follow it. It is the majority owner of a subsidiary called Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Properties is in the Hang Seng index, but Hang Lung Group is not. As a result of that, Hang Lung Properties trades at a significantly lower discount to book value than Hang Lung Group does.

Now, one of the things about Asian companies is that they have these stacked group structures in a way so that every part of the group can maintain 51% ownership and always have a minority float out to minority shareholders like us. You know, it lets them raise more and more capital without ever giving up control. And as a result, they've never really had to raise that much debt. So, it's not distressed in the sense that it has a lot of debt relative to its cash flows or assets. It does have a fair amount of debt, I mean very low cost and low relative to its cash flows or assets. But it's overall a phenomenally well financed company and unless you believe that those buildings, you know, in Shanghai, in downtown Hong Kong, on the Peak and Kornhill Plaza are, let's say, going to lose 50% plus of their cash flow, going to lose 50% plus of their values, it's not quite a bit of upside and definitely trades like a distressed name.

Now on the sustainable or good companies, I want to name one of my favorite companies that may be, may not be sustainable from a green ESG point of view, but it's definitely one that [indiscernible] going away and that is Diageo. Now, you know, not everybody listening here drinks, you know, Johnnie Walker or Baileys or some of these real top world-class Diageo brands, but I can tell you that even if people are going out to bars, a lot of people I know who are still drinking. They're drinking whiskey. They're drinking, you know, whatever it might be. And, you know, I don't think we're going to see a huge hit in Diageo’s overall sales.

Again, they're not running the bars. They're just providing all of these brand whiskeys they're going through. And if you think of their different channels, there's direct-to-home sales. There are the kinds of people buy to drink at their home, you know, for parties and so on. That's the part that hasn't been hit so much or arguably is actually having sales go up. The losses aren't sales to bars and also sales to duty free. On my last flight, before I got quarantined, you bet I'm maxed out my duty free allowance and I was noticing in [indiscernible] Airport, you know, doing sales because there really weren't very many volumes coming through those airports at the time. But if you ask me, you know, medium-to-long term, 20 years from now, will people still be drinking Johnnie Walker whiskey? You know, unless millennials are far more staid and far more teetotal than the millennials I've met so far, I would probably say yes.

DS: Yes, that's really interesting, that proportion of direct-to-home and arguably in the pandemic people are drinking a little bit more than normal versus bars and that business, that'll be an interesting thing to watch. And Diageo’s balance sheet is pretty solid, pretty comfortable.

TD: Yes, yes it's a solid company. I mean the thing is it's a boring company because they take – you know they take water, they take grain. They fermented alcohol, distil it, slap a nice, expensive label on it, and sell it for you, you know it's not exactly Coca Cola, but it's one of those that are kind of in the similar to Coca Cola category in a way and it's one of those that you never seem to really find it at a cheap or attractive price. So, we try to get a little bit greedy and we picked some up, and I unfortunately have to put some in quotes because it wasn't as much as I wished where the dividend yield popping over 3% and I guess it is a sign of quality that it didn't stay there for very long.

I mean it was one of those many names that popped right back up because I think anyone who wasn't just panic selling realized it's one of those quality names and not the – not one of the ones that should be staying in the category with distressed names.

DS: Well, and that's – I think that's such an interesting tension for investors. You know, we've sort of hit on that. The last conversation I had was in similar that do you go towards – gravitate towards the distressed plays or do you gravitate towards quality? Because even if you're paying up, you know that it's going to be there in five years, 10 years, and so, let's just think about – you know if we’re all going to get money into this market right now, those aren’t going to be on relative sale as compared to, you know, six months ago. So, why not go to there? And so, that's I think…

TD: That was always keeping me – that was what was keeping me up all night in March. I was trying to find the babies getting thrown out with the bath water, the, you know, highest quality that I could buy at – you know at reasonable discounts and they weren't the 80% plus off discounts, but some of them were even like 30% off or so on. You know it's like if you like sales, you’re running into sales like that, you doing always want to buy the thing that's 90% off. You know sometimes the higher quality thing that's 30% off is great, and as we saw, sometimes that will last very long, you know, and that's what I don't like because I don't like to rush. I don't like to do time pressured. I would rather take my time to look at it and I had to stay up a lot of late nights in March because I felt that that time was really, really getting pressed. But, you know, as somebody said one time, it's like, well, what is the VIX? A VIX is a measure of how quickly time is passing. You know so if you think of it that way, that certainly explains the level of stress many of us felt who like to look at companies there.

DS: Absolutely. And that's – I mean I know you've had experience in different cycles. And so, for me, this was – you know I saw – I started missing at the beginning of the decade of the 2010, so I saw, you know, 2018 and there were a few other flash crashes, but this was really felt like the first big crunch and it definitely – the emotional management, as well as the time management when you get into that. I mean, I did more buying in the first week or two of March than I did in the middle when we were really at bottom. And so, that's again, that experience and being able to go through it another time is really invaluable to investors, as long as they maintain as they haven't made any big mistakes that cost them their capital for the future.

TD: Well, I think it also reminded us the importance of having a plan and methodology as well. I mean there were certainly some names, you know, a lot of – some of the ETFs, closed end funds and so on, which I just always have limited orders sitting out there like 5% or 10% below market, you know, and one of the reasons that was [indiscernible] about the fixed income ETFs. And well, the fortunate thing is we had some new orders that were there, you know, 5% below market, you know, and the thing is sort of about triggered. Some of them got triggered below where the NAV had ever went? And, you know, where I was kicking myself with few of the some of the other names where we didn't have such orders.

You know, so if you have a plan and if the plan says, you know, I would be ready to buy X, Y, Z at – you know at 5% below market, at 10% below market, and you put in the limited order and it happens in your sleep, well, you know, that's great. You know you've taken that emotion. You've taken that later decision making out of the action, just made the action automatic. And then again, if you said I'd be happy buying it at 10% down and it keeps going another 10% down and you don't care because you are happy with that price you got to that, you know, most of those, we're happy with them already now. So, you know, when – I keep saying I never pretend to try and pick the bottom, you know, but ultimately, what I hope that I've always prepared with is kind of having that buy less, having those things that I've done the checks on and said, okay, these are good. If they go down, want to buy more of them.

And okay, these are some names where, you know the quality is maybe shutting off a little bit. You know I've never considered myself a momentum investor. Although sometimes I do look at something called fundamental momentum. You know, and so, you think of a dividend momentum, whether dividends raising or falling, or earnings momentum or revenue momentum. You can play with that word. You can stretch that word kind of a little bit too much, but as a really poor man's indicator, that's a quick thing that I can put on my Seeking Alpha dashboard to say are dividends earnings rising or falling? Should I look more to this name or that name? And yes, that's what keeps it exciting.

DS: Okay, well, great. I've been speaking with Tariq Dennison who is the author of Long Run Income and check out his work on Seeking Alpha. You can check out that service on the marketplace just typing Long Run Income, no dashes or anything. Tariq thank you so much for your time today. Ay disclosures on any of the stocks that you mentioned?

TD: Yes, Daniel. I was going to make sure you asked me that. So, yes, we are long Diageo. We are long Hang Lung Group. We are long China Mobile. We have no position in HSBC. I want to think of what – did by mention any of those specific names I need to have a disclosure on?

DS: You mentioned the Cruise Lines.

TD: Yes, we are long all three Cruise Lines.Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival, yes.

DS: Okay. And you mentioned the Thailand Airport, is that…

TD: Yes, we are long airports of Thailand as well.

DS: Perfect. Okay, great. Alright, well, thank you so much, Tariq.

TD: Thanks, Daniel. Great speaking with you.

Tariq Dennison is long CCL, RCL, NCLH, DEO, CHL, BKK:AOT, and HNLGY.

