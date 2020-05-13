SGOL: Gold Prices Largely Driven By The Long End Of The U.S. Real Yield Curve

The epic monetary policy response from the Fed induces us to remain bullish SGOL over the long run.

Our analysis shows a significant short-term relationship between SGOL and the dollar and an even stronger long-term relationship between SGOL and the 30-year US TIPS yield.

Most analysts look at the 10-year US TIPS yield but we find that there is an even stronger relationship with the 30-year US TIPS yield.

We attribute the recent weakness in SGOL to the other key macro factor influencing gold prices, long-term US real rates, which have rebounded well recently.

The rally in SGOL has paused since mid-April despite no appreciation in the dollar.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

At the end of the report, we show in greater detail the short- and long-term dynamics of the relationship between SGOL, the dollar, and the US real rates.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

We continue to believe that the rise in US real rates will prove to be short-lived, considering the prolonged economic carnage combined with the unprecedented monetary policy response.

That said, we are careful in the very short term because 1)a further increase in US real rates cannot be ruled out as the US economy starts re-opening, and 2)the seasonality is slightly negative for gold prices in May.

We would view any weakness in SGOL as a buying opportunity for the longer run.

We expect SGOL to reach an all-time high either late in 2020 or early in 2021.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of 40 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to May 5, which was primarily driven by long liquidation (37 tonnes).

Spec positioning is heavily long. The net spec length – at 51% of OI – is close to its all-time high of 53%. As a result, gold’s spec positioning is vulnerable to de-grossing.

If long-term US real rates continue to move higher, further long liquidation from specs is likely in the near term.

Longer-term, however, we hold that the path of least resistance for the dollar and US real rates is lower, which should, therefore, continue to foster a heavy long spec positioning.

Implications for SGOL: Since spec positioning in COMEX gold is heavy, it is vulnerable to de-grossing, which could push SGOL in the near term. But we do not think it is a threat to the long-term trend for SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a solid rate of 30 tonnes in the week to May 8, the 8th consecutive week of inflows. The COMEX gold spot price registered a gain of 0.9% over the corresponding period.

In April, the World Gold Council (WGC) estimates that gold ETF holdings surged by 170 tonnes, representing a significant amount of investment demand. According to the WGC:

Uncertainty surrounding the economic and social impact of COVID-19, along with significant central bank intervention, continued to drive inflows into gold. Gold ETFs listed in all regions experienced inflows during the month, with inflows being particularly strong in North America, where flows have often been more correlated with gold’s price behaviour.

Implications for SGOL: Like the WGC, we expect investment demand for gold to remain strong for the rest of the year as a result of the COVID-19 shock. This should push gold prices and thus SGOL higher.

Relationship between SGOL, the dollar, and the US real rates

Our study analyses the relationship between SGOL, the dollar, and long-term US real rates, based on data from early 2015.

We analyze the log-returns of SGOL and the dollar to make sure that our variables are stationarity. By doing so, we focus more on the short-term dynamics of their relationship rather than the long-term dynamics.

We keep US real rates in their original form to focus on the long-term dynamics of the relationship with SGOL (log-transformed), keeping in mind that there is a cointegration relationship between the two variables.

We find a significative short-term relationship between SGOL and the dollar, with an R-squared of 0.2.

DXY

Source: Source: FRED, Bloomberg, Orchid Research

US real rates

Looking at the long-term relationship between SGOL and US real rates, we find a very significant relationship. The longer the maturity of US real rates, the stronger the relationship. We look at the 5-, 7-, 10-, and 30-year US TIPS yields.

Source: FRED, Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The strongest relationship is between SGOL(log-transformed) and the 30-year US TIPS yield, with an R-squared of 0.78. Having said that, we contend that the R-squared is inflated by the fact that there is probably some autocorrelation in the residuals and as such, the t-ratios look probably stronger than they really are, like R-squared. Nevertheless, this gives us an interesting insight.

Implications for SGOL: Given our view that the dollar and US real rates should move lower due to the negative macro backdrop and the unprecedented monetary policy response from the Fed, we expect SGOL to move higher over the long run.

Closing thoughts

To understand the vagaries of SGOL, investors should focus not only on the dollar but also on long-term US real rates. Our analysis shows a significant long-term relationship between SGOL and the 30-year US TIPS yield, with an R-squared of 0.78 between early 2015 and today. Our analysis has also confirmed the presence of a significative short-term relationship between SGOL and the dollar.

Given the epic monetary policy response from the Fed to the COVID-19 crisis, we believe that the dollar and US real rates should move lower in the long run.

Even though gold’s spec positioning is already very long and ETF investors have already built meaningful long positions in gold, we think that investment demand for the yellow metal will continue to grow in the current economic backdrop.

This should continue to push SGOL higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.