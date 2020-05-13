Opportunities In Tankers: An Interview With Praetorian Capital

Our second interview in this "Opportunities In Tankers" series is with Praetorian Capital's Harris Kupperman, better known as Kuppy. His investment focus is on sectors and individual companies going through some sort of dynamic change or inflection. Kuppy has a popular blog at Adventures in Capitalism where he has written about tanker stocks extensively.

Without further ado, Kuppy:

SK: You've had several successful asymmetric trades during your career. Why do you think the tanker trade is the next opportunity?

Kuppy: It’s unique because usually you have to bet on if A happens and B happens but not C or D, you make money. You are taking a leap of faith that your analysis is right. Here we are and it has already happened. Charter rates hit all time highs and are staying elevated. It’s all working. Unlike other trades with massive risk, you’re buying these tankers as a basket at somewhere between a quarter and half of Q2 ending NAV. They have de-risked balance sheets. If it turns out that I’m totally wrong here, I don’t see how you get hurt much from these valuations.

Meanwhile, there’s a very strong chance that you make a few times your money if I’m only sort of right and these companies trade up to NAV or higher, which is where they’ve historically traded. Meanwhile, if rates stay elevated for a few years as a large portion of the fleet is tied up in oil storage, you could make stunning amounts of money. I just have never seen a trade with so little downside compared to the upside potential. In the end, that’s what investing is all about, risking something small to make many times your money. Meanwhile, it’s already happening compared to hoping it may happen. Therefore, this one seems special.

SK: How is this setup similar to those other massively successful investments?

Kuppy: It reminds me a lot of investing in precious metal producers in 2004. Everyone hated them. Everyone hated the management teams. Valuations were insanely silly. Everyone told me I was wrong every time I spoke about them. This was partly because these miners had destroyed so much capital for so long.

Remember, when I was buying, Central Bankers around the world were selling gold. Silver was seen as even more extreme in terms of negative sentiment. There was an initial surge out of the bottom and then the shares swung around wildly in a wide range for a year. People looking at a chart from 2003 to 2008 and seeing prices go vertical, forget how terrifying it was when these miners would drop 20% in a day because of some headline about a central bank selling gold or news of a capital raise to keep the lights on and dilute you. Everyone knows that mining is a terrible business and it’s even worse when commodity prices are below the cost of production. I got that one right, but it was a crazy year of volatility and frustration as everyone told me gold prices would go back down, yet prices kept inching higher. I heard a billion reasons why gold would go lower and every one of them was disproven eventually.

It actually reminds me a lot of tankers as we had an initial surge off the lows in 2019 which got retraced by half and then a lot of volatility in the past five months. Everyone has a theory for why rates are going to collapse. They make up these theories partly because they believe the market is always right and are trying to discern why the shares aren’t responding to the most bullish news in over a decade.

In the end, you need people to see the cash flow and see the dividends and realize that this is sustainable. Then we’ll trade up. Until then, brokers will have scary sounding stories about why the thesis is wrong and shorts will lean into it because that’s worked for a decade. I’ve seen this story before. I lived it with gold. They all went up five or ten times afterwards. The funny part is that these mining companies mostly set money on fire for the entire time I held them—which is why they collapsed so badly in 2008 when the funding got shut off. Meanwhile, tankers are printing cash. They’re dramatically less risky. They don’t need funding. We’re nearly done with Q1 earnings. Almost every conference call is the same—increased guidance and big dividend announcements.

SK: You've taken a basket approach to the tankers. Why?

Kuppy: I don’t have a strong opinion on which sub-segment I want or which fleet configuration. Do I want scrubbers? Will clean or dirty outperform? I would rather have a basket and not worry about any of those decisions. It also insulates me from a management team making mistakes.

SK: What about IMO 2020?

Kuppy: IMO 2020 is out of the headlines but it is still very much a factor in future fleet decisions. When bunker costs rise again, IMO 2020 will matter a lot more and we’ll see a lot of scrapping. Until then, it’s lurking and adding complexity. Anyone who tells you that IMO 2020 was a flop is not paying attention.

SK: If you're playing devil's advocate, how does this investment not work out?

Kuppy: Every day that goes by where rates stay elevated, makes it less and less likely that the investment won’t work. In my mind, it has already worked due to all the capital that has built up on balance sheets. Rates went to all-time highs and stayed there for 2 months. Rates have pulled back a bit, but they’re still in the top decile of rates in the past decade. Rates will keep bouncing around but stay elevated due to all the vessels in storage. It really is a question now of how much we ultimately get paid for it having worked out.

The market hasn’t yet chosen to bid the shares up. That will be coming. In terms of how I get hurt, I’m really not sure. What’s the right valuation for a bunch of steel on a low-leverage balance sheet? I’d say something around liquidation value. We’re at huge discounts to that. These companies will now use cash flow to close that gap through buybacks.

Dorian LPG (LPG) bought back 6% of the company in Q1. International Seaways (INSW) bought back 2%. I expect that as debts are paid down, we’ll see more buybacks announced and existing buybacks will get more aggressive.

In summary, it has worked but the share prices don’t realize it yet. Everyone is focused on the contango or price of oil or tomorrow’s charter rates and they miss the point. So much capital has built up on balance sheets over two months that shareholders have made a fortune. It will come to us in one way or another. Just this week, Euronav (EURN) announced a $1.10 a share dividend. That’s roughly 45% annualized. We’re not talking about a heavily leveraged MLP, Euronav actually has unusually low debt.

What can lead to me losing money from my cost basis? I just don’t know. The only thing I’d be worried about is them building more vessels and glutting the market so badly that rates drop below operating costs. We know that every cycle ends when they build more tankers. Until then, we’ll have good and bad quarters, but the up-cycle will continue and from today’s valuations and with today’s balance sheets, the companies can weather a lot of volatility along the way.

SK: Why do you think the share prices haven’t recognized what’s happening?

Kuppy: Look, we just had the worst market crash in 90 years. People are focused on their existing positions, they don’t need new ones. When they hear the tanker story, they always think the same thing, “I heard a bull thesis a few years ago and lost a fortune.” They don’t bother investigating how much things have changed in terms of the balance sheets and order books since then.

Meanwhile, every time there’s a negative data point, the event-driven traders all panic sell. There’s no core shareholder base that can look at a bargain and add. The people who know the thesis are already fully invested. So share prices cascade, which brings on more selling. I find that a lot of the people who own these shares have no idea what they own or why they own them. They heard about contango and panic when contango comes in a bit. They don’t realize that contango is one of many facets here and it fluctuates wildly from day to day.

SK: What sort of leading indicators do you think are most important here?

Kuppy: There is only one metric that matters. Look at the order book. Look at scrapping. Look at net supply. If the market is tight, every time there is a disruption somewhere, it will spike rates and the tighter the market is, the more that rates will spike.

SK: What resources do you follow in the space?

Kuppy: Honestly, I find J Mintzmyer’s forum to be excellent. His analytic tools are a great resource and he gives solid overviews of key data points and corporate events.

Outside of that, I listen to management calls and shipping journals. There’s a lot of info out there. Almost too much. You can drown in it. It’s important to stop looking at every data point. Only one thing matters, supply and demand. Supply is getting constrained by floating storage and demand will increase going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURN, INSW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.