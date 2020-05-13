Electronic Arts: One Of The Safest Companies To Own In The Current Market Environment

Considering its low level of debt, high profitability, low valuation multiples, and nearly $6 billion in cash reserves, Electronic Arts is one of the safest stocks to own.

Electronic Arts (EA) finished FY20 strong. Last week the company announced its Q4 earnings results that beat the analysts' estimates and the overall sentiment is now more bullish than ever. As COVID-19 ravages the globe, the demand for video games continues to grow and in March, sales of video games reached new heights in 12 years. Electronic Arts stock already trades above its pre-COVID-19 levels and with a P/E of 11x, it has enough room to grow further.

As a long time shareholder of Electronic Arts, I'm more bullish on the company than ever and see no reason to sell its shares right now. The upcoming release of the new generation of consoles later this year will help Electronic Arts to establish a stronger presence in the industry. Also, the company has enough financial resources and technical capabilities to innovate and expand its user base without the need to raise debt in the upcoming years. Overall, it's positioned to emerge from the current crisis much stronger in comparison to other companies from different industries and gain more market share when this is all over.

Bullish Sentiment Will Prevail

Since the publication of my latest article on Electronic Arts, the company's stock experienced a massive selloff in March, but later quickly regained its momentum and now trades 9% higher to its late December price. In the last seven years, Electronic Arts created a sustainable recurring revenue business model, which helps it to drive earnings without the need to massively invest in the development of new IPs. By adding microtransactions into almost every title, Electronic Arts makes additional revenue on games that were released in the past, but are constantly being updated with new premium content. At the same time, it's able to make more than $60 for each copy of the game sold by monetizing some features of the game, which are available only for an additional price. While Electronic Arts suffered some reputational damages in the past by exploiting microtransactions too much, this model helped it to greatly increase its cash reserves and keep the debt low. Thanks to it, Electronic Arts will not have a liquidity crisis that a lot of companies face in this uncertain time.

Since the majority of Electronic Arts games are purchased online around the globe, the company is not exposed to a single market. At the same time, it's able to benefit from the movement restrictions that were imposed more than a month ago in various countries in response to a pandemic, as the demand for video games surged to a 12 year high.

While revenues of $1.21 billion were down 11% Y/Y in Q4, the company did beat the street estimates by $32 million. At the same time, net income has doubled in comparison to the last year and was $418 million in FY20, up 100% Y/Y.

In comparison to its competitors, Electronic Arts is undervalued, as its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 17.34 and 11.39, respectively, are below the industry's median EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 20.29x and 33.49x, respectively. Also, Electronic Arts is praised for its efficiency, as its operating and net margins of 26.19% and 54.89%, respectively, are one of the highest in the industry, while its return of equity is more than 45%.

Considering its low level of debt, high profitability, low valuation multiples, and nearly $6 billion in cash reserves, I believe that Electronic Arts is one of the safest stocks to own in the current market environment.

There's every reason to be bullish on Electronic Arts right now. Recently, the management issued conservative guidance for FY21, as it expects to make only $5.525 billion in revenue, less than it made in FY20 by $12 million. Given the current circumstances, it's smart to decrease the expectations. At least investors know what to expect this year since lots of companies decided not to issue any guidance at all.

Electronic Arts will be able to drive growth thanks to several catalysts. In the recent conference call, the management said that it will release 14 new titles in FY21, which include the annual installments of sports franchises like FIFA and Madden. Both of those franchises are Electronic Arts cash cows, which constantly generate positive cash flow every single year. So far, more than 100 million players engage with the games from the FIFA franchise alone and that number is expected to increase.

We should also not forget that at the end of the year, both Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) will release their next-generation consoles. As a con tent provider, Electronic Arts will benefit from this, as it can release its titles on both platforms and reach as many players as possible.

Since the release of the current generation of consoles in 2013, Electronic Arts stock had a compounded annual growth rate of ~25%. Considering that it continues to be one of the most popular publishers in the industry with a solid balance sheet, Electronic Arts has all the chances to repeat such a performance in the future. The global gaming market is expected to grow in the next five years at a CAGR of 12%. By being present on PC, console, and mobile, Electronic Arts will be able to benefit from the rise of the industry and create additional shareholder value along the way.

At this point, Electronic Arts has very little downside. The only thing that could destroy value in the short-term is another round of a market selloff. However, as countries around the globe continue to stimulate their economies, the depreciation will be limited. With P/E of 11x and a healthy balance sheet, Electronic Arts is a buy for long-term investors.

