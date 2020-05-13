WestRock Company: The Dividend Cut Was Not Needed To Shore Up Their Balance Sheet

However, the company's debt obligations in the short-term were already covered by other cash saving measures taken by the company.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) joined the ranks of many large companies that have cut their dividend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This list includes companies like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Wendy's Corporation (NYSE:WEN), and countless retail organizations. The dividend cuts for the other companies made sense to me. For oil companies, their revenue plummeted when the price of oil cratered. The loss of revenue could not support the interest obligations of their debt-laden balance sheets and a dividend. And for retail companies, of course it makes sense why their dividend was cut. It was impossible to sustain revenues and cash flow during a time where customers are not allowed to shop in store. But something is different with WestRock's dividend cut. After reading the financial statements, earnings transcript, and earnings presentation, I left feeling underwhelmed as an investor. It seems to me that this dividend cut, while sold as an effort to improve the company's balance sheet, was not necessary. This article will discuss why.

The Dividend Cut

The company "reset" their annual dividend to $.20/share per quarter from $.465/share per quarter. That is a 57% decrease, for those that are keeping track. Ouch. As an investor in WestRock, this one hurt...a lot.

To gain an understanding of why the dividend was cut, I began reading the company's earnings call transcript and earnings presentation. Immediately, the spin was put on by management to demonstrate that the dividend cut was essential for the company to improve their balance sheet and reduce debt. Here was the formal explanation of the dividend cut in the prepared remarks by management:

"This is a prudent step to take in an uncertain environment that will provide meaningful, sustainable and competitive dividends for WestRock stockholders, while allocating an additional $275 million per year to debt reduction. This will benefit our stockholders by reducing leverage, enhancing liquidity and sustaining our access to long-term debt to capital markets. As the situation COVID-19 -- as the situation with COVID-19 evolves, we will re-evaluate our dividend and look to grow our dividend in the future as markets return to normal. This combination of actions will enable us to adapt quickly to changes in market conditions and we expect we will provide an additional $1 billion in cash available for debt reduction through the end of fiscal 2021.

The intention of the dividend cut was to improve the company's financial position in the midst of a turbulent economic condition. An economic condition unlike one we have seen in a long time. The dividend is a part of the company's larger initiative to improve the company's debt position and improve the company's overall financial position. The following image is a slide from their earnings presentation. The slide demonstrates how the company is planning on achieving the $1b in debt reduction by the end of 2021.

Westrock will achieve their overall debt reduction through a combination of benefits from legislation, deferring cash bonuses and 401(K) contributions with stock contributions, reducing capital expenditures, and cutting their dividend. This is an overall, well balanced approach to improving the company's cash flow. Especially, if the cash flow is needed. That is a point, I will continue to review throughout the article.

Westrock's Debt Position

The recurring theme is that WestRock wants to reduce the company's debt and improve their financial position. For the remainder of this article, I will view the dividend cut from a certain lense. That lense is "Will the company's dividend cut improve Westrock's balance sheet in the short term?" Why the short term, you may ask?

For many of the companies, dividend cuts to reduce debt are out of necessity. Let's take the big oil companies, for example, which have debt-laden balance sheets. Eventually, the decrease in revenue due to the price of oil falling and decrease in consumer demand were too much for some companies to cover their upcoming interest and debt payment obligations. Think Occidental Petroleum or Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in 2016.

In this situation, management's hands were tied. Face will debt and interest bills due soon, the companies found themselves forced to choose between debtholders and shareholders immediately. In these situations, the debt holders won (and will continue to always win out). As a result, the company was forced to cut the dividend.

WestRock's story is much different. Let's take a deeper dive into the 10-Q to review and show why their debt situation is different than the large oil companies (and other companies) that are facing terrible debt situations in the short term. The following image is from the footnotes to the company's 10-Q. It shows the company's debt balance and scheduled maturities.

This is very fascinating and eye opening to me. After reading management's quotes and rationale for the dividend cut, I was expecting the company to have to repay close to $1b in debt through 2021 due to scheduled maturities. In fact, it is quite the opposite. The company only has to repay $505m in debt through 2022! That's less than half of the cash saved and stretched over a longer period of time.

To make this even more interesting. The current portion of the company's debt (i.e. the portion that is due in 12 months) is $432m. That means from 3/31/21 - 12/31/22, the company is only going to have to repay $73m in debt. That really isn't a lot of money, especially when the company's net cash flow from operations increased $167m during the quarter (per 10-Q). Clearly, the company's debt is further down the road.

There is an interest component as well in the debt obligations. In the first quarter, the company recorded $97m in interest expense for the quarter. Annualized, the interest expense obligation is $388m.

Was The Dividend Cut Necessary to Service their Debt?

This comes back to the question I continue to ask myself....was the dividend even necessary to improve their short term financial position? How is Westrock's balance sheet better off today after the company announced their dividend cut. The answer to the question continues to frustrate me, because even after reviewing all the sources linked in this article and the financial statements, I cannot convince myself that this dividend cut was necessary.

The company is set to pay $432m in debt over the next 12 months, since this is the current portion of their long term debt of the financials. Assuming interest remains about the same, the company will incur $388m in interest expense over the same period. That is a total obligation of $820m. That is a lot of money to cover. Let's see how the company was achieving this without the dividend cut.

$668m - Annualized Increase in Cash Flow from Operations ($167m X 4)

+ 120M - CARES Act benefit

+100 M - Cash Payments replaced with Equity

+ $300M - $500M in CAPEX Reduction

= $1,088M - $1,288 M Total Increase in Cash Flow

Based on my calculations, not factoring the dividend cut, the increase in cash flow from operations would cover the debt obligations by $264m - $464m (depending on the CAPEX reduction threshold). As you can see, these actions alone cover the company's outstanding debt obligations in the coming year.

The cherry on top is that the dividend payment. The resetting of the dividend will save the company $400m during this period. Not only was the company covering their debt obligation with the other cuts and increase in cash flow from operations, but the increase would have also covered the dividend if the company maximized their CAPEX cost savings measures. Based on crunching the publically available numbers, it appears that the dividend cut was not necessary to cover the company's current outstanding debt obligations that would be due over the course of the next year. The debt reduction was the focal point of the company's pandemic plan. That is why I am focusing so closely on this fact in the analysis.

Summary

Overall, as a shareholder, this was very frustrating news. The company reduced their dividend to paydown debt that was not mature for at least another year. Further, the other cuts and actions taken by the company in the Pandemic Plan were more than sufficient to cover their current long-term debt obligations. So clearly, in my opinion, Westrock's balance sheet isn't any strong today or tomorrow as a result of this dividend cut. To prove this point on final time, let's take a look at one other metric, the current ratio.

The current is an investing metric that I use to assess the company's ability to cover their short term liabilities (<12 months) with their short term assets. Currently, per finviz.com, the company's current ratio is at 1.4X. Thus, the company already has sufficient short term assets on hand to cover their upcoming liabilities. That is a very strong current ratio that I would typically view favorably in an investment decision. Ultimately, cutting the dividend, saving some cash, and cutting their long term debt would hardly have an impact on this ratio (assuming all the saved cash is being used to pay down LT debt one for one). It doesn't move the needle at all from this perspective. In fact, it leaves an even more sour taste in my mouth.

There was one other aspect that I didn't address earlier as well. WestRock's business is a company that should benefit from the pandemic as well. Their products include containerboard, pulp, product packaging, partitions and packaging, and other display products. Consumers are purchasing products online more than ever. WestRock supplies critical components to major retailers to help complete that sale. How do I know this? My wife and I purchase Target (NYSE:TGT) brand diapers for my daughter. The diapers contain pulp. The best part was that everytime I broke the box down to recycle after all the diapers were used, I saw the WestRock logo proudly displayed on the bottom. While sales may be impacted, I think the company will not perform nearly as poorly as others during the pandemic.

Ultimately, that is why this dividend cut was so disappointing. Management touted the dividend cut as a way to improve the company's financial strength and position. However, after reviewing the financials and their current ratio, the company's debt burden is not a significant short term problem that needed to be addressed. Further, their other cuts and responses to the pandemic saved more than enough money to cover their debt burden over the next year. The dividend cut turned me off as an investor as it seemed unnecessary. Their balance sheet isn't that much better today as a result of the cut and my dividend income was slashed as a result of it. Now, as a dividend investor, I am receiving much less dividend income to help address a balance sheet problem that didn't exist in the company's immediate future. I will not be adding to my position anytime soon and may even consider selling and taking the losses.

What do you think of the dividend cut? Do you agree that it was necessary? Or are you scratching your head like I am?

Disclosure: I am/we are short WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a position in WRK but am not planning on adding to the position in the next 72 hours

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.