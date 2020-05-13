Gran Colombia Gold's Double Merger Hides A Lot Of Upside Potential

The new company would have measured, indicated, and inferred resources of more than 26.5 million toz gold.

The new company would produce around 275,000 toz gold this year, with an aim to grow to more than 500,000 toz per year in the near term.

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) surprised the markets by announcing a very interesting double-merger proposal to Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) and Gold X (OTCQX:SSPXF). Gran Colombia's aim is to create a mid-tier South America-focused gold producer. Gran Colombia operates a high-grade gold mine in Colombia, named Segovia. It also controls a recently spun-out company named Caldas Gold (OTCPK:ALLXF) that operates another Colombian mine, Marmato (Gran Colombia owns 74% of Caldas Gold's shares). If the proposed double-merger is completed, Gran Colombia will win control also over Guyana Goldfields' Aurora gold mine and especially over Gold X's Toroparu gold project that has resources of 10.5 million toz gold. Both Aurora and Toroparu are located in Guyana, only 50 kilometers apart, and Gran Colombia has identified significant synergies.

Gran Colombia and Gold X have signed a definitive agreement to complete a business combination and at the same time, Gran Colombia offered Guyana Goldfields to acquire all of its outstanding shares. What is important, both the transactions are conditioned by a successful completion of the other one.

Gran Colombia already owns 19% of Gold X. It offers 0.5 shares of Gran Colombia for each share of Gold X, which, at the time of the announcement, represented a 15% premium to previous Gold X's closing price. To Guyana Goldfields' shareholders, Gran Colombia offers 0.142 Gran Colombia shares for each Guyana Goldfields' share. It means a 29% premium to the last pre-announcement Goldfields' share price. And what is important, it is 50% more than the offer made by Silvercorp Metals (SVM).

Yes, the situation isn't only about Gran Colombia, Gold X, and Guyana Goldfields, but there is another deal on the table. On April 27, Guyana Goldfields and Silvercorp Metals announced that Silvercorp will acquire Guyana Goldfields. The agreed-upon price is C$0.6 per share in cash or 0.1195 of Silvercorp shares per each Guyana Goldfields' share, subject to a maximum total cash consideration of C$33.2 million. The transaction had the support of Guyana Goldfields' Board of Directors. However, only two weeks later, Gran Colombia came to crash the party. And given that its offer is far superior, it should have a good chance to succeed. The reaction of Guyana Goldfields' Board is as follows:

The Company's board of directors (the "Board"), in consultation with its legal counsel and financial advisors, is reviewing the Gran Colombia Proposal to determine if it constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the Arrangement Agreement. The Board will provide an update to shareholders regarding its determination in due course and does not intend to provide further updates or comments with respect to the foregoing except as required by the terms of the Arrangement Agreement or by law. The Arrangement Agreement remains in effect and the Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the transaction with Silvercorp. There can be no assurance that the Gran Colombia Proposal will result in termination of the Arrangement Agreement and the execution of a definitive agreement with Gran Colombia.

Gran Colombia has already acquired approximately 5% of Guyana Goldfields' shares, in order to support the chances of its offer for success.

If everything clicks, the new combined company will keep the name Gran Colombia Gold and it will be approximately 60%-held by Gran Colombia's, 25%-held by Guyana Goldfields' and 15%-owned by Gold X's shareholders. Its current production rate should be around 275,000 toz gold, however, after Toroparu, Aurora underground, and Marmato projects are fully developed, its annual production should grow well above 500,000 toz gold.

Aurora's open-pit reserves are almost depleted, an underground operation needs to be developed. It should be able to produce 147,000 toz gold per year on average, over its 14-year mine life. Although Aurora has measured, indicated, and inferred resources of more than 5.7 million toz gold, it is only half the size of Toroparu, with resources of 10.5 million toz gold (and also 6.5 million toz silver and 548 million lb copper). Toroparu should reach average annual production of 187,500 toz gold per year, over its 24-year mine life (147,600 toz per year over the first 10 years). The pre-production CAPEX was estimated at $378 million, however, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has already committed to financing more than $100 million of it. What is important, Gran Colombia claims that it has identified potential savings of up to $200 million by combining Aurora and Toroparu:

Management estimates potential to unlock savings of ~US$200 million based on latest Toroparu and Aurora technical reports. Key savings include use of the Toroparu resource as satellite deposits for near-term gold production from Aurora’s leach processing facility, use of existing mining fleet and camp facilities at Aurora, shared access infrastructure, and consolidated G&A.

Source: Own processing, using data of Gran Colombia Gold, Gold X, and Guyana Goldfields

The newly created company should also have a higher debt capacity, a cash position of more than $100 million, and a pretty respectable resource base of more than 26.5 million toz gold (table above). As the current Gran Colombia's share price is $4.25 and its market capitalization is $241 million, and Gran Colombia should create around 60% of the new company, the new company has a pro-forma market capitalization of approximately $402 million. At this market capitalization, the market would attribute to resources of the new company a value of only $15.17/toz. It leaves a lot of space for re-rating.

Conclusion

Gran Colombia's plan looks good. Gran Colombia's shareholders will gain exposure to another two big long-life gold mines (Aurora, Toroparu). Gold X's shareholders will finally see Toroparu developed, as Gran Colombia has the capacity to finance it. Moreover, they will immediately get exposure to producing gold mines (Segovia, Aurora, Marmato). And Guyana Goldfields' shareholders will end up with a more diversified gold producer with significant growth potential. Moreover, they will get paid 50% more than from Silvercorp. We will see how the situation plays out, but on paper, the proposal looks really good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPRFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.