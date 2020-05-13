Applied Materials Strong Ahead Of Earnings

Tech has led the market higher in the recent weeks, and Applied Materials (AMAT) is next in line for earnings in the broader semiconductor industry, following reports from ON Semiconductor (ON) and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) earlier this week. Applied Materials has a strong earnings record going into this report, with EPS and revenues beats in each of the last 12 quarters. Estimates for this quarter of $0.89 in EPS on $3.98 billion in revenue represent about 34% and 12% YoY growth from Q2 2019. Should AMAT continue beating estimates in Q2, shares could climb higher, while a miss could be a small step-back for shares.

What to Expect

The semiconductor industry as a whole saw $104.6 billion in worldwide sales for the first quarter, up 6.9% YoY, while growth may still be impacted for the current quarter. AMAT, similar to peers and others in the industry, can benefit off of the strong first quarter demand, offsetting a potentially weaker current quarter in progress.

Peer reports in the past few days as well as in late April can show subtle trends within the industry, and where pockets of strength or weakness could show in AMAT’s report.

Amkor Tech (AMKR) posted earnings April 27, and saw strengths from consumer and communications, boosting net sales to $1.15 billion, a 29% growth YoY. Qorvo (QRVO) found strengths within 5G and Wi-Fi 6 delivery, and “growth in data centers, computing and gaming consoles.” Even amid the demand challenges, Qorvo sees continued strength in 5G for the next quarter. Microchip Tech (MCHP) added market share in “8- bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers and grew faster in all three product categories.” However, Microchip sees the next quarter to continue with “supply chain disruptions, customer factory closures and demand destruction” and guided net sales down 2% to 10% sequentially while withdrawing EPS guidance. ON missed both ends, and although providing guidance in-line for next quarter, could be more aligned towards the lower line of consensus.

KLA Corp (KLAC) posted beats on both ends, and showed slight sequential (QoQ) revenue declines; wafer, PCB, display and component inspection had the largest QoQ decreases, while specialty semi processes increased 13% QoQ. Management kept guidance in line. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) beat EPS and missed revenue, and while management did not detail on future guidance, comments were made on strong customer demand and “cloud and enterprise-related demand offset by weak consumer markets.” Texas Instruments (TXN) beat on both ends, although revenue decreased 7% YoY (driven by an 18% YoY decline in embedded processing), and management widened its outlook for the next quarter.

Shares are not too volatile on earnings but are still prone to large swings, with an average move of +/-4.58% on the trading days following the past 8 earnings, although 5 of those moves were smaller than +/-4%. Even with a track record of beating expectations, revenue and EPS, for the past 12 quarters, shares have ended in the one-day following earnings, 4 times higher and 4 lower of the past 8.

What to Look For

Based on peer reports and commentary from those management teams about the industry, strong demand growth is a potential driver for AMAT; the industry as a whole has grown in sales for the quarter. Strong growth in tech throughout the quarter, even on a seasonally lower quarter, points to a potentially strong report from AMAT on Thursday.

An area of weakness during this report lies within guidance – although most have provided fairly upbeat guidance, Microchip pulled guidance on a weak expected current quarter. Cited by their management, supply chain disruptions could still be a cause for weaker revenues and slower production; this could translate over to AMAT with concentration in South and East Asia for facilities as well as revenue. For the previous quarter, AMAT generated over 60% of revenues in China and Taiwan alone, which had seen much earlier impacts from coronavirus during the quarter than North America had. Sales in DRAM and flash have decreased as a percentage of revenue as foundry, logic and other has grown for last quarter as opposed to Q1 2019, and could be slightly unnerving to be relying more on one segment for over two-thirds of revenue during this macro environment. Demand destruction, although highlighted by Microchip, does not seem to be an issue for the others, but is still something to keep in mind as the macro environment is still changing day-by-day, as countries as still looking to gradually reopen from lockdown, but worries about rising cases still are a concern.

Earnings beats don’t correlate with positive one-day price movements after earnings, while the nature of the earnings growth relative to QoQ and YoY trends has been more important. Q2 and Q3 2018 had declines of 8.25% and 7.72%, as EPS peaked and then declined in Q3 relative to Q2. Although EPS still declined in Q4 2018, shares did not fall again until Q1 2019, where EPS showed a YoY decline.

For the upcoming report, EPS should show YoY growth as 2019 had weak EPS figures, but could potentially show QoQ declines on a possibly challenging quarter. If AMAT beats EPS and revenues, look to see whether those show a QoQ increase, although sales for the rest of the year are expected to be lower and force EPS to fall QoQ in the upcoming quarters. Outlook will be key, and if guidance is provided, could also send shares higher or lower based on the nature of that outlook. With a few peers widening guidance, that is certainly on the cards, and with that increase in uncertainty, could be a catalyst towards a lower close after earnings; if guidance is lower, shares could fall 4% to 5%.

Conclusion

AMAT is heading towards its first challenging report of the year, and could be facing a possibility of missing expectations for the first time in over 12 quarters. Peer reports have been quite strong, with only ON missing both ends, and others beating both ends. Guidance has typically been in line, widened or upped within select peers. AMAT’s estimates are quite fair given its previous trends within EPS and revenues, and could reflect the growth in semiconductor sales with a dual beat again. Risks are still prevalent for downside after earnings, with demand and supply chain disruption, especially potential in key markets of Taiwan and China. Shares should benefit if EPS and revenues beat and guidance is positive, while a miss and/or poor guidance could send shares lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.