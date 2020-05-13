Cardinal Health: A New Wave Of Defensive Stocks

Investment Thesis

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a good choice for any income or value oriented portfolio in today's market. The pandemic has shown that the healthcare sector has become a new source of defensive stocks.

Company Background

Source: Cardinal Health Home Page

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically-proven medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home. Cardinal Health connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination and better patient management. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, with approximately 50,000 employees in 46 countries, Cardinal Health ranks among the top 25 on the Fortune 500.

Source: Cardinal Health: About Us

The company has some close competitors in its industry of healthcare distributors. A couple of these are: (MCK) and (ABC). All of which lay the foundation for the healthcare sector by distributing supplies to hospitals and clinics alike across the world.

As for CAH's fundamentals, the company is as solid as any. Seeking Alpha gives CAH a value rating of B, a profitability rating of B+, and a dividend scorecard average of 7.5 which falls under the "Good" range. The company has a dividend growth streak of 16 consecutive years giving it the Contender title with a current payout ratio of 35%. The dividend is as safe and reliable as any. During the pandemic, I've seen payout ratios increase since earnings have usually been declining for most companies. That is not the case for CAH. CAH's 10 year CAGR is stellar at 12.79% and according to Seeking Alpha's stock page, the company's revenue and earnings growth is similar to that of its peers, but have increased during the current market climate.

With earnings being reported today, it was no surprise that CAH beat expectations. Non-GAAP EPS were $1.62 and GAAP EPS were $1.19. Both of these beat analyst expectations by $0.17 and $0.12 respectively. Year over year, its revenue was up 11.2% which shows just how solid the company is during a market downturn.

The company continued their dividend streak by increasing the dividend payment 1% to $1.9436 annually from the prior $1.9244 annually. Although the company prioritizes shareholder returns, I think an increase of 1% is less than adequate. Especially given their stellar earnings report. I would have liked to have seen a dividend increase of 2.5-3.0% or $1.9725-$1.9821. Nevertheless, I'm happy with any dividend increase.

Valuations

Price to Earnings (P/E): This method puts a value to a company relative to its historical P/E ratio. To do this, let's take a look at the current P/E and compare it to the five-year average P/E. At the time of writing this stock, CAH is trading at $53.26 per share. This implies a current P/E of 9.52 using its expected forward earnings of $5.59. The 5-year average P/E is 12.77. Based on its projected forward earnings, I calculated the value of the stock according to its historical P/E to be $71.38. This implies 34% upside.

Price to Sales (P/S): This method puts a value on a company relative to its historical and forward P/S ratios. To do this, let's take a look at the current P/S and compare it to its five-year average P/S. At the current price of $53.26, the TTM P/S is 0.10 which implies sales of $532.60 per share. The 5-year average P/S is 0.17. Based on this, I calculated the stock to be worth $90.54. This implies 70% upside.

CAH's forward P/S is 0.10. This implies sales of $532.60 per share. The 5-year average forward P/S is 0.16. Based on this, I calculated the value of the stock to be $85.22. This implies 60% upside.

I think it's important to include the P/S valuations to determine a more accurate value of the stock, especially during times like these when every valuation method counts. As you can see, based on its P/S, the stock is doing excellent in handling the pandemic. Presumably, the stock should do well during times like these since they are a healthcare supplier.

Dividend Yield (DY): This method uses its current dividend yield and compares it to its historical average dividend yield. Then, with its current annual dividend payment, determines what the value would be if the stock reverted to its five-year average dividend yield. At the current price of $53.26, the stock has a dividend yield of 3.65%. The stock has a 5-year average dividend yield of 2.69%. If the company were to return to its five-year average yield on its current annual dividend payment of $1.9436 per share, the stock would be worth $72.25. This implies 36% upside.

Discounted Cash Flow Model (DCF): This model takes into account the stock's estimated growth. Based on a 15 year model, I used a discount rate of 9% to match the rough average return of the stock market, a terminal growth rate of 2.5% for 5 years to match a high inflation estimate, and a growth rate of 9% for 10 years which matches the rough average return of the stock market. Based on this, I calculated the value of the stock to be $79.23. This implies 49% upside.

This method is the most complicated of all the valuation methods used since it involves a lot of assumptions to come up with a value. I tried to mimic the stock's history to simulate the best value I could come up with. The value I generated comes with a margin of safety of 33%.

Enterprise Value (EV): This method takes into account a company's short-term and long-term debt, market cap, and any cash on hand and assets. According to this, the stock is worth $72.86. This implies 37% upside.

Valuation Method Stock Value P/E $71.38 TTM P/S $90.54 Fwd P/S $85.22 DY $72.25 DCF $79.23 EV $72.86 Average $78.58

Source: Seeking Alpha

Averaging out all the valuation methods, I calculated CAH to be worth $78.58 which gives investors a potential 48% upside in the stock.

Risks Associated With CAH

When it comes to investing, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught me that the healthcare sector is a super-defensive sector. People will always be needing healthcare whether we're in a pandemic or not. I know, this sounds obvious but if it was so obvious healthcare would be the majority in most retirement portfolios. Although it is a safe sector, everything comes with risks and I'll outline the main risk I see in CAH.

The big risk in CAH is the opioid health crisis. This is affecting the public view of the company and its cash. This has become an issue since the company distributes prescription opioid pain medications. Since opioids are being abused by some of the public, the company along with other distributors of opioid medication has come under legal fire. In October 2019, they agreed to a pre-tax charge of $5.56B. However, the Settlement Framework is still being negotiated. Some states have even adopted taxes and other fees on the sale of opioid medication which would decrease margins for the company in this aspect along with the losses already accrued. The effects the risks could have on the stock are near impossible to measure and should not be taken lightly. Ongoing litigation means more and more money will be drained from the company. If this continues dramatically, that could mean the dividend, share repurchases, and cash flows will all be affected negatively. All of which affect shareholder returns.

Source: Cardinal Health 10-Q

Conclusion

The pandemic has shown that there is some sense in naming the healthcare sector the new defensive sector. Healthcare is in global demand and will always be a need unlike other sectors and industries. With their stellar earnings report and adequate dividend increase, I believe CAH is a good choice for any income or value oriented portfolio given its solid fundamentals, stellar dividend growth average, and current undervaluation.

Be careful when choosing investments to add to your portfolio during the current market climate since valuations are skewed and fundamentals have been shaken. Do your own research before making any decisions with your money.

I hope you enjoyed the brief analysis of CAH, and if you want to read more analysis articles, then give me a follow and let me know in the comments what stocks you would like me to analyze.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor and do not claim to be one. I am only providing my own insights into a stock and should be taken with caution. Do your own research before making any decisions.