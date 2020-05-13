Apple Has Room To Run Despite Coronavirus Struggles

Despite largely recovering from the coronavirus selloff, markets are still pricing in expectations for Apple to see a decline in both its profitability and growth.

In recent years, Apple (AAPL) has been heavily investing in its Services, which now operates at a significantly higher gross margin than its legacy hardware business. Furthermore, the network update to 5G is an enormous opportunity for Apple to sell new products to its captive client base. Even though Apple faces headwinds, such as tariffs with China and consumer struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is in a prime position to sustain its current performance going forward, suggesting equity upside is likely.

Apple in the 2020s: Are Smartphone Sales No Longer Important?

A world leader in the design, development, and marketing of computer software, home electronics, and online services, Apple Inc. has rebounded quickly from downturns sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past year, the technology giant has seen significant stock price appreciation, reaching historical highs of $325+ in mid-February. The stock then dipped due to the ongoing pandemic and accompanying store closures and manufacturing disruption in China. However, recently, the stock has inflected positively again, bouncing back to $315+ in early May.

This performance strength can be largely attributed to the firm's market dominance. Apple has been able to keep shareholders happy by continually expanding and investing in its interconnected ecosystem. From the first Mac to the iPod to the iPhone, Apple has been able to build an empire of its consumer electronics core. Recently, a relatively new area of Apple has been growing quickly, and at a higher margin than its legacy hardware products… Apple Services. By investing heavily in its services, which include the Apple Store, Apple Music, Apple News, and many more incremental revenue-generating businesses, Apple has created a highly efficient money-making machine, which requires significantly less variable inputs than its hardware business. In fact, the firm's most recent 10-K reveals a few important trends. First, Services gross margin has grown from 55% in 2017 to around 64% in 2019, while legacy Products have had gross margin percentages fade from 36% in 2017 to 32% in 2019, suggesting that the firm's investments are starting to pay off. Second, Services have become an increasingly significant part of the firm's portfolio, with the segment's net sales growing from 14% to 18% of the firm's total net sales from 2017 to 2019.

This is important as slides in iPhone sales have called into question whether Apple can continue its sales growth on traditional products such as iPhones, iPads, and more in the immediate future. Apple's dominance in the market has limited its ability to continue to attract new customers to sell its products to. More importantly, as the firm's upgrade cycle has lengthened, driven by a perceived lack of innovation, it has struggled to attract the same amount of Apple product owners back to upgrade. The newer technology in iPhones has stood the test of time better, which makes upgrading to an incrementally better smartphone less attractive. Therefore, it could appear as though Apple's hardware business may be reaching market saturation.

The iPhone is Still Not Dead

However, the next standard of cellular network technology gives reason to believe the hesitance to upgrade will change within the next few years. 5G is the planned successor to 4G networks, the technology most smartphones and wireless networks operate on today. As 5G becomes more widespread, past iPhones, including the popular iPhone X, will remain slower than updated top-of-the-line offerings. As such, producers of consumer electronics, especially smartphones, that rely on repeat customers, stand to benefit. Similarly to how 3G smartphones are now essentially obsolete, this upgrade could make many iPhone users replace their products that will lag ultra-fast network connections.

Furthermore, during the current crisis, there is an increased rate of working-from-home and staying-at-home which has led to a higher need for laptops, tablets, and other devices for both business and personal use. The interconnected ecosystem Apple has created over the last decade is unlike any other. Everything from an electronic wallet, with Apple Pay, to music, with Apple Music, is effortlessly connected and saved to the Apple Cloud. As a result, having an Android or Windows based, and an Apple device can be frustrating because those products exist outside of the seamless Apple ecosystem. By investing so heavily in its Services, Apple has extended that ecosystem's reach past traditional devices and into one's daily life, creating a more captive client base, and making the integration of a new Apple device extremely smooth.

When we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics, the distortions from as-reported GAAP and IFRS accounting statements are removed - including the impact of mistreating excess cash, R&D costs, and other line items. By utilizing Uniform Accounting, we can see how Apple has seen robust, yet declining returns. And how much Apple has benefited in the early 2010s as a result of its ecosystem expansion.

Following the Great Recession, Apple saw robust and expanding Uniform ROA of 100%+, but since peaking in 2011 at 160% levels, Apple's Uniform ROA has steadily declined. Demonstrating the strength of Apple's business, returns have dropped by nearly three-fourths but are still at 43%, well above almost any other company in our database. The reason the market has been, historically, bullish on the name is because of the company's ability to drive shareholder value through asset growth.

Apple has grown its Uniform asset base by between 16% and 68% in each year since 2009. This robust growth track record demonstrates the firm's ability to scale through prudent investment, allowing it to weather product lifecycles and enter new end markets and product lines. This growth accompanied by still incredibly robust 40%+ profitability levels help explain why Apple is one of the few >$1 trillion behemoths in the market.

Can Apple Maintain its Momentum?

Although 5G tailwinds and the extraordinary growth of its asset base seem to scream that Apple may be a "home run" stock pick, there are a few reasons to be cautious on this name. Namely, there are several questions regarding China. Apple relies on China heavily for the manufacturing of its products. COVID-19 has slowed down production, and Apple's market in China may take a hard hit due to the current epidemic. To make matters worse, a slowed down Chinese economy also means less sales in China, which was one of Apple's most promising geographies. These concerns helped lead to the sharp stock price decline from late February to mid-March.

However, as the stock recovers and starts to near its historical peaks, Apple investors may be wondering if it can maintain its momentum. Before making any decision about a company's valuation, it's vital that investors understand exactly what the market expectations are for future performance. Without an understanding of the market's position on a stock, it's impossible to know if one thesis is completely different than others, or if it's in lockstep with the rest of the market. We can understand this by looking at the market's embedded expectations for future performance at a company's current valuations.

By cutting out the "noise" of as-reported accounting, we can do more than just understand what real corporate profitability is. We can also back into the future levels of Uniform ROA and asset growth the market expects at current stock prices and valuations. The embedded expectations chart below shows Apple's historical corporate performance levels in terms of Uniform ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do for its next fiscal year and fiscal year 2021 (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars).

As evident by the chart, market expectations for Apple are fairly bearish. At the current price of roughly $310 per share, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to fade to a historical low of 22% by 2024, accompanied by modest growth levels near post-recession lows going forward.

As Apple has expanded its asset base at a high rate, its profitability has begun to drop, but if market expectations are for a moderation in growth, one could stand to reason that profitability declines would moderate as well, assuming no deterioration in business fundamentals. Analysts seem to agree with this perception, pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to remain at 42-43% levels through 2021, accompanied by 4% Uniform asset growth.

Given its focus on a higher-margin Services business and potential tailwinds from 5G for its legacy hardware business, expectations for both Uniform ROA and Uniform Asset growth to collapse seem overly bearish. As long as the coronavirus pandemic does not cause widespread production disruptions and store closures for years to come, market expectations are likely unwarranted, suggesting the potential for significant upside potential for Apple.

Conclusion

Even though Apple faces headwinds, such as tariffs with China and coronavirus, the company is in a prime position to sustain its current performance. The network update to 5G is an enormous opportunity for Apple to sell new products to a captive client base. Furthermore, Apple has been heavily investing in its Services segment which is now significantly more profitable than its legacy hardware business.

At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for the firm to see continued decay in its profitability, accompanied by a slowdown of its historically rapid asset growth. As such, equity upside is likely going forward, as smartphone demand should pick up again in the near future and Services should transition the firm to be an even more profitable operator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.