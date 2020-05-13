Ero Copper: Producing Copper At Less Than $1 Per Pound

A 170,000-meter drill program is in full swing, and this should help to expand the current reserves and resources.

Ero Copper is producing copper at a C1 cash cost of just $0.71/pound and gold at less than $600/oz.

Introduction

I have been waiting for years for the Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF) share price to come down to more reasonable levels but, unfortunately, the company's share price quickly rebounded after the March correction. Although Ero's current share price is still roughly US$980M based on the current share price of US$11.40.

That being said, Ero's US listing is quite illiquid with an average daily volume of just over 7,000 shares and the Canadian listing is much more liquid with 236,000 shares changing hands on a daily basis in Toronto. The ticker symbol in Canada is ERO. Although Ero is a Canadian company, it does report its financial results in USD, and I will use the USD as base currency throughout this article.

Ero Copper's first quarter shows a positive free cash flow despite a relatively high capex

Ero Copper isn't just a copper producer in Brazil, it separates its copper-producing division from its gold producing division. The MCSA Operations contain the copper assets and in the first quarter of the year, the mill processed 608,000 tonnes, which is a 3% increase compared to Q4 2019 and a 15% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Unfortunately, this wasn't sufficient for a production increase: the average copper grade of the rock that was processed dropped by almost 10% QoQ to 1.95% copper. Still a high-grade copper grade but that's why the production fell from 25.4M pounds in Q4 2019 to 23.5M pounds in Q1 2020. This still was an excellent result and thanks to the much weaker Brazilian real versus the USD (a large part of the operating expenses are denominated in Brazilian real) the C1 cash cost of the copper decreased by in excess of 20% compared to a year ago.

The gold division also put in a good performance. The production increased by approximately 30% to 7,866 ounces and this immediately had a positive impact on the production cost per ounce which fell by approximately 40% to just below $600/oz.

The total revenue in the first quarter was approximately $67.7M as the slightly higher copper output compared to Q1 2019 couldn't fully mitigate the impact of the lower gold production. Despite the $4.3M revenue decrease, Ero Copper's gross profit decreased by just $2M as some of the operating expenses also came in lower than last year.

The weak Brazilian real is good news for the current operating expenses but also created an $82M FX loss which pushed Ero Copper's pre-tax and after-tax income deep into the negative territory.

Ero Copper reported an operating cash flow of $37.3M but this doesn't include the $3.2M in finance expenses, $1.2M in lease payments, and the $7.1M contribution from changes in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $26M. Fine, but not spectacular given the low-cost copper and gold production.

The total capex in Q1 was $28.4M, so Ero Copper was actually free cash flow negative in the first quarter of 2020.

The updated opex and capex guidance bodes well for the remainder of the year

You'll notice a large part of the investments will be spent on exploration.

Right now, Ero Copper has in excess of 20 drill rigs working on exploration programs in the Curaca Valley in an attempt to expand the current reserve and resource estimate. After having drilled 158,000 meters in 2018 and 235,000 meters in 2019, Ero Copper plans to complete 172,000 meters of drilling of which 60% will be dedicated to the regional exploration targets.

Should the copper price remain low, Ero Copper can easily scale back its exploration programs to reduce its normal capex to just $55-60M, representing just $0.75 per produced pound of copper. But it's understandable the company wants to get a better idea of the potential to find new copper deposits in the region that could act as a satellite zone, feeding into the central processing plant. Exploration results have been good (with a recently announced headline result of 22.8 meters of 3.18% copper and 21.8 meters at 2.27% copper - those grades are substantially higher than the average copper grade that's currently being mined), and it will be interesting to see if Ero will be able to connect all the dots in a new resource estimate.

Investment thesis

Although Ero Copper has a low production cost of just over 70 cents per pound on a C1 basis, the company is just breaking even at a copper price of $2.50/pound as it's spending a lot of money on exploration which will, hopefully, expand the resources and add value for the Ero shareholders.

Although the company would clearly be making money if it scales back its exploration program, I'm still on the sidelines as the current market capitalization of almost $1B is a little bit too rich for me. However, should the Ero share price decrease during another market meltdown, I could be interested at a more reasonable valuation as Ero's low-cost assets will always be appealing.

