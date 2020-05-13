Datadog: Booking Some Profit In This Winner

Because of the annualized recurring revenue model, Datadog has yet to see any real COVID-19 impact to the top line.

Because we have a near double here, we are backing out the entire initial investment, plus a little "lunch money" (some profits), and letting the rest run.

The demand for Datadog's (DDOG) products remains strong. We continue to believe that we will see strong revenue growth in 2020, as well as customer growth. A name like DDOG is exactly how we like to trade. First, it is in a high demand space. Second, when the COVID-19 crisis landed, it knocked the stock back to "must-buy" levels. Although we were a touch early, we caught a massive upswing in this stock. As you can see below in our chat window and in the chart, it was a winner.

So, how are we playing it? It is very simple. Because we have a near double here, we are backing out the entire initial investment, plus a little "lunch money" (some profits), and letting the rest run. This is a technique we use quite a bit with our massive winners and what we do for our members to help build massive long-term wealth. Anyone who follows this approach is playing with the House's money and is entitled to all future growth and dividends of the company. While we ultimately think there is more long-term upside, it is foolish not to take some profits in a name that generates such a rapid return. In this column, we talk about performance and our outlook.

The call

Source: BAD BEAT Investing exclusive chat room window

For the record, here is the initial call:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing exclusive chat room window

As you can see, we structured the trade to scale into the position, and the COVID-19-related selloff allowed us to complete the position. So now that we are keeping a position after booking some profit, how is the company performing?

Well, take a look at the 3-month chart:

The action of the last few weeks was driven by the recognition that COVID-19 was having only minimal impact on some of these great cloud and tech stocks. The market was correct in pricing the name higher, as the first quarter was solid.

Performance

We are very pleased with DDOG's performance in the quarter. Results were once again driven by broad-based strength across new logos and expansions, as well as across customer segments and sales channels. The numbers were ahead of our bullish expectations and were also ahead of the Street consensus. Take a look at revenue growth in the last three reported quarters:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

That is some tremendous growth quarter to quarter. Overall, revenue was $131.3 million, a nice $18 million increase from Q4 2019, and an increase of 87% year over year. The company ended the quarter with 960 customers with annual recurring revenue, or ARR, of $100,000 or more, which is an increase of 89% from last year.

The customer growth is impressive. It should be noted that these 960 customers generate approximately 75% of the company's ARR. DDOG ended the quarter with about 11,500 customers, which is about 40% growth from 8,200 last year, which means the name added about 1,000 net new customers in the quarter, which was double the number it added last year. The company also continued a strong trend in dollar-based net retention rate. This rate was over 130%. It was the 11th consecutive quarter of 130% or more on this metric.

At the end of Q1, DDOG's remaining performance obligations, or RPO, was $256 million and grew 82% year over year. This is a measure better than billings (which were up 56% in their own right). RPO measures commitments rather than billing terms. The higher growth of RPO indicates increases in longer-term commitments even when billing terms may be altered. The company was also free cash flow positive with $19 million of free cash flow.

From an earnings perspective, we were impressed. Gross profit in the quarter was $105.2 million, representing gross margin of 80%. This compares to a gross margin of 78% last quarter and 73% in the year-ago period. Improvement in gross margin was driven by efficient use of cloud hosting and lower costs of sales. Net income in the quarter was $18.8 million, or $0.06 per share, and surpassed consensus by $0.08 and beat our expectations for a breakeven quarter.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead, we think you can expect gross margins to fluctuate quarter to quarter, but we anticipate continued growth in revenues. While there is some concern over reduced data spend from companies, and this may have a small impact on DDOG, you can bank on more growth. However, given the company's recurring revenue model, it has not yet felt the effect of COVID-19 on the top line results. This was a reason we booked profit despite continuing to see growth. The stock got ahead of itself. We have some estimates based on current trends and our expectation for some top line pressure. Overall, we still expect impressive growth.

Looking to the current Q2, we may see some decline in new customer growth, but still expect to see at least 50-60% revenue growth. We are looking for $132-137 million. Depending on this top line and the ability to control expenses, we are looking for operating income to be flat to $1.5 million. As for earnings, we expect a breakeven quarter, with a range of -$0.02 to $0.02 per share.

Handicapping the full year becomes tougher because of the ARR model. The first quarter gave a big head start on the year, which is great. We are looking for total 2020 revenue to be in the range of $550-570 million, which represents a 54% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted operating income should be positive, and we are looking for $1-12 million. Finally, depending where these metrics land, 2020 adjusted EPS should track $0.01-0.09.

Take-home

The growth of the company is evident, but the stock has a sky-high valuation. We are very comfortable having our members take out their initial investment, as well as some profit, and let the rest run. Should shares pull back to $55 again, we would consider recommending it as a new buy, but for now are perfectly comfortable with our winnings.

If you like the thought process here, click "Follow," and if you are looking for winning guidance from a professional team, take advantage of the sale on BAD BEAT Investing.

Just 2 Spots Left At Our May Sale Price: Secure Your 65% Off Discount Now Be a winner! Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an compounded 65% discount versus the regular monthly rate! Full access to an expert team of 4, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week, as well as market commentaries



Target entries, profit taking, and stops



Monthly deep value situations

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.