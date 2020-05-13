Success In Cannabis: The Valens Company

The prospect of cannabis legalization in North America caused great excitement in the investing world. Here was a new legal substance with a voracious pent up market, and making big money looked to be simply a matter of growing as much as possible and then selling it to eager consumers. Well, not so much. The basic plan of growing and selling has been stunningly unsuccessful. Investors have been going through an experience common to any new, high-potential industry. Large sums of money are given to businessmen/entrepreneurs who generate excitement, a seductive future, and the appearance of competence. But creating a profitable business is hard, and most of the early money was wasted as company executives proved inadequate to the task. Many exciting early companies are down 80-90% from their highs with permanently diminished prospects.

Fortunately, the potential of the industry is as strong as ever. There's plenty of revenue, with legal sales in the U.S. growing 388% in five years from $3.5 billion to $13.6 billion. One mid-range estimate has U.S. sales growing to $25 billion by 2025, and the international market is just getting underway. Fortunes will be made as new and existing companies crack the code of how to turn these revenues into profits. Investors can participate in this good fortune, but we must revise our concept of what will make a cannabis company successful.

One promising approach is to study the small number of companies that have been successful so far. We can look at what distinguishes them from the others, and then try to deduce how well their current success will carry into the future. I have previously written about Medipharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF). The company selected for study here is The Valens Company (OTCQX:VLNCF).

The Valens Company

The Valens Company was started in 2012 by current CEO Tyler Robson. Robson laid the groundwork and business plan to be incorporated in 2014 and bring the company public in 2016 through an RTO. The Company initially had a seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma business strategy (its previous name was Valens GroWorks), along with clinical trial and R&D activities.

Early on, Valens moved away from the ends of the cannabis production chain - growing and selling - and returned to its core competencies in oil-based products. This proved to be fortuitous as the ends of the chain have become more commoditized - products are subject to undifferentiated competition on price. Competition on price alone can be a difficult way to make a profit, and certainly a different model than most cannabis companies were founded on. Today, The Valens Company is the largest third-party extraction and product development and custom manufacturing company in Canada. In an email exchange with the company, they described their key differentiators as their diversified platform, broad product offering and intellectual property and proprietary technologies.

The Valens Focus

Valens concentrates on the middle of the cannabis production chain, which is more complex and valuable than appears at first glance. This slide from the latest Valens company presentation gives a broad view of what's involved:

Source: Investor Presentation

This is where many important problems will be solved, such as:

How to make an experience where onset-offset can be closer to 1-2 hours (like alcohol) instead of 4-8 hours.

Best techniques for adding an oil based compound (cannabinoid oils) to a water based medium (beer, wine, soft drinks)

Maintaining stability and potency of active ingredients in beverages and edibles over time.

How to manipulate terpenes (the volatile compounds responsible for cannabis taste and smell) to provide a sensory experience more acceptable to a wide variety of consumers.

How to vary the sensory experience to satisfy personal preferences.

Solutions will require advances that apply existing technologies and create new ones as an industry develops from scratch. The company that finds the answers will unlock value for everyone else.

Why is Valens focusing on these parts of the process?

As trends progress, Valens plans on being in the part of the business where the bulk of the money will be:

Source: The Valens Company

More importantly, this part of the process is where the most value can be added. It requires technical expertise, development and utilization of intellectual property, and innovation. The company that leads in these parts of the process will have a powerful value proposition, not easily replicated or subject to easy competition.

Source: The Valens Company

As the chart above suggests, Valens' business will develop over time to follow the areas where the higher profit margins are. As tolling and early stage extraction margins decrease, Valens will be ramping up white labeling and custom formulation. As the largely undeveloped global market expands, they will be in position with licenses and connections to grow there. Ideally they will be both pulling the market forward with technological expertise and following the market as incentives and demographics change.

Valens and investors

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valens' share price as of 5/11/2020 is $1.57. As the chart shows, it has been on an uptrend for two years but has generally followed the broader cannabis market. It held up better than most in 2019, perhaps because it was showing a profit, but then participated in the recent 2020 general collapse of cannabis companies. Some observers believe the recent industry collapse is the long-anticipated investor capitulation phase, which signals the bottom of the market.

Valens Business Performance

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Revenue $ 31980 30624 16462 8800 2220 Gross Profit $ 18086 22594 12807 5099 851 Gross Profit % 56.6% 73.8% 77.8% 57.9% 38.3% Adjusted EBITDA $ 14282 17669 9772 2023 (2,028) Adjusted EBITDA % 44.7% 57.7% 59.4% 23.0% N/A Net income (loss) $ 2543 4466 5893 (10,529) (6,366) Net income (loss) % 8.0% 14.6% 35.8% N/A N/A Income (loss) per share $ 0.02 0.04 0.05 (0.10) (0.07)

Source: Valens Q1 2020

Valens has had positive trends in revenue, EBITDA and income over the last five quarters. In the April 2020 quarterly conference call President Jeff Fallows attributed the slowdown in profit and income in the latest quarter to several factors:

a "challenging market environment" which led to smaller production runs for clients,

redirection of services to where the market demand is currently,

investment in the ramp up of cannabis 2.0 offerings such as beverages.

Risks

Most of Valens' revenue comes from Canada, where the cannabis market has stubbornly failed to meet every prediction. A primary culprit is a difficult regulatory system that has slowed development since before legalization. Unfortunately, the slowness of the much anticipated Cannabis 2.0 rollout suggests these conditions are still hindering business. The COVID-19 crisis has further slowed things down, delaying over 500 license applications. Valens is profitable, with little debt, so conditions in Canada are not an existential threat, but it could hold back growth and share prices.

The state of the Canadian market increases the importance of international expansion. The US market is the single biggest in the world, but Valens has little presence there. The company's other international operations are promising but and not yet producing much revenue as other countries have been slow to legalize. There is risk in international expansion, as Canopy's (OTC:CGC) and Aurora's (OTC:ACB) failures demonstrate. We have to wait to see if Valens' domestic success carries across borders.

One of the biggest questions on cannabis investors' minds these days is whether a company has the financial resources to implement its plans and stay in business. Valens has spent and will continue to spend large sums to obtain ISO and GMP certifications, offer a broad suite of services, lay groundwork for international expansion and be a leader in research and development. In 2019 alone they spent $24 million [CAD] on property, plant, equipment and acquisitions, and another $14 million in Q1 2020. With $44 million in cash and short-term investments, they believe their financial position is strong, and in the second half these investments will begin producing significant revenue. They have been able to bring in new capital, raising $40 million in 2018 and $64 million in 2019. Most of it was from options, warrants and share issuance, and the share total rose from 93 million to 125 million in 2019 (and another 2 million in Q1 2020). According to their financial statements they have little debt.

Summing up

Why has Valens been successful? One reason is they resisted the temptation to be very big very fast. In this they are like another successful company, Trulieve. For years, Trulieve was dismissed by investors because they did business only in Florida, and now that's seen as key to Trulieve's success. Expanding slowly and carefully is now perceived to be an asset rather than a liability.

Another reason for their success is that they focused on one area, extraction and processing, believing that this would enable them to focus the most resources in the area with most potential. It's hardly a coincidence that one of the few other profitable cannabis companies, Medipharm, also focuses on extraction and processing.

Leadership has been essential to Valens' success. There are signs that investors can look for that hint at management quality, like experience, integrity, strong ethics, and a record of backing promises with results. In the final analysis, though, business success is the most important indicator, and here Valens gets top marks. Decisions about what areas of business to pursue and successful execution in those areas testify to the ability of the people at the top.

Will Valens' success continue? Like the rest of the industry, they have significant challenges ahead. Their largest market, Canada, has stubbornly resisted meeting expectations. Valens will be one of the viable companies in Canada, likely one of the most successful. However, international markets are important for reaching their full potential and that part of their business is just getting started. Cannabis investors are acutely aware that a company can have high-flying plans that quickly come back to earth. However, the cannabis market will continue to grow for years to come. Valens' position in the industry, past success, and carefully made plans for the future have created an opportunity to benefit from this growth. Valens appears to be one of the best opportunities for cannabis investors as well.

Bonus note: In February 2020 Valens announced a program allowing it to repurchase up to 6,275,204 shares from cash on hand. With the current share price of $1.57 and shares recently issued at $4.00 this would be a great benefit to the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLNCF, TCNNF, MEDIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.