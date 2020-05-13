Using IHDG To Protect Your International Equity Exposure From Currency Risk

Introduction

In my last article, I covered why I am reducing my international equity exposure (article) since the main benefit of diversification via low correlation to US equities has decreased greatly over the past decades. I mentioned an ETF I kept because it reduced the currency risk and was outperforming a similar ETF that did not hedge. That ETF is the WisdomTree International Hedged Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG).

Since IHDG also follows a dividend growth strategy, comparing it to most international equity ETFs would not be an apples-to-apples test. Lucky for us, WisdomTree has the same strategy without hedging: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG).

By weight, the two ETFs own 93% of the same equities. IHDG has lower concentration in both Consumer sectors while being overweight Energy, but any sector difference is not greater than .2%. I think this shows they are managed in a similar manner, making the performance comparison valid. You can also see how they compare using this link: ETFdb

As can be seen from the above graph, IHDG has provided better returns than IQDG. Using PortfolioVisualizer data from conception (5/16) through April, Port #1 (IHDG) not only provided a better return than Port #2 (IQDG) but did so with less volatility.

Source: PV data

Effects of Hedging on Returns

This chart shows the movement of the USD versus a basket of currencies since 2015.

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the value of the USD against world currencies has not been stable over the last five years. Now let's compare how that affected the two ETFs from WisdomTree.

Source: PV Returns #1-IHDG #2-IQDG

Hedging benefits returns when the dollar is strong and hurts returns when the dollar weakens against foreign currencies, as occurred in 2017. This is due to the need to translate both earnings and stock prices from their home currency into USD.

A Deeper dive into IHDG

This is how WisdomTree defines this ETF:

"The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Index is designed to provide exposure to the developed market companies while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the value of foreign currencies and the U.S. dollar. In this sense, the Index "hedges" against fluctuations in the relative value of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. The Index is comprised of the top 300 companies from the WisdomTree International Equity Index with the best combined rank of growth and quality factors. The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor ranking is based on three year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid. The Index was established with a base value of 200 on November 29, 2013."

Source: WisdomTree ETF

From the same source document, we find the top 10 holdings:

And sector allocations:

Three of the top five sector exposures should be the ones least negatively affected by COVID-19. This can be seen in that IQDG has outperformed the more popular iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX) 9.72% to 6.12% since March 15th. I used IQDG to remove the hedging noise. IHDG returned 11.28% during that time.

IHDG is heavily weighted to large-cap (79%) and mid-cap (13%) stocks. Countrywise, Japan and the United Kingdom, at over 20% each, have twice the exposure of any other country. Here I chose to compare IHDG to the a popular International Equity ETF, ACWX. As noted above, ACWX is not dividend focused, which makes it odd that it has the higher yield.

Source: Fidelity.com, compiled by Author

Statistically speaking, ACWX appears to be more value-oriented with better P/BV, P/S, and P/E ratios. I didn't explore if that was due to country or sector allocation differences. It wouldn't be due to the reason to own IHDG, that being the currency hedge protection. The hedging does explain the higher expense ratio.

Conclusion

American investors are underweight in their international equity allocation, but as my previous article argued, this recently has provided for better performance returns. Since its inception in May 2016, the hedging strategy employed by IHDG has provided both added return and lower risk than the two non-hedged ETFs I also reviewed. I'm bullish on IHDG for one's international equity exposure due to my belief the USD will continue to outperform other currencies as the US has higher interest rates and COVID-19 has investors preferring dollar-based assets currently.

For those interested in understanding the index: WisdomTree Index Methodology

