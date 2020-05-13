Ring Energy Continues To Cut Costs While Awaiting Borrowing Base Redetermination

With another borrowing base re-determination upcoming in November, Ring's focus may be on minimizing capex and paying down debt for the foreseeable future.

Ring's borrowing base may be reduced substantially though, with a reduction to $325 million plausible based on results from other companies.

This may allow it to generate $42 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices.

Ring has cut its capex further to $26 million and has also reduced G&A costs.

Ring Energy (REI) is focusing heavily on debt reduction, having reduced its 2020 capex budget by another $6 million and temporarily borrowing additional money from its credit facility to save $2+ million via the early payment of invoices.

These moves should allow it to generate a projected $46 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices. It is likely to have at least a temporary borrowing base deficiency, but may be able to pay down that deficiency over six installment payments.

Borrowing Base

Ring's borrowing base re-determination is still ongoing. Various other producers have seen their borrowing bases ending up at around 39% to 63% of 2019 year-end PDP PV-10. Battalion Oil (NYSEMKT:BATL) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) appear to have over 90% of their 2H 2020 oil production hedged, which probably boosts their borrowing base for now.

If Ring sees its borrowing base reduced to $325 million (a 24% reduction from $425 million), that would be roughly in-line (at 50%) with what we have seen so far as a percentage of 2019 PDP PV-10.

PDP PV-10 ($ Million) Total PV-10 ($ Million) Borrowing Base ($ Million) % of PDP % of Total PV-10 Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) $1,574 $2,198 $700 44% 32% Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) $3,247 $5,370 $1,700 52% 32% Battalion Oil $303 $409 $185 61% 45% Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) $1,300 $1,907 $650 50% 34% Earthstone Energy $435 $820 $275 63% 34% Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) $444 $523 $175 39% 33% Ring Energy $651 $1,103 $325? 50% 29%

If the Delaware Basin sale goes through, there may be another $20 million borrowing base reduction to account for the impact on reserves.

Ring's 2020 Outlook At Current Strip

With its 2020 capex budget reduced to approximately $26 million (including $16 million in Q1 2020), I am now estimating that Ring will end up with 9,000 BOEPD in average production during 2020, including the impact of its Delaware Basin asset sale and shut-in production.

Ring may realize a bit over $29 per barrel for its oil in 2020 based on current strip prices and adjusting for production shut-ins during a period of particularly low wellhead oil prices. The production and realized oil price estimates depend on differentials getting back to relatively normal levels for June though.

Thus, Ring is projected to end up with around $130 million in revenue after hedges now.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 2,907,225 $29.30 $85 Natural Gas 2,226,650 $1.50 $3 Hedge Value $42 Total Revenue $130

Ring has been working on cutting costs (in addition to its capex costs), so it may end up with $88 million in cash expenditures in 2020 now. This would result in $42 million in positive cash flow for the year.

$ Million Production Expenses $36 Production Taxes $4 Cash G&A $9 Capital Expenditures $26 Cash Interest Expense $13 Total Cash Expenditures $88

Ring's Projected Debt

Ring borrowed an additional $21.5 million under its credit facility in mid-April, increasing its outstanding borrowings to $388 million. It mentioned that this allowed it to save $2+ million due to the discounts from early payments of invoices. Ring is likely to end up with a borrowing base deficiency after its re-determination, but may be able to pay this down over six monthly installments.

Ring is now projected to end up with around $324 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2020 (without the Delaware Basin sale) or $289 million in credit facility borrowings (with the sale). Changes in working capital may affect this borrowing amount.

While the May borrowing base reduction may be manageable, it will then need to deal with a potential November borrowing base reduction as well. This could keep Ring in continued minimal capex mode and/or needing to take on second-lien debt in order to pay down part of its credit facility.

Conclusion

Ring should be able to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow in 2020 since it is minimizing further capex in 2020. This cash flow could help it reduce its credit facility borrowings to around $324 million by the end of 2020. However, based on results from other borrowing base re-determinations, Ring may see its borrowing base reduced significantly as well. If its borrowing base gets reduced to $325 million, that would leave it in the position of attempting to pay back the borrowing base deficiency over the next six months, and then dealing with another borrowing base re-determination in November.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.