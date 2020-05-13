Exxon Mobil: No Structural Improvements

Though the economic climate could have hit the worst period during Q1 and into Q2, Exxon Mobil (XOM) isn't expected to see the needed improvements to make the stock a long-term investment. My previous research suggested the stock was a good buy off the lows in the $30s for a trade while the Q1 results highlight the long path the energy giant needs to even become investable.

Follow Cash Flows Out The Door

The biggest issue with Exxon Mobil was the center of the problems with the March quarter. The energy giant spent billions more than the company generated in operating cash flow during the period.

The PP&E costs alone were $6.5 billion while the operating cash flows were $6.3 billion. Note, proceeds from asset sales shouldn't even be included in this discussion of cash flows.

The problem here is the shareholder distributions for dividends that Exxon Mobil has no cash to cover, yet the company still paid $3.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter. The company has a nearly $15 billion obligation here while debt levels continue to soar.

In addition, the capex cuts aren't drastically below the levels spent in Q1 despite the view that the company was going to top $33 billion in spending this year and needed to cut spending to only $23 billion. Exxon Mobil got nowhere close to spending $8.3 billion per quarter needed to reach the $33 billion target.

The problem is that COVID-19 has made for a challenging environment inside an already challenging sector. The company doesn't predict a scenario where oil demand reaches supply until later this quarter during a v-shaped recovery. The chart is most alarming in the prediction of how oil demand will surge past supply, but somehow oil supply won't ramp back up in the process.

For Q1, Exxon Mobil had production grow 5% YoY to 4 million barrels per day. The problem here is the Upstream liquids production was up 9% over last Q1 due to the growth in the Permian basin and Guyana.

The company was only saved via lower gas production due to the already weak prices for natural gas. The market is always forcing Exxon Mobil to adjust production. The company has to structurally change to where they don't need to increase production to generate chase. Instead, the goal has to be a shift to where increased production only occurs on higher energy prices.

Net Debt Surge

Despite Exxon Mobil selling $3.7 billion worth of assets in 2019, the company has seen debt surge. The company recently borrowed $18.0 billion in multiple debt deals to survive the current downturn, but the key is the net debt scenario.

The net debt level has surged to over $48 billion in the last 7 years or so. The energy giant went from a point with a net cash position and repurchasing shares to growing the net debt position by $50 billion. In a relatively short period, Exxon Mobil has built this large net debt position due to overpaying on dividends when the company has limited cash flows.

Whether or not the company cuts the dividend should be irrelevant to investors. The more important question is whether Exxon Mobil can grow cash flows and alter the dysfunctional investing environment of growing production at the costs of hitting energy prices.

Even if Exxon Mobil generates over $5 billion in free cash flows quarterly to cover the dividend, the company always has competition for the cash flows from requirement to maintain and grow production. The 7.5% dividend yield isn't creating value because the energy giant doesn't have the excess cash to pay investors. As long as the company has to borrow money to pay a dividend, the stock is going to underperform and the total return will be weak.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil will likely rally back to the $50-60 level as oil rebounds with the global economic recovery. Long term, the Q1 results only further support the structural issues at the energy giant. The stock is a long term investment until the company structurally adjusts the business to ramp production into higher prices versus cutting production at lower prices.

