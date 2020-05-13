L.S. Starrett: A Potential Graham-Style Value Stock

The stock price has cycled in and out of this undervalued state, creating an opportunity for active value investors to buy dips and sell highs.

Other valuation methods such as forecasting earnings and discounting future cash flows support the thesis that this is not a value trap.

L.S. Starrett is trading at 1/3rd of its tangible book value, and a deeper look at its accounting suggests it is even more undervalued than it looks.

Note: This article was amended on 5/13/2020 to reflect corrections in TBV and NCAV values.

One of the great value investing works, The Manual of Ideas, offers this description of a Graham-style deep value stock:

When a business with high working capital requirements hits a speed bump or enters a permanent period of stagnation, working capital needs decline, freeing up cash. In addition, lower capital expenditure (CAPEX) requirements typically mean that the depreciation recorded on existing plant and equipment exceeds maintenance capex. This dynamic causes many slow-growth businesses to report free cash flow well in excess of net income. If the market is overly focused on sales declines or the income statement, an opportunity may exist to acquire a business at a high free cash flow yield.

Let's take a look at a current company, L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX), to see if it measures up to the Graham standard in its current state, then we will look at potential strategies for profiting.

Company Overview

SCX has been manufacturing industrial, professional, and consumer products like precision hand tools, cutting equipment, and measuring devices since 1880. It manufactures more than 5,000 products and sells them in more than 100 countries. These products serve direct consumers as well as industries like construction, metalworking, aerospace, and energy. As a mature company in a mature industry, SCX faces slow growth and a competitive environment. As a producer of industrial goods, it also vulnerable to cyclical markets.

Business Environment and Competition

SCX could be classified in the hand tool manufacturing, cutlery manufacturing, measuring and controlling device manufacturing, and other industries within the industrial sector. The hand tool manufacturing industry in the U.S. has grown at an annual rate of only 0.1% from 2013-2018 and is expected to have annual growth of 1.1% from 2018-2023 (source behind paywall), and the hand tool and cutlery manufacturing industry has had declined by -1.3% over the same period and expects a continued annual decline of -0.4% until 2023 (source behind paywall). With declines in the U.S. market, companies in the industry are relying more on exports, which make up about 26-28% of the market. SCX operates warehouses and/or sales-support offices in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, and Japan.

SCX faces competition from major brands like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Snap-On (SNA), as well as small operations in the U.S. and abroad. The large industrial conglomerates have benefited from major mergers and acquisitions that have allowed them to cut costs and diversify their product lines. SCX is still managed by its founding Starrett family and has not grown as aggressively. It is publicly traded, but it is a micro-cap stock in a mature, slow-growth industry. This gives it some competitive disadvantages, but the company's history and its relationships with customers provide some stability and allow it to differentiate itself. There are not very many companies like this, which makes it a unique investment opportunity.

Graham Stocks

Benjamin Graham's Security Analysis and The Intelligent Investor are classics in the value investing world. They influenced Warren Buffett and continue to inspire investors today. However, it is often argued that the stock market is much different today than it was in Graham's day, and many of the value investing opportunities he discusses are very difficult to find. The book value of a company is rarely relevant anymore. Imagine only buying technology stocks that are below book value! However, there are occasionally exceptions to the norm, and SCX could be one of them.

As a micro-cap, SCX gets virtually no analyst coverage and does not offer the liquidity to be included in many large funds. Add inconsistent earnings over the last few years to that, and you have a recipe for an undervalued stock. SCX is selling at less than 1/3rd of its tangible book value of $8.95/share.

One of Graham's favorite value measures is net current asset value (NCAV), which represents a company's approximate value if it were liquidated today. Dividing current assets by total liabilities, it is much more conservative than using book value or tangible book value. SCX's NCAV currently appears to be $0.43/share, which is well below its stock price. However, SCX's accounting is a little unusual. It uses last-in, first-out (LIFO) instead of first-in, first-out (FIFO) accounting for much of its U.S. operation. This gives it some tax advantages, but it hides some of the company's current asset value. SCX has a LIFO reserve of $23.6 million, which is almost as much as its entire market capitalization. If you add that reserve back into the NCAV calculation, you end up with an adjusted NCAV of $24.6 million, or $3.53/share. Once we factor in this little accounting footnote, we find that SCX is a secret net-net.

Is It a Value Trap?

In The Manual of Ideas, John Mihaljevic warns that "when we value a company based solely on readily ascertainable balance sheet values, we run the risk that those values erode over time, negatively impacting future value." This is a concern with SCX. Its revenues declined 3 consecutive years from 2014-2017 and posted bottom line losses in 2016 and 2018. Tangible book value climbed to $14.33/share in 2016 and declined the following 2 years. It climbed back up to $13.35/share for 2019.

Revenues have grown 3 consecutive years and free cash flow has been positive 4 out of the last 6 years. Decreasing capital expenditures over several years have helped, although increased in 2019. Mihaljevic almost perfectly describes this aspect of SCX in his description of the Graham-style deep value stock that we read at the beginning of this article.

Let's dig deeper into the income statement and forecast it into the future to examine the chance that the company could lose value and the possibility that it has enough potential future cash flow to warrant a higher valuation.

FY 2019 Earnings

I had anticipated 2019 revenue growth of 1.5% for the North American segment and 3% or the international segment, so I am pleased to admit that I was wrong. They grew by 6.22% and 4.25% instead! Overall revenue growth was 5.41% after growing by 4.49% the previous year. Total revenue grew by 5.41% in 2019, and the 3-year growth rate is 8.75%.

COGS has grown at a slower rate than revenue, so the gross margin has climbed from 22.41% in FY 2016 to 32.87% in FY 2019. Gross profits are up 59.49% over the last 3 years! SG&A has been relatively flat, so operating income has improved from a $20 million loss in 2016 to an $11 million gain in 2019.

Like many companies, SCX paid an unusually high effective tax rate in FY 2018, and that number declined to a more typical 36.74% in FY 2019. Putting all that together, FY 2019 was SCX's most profitable year since FY 2014, taking in $6.079 million, or $0.87 per share. That made for 3.27% ROA and 7.10% ROE.

The balance sheet looked mostly stable finishing out FY 2019. Current assets are growing more than 3x times as quickly as current liabilities. Long-term debt grew slightly and sits at 9.2% of total assets. Postretirement benefit and pension obligations grew by 16.2% to $53.9 million or 28.4% of total assets. This has cause the company's book value to continue to fall. It is down 8.89% over the last 3 years.

On the cash flow statement, COA has more than doubled since last year, and CapEx was a little higher this year. Free cash flow was positive for the first time since FY 2016.

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FCF $1,100 $6,096 ($2,948) ($1,707) $1,170

Income Statement Forecast and DCF Valuation

I have become familiar enough with this company that I was able to correctly forecast 2019's COGS and SG&A expenses within a half million dollars. I have projected financial statements for SCX for the next several years and used them to determine a valuation for the company. The following are some of those projections, along with explanations.

I was projecting 1.5% revenue growth for North America and 3.0% for international for 2020, but that was before the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the system. The most recent quarterly earnings show a 14.5% decrease in revenue YOY.

SCX's stock price was cut in half by the Covid-19 crisis. It began to recover with the rest of the market until the recent earnings report brought it back down.

However, looking at the information in that most recent quarterly earnings statement, I believe that the market overreacted to the long-term impact this will have on earnings and FCF.

Using the forecasting model in Financial Reporting, Financial Statement Analysis, and Valuation by Wahlen, Baginski, and Bradshaw (2018), I created a 10-year financial statement forecast for L.S. Starrett. I conservatively assumed that the 14.5% YOY revenue decrease would hold for all of 2020 and that there would be no immediate recovery back to normal earnings. Instead, I kept the losses and then resumed with a conservative industry-growth estimate of 1.5% revenue growth in North American and 2.5% international.

The result is that revenue doesn't recover to current levels until 10 years from now. This seems like a conservative estimate, even given the challenges in the equipment, tools, and parts industry. I kept common-size ratios the same for most figures and decreased SG&A by 0.75% per year, which continues a current trend and is supported by gradual relief to the company's pension plan commitments.

In the projection, net income makes an impressive recovery. Assuming a continuation of the company's current rate of spending on capital expenditures and applying the company's 2.72% weighted average cost-of-capital as the discount rate, the net present value of accumulated cash flows over the next 10 years comes to $26.3 million, greater than the current market capitalization of $23.9 million. On a per share basis, this makes the DCF valuation $3.77.

Risks

There are many factors that could cause results to deviate from this forecast. There are nuances that are difficult to understand, especially in a company that receives so little attention from Wall Street analysts. For example, Starrett's earnings have at times been affected by pension plan obligations. These are difficult to predict. While the trend has been for their impact on earnings to diminish over time, there has been volatility from year to year.

While the earnings and cash flow outlook are mostly positive, the risk remains that this could be a value trap. Earnings volatility caused by economic conditions, pension plan obligations, or other factors could diminish the quality of the balance sheet and put pressure on the company to liquidate assets, decreasing NCAV and tangible book value and eliminating the margin of safety.

Strategy Conclusions

This does appear to be a Graham-style net-net, which is a rare occurrence in today's stock market. Nevertheless, it is not an easy trade. Given long-term volatility risks, one may not want to simply hold SCX in their long portfolio indefinitely. An active approach may be both more rewarding and less risky.

Like a closed-end fund rising and falling in comparison to its NAV, SCX's price has crossed its NCAV several times. A few value investors, including Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors, have been privy to this and bought and sold SCX shares based on these moves for years.

Investors could establish a position when the stock is at a discount to adjusted NCAV, as it is right now. They could then sell or trim when the stock returns to intrinsic value and buy or add when it dips below it again. 10-15% gains may be possible each time this happens. This active value strategy would maintain a larger allocation when the margin of safety is wide, and a smaller allocation (or no allocation) when the margin of safety disappears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.