Southwest Gas Holdings: 'Keep On Walking And Don't Look Back'

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) is an underfollowed gas utility serving a populace with a growth profile and a utility construction firm focused on critical segments of utility capital budgets. Much like the Temptations and the Peter Tosh/Mick Jagger renditions of a Motown classic, investors should continue to search for utilities worthy of owning. We all have utility stock selections that may not have worked out in the past, but that is a poor excuse for not expanding your utility investment horizon.

Southwest Gas Holdings is a mid-size value utility with a market cap of $4.2 billion and a 3.1% yield. Revenues are split between serving a growing natural gas customer base in Arizona, Nevada, and parts of California, and a construction company specializing in gas pipeline replacement.

After 15 years of replacement work, only about half of the nation’s aging steel and cast-iron gas mains and service lines have been upgraded.

Southwest Gas Holdings is the largest natural gas local distribution company (LDC) in Arizona and Nevada. Of its 2 million LDC customers, 53% are in Arizona, 37% are in Nevada, and 11% are in California. 85% are residential and small commercial customers and 12% represent transportation clients, such as natural gas-powered buses. The smallness of its customer profile should allow SWX to marginally escape the impact of larger industrial customers reducing gas purchases during times of economic weakness. Other LDCs have large industrial users, such as iron and steel manufacturing, drying and dehumidification, glass manufacturing, and fueling industrial boilers. While LDCs pass through the commodity cost of natural gas consumed to their customers, lower gas volumes equal lower revenue. As U.S. economic production has ground to a halt, industrial consumption of gas is expected to decline.

Southwest Gas Holdings utility segment services can be summed up by the following slide from their late February year-end investor's presentation.

While the numbers above will be reduced a bit as the current economic slowdown gains teeth, the underlying trend of population growth vs. the balance of the country should remain unchanged. While SWX has grown its customer count by an average of 1.7% a year, or around 34,000 new connections a year, the current economic upheaval will temporarily impact the underlying growth profile. Investors should expect muted but better than national-average organic growth in customer counts.

Similar to other utilities, Southwest Gas Holdings has issued their capital spending footprint for the next few years. Management expects to invest around $2.1 billion for capital improvements over the next three years. 51% is earmarked for investments in safety and reliability upgrades, 29% will go for new business expansion, and 20% for general maintenance. Importantly for investors, 53% of the capex will be funded through operating cash flow. The balance is evenly split between new equity and new debt raises. From a utility sector viewpoint, the amount of approved rate base additions will fuel higher regulated earnings and the percentage of internally generated financing seems to support the conservative nature of management. Overall, SWX’s regulated rate base is expected to grow from $4.1 billion to $6.2 billion by 2023. Longer term, management expected the level of capital expenditure to maintain the 3-year average level going out to 2025, increasing the rate base by another $1.5 billion by 2025. The increased rate base plus new customer counts will drive utility earnings higher by 5% to 8% annually, above the sector average of around 4% to 6%.

The other portion of Southwest Gas Holdings is a utility construction firm specializing in natural gas pipeline replacement. Representing 27% of projected net income from 2020 to 2022, Centuri Construction Group's main business is gas line replacement, a critical business for many LDC utilities with service in older communities. 70% of the $1.7 billion in Centuri revenues is generated from natural gas infrastructure projects. The construction contract profiles are between 2 and 10 years in length with a weighted average of 6 years remaining and clients have a long history of working with Centuri, with a weighted average customer relationship of 25 years. Their largest customer generated $216 million in 2019 revenues and accounted for 12.5% of Centuri’s business. Understandably due to the nature of the business – utility pipeline replacement - there is some client concentration risk as Centuri’s top 20 customers represented 84% of revenues.

The replacement of old steel and cast-iron gas pipes is a critical issue with many older gas LDCs. In January 2020, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners issued a report titled, “Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Replacement and Modernization”. From this report, the table below outlines the miles of steel and cast-iron main pipes (in the street) and the number of customers with bare steel and cast-iron service pipes (from the street to the gas meter at the house). The above linked report offered these numbers by state and it is recommended LDC investors review this important information as it relates to the service territories of their specific holdings. The table is as of December 2018.

In 2005, the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMS) identified municipal gas districts and investor owned utilities combined operated 120,000 miles of aging street pipes in need of replacement and 4.04 million service connections also in need of replacement. 13 years later, the numbers have decreased to 65,000 miles and 1.80 million service connections. Importantly, the majority of these projects utilize automatic tracker rate inclusions into the utility’s rate base and is common for this type of capital investment. This means the utility’s expenditures to replace aging pipes earns an immediate return on investment.

The takeaway for SWX investors is there is long-term market support for the type of services provided by Centuri and utility regulators encourage investments in these projects.

As a personal note, my LDC recently completed an upgrade of the natural gas pipes on my street, replacing the street main and the service line to the house. In addition, the gas meter was moved from inside the basement (where it had been since the house was built 70 years ago) to outside. The process was fascinating to watch and was quite time consuming – read expensive.

There are mixed feelings among the investment community concerning Southwest Gas Holdings combination of the regulated natural gas utility with the unregulated construction business. On the plus side, since regulated utilities had to reimburse ratepayers for the benefits of 2017 corporate tax cut through rate cuts, non-regulated portions of utility income rose as tax liabilities decreased. Overall, investors benefited from the lower tax rates only if utilities owned non-regulated businesses. However, some analysts and credit agencies see higher risk to SWX from its non-regulated construction business in an economic slowdown. In addition, if the Democrats win a majority in both seats of government, investors should expect corporate tax rates to go back up, reversing the benefit of owning non-regulated businesses, such as Centuri Construction.

While rated as “A” for 10-year consistency in earnings and dividend growth, CFRA is concerned with a potential short-term underperformance caused by a slowdown in Centuri business and the potential for investors to prefer fully regulated utilities in an economic downturn. CFRA sees regulated earnings growing by 6.5% and Centrui earnings by 6% to 8%. Investors should note that virtually all annual earnings are derived in the six months from October 1 to March 31. Dividends are expected to be $2.27 in 2020 and $2.42 in 2021, up from $2.18 in 2019. Over the next few years, dividend could grow by 4.5% annually, a bit below its most recent 5-year growth rate of 7.1%. Arizona, California, and Nevada rate as “Average” for regulatory support by S&P in their Regulatory Assessment chart.

Interestingly, Southwest Gas Holdings underwrites executive life insurance policies. As an accounting item, the company reports quarterly changes in the cash value of self-funded insurance policies. For example, the consolidated current-quarter results include a $15.5 million loss, or $0.28 per share, due to decreases in the cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies. For 2019, SWX gained $0.32 a share, and in 2018 lost $0.06 a share from changing cash surrender values of these insurance policies.

On the negative side, Moody’s reduced Southwest Gas Holdings outlook to Negative with the following comments:

"The negative outlook at parent Southwest Holdings is triggered by the negative outlook at Southwest Gas, its primary subsidiary. Southwest Gas contributed approximately 75% of consolidated Southwest Holdings net income in 2018. Southwest Holding's other subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group (Centuri, not rated), is a full-service underground piping contractor serving primarily utility customers in 26 major markets in the U.S and three major markets in Canada. Although Centuri has produced consistently increasing earnings over the last seven years, we continue to view it as having a riskier operating profile than the regulated gas utility. Centuri increases the potential for earnings and cash flow volatility at Southwest Holdings because its operations are cyclical and subject to significant impacts from changes in weather and local economic conditions. These risks are mitigated to some extent by a highly contracted profile with contracts averaging five years in tenor. With Centuri's cash flows, Southwest Holdings produces stronger credit metrics than Southwest Gas, with a 2017-2018 CFO pre-WC to debt ratio averaging around 21% relative to approximately 19% at Southwest Gas."

Mario Gabelli, manager of the Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX), likes Southwest Gas Holdings, comprises 3.0% of his fund's portfolio, and offers the following commentary from their 4th quarter 2019 portfolio comments:

"SWX serves one of the faster growing service areas with above average long-term customer growth potential. The pipeline construction business is growing strongly, given the industry’s focus on safety related pipeline replacement programs. We consider SWX to be a high-quality gas utility with a focused, low risk strategy and solid earnings outlook, driven by recent and future rate increases, expanded infrastructure tracking mechanisms, customer growth, and cost controls. SWX also owns Centuri Construction Group, a full-service underground piping contractor that provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems."

If investors have been “burned” in the past by owning utility stocks, Southwest Gas Holdings could be the selection needed to get back up on the saddle – i.e. Keep on Walking, Don’t Look Back. I have been long SWX for several years and am waiting for a break in the market price to add more. I missed the short trip to the low $50s in late March but will not let that mistake get past me again. If SWX is not part of your utility portfolio, now could be a good time to start a small initial position to build on over time, especially with the current 3.1% yield.

