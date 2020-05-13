Wyndham Destinations After Earnings - The Stock Could Be Heading For Zero

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

In an April 7 article here at Seeking Alpha, I suggested that profound changes in the economy in the aftermath of the global pandemic could send the shares of Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to zero. Since then, the S&P 500 Index rose from 2,659.41 to 2,929.80 or 10.2%. Over the same period, WYND shares recovered from $21.09 to $24.89 or 18%, as the company outperformed the index with an almost double percentage return.

Hospitality is one of the sectors of the economy that has suffered the most during the social distancing guidelines. While many people stuck at home are yearning for a vacation, unemployment levels have risen to the highest level since the Great Depression in the 1930s. Timeshare owners could begin to return to properties as the economy opens, but vacations are the last thing on the minds of the many people who are hoping to get back to work. As companies and businesses reopen, many will be doing more with less. We are likely to see the rate of unemployment remain at double-digit levels for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, WYND reported earnings recently, and they were not pretty. While management is attempting to put some lipstick on what is an ugly pig, the timeshare business could be the last to recover, making the recovery in WYND shares more than overdone.

Disappointing earnings from the timeshare company

On May 6, Wyndham Destinations reported Q1 earnings that decreased by 195.15% year-over-year to a loss of 98 cents per share compared to a consensus estimate of EPS of 59 cents. Revenue of $558 million was 39.22% lower, y-o-y, and below the estimate of $786.710 million. The company issued no earnings guidance. Business ground to a halt in March because of the global pandemic.

When it comes to liquidity, CEO Michael Brown said:

“Turning to liquidity, at the end of the first quarter, we had over $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet. On March 25, we drew down our $1 billion revolving credit facility as a purely precautionary measure. We have no debt maturities this year, and our next maturity is $250 million in March 2021. We are evaluating the credit markets to determine whether we will take action to provide additional liquidity. Should leisure travel remain depressed into the third quarter, we have the flexibility to make additional changes in the business to be at least cash neutral run rate for the full year.”

Source: Q1 2020 Transcript

The CEO also said that WYND reduced 2020 project inventory and capital expenditures by $100 million and operating costs by over $205 million through furloughs and layoffs of employees. WYND expects $60 million of the savings to become permanent. Mr. Brown suspended his salary, and the members of the Board of Directors have taken a pay reduction, both of which began in the second quarter. The company did not provide any future earnings guidance, given the uncertainty of the economic landscape and return of the hospitality and timeshare businesses.

Optimistic comments from the company

CEO Brown said that the company paid its Q1 dividend of 50 cents per share on March 31 and intends to declare a second-quarter cash dividend at the same level in mid-May. On another optimistic note, according to Brown, “over 50% of WYND’s adjusted EBITDA comes from predictable hospitality, net interest income, and membership revenue streams.”

The company projects robust occupancy once governmental health officials give the go-ahead to open WYND’s resort properties. Many of the properties are drive-to destinations. The company expects driving rather than other modes of transportation to its properties to approach the 90% level. Meanwhile, WYND expects new revenues to come from existing customers rather than new sales.

Timeshares will be a problem- Will they depend on existing owners buying more points?

During the earnings call, Michael Brown pointed out that, “As we ramp back, expect tour volumes to be lower year-over-year, even in the fourth quarter. Our plan is to raise FICO levels and exhibit caution in re-opening marketing programs with traditionally low margins. Additionally, our focus on getting owners on vacation will place a greater weighting on owner sales in the near term. Combined, these actions will result in higher margins and a lower loan loss provision going forward.”

The high-pressured sales approach at timeshare companies often focuses on getting existing owners to upgrade by purchasing points. Additional points are redeemable for more popular periods and or better accommodations. Salespeople receive the lion’s share of compensation for selling points to new or existing customers. There have been more than a few complaints and class action suits over sales practices, variable pricing, ambiguous contracts that are designed to confuse buyers, deceptive practices, along with other issues.

Moreover, an active secondary market in Wyndham points exists in several places, including on eBay. Salespeople are often selling the same assets to customers for upgrades that are available at far lower prices elsewhere. At the same time, many attorneys now advertise services that help clients get out of their convoluted timeshare contracts.

The economy does not support marginal businesses

The timeshare business was booming with the economy before COVID-19 struck. In my earlier article, I outlined the three reasons why I believe it will not make a comeback with the rest of the hospitality industry. New sales on “tours” will decline dramatically, defaults will increase, and credit standards will tighten in the wake of the pandemic. CEO Michael Brown did not address the issue of defaults. The impact of the defaults appears to be tucked away in his expectations for “membership revenue streams.” He explained that the company will tighten credit standards leading to lower initial sales and will depend on “owner sales.” At the same time, he acknowledged that “tour volumes will be lower.”

People will want to go on vacation after being cooped up, and those that already own timeshares are likely to use them.

When it comes to revenue growth, from existing and new customers, it is hard to imagine that the company will be able to maintain its previous trajectory. Over 33 million people in the US have lost jobs since March, and some percentage of that number are likely owners of timeshares. When faced with a choice to pay a mortgage, car loan or lease, for food and essentials, or a timeshare bill, the WYND products are likely last on the list.

WYND Stock Doesn't Look Good At All

What rubs me the wrong way about the timeshare business is the high-pressure sales and variable pricing. WYND and other operators sell points, with questionable tangibility. While those in the business would argue it amounts to fractional ownership, the points system allows for widespread abuses.

I want to extend thanks to Let It Rain, for posting valuable data on sales and FICO scores in the comments section of my April 7 article:

According to the data, WYND had the lowest average FICO scores and the lowest level of average household income of the three leading timeshare operators, which could translate to rising defaults over the coming months and years. I confirmed WYND's average FICO score from the company's 2019 10-K. Hilton Grand Vacations were confirmed from a report by S&P Global. Marriott Vacations came from their 10-K.

WYND shares moved higher after the latest earnings.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the stock was at $24.89 per share on Tuesday, May 12, as it recovered from the May 18 low of $13.74 per share but remains appreciably lower than the mid-January peak of $53.13.

According to the CEO, WYND has around $1 billion in cash at the end of Q1 with $4 billion in corporate debt, which excludes $2.4 billion of non-recourse debt related to secured receivables. Wyndham drew down a $1 billion credit facility. While cutting costs will prolong the chances of survival, selling those points is critical. The CEO and WYND have until March 2021 until the next debt maturity for $250 million. WYND has some time, but not all that long if it is going to survive and provide growth for shareholders. The company continues to pay a dividend, which could be a mistake if they cannot continue to sell those points over the coming months.

The hospitality sector suffered a significant setback because of the global pandemic. The timeshare business may have member revenue flows, but its reputation remains problematic given the lawsuits and allegations of overly zealous sales practices. There have been a lot more than a handful of cases against the companies, and WYND’s name seems to pop up quite often. WYND could be the worst horse in the glue factory.

A buyer has the responsibility to conduct due diligence on any product, but that does not give a salesperson the right to say or do whatever is necessary to close a sale.

At Wyndham, management hopes that sales of more points to existing customers will get them through a challenging period. Given the past experiences and allegations against Wyndham, the most aggressive salespeople will be all over existing owners to buy additional points. Those points are already sitting in the secondary market for pennies on the dollar.

I continue to believe that the odds favor a zero price for WYND shares. The company and its assets should be in the hands of private equity, and a total reorganization of the business and its mission are in order. The need for regulation of this industry that is not quite a hotel and not a real estate investment should result in sweeping changes that give owners more value and puts an end to sales abuses.

There are lots of people who became wealthy from the timeshare business. None of them are the customers that invested their hard-earned money in what they believe is an ownership right. The salespeople offer the same timeshare rights that are on eBay, My Resort Network, or the many other sites that are offering the same points at prices that are all over the map. Something has to give in this business.

Here’s an idea - go back to the fractional ownership model where owners have an interest in the property. They can trade one property for another with premiums and discounts negotiated between the parties. The timeshare business is the worst of corporate socialism, where a small group shares all the spoils. Change the business model via regulation so that everyone can participate. Meanwhile, since WYND appears to be the ugliest girl in the class of timeshare companies, it may eventually wind up with no prom dates and the stock could become worthless. Activist investors listen up, this is the perfect sector to disassemble starting with WYND. Existing management needs to go and the model should change to end the exploitation and abuses.

I am bearish on WYND shares because, as Warren Buffett once said, “Only when the tide goes out, do you get to see who has been swimming naked.” WYND management seems to be counting on W.C. Fields who said, “there’s a sucker born every minute.”

The next catalyst for another leg down in the shares is likely to come as the economy reopens and the company does not meet management's expectations that existing owners will pump in revenue with point purchases.

