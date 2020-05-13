Penn Virginia: Mr. Market Sees A Ghost

The stock price is now less than half of the adjusted 2019 earnings per share.

Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC) is haunted by its past. This company came out of reorganization a couple of years ago only to run into the current oil price drop. Mr. Market evidently feels a return trip is necessary to the bankruptcy court. The stock price is now less than half of the adjusted earnings for 2019. But Mr. Market is in for a surprise.

The way the company stock price is headed one would think this company is in dire straits. Nothing could be further from the truth. The management that emerged with the company from bankruptcy has been determined to run the company conservatively. Plus the company has a decent hedging program. About 80% of the production is hedged and there is a little more production with some (only) downside hedging (below WTI $30 per barrel). The goal was to live within cash flow when the price ranged in the WTI low $30's.

Therefore unless the current situation will last more than a year, this company will probably breeze through the current low price environment. Management has been busy cutting costs and optimizing operations ever since the company emerged from bankruptcy. This company is very far from repeating the mistakes of the past. Once the market realizes that, this stock could be in for quite an adjustment.

Finances

This management has kept leverage low.

The emphasis on lower costs and more conservative debt ratios should enable this company to be among the first to return to profitability. As shown above management increased the margin percentage even as the price of oil dropped. As continuing industry technology improvements continue to lower costs, that gross margin could increase in the future to provide more flexibility.

Total cash operating expenses averaged around $11 BOE for the fiscal year 2019. In addition the company ended the fiscal year with the key leverage ratio dropping as shown above. A leverage ratio that low allows management to chose to simply "cash revenue checks" and pay down debt to wait out the current surplus. This management intends to drill some wells during the latest pricing weakness. That goal will likely be adjusted as the coronavirus pandemic proceeds. However, management has a goal of living within cash flow until industry conditions improve. That goal should be very easy to achieve with cash operating costs as low as mentioned before.

Eagle Ford Acreage

This company has some of the best acreage in the Eagle Ford. Production is mostly oil and close to 90% liquids much of the time.

More importantly the pricing discounts caused by takeaway issues in the Permian were absent in the Eagle Ford. Pricing of oil in the Eagle Ford was far less competitive than in the Permian. The result is a smaller producer like this one often had a competitive advantage by not being in the Permian.

Now the coronavirus has led to a lot less drilling and so pricing issues will probably fade for the time being. But the low cash costs insure reasonable cash flow even with the currently very low oil prices. The hedging will ensure cash flow comparable to the previous year for much of the production. That helps the lenders rest easy until the current pricing improves.

The lower production may enable management to sign a long term contract for takeaway capacity to insulate the company from "Permian type" takeaway issues in the future. As shown above there is plenty of competition to transport the produced product. This is the time for management to negotiate a long term (or longer term) agreement.

This management, like many others will likely load any drilling onto the second half of the fiscal year. The unconventional business activity levels can change rapidly. Therefore many in the industry will do the bare minimum while prices are very low and then review the budget once a recovery is obviously underway.

Reserves

This company sells at a fraction of the reserves value.

The enterprise value of the company is in the $600 million range. That is a little more than one-third of the calculated reserve value shown above. When oil prices return to more reasonable levels, this stock could show a large adjustment from current levels.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Fiscal year 2020 is not a typical year. That is going to make financial analysis a lot more challenging. Hence the emphasis above on the latest complete fiscal year.

However, Fiscal year 2020 is off to a very good beginning.

"Reported net income of $163.1 million, or $10.76 per diluted share, and adjusted net income(2) of $28.6 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020." "Generated adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $78.6 million for the first quarter of 2020" "Halted all drilling and completion activity in early April of 2020"

The company is on track to trade for one times its annual earnings or less in the current fiscal year. Anytime the price-earnings ratio becomes that low, the bargain demonstrated by the common stock is probably one of the better. More to the point, the company has hedged to the point where management can shut in some production and still generate free cash flow.

This is another company whose low costs would allow for cash flow generation in excess of production costs at very low pricing levels. But management has made the decision to maximize the well profitability while protecting the cash flow through the use of hedges.

The completion of the bank review takes considerable pressure off this management. The company still has liquidity and the repayment of debt does not appear to exclude different future options should industry conditions change.

This company began the year with a key leverage shown above under 2.0. That is extremely important when an OPEC price war and coronavirus demand destruction hit. Sooner or later Mr. Market will realize that current management has no intention of making the financial mistakes that were a hallmark of the predecessor company. The first quarter results are an excellent way to get the attention of Mr. Market.

Summary

Currently, oil prices are very low and Mr. Market is clearly worried about a second bankruptcy. But the company balance sheet was in good shape before the current downturn began and management is relatively well hedged for the current year. Therefore as long as the current pandemic challenges end within a few months, this company should little trouble getting through the current year.

Many lenders and the market do not value the contribution of hedging to profits. However, the conservative ratios in the last fiscal year would lead lenders to work with a low cost company like this one until the oil price recovery begins.

Management has enough acreage to stay busy drilling for a long time. There are more speculative possibilities on this acreage because the acreage has stacked plays. Many of those plays currently remain unexplored. As the industry continues to improve operations and technology keeps changing, some of those intervals will likely be explored in the future.

In the meantime, this small producer has excellent acreage and fairly profitable wells. Even without the hedging, this company would cash flow in the current environment. Total production costs (including depreciation) of approximately $30 per barrel are very low for the oil business.

Therefore this producer should have no trouble surviving the current downturn. More importantly the company had adjusted income of more than $8 per share in fiscal year 2019. That income level per share was slightly higher in 2018. Now the stock price is about half of those earnings. A return to more normal industry conditions could entail a significant recovery of this stock from current levels. Mr. Market has become much too pessimistic on the future of this company. That will change for the benefit of investors.

