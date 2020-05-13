Infosys: Mixed Quarter But Central Buy Thesis Remains Firm

In this note, we provide an update on Infosys (INFY), in the aftermath of the company's earnings, as well as earnings of its core competitors, such as Cognizant (CTSH) and Epam Systems (EPAM). We were pleased that the latest earnings information continues to support our thesis, as digital strength, BPO and pricing continue to differentiate Infosys, particularly in this increasingly challenging environment.

We would like to highlight the following incremental points:

Revenue growth strongly driven by digital business: When we say "strongly" - it would be an understatement. Please consider the following figures for the most recent quarter. On a constant currency growth basis, revenue grew 6.4% Y/Y. If we stratify this growth further, we get one of the most divergent results in the history of Infosys. Digital business grew 31.7% Y/Y, while non-digital core business declined 6.6% Y/Y. Whereas digital side of things has been increasingly stronger in the last few years, we see it becoming particularly important in the stay-at-home / remote coronavirus era.

Same digital reads from other firms: In fact, having recently reviewed earnings from INFY's competitors we mentioned in the introduction, we see the digital trend to be broad and established. These reads from competitors are crucial, since a lot of them work with the same clients, particularly in Financial Services, technology, and healthcare segments - those who are doing the best in the COVID era. (Recall, than a typical Fortune 500 company can be working with as many as six-eight vendors). We believe that this industry can benefit from at least 5%-10% Y/Y revenue growth rate in the digital space during 2020, but in many cases, like those of Infosys, the benefits can be much richer.

Life Sciences vertical leads the way: We were pleased that the highest revenue growth among Infosys' diversified verticals came from Life Science (i.e., healthcare), at 11.9% (note, when we discuss verticals, they incorporate both digital and non-digital businesses). This performance tells us that, amidst the outbreak, leading healthcare companies, who happen to be INFY's clients, will continue to generously spend on IT Services, possibly channeling more resources than they planned initially.

Hi-Tech, Manufacturing, and Utilities all north of 7% Y/Y growth: These sector are the runners up, and we believe that it's not only the digital but the cloud that is doing the trick. While SMAC is mostly Cognizant's nomenclature, standing for Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud - we see precisely SMAC initiatives driving much of the demand for these three verticals. We note that 7% is a much higher average run rate for all three, so overall we see the company well positioned going into what could be a perilous year for the IT Services space.

Retail weaker but still positive: At 4.2% Y/Y growth rate, we believe that the Retail business has further pressures to absorb throughout 2020. We are not talking about companies downsizing their business - we mean bankruptcies. While we have always maintained that IT Services industries are among the last ones to go, retailers are currently at the frontline of coronavirus battles, some fighting for their very existence. It is difficult to predict which ones will survive and which ones will file for Chapter 11, but it is a fair assessment that INFY is likely to lose clients on the retail side.

Mild margin pressures, albeit for 2020 they may continue: During the quarter, we have seen operating margin contract by 40 bps Y/Y to 21.1% (and as much as 80 bps Q/Q). Most of this is SG&A-driven, and while these trends tend to reverse during the year, 2020 may not be one of those years. We are modeling approximately 20 bps of margin contraction on a quarterly basis for the rest of the year, projecting that INFY will end 2020 with operating margin of 20.5%.

BPO remains strong: As we argued before, economic pressures (a recession or worse) will likely trigger greater need for BPO (business process outsourcing). Demand for these initiatives would likely be driven by 1) cost savings; 2) more extensive tech support; 3) easier access to cloud workstreams.

We reiterate that pricing remains low: Finally, INFY continues to benefit from below-average pricing. It is true that INFY cannot compete with Epam Systems (EPAM) and Globant (GLOB) on pricing; yet, it has historically been able to offer 10-15% discounts relative to Cognizant (CTSH) and Accenture (ACN). During these times of troubles, this pricing structure should be able to preserve most of INFY's revenue base.

Valuation

We believe that INFY shares merit a ~17x P/E multiple on 2020 shares, which, when applied to our revised EPS estimate of $0.63 (up from $0.57), merits the new target price of $11 (up from $10). In our view, this multiple remains fairly conservative, and it is only the coronavirus uncertainty that is holding us back from assigning an 18x multiple.

About Infosys

Infosys is the Indian company that focuses on business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. It is the second largest Indian company in this space, after Tata Consultancy. Its main competitors are Cognizant, Accenture, and IBM (consulting and outsourcing arms) in the US, and Capgemini in Europe. The company has a wide outreach across major industry verticals, which we discuss above.

Risks to Our Thesis

Cyber risks: We cannot overemphasize the danger of cyber risks, particularly for non-US players, such as INFY, where security systems are often exposed. In our view, this is the number one threat, even beyond macro concerns.

Macro risks: Consulting business is almost entirely dependent on strong economy, which makes the risk of economic downturn especially relevant. However, the upside is that during rough economic times there are better outsourcing opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.