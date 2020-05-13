Imminent Reopenings Will Help Save Penn

Capitalisation from PE or public markets will come at massive Penn shareholder cost, but for GLPI, they can be rather sure that somehow their tenant will stay solvent.

We conclude that there is a buffer of 90 days of negligible activity that Penn can survive, which is something since may casinos are re-opening, but maybe not enough.

Nevada has started to proceed with setting the rules for casino operation in the wake of coronavirus lock-downs. This marks what will likely be the beginning of a wave of re-openings as states desperately try to recoup some of their outflows to healthcare and welfare programmes with casino tax revenues. Although states are incentivised to get things moving again, they can do nothing to force patrons to return, so for a while we are likely to see depressed activity. Operators like Penn National (PENN) rely mortally on traffic to fuel the cash generation that they need to pay both their highly invested creditors and Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), whose properties they occupy. With this depressed activity, lock-down activity levels will continue, so we apply the framework we used in our previous article to ascertain how long Penn's net liquidity can sustain them, and hence how likely it is that GLPI sees its main tenant come through the crisis.

Liquidity Injections

The first thing we should discuss is the liquidity situation. As mentioned in our last article, effective cash grew with the help of GLPI's acquisition of Penn's Las Vegas Tropicana property in exchange for rent credit of $337 million. This brought the liquidity levels to $257 million over 2020 contractual obligations. With the first quarter Penn results, we saw that pre-obligation operating cash flow did not cause reductions in cash balances, but the Barstool acquisition cash consideration of $135 million did. Considering as well that Penn managed to bring down its cash burn after suspending salaries of furloughed employees to $83 million a month, we calculate that as of May 1st, excess liquidity is down to $39 million.

First of all, using our model from last article, an $83 million cash burn a month means that Penn's operating leverage is somewhere just above 25%. This leverage may not have been the case in March, but seems to be the hemorrhage after all the mitigation measures were put in place.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

With this data, as of May 1st we can come up with a reasonably accurate figure of how many days of essentially zero activity Penn can survive.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Given that 11 days have passed since the 1st of May, we have that Penn can probably survive zero activity for another 90 days with the current levels of liquidity. This model assumes that during the year there will be 150 days-worth of activity at 1/3 pre-covid traffic after a reopening to offset cash burn.

State of Affairs

Is 90 days a disaster or entirely doable? To answer that, let's consider Penn's geographic presence and the state-level re-opening procedures. Penn is present in 19 different states with no one state accounting for more than 15% of its revenue.

(Source: playusa.com)

As seen in the table, many casinos have re-openings scheduled for Memorial Day, but many are still to be announced. Almost half of the casinos are going to reopen before the end of May. Although we can expect a month or two of very limited activity, this bodes relatively well, since we have about three months of zero activity that can be sustained. By the time the stragglers begin opening up, confidence levels will have normalized in the ability to go out and gamble on casino floors, so the ramp up to whatever traffic levels are in first-move properties should be rapid.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

The class of risks are clear, but their degree are very uncertain. Although many states are reopening casinos imminently, it will take a while for that activity to be enough to keep Penn comfortably solvent. How long is necessary for a sufficient ramp-ump is what's unclear, and it will depend on the regional level of confidence in going to public areas. There is also another concern, which is that even though regional gaming is not dependent on tourism (thankfully), regional gaming customers tend to be older people who are more at risk from Covid-19. It's hard to quantify exactly how old the average regional gamer is on a state by state basis due to urban populations skewing statewide statistics, but it is nonetheless a reason why the dynamics are more contingent on consumer confidence and the perceived threat of the coronavirus.

With most relevant states employing concrete plans to open up casinos, and with casino guidelines on what Covid-19 casino floors will look like already in place, we should expect that having casinos open is tenable in this environment, with a slow ramp up starting almost right away. Regional casinos are probably going to ramp up faster than destination based casinos, so we should expect that with many of Penn's casinos coming back online, a state of sustainable solvency could be reached in time. Even if not, there are more options that Penn can turn to in order to lengthen that runway. GLPI has already bought property from them in exchange for rent credits. Although these deals favour GLPI, if it's the only option, Penn can take it and GLPI will be happy to oblige thanks to its sound liquidity situation. In the absolute worst case scenario, private equity are an ever-present backstop, where casino operators present an excellent investment opportunity to park a portion of massive stocks of dry-powder.

Overall, the outcome for Penn is likely to be continued solvency, at what cost to shareholders is uncertain, but it is not looking good. For GLPI, solvency is the only standard that needs to be met in order for its business to continue functioning as intended. Yes, it is very possible that conditions will not be met for rent increases, but they should be able to sustain their wonderful dividend, and their capacity to generate cash will be intact for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.