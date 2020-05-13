Myriad's Ovarian Cancer Test Approved, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Myriad Receives the FDA Approval for Testing Ovarian Cancer

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) announced that the FDA has given green signal to its myChoice CDx test to be used as a companion diagnostic for the identification of advanced ovarian cancer patients. The company stated that the device is one of the most comprehensive HRD tests and recognizes people with tumors that are no longer able to repair double stranded DNA breaks. This development leads to higher vulnerability to drugs such as PARP inhibitors which have the potential to damage the DNA.

This test is particularly aimed at patients suffering from ovarian cancer with positive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status. HRD refers to either genomic instability or a deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA mutation in patients who have progressed for more than six months after responding to platinum-based chemo. Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Oncology and Women’s Health said, “We congratulate AstraZeneca and Merck on obtaining another FDA approval of Lynparza for women with advanced ovarian cancer. The approval of the myChoice CDx test will help clinicians quickly identify the potential one in two women whose ovarian cancer is HRD positive and who will likely respond to targeted therapy.” Myriad has been working wit AstraZeneca since 2007 for developing companion diagnostics.

myChoice CDx test works by carrying out tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies. These three technologies pertain to loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions. The test will enable the company in boosting its foothold in a lucrative market. Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cause of death from cancer in women worldwide. The cancer is generally detected at an advanced state of Stage III or IV.

The approval comes with green signal for Olaparib in combination with bevacizumab as a maintenance regimen for advanced ovarian cancer patients who have homologous recombination deficiency and have responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Olaparib is the main constituent of Lynparza, which has been jointly developed by Merck and AstraZeneca while Genentech's Avastin contains bevacizumab.

Phase III PAOLA-1 trial involved using the test for stratifying patients based on HRD status. The test demonstrated that HRD-positive patients receiving the olaparib/bevacizumab combination as maintenance therapy showed median progression-free survival of 37.2 months. The comparable statistics for patients treated with bevacizumab alone was 17.7 months. The overall study population, regardless of their biomarker status, showed median progression free survival period of 22.1 months for patients on the combination regimen while the patients in the comparator arm had progression free survival period of 16.6 months.

MyoKardia Reports Positive Results from Phase III Clinical Trial

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) announced positive topline data from its Phase III pivotal EXPLORER-HCM trial. The study seeks to evaluate mavacamten for the treating patients suffering from symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. HCM is an inherited disordered and involves abnormal hickening of heart muscle impairing cardiac function. The company plans to submit its US marketing application by early 2021.

The study met its primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint of the trial was composite functional analysis designed to capture the treatment effect of mavacamten relative to placebo on both symptoms and cardiac function. The study demonstrated a highly statistically significant outcome relative to placebo. Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer of MyoKardia said, “The activity and tolerability profile observed for mavacamten in this pivotal study underscores the profound impact and potential for therapeutics that target the underlying biology of disease. We look forward to the submission of MyoKardia’s first New Drug Application and, importantly, to serving the many patients that stand to benefit from mavacamten.”

The drug candidate was found to be well tolerated and showed safety results comparable to placebo. The Phase III study did not find any new findings. 98 percent of the patients enrolled completed the study. None of the dropouts were due to symptoms of heart failure or reduced ejection fraction. The EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial is a part of the company’s pivotal program seeking to evaluate mavacamten as a treatment for symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The EXPLORER-HCM Phase 3 trial enrolled a total of 251 patients suffering from symptomatic (NYHA Class II or III), obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The trial randomized the patients on 1:1 basis to receive either individualized once-daily dosing of mavacamten or placebo. The initial dosage for the drug candidate was 5mg with up to two opportunities for dose adjustments of 2.5mg to 15mg. The decision to adjust the dosage was to be taken after assessing various variables such as residual LVOT gradient, drug plasma concentration and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) levels.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Q1 Loss, Misses Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) reported its financial numbers for the first quarter. It also provided business updates and highlights of the quarter. The company reported its loss for the quarter at $0.20 per share, up from $0.17 per share in loss it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

AcelRx reported its first quarter revenue at $0.4 million. The company reported that its flagship product DSUVIA received Milestone C approval from the Department of Defense. The approval makes the drug eligible to be used in all U.S. Army sets, kits and outfits (SKOs) with an expectation of expanded use across all branches of the military. AcelRx also updated that prior to the outbreak of COVID 19 outbreak, it was on track to exceed formulary approvals and REMS-certified facilities goals for 2020. As of April 30, 2020, 221 healthcare facilities are REMS-certified and are eligible to purchase DSUVIA. The company has also achieved 223 formulary approvals.

The company’s combined R&D and SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $14.7 million compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer of AcelRx said, “During this unprecedented time, I am proud of the commitment demonstrated by our employees as we continue making progress towards our year-end strategic and operational 2020 goals.”

AcelRx offered transaction update for Tetraphase as well. The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March, 2020. It also inked a co-promotion agreement with the company, which is independent of its merger deal. Even if Tetraphase eventually merges with some other company, it will continue to promote DSUVIA while AcelRx will have the responsibility to promote XERAVA.

