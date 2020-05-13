Accept Big Premiums Selling Naked Puts On World Acceptance

This volatile market has created a lot of value and a lot of volatility, creating a prime set-up for the careful trader.

Even in a bull market, choose value stocks. If put to you, you own a stock below intrinsic value.

Selling naked put options can be a good way to generate income, but you must be smart about it.

We take a very specific approach to selling naked puts.

Even in bull markets, one does not want to sell naked puts against any old stock just because the premium is juicy. That can lead to catastrophe, because high premiums correlate to high volatility, and high volatility stocks are usually that way for a reason. That is, they carry more risk than others.

Generating income from selling naked puts requires careful screening for the right stocks to sell naked puts against.

For us, that means value stocks – stocks that are already trading at what we consider to be below intrinsic value. That way, should the stock in question get put to us, we are happy to own it.

Thesis

Consumer finance companies are classic Peter Lynch stocks because they tend to be smaller, very profitable, and very hated! All that does is create opportunity, and in this virus-induced stock market panic, it has created even more value opportunities.

A vast portion of the population needs credit but can't access it because they have sub-prime credit scores. For many years, this population would use payday lenders or pawn shops.

The CFPB's long-in-the-making and apparently never-to-be-implemented Payday Loan Rule pushed many of these lenders to broaden their offerings. Many did by adding longer-term, larger-balance installment loans, as well as products targeting more of the near-prime consumer.

Alternative financial service use, including the products offered by World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has exploded in use in recent years. World Acceptance itself has been around since 1962.

Back then, the “household lender” was a common fixture in many cities. These firms would service households that needed a few thousand dollars, and existed because banks weren’t in that line of business.

Today, World Acceptance has over 1,200 stores in 16 states where legislation allows them to offer their products. Unlike other large competitors, World Acceptance still does business in stores and not online, maintaining the person-to-person model.

This form of installment credit is, unfortunately, essential for many Americans who live paycheck-to paycheck. They simply don't have enough money to make ends meet and every year, inflation eats away even more at their money.

So, we have use and we have growth. What about regulatory concerns and issues regarding defaults and underwriting in this new environment?

States have mostly been leading the charge, and all one has to do is read the daily news anywhere and it is apparent that payday lending is still considered the primary villain. It remains the primary policy target.

Installment lending gets some negative press, but there is no regulatory action directed at it at either the state or federal level. Payday lending takes all the air out of the room because it has been a successful long-term campaign for consumer activists and politicians alike.

These lending businesses are very profitable because the lenders have underwriting down to a science, and they can lend to very specific qualified borrowers, know the expected defaults, and manage their lending accordingly.

Almost all of the publicly traded installment lenders have reported for Q1, including WRLD, and all have reported roughly the same thing. That is, they have all increased reserves for higher expected defaults even as they work with borrowers to optimize the possibility for repayment and collection of fees.

The expected result is a slightly higher default rate combined with slower repayments, which will affect earnings in the next 9 -12 months, after which things should return to normal.

Meanwhile, underwriting has been tightened because people certainly need credit, but without jobs, lenders like WRLD are being especially cautious. In the near-term, this will reduce loans made and revenue until everyone is back to work in the next 3-4 months.

However, lenders report that all these new leads will lead to growth going forward. People who never needed installment loans before have never looked for them. Now they have found them, and become leads. In addition, their cash positions are improving because they are collecting back loans but not issuing many new ones.

WRLD stock was sold off from $84 per share all the way down to $43 at its nadir – almost 50%. It has since recovered to $63 as of Friday.

Valuation Rules

When it comes to consumer finance stocks, which tend to trade at reduced multiples because they are considered a distasteful business, we look for a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less, per Peter Lynch.

WRLD stock trades at 14x TTM diluted EPS of $3.86 per share.

Analysts expect FY2022 earnings of $5.21 per share, or 17.5% annually. Thus, the current PEG ratio is 0.80.

So WRLD stock is already attractively priced. If we can get it put to us at an even lower price, that would also suit our goals.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for WRLD in general.

We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact collections on good loans, harming both revenue and creating losses that must be sent to collections.

We may be wrong about how long the tighter underwriting on new loans will last, reducing earnings over a longer term than anticipated. Regulatory blocks may amp up at any time, forcing WRLD to move to other lower-margin products or stop them altogether.

A longer-term reduction in revenue may create problems with WRLD's lenders, violating debt covenants.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with WRLD stock at $53 as of Tuesday's close?

The June $50 puts are going for about $3.50 each. Earning 7% in about 5 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the premiums are usually about half that amount.

If WRLD shares are put to you, you will be buying WRLD stock at the equivalent of $46.50 per share, which is about an 16% discount from even this low price

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the lending environment shakes out, the July $50 puts are going for about $6.

If put to you, you will be buying WRLD stock at the equivalent of $44 per share, a discount of more than 17% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own WRLD stock at an attractive P/E of 11.7 – giving you the stock at a PEG ratio of 0.66.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the October $45 puts sell for about $6.40 each.

You first earn 14% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your WRLD stock bet all the way down to $38.60 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at just 10x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.