Coronavirus Roundtable - Adjusting Dividend Growth Investing For 2020 (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted Monday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I am Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. We're doing another coronavirus inspired roundtable. Today, I'm speaking to Mike Heroux who is the author – he writes as The Dividend Guy on Seeking Alpha, author of Dividend Growth Rocks, a service focused on stocks doubling their payouts within 10 years.

So, Mike, how are you doing?

Mike Heroux, a.k.a. The Dividend Guy:Hey, thank you, Dave. Daniel, I'm doing fine, actually. I'm working from home, so not much difference.

DS: It is the joys of being used to this sort of environment.

TDG: Yes, definitely.

DS: So, I wanted to just start with your philosophy, because I think we – a lot of our readers on Seeking Alpha did their investing in dividend growth, investing is very popular, but I still think it's worth sort of setting the table as far as your investing philosophy centers on companies that are raising their dividends as, you know, doubling their payout within 10 years is what you have in your service. Why? Why focus on that?

TDG: I think also it's a good thing to just mention, a lot of people are saying, well, Mike, your writing under the moniker The Dividend Guy, but I focus a lot more on dividend growth than dividend yield. As you can see, most companies that will show a 6%, 7%, 8% dividend growth over a period of like 10 to 20 years will not likely have a UGL. It's more towards a mix between a growth and dividend approach. The reason why I've decided to focus on that is, you know, when you have like – I use like three metrics to start my filters and which I call the dividend triangle. So, the dividend triangle is basically looking at companies showing revenue growth, earnings growth and dividend growth. So, the combination of those three metrics will tell me that I'm looking at a company that is likely a leader in the market, has strong market shares, robust financials.

So, I'm kind of like getting rid of all the bad companies into one filter and then I can do more digging into – like making the difference of why this company is growing their earnings or why the revenues are not growing and so on and go a bit deeper. And I found that companies that are able to grow their payouts, year after year, for decades, while they're big, they're good business at the same time. So, you're picking among, like, only the best cherries out of the basket. I’ve looked at a lot of research also, even Vanguard, in selling ETFs, they're showing that dividend growers tend to outperform the market and do it with less volatility. So, you're basically making more money and without less stress. So, I kind of like that for that reason.

DS: Well, I just wanted to drill in the dividend part of that because I understand dividend growth is going to match earnings growth or else you're in trouble. So – but what does the extra element of screening for dividend growth instead of just screening for revenue and earnings growth? What is the fact that they’re dividend payers? What does that mean for you?

TDG: Well, paying a dividend is a commitment. It's a commitment to success for today and for the years that is coming because management, they know when they pay dividend, and especially when they increase it, especially like in those kind of crazy times, we saw like companies like Pepsi (PEP), for example, increase their dividend not too long ago. When they do that, they're making a strong statement of confidence in their business model and that things weren't going to do well in the future. So it's not only about revenue growth and earnings, it's also about the fact that the company says, oh! You know what? We have enough money to grow a business and also reward shareholders because sometimes you see a lot of people like they focus on cash flow, on revenue growth, but on a point in time, I'd like to see companies that are able to make that commitment with shareholders at the same time that they're pursuing their growth in their business.

DS: Okay, got it. So – and I'm glad you mentioned Pepsi as an example of a company that raised their dividend. This is obviously a period of a lot of stress. I mean we're recording this May 8, we're still only two or three months into this whole changing market. And even though equities have recovered to a large degree, there's still a lot of uncertainty. So are you adjusting your approach at all for the fact that companies might not be able to grow even if they're high quality companies? Or how are you thinking about that in this period?

TDG: Yes, I actually have to because I had – before that pandemic, I had very like two reasons for selling. The first one was a dividend cut. If a company cuts their dividend, it would be a net and immediate sell. And if a company forgets to increase its dividend, so positive dividend growth policy, it would be very close to a sell in my strategy. Now, I have to put that in context. A very good example would be Disney, this week that announced that they would be spending their dividend, and actually, Disney is one of my favorite stocks. I was not surprised. I was expecting a suspension because when you put it in context parks and cruises are about 45% of their operating income and now they're close.

So, how do you expect a business to make money when they're close? It just doesn't make sense even though they have – now they're sitting on $14 billion in cash so they could continue to pay the dividend, but it doesn't really make sense when you think about all this uncertainty around it. So, I rather have a company which making a courageous decision to say, oh! We're going to keep the money inside the business. So, if it drags longer, if we have more challenging [indiscernible] and if business is not as usual in 2021, well, we'll have more cash on hand to react and it's just creating flexibility. So, what I see right now is a lot of the dividend cuts and suspensions are coming from either two types of businesses, those who didn't do well before hand, so their business model was already shaky in 2019 or in 2018.

So, now the pandemic is just pushing them down the stairs. They’re just accelerating the process of the business not doing well. I’m losing market shares. I’m not evolving quickly enough. So, now I have a bigger problem, I have to cut my dividend. And then you have other types of businesses that are like Disney just can't [operate]. So, you just have to be more lenient on that part and now I treat it more as a case-by-case basis. So depending on what the business looks like before the pandemic and which kind of environment they have to evolve into in the meantime, that will tell me a lot about what's going to come up next. Second reason, they're selling it, which is the most important one for me, is if the company doesn't meet my investment thesis at all.

So basically what I do is, I do full – my full research as any other investors before pulling the trigger button, and then once I buy it, I buy a company. I look at it every quarter. So look at the earnings and I make sure that the company is heading towards what I think it is. For Disney, well, this company is the emperor of content. They have this magical way to pick up any ideas, any characters and multiply into like several income streams. They did it in the past also through acquisitions, so they did it with Pixar, they bought Marvel and then Lucasfilm and they just did it again with Fox assets. And they created a new stream of income with Disney+ and ESPN. So, when I look at the company right now, my investment thesis is still the same. It makes sense. They're still going towards the right direction, and actually, it's kind of funny because while parks are closed, well, Disney+ is thriving, so it's not going to be a profit maker right away, but they expect it to reach $60 million by 2024.

I think when they launched the service and they're already at 55 subscribers and 34 million or 35 million paid subscribers right now already. So, the business model is making – is working well, and once the economy reopen and we saw that in the news this morning, they could open their Shanghai park, only with 30% of capacity. So, it's not nothing to say, oh! Yes, well, they're going to make a lot of money from it, but the response from customers, they sold out. They sold all their tickets right away. So, they show that there's still a valid business model. People will still go to parks and eventually to cruises and so on. People will need vacation at one point. So, as long as the investment thesis is strong and valid, I'll keep my shares even if they suspend or cut their dividend.

DS: Yes. And so, I also own Disney shares, and it's interesting to think about the acceleration. This has really accelerated Disney+, for example, whether or not, you know, it's – there's all these other facts that’s slowing down production. Who knows when the next Mandalorian season or whatever else comes out, but it’s…

TDG: Don't tell me they're delaying production of The Mandalorian. Please!

DS: I'm in Spain, and we just finished season one. They just rolled it out. So for me, it's really fresh. So one thing, you – we did a recent roundtable interview on the site with a few authors, including you, and you mentioned and I've seen you mentioned this before that you're 100% invested and I'm pretty sure you're a long term investor, you seem like a long term investor. So my question to you is, are you making any changes to your portfolio in this period? Are you trading, are you adding or removing, are you re-adjusting given all the uncertainty and all the fluctuations in the market we've had?

TDG: Yes. What I did is, I’ve looked into each of my holdings and added the COVID-19 context around it to see if the company can first survive and then thrive later down the road. I think that most of my holdings were meeting those criteria, so I was fine with it. So I did a little bit of tweaking. Basically what I suggest in my members as well is to rate like their stocks in terms of dividend safety, saying like, well, can they still pay their dividend? Will it increase? Or if you expect a dividend cut, what's the outcome of it? Like is it because a temporary thing like Disney or you're looking at an energy stock, which is likely to go through several years of bad earnings and bad revenue and they might even go bankrupt.

So, you have to make the difference here. I did a few small changes, like I had a small position in the Bank OZK, which I really liked their business model. They have a growth vector, strong growth vector in the specialty real estate units. So, basically they're financing like condo towers and parking lots and stuff like that in large metro cities like New York City, for example, and Miami. And the reason why I sold them, even though they increased their dividend not too long ago, was this situation in New York right now is quite concerning in terms of the COVID-19 and the bulk of their loans and their growth vector is in New York City. So, I thought, well, you know what? I don't really feel like I want to take that risk for – and it could turn out well, but the thing is, it's a great business at the right – at the wrong place, at the wrong time, that's the only thing.

So, I decided to sell those shares and buy open tax doing ERP, so they're basically helping companies to manage their data and it's all cloud based. They have over 100,000 clients. It's all working on two subscription models or recurring revenue all the time. It's a small company based in Canada, but they trade also on the New York Stock Exchange. So for that reason, I thought, well, you know what? It's a good – like just to increase my exposure to the tech sector would be a good thing right now and getting rid of a regional bank, which aren’t likely going to get hit if things turn sour. Nobody knows. I'm optimist, obviously, all the time. I'm always 100% invested in equities, but still, it doesn't mean that I have to close my eyes and just run into the dark and then scream, you know.

DS: Well, and the financials are in a tough spot. Even if you have recovery, interest rates are back down to zero in the U.S. There's a lot of stress on the system. It's hard to see the bull case that you would have had in February. It seems that's a case of a thesis changing, you would think?

TDG: Yes, definitely. Actually, in terms of financials the – maybe it's because I'm Canadian, but the only one I trust right now are Canadian banks, mostly for like two reasons. The first one, it's most likely the strongest banking system in the world. They're a well capitalized and there are like government rules that prevent them from taking too much risk. They just cannot do it. It's not because they want to because I'm pretty sure they would, but at least now they're well capitalized and they are backed by the government. They don't have to – like the government doesn't have to back like 60 regional banks. If they stick to the Big 5 or to Big 6, they're going to be fine and I don't think it's going to be a problem.

Most CEOs, they came out in March saying, you know what? We have no intention in touching our dividend. We have plenty of money still, we can take those losses from defaults and bankruptcies, and we don't want to touch the dividend because we know it will have another impact on retirees and the entire economy because a lot of pension plans depend on those generous 4% or 5% dividend yield as well. So, this is pretty much the only place where I would put the money right now. I have a rural bank and national bank in my portfolio though.

DS: Yes, okay, interesting. Yes, I do have one U.S. regional bank in my portfolio, but I actually did trim some of it in this period just given the situation. So, you talked about the COVID-19 context, again, May 8, we're sort of midway through earning season. What are you learning so far? What are you watching for as you try to – obviously, also, the COVID-19 story is developing, but how are you adjusting your context given where we are in the market?

TDG: Well, I really like to read the comments from CEOs telling me what's happening inside the business. Sometimes I'm a bit disappointed because it looks like they all start with the same phrase or it's important to stay healthy. We care about our employees and it's fine, but I mean it's not telling me how the business is doing, you know? So, I would like to know which kind of steps are you making. What are your liquidity looks like right now? What's going to happen next? We talked about Disney already, but another example would have been Hasbro. You know Hasbro had a tough – well, a tough year in 2019 on the market, a very tough start in 2018 – 2020 I mean, again, but then the CEO said, you know what? Our manufacturers in China are restarting in February and March.

We’re full throttle on production on board games like monopoly and Risk because people are getting bored and they want to play board games. And I thought, well, their acquisition with Entertainment One, with E1 it could be a good thing because they were moving a little bit more with digital and TV producing, which a lot of people have time to watch right now. So, I was interested in knowing that manufacturers were restarting that they were sitting on about like $500 million in cash. So, they have strong liquidity right now. They didn't have to expect any – like any shortcomings of cash going forward. So, those are the kind of things that I'm looking for when I look at quarterly earnings. So, some of them are very detailed, which I appreciate. Some others are still vague and in those time, I'm just pushing those companies a little bit towards the sell bottom just for that reason. But so far, it has been good.

DS: That's really interesting about Hasbro. Of course, if you want to spend quarantine time playing a game of monopoly or risk, which will take hours and hours is one way to spend your time. But also the E1 – so the E1 acquisition opens them up a little bit more to a digital – you said it was video editing or video production, yes?

TDG: Yes. Well, that's what is interesting also about Hasbro is, you know, there's a lot of – a lot of businesses went through mergers and acquisition in 2019 because the economy was good. Debt was still cheap. And then now you have to look at those companies and say, well, did they took a huge bite and they can't swallow it anymore? Or they can still go through it? So I was happy to see well, okay, they spent more than $3 billion on that deal. Now they're moving – they can do a lot of synergy between, you know, like they have Power Rangers and now they have like rights on Transformers. So they’re like entering into the TV world [indiscernible] a world on this part is I think was a good move. And I was happy to see, well, once the transaction is done, they still have cash on hand and they can still continue their integration.

DS: Okay. So any other names that you like right now? Any other names that you're looking to add or that you have…

TDG: Yes, I also like – another smaller transaction I did was to trim a few shares of Apple, not because I don't like the company, but because this one was doing very well, compared to the rest of my portfolio and at one point in time, I had like 14% of my entire portfolio concentrated in Apple and I really like the business, but I won't point, you know, it's fun to let go a few shares, though, and diversify. So, this is what I did and I bought VF Corporation. They're managing [apparel programs] such as Vans and the North Face and what I like about this business, first, it got [killed] early in 2020, so it was a greater portion to catch up on this business with a yield that is more close to like 2.5%, 3% instead of having something around the like 1%, 1.5%, but what I really like about this company is they're not in the apparel business. They're in the brand managing business.

So they manage their portfolio of brands and they are very active in acquiring new brands or selling others or – they recently spun off their jeans brand Wrangler into Kontour Brands (KTB), right? They did spin off last year, so basically what they do is they buy brands, they optimize it and they then decide to either keep them because they're doing well or they just sold them at a profit and they keep repeating that for more than 100 years. So, it is in their DNA and I think that this one – I will have to be patient because obviously people are not running through stores tomorrow morning and it's going to take a while, but this is why it makes it such a interesting buy because right now it looks a lot cheaper than it used to be a couple of months ago. So it wasn't my radar for a while and I think that's the trick. Right now, the market has recovered greatly. Some people may be hesitant so what I would suggest to them is just, you know, prepare your buy list right away.

You know, make sure that you have your list already. And then, all those companies that you don't like right now in your portfolio and they lost money, don't look at it as, oh! I'm losing money, so I'm going to hold onto it because I lost 40% and it's going to come back one day. It may not – it may or may not, but that's irrelevant. So, if you lost $20,000 on an investment, that's completely irrelevant. Look at what's remaining. So, okay, so you went from $30,000 to $10,000, so you lost like two-third of your investment. What you have right now is $10,000. Where can you put that $10,000 today to make it grow? Because that $20,000 is gone, forget about it. It's not coming back anytime soon.

Now you say, Oh! Do I keep my position or I look at my potential buy lists and do I see a company that is more exciting, more interesting right now that is on my buy list instead of what I have in my portfolio? And this is the kind of decision that you have to make, not thinking, oh! I'm losing too much on that trade, so I'm going to hold onto it and hopefully recover part of it when the market goes back up. Yes, it will happen, but you're going to make a lot more money if you're buying a company that is thriving, that shows stronger dividend growth profile instead of keeping your dead stocks in your portfolio.

DS: There are so many. If you think of all those psychological biases that we've learned, so many of them are embedded in what you just said in terms of endowment bias and thinking that your stocks are better than somebody else's stocks, anchoring, loss aversion. There's just so much in there. And so, when I think the pandemic is nice or an event like this is it really kind of knocks you over the head as far as, again, accelerating decisions you maybe should have made already, and so it's an opportunity in its sense.

TDG: Yes. I really see the pandemic as an accelerator for pretty much everything. You know this morning I was reading an article about retail stores in Quebec not doing so well because – and it's kind of funny because the journalist was saying it's because of the pandemic. But there are some of those companies that were public companies that I used to follow a few years before, and I was already rating them a sell in 2019 or 2018 because the business model was not doing so well anyway. So, yes, the pandemic is bad for them, but they were about most likely gone bankrupt or having financial problems anyway. Maybe it would have been two, three years down the road, but it would have happened anyway.

So it's just an accelerator. At the same time, you see the complete opposite. You see companies thriving. I mean, this week we had Shopify, which I know, it doesn’t pay dividend. I don't have it in my portfolio, but just to show you, they – it is now the largest company on the Canadian market in terms of market capitalization. It's larger than Royal Bank, Why? Because companies [thrive in]. Their business model is made for pandemic. That's the complete opposite. But – so while we're going to lose jobs, we're going to see bankruptcies, we're also going to see companies that will be thriving in the future and we've seen the [tech] industry – I have a lot of Microsoft in my portfolio and I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha on it too long ago, talking about, you know, valuation versus expected growth, and Microsoft seems to be overvalued all the time, over the past five years.

Pretty much at any years, you would find most people agreeing on the fact that Microsoft is overvalued, but the fact it's overvalued doesn't prevent the company from growing. It doesn't prevent the company from benefiting from this pandemic to grow even faster and better. And this is why I think that if I didn't have Microsoft in my portfolio already, I would have – I would buy it right away, isn’t 10 years from now, it’s going to – I’m still going to thrive as opposed to other companies.

DS: Yes. That's also – the whole value versus quality argument that really comes to the – you really sort of see what that means when you have a market sell-offs and when you have situations where companies may be decaying and then accelerating their decay or thriving and accelerating their success.

TDG: Yes.

DS: Okay. I've been speaking with Mike Heroux who is the author, again writes as The Dividend Guy on Seeking Alpha, author of Dividend Growth Rocks. Mike, any disclosures before we wrap up? I mean, it sounded like there were a few names that you have in your portfolio.

TDG: Yes, just to wrap it up. I have shares of Microsoft, Open Text, VF Corporation, Apple, Disney. It's pretty much all the stocks that we discussed, right?

DS: Hasbro and…

TDG: Hasbro, yes.

DS: The Canadian Banks I think you…

TDG: Royal Bank and National Bank, that's correct.

DS: And I have a position in Disney, so not looking to add right now, looking to see how things.

TDG: Yes.

DS: Okay. Well, Mike, this has been a lot of fun. Thank you so much for taking your time today. And best of luck and best of health to you and your family.

TDG: Hey, thank you. Thanks for having me. It's always fun to talk about the stock market and it will be – and actually some people will say [selling may] go away. I think that this summer will be quite interesting and I would not close my computer.

DS: I think we’re in for an interesting – I don't think we've seen all of the heavy stuff.

TDG: No, no. Definitely, not. No.

DS: Okay. Take care.

TDG: Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS.

The Dividend Guy is long MSFT, AAPL, DIS, OTEX, HAS, RY, PEP, NTIOF, and VFC.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.