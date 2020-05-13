ViacomCBS: A Dose Of Reality

Adjusted revenues growth rate in Q1 2020 was 2%. The strongest it will be in 2020.

Although its dividend was not cut, its main problem, its debt, is not going away.

Investment Thesis

ViacomCBS (VIAC) has the making of a contrarian bargain hunting investment potential -- on the surface. But in reality, it has an over-leveraged balance sheet, with a business model that is facing huge obstacles.

ViacomCBS's Q1 2020 revenue was down 6% year-over-year, however, it had to do without Super Bowl LIII and the NCAA Tournament this year.

Nonetheless, looking ahead, in the best-case scenario, ViacomCBS's free cash flow for 2021 is going to be around $1 billion, which is not sufficient to make a strong indentation on its debt. Avoid this investment, as it lacks sufficient upside potential.

What's Reality Really?

[...] we issued $2.5 billion of bonds in April. Add in our strong cash flow in the quarter and our undrawn committed $3.5 billion revolver, and it means we are in excellent shape from a liquidity perspective. -- ViacomCBS earnings call

Reading through ViacomCBS's earnings call and the pop its stock received on the back of the call was understandable. There's numerous comments about Viacom's strong cash flow in the quarter. However, let's consider them in detail:

ViacomCBS's trailing twelve months OIBDA was $5.3 billion down slightly from $5.5 billion for year-end 2019. Note OIBDA is largely similar to EBITDA, although there are minor differences, they are interchangeable for our purposes.

Similarly, last year in Q1 2019, from a free cash flow generation ViacomCBS generated $862 million, whereas this year, the figure comes down to $305 million -- less than half.

On the other hand, it should be noted that last year, ViacomCBS had its Super Bowl and the NCAA Tournament, which make any comparisons this year very challenging.

Having said that, at less than half the amount of free cash flow compared with last year, I would caution readers not to read to much into ViacomCBS' CEO Robert Bakish consistent commentary that cash flow was strong in the quarter.

Balance Sheet Matters

If you are invested in the company, you will be aware of the carrot ViacomCBS puts out that it will achieve $750 million of full run-rate merger-related cost synergies over the coming three years.

Based on this expectation, ViacomCBS has its leverage at 3.1 times. Putting aside any skepticism on my part on the realistic ability of ViacomCBS reaching this target, ViacomCBS is presently leveraged at much closer to 3.4 times net debt.

Moving on, the question I wished to ultimately tackle is a continuation of my piece from earlier in May before earnings come out. Will ViacomCBS' dividend get cut? Objectively, while I do believe it will get cut, there's absolutely no mention of this by analysts on the call. But before analyzing its dividend, let's look at what its balance sheet looks like:

Raising Debt to Pay The Interest On The Debt

Here's my thinking, not including pension liabilities or royalties payable, which reach $2.1 billion and $2.5 billion respectively at the end of Q1 2020, there's still the matter of its debt.

In the last 24 hours, ViacomCBS has resorted to debt markets, reaching for $2 billion in debt. Under its use of proceeds, it reports 'tender offers and for the payment of related accrued interest, premiums [...]'. Essentially, ViacomCBS is raising debt to pay down interest on its debt and refinance its debt.

To make matters worse, the interest rate on these new bonds are 4.2% and 4.5%, and the bonds that are being refinanced are mostly at lower interest rates than these new bonds. Consequently, Viacom still has close to $18 billion of debt outstanding.

But, What About The Dividend?

Most of the readers are solely interested in its dividend. ViacomCBS pays out $150 million per quarter towards its dividend. Annualized, this comes out at $600 million.

The problem though, is assuming 2021 gets back to full strength, this means that ViacomCBS's excess free cash flow leaves than $400 million to pay back on its debt in 2021.

Put another way, debt holders come before equity holders. And although ViacomCBS did not cut its dividend this recent quarter, I continue to expect it to be forced to cut its dividend. Why?

Because $400 million of excess free cash flow after paying out its dividend leaves no room to pay down its $18 billion of debt, it would simply take too long, and its debt holders would view the company as too constrained.

Is ViacomCBS's Pivot to Streaming Working? Yes!

One positive aspect of ViacomCBS's results was the uptake of streaming, which was up 51% compared with the same period a year ago. Putting hard numbers to it, the quarter saw its streaming revenues $471 million. However, in the grand scheme of things, this reached approximately 7% of ViacomCBS's total revenues.

If this quarter saw a 51% jump, and it was to continue at this rate into next year, which is a generous assumption, all else being equal, this would imply that ViacomCBS's streaming revenue would be at close to 11% next year.

Would investors consider ViacomCBS's streaming platform potential worthwhile of re-pricing the stock higher? It's hard to respond in the affirmative.

Valuation - Still Not Enough Upside

For now, the market is seemingly willing to look past Q2 2020, where many companies, including ViacomCBS are admitting comparisons are going to brutal. The market is looking past that. But is there are a worthwhile investment opportunity here?

I want to say yes, but there's isn't enough upside. The company's market cap is already at $11 billion, while its whole business model is struggling to adapt as viewers continue to their long-term trend of cord-cutting.

Furthermore, not including Super Bowl LIII and the NCAA Tournament from last year, its revenues would have only been up 2% in Q1 2020. How will the rest of the year fare? Remember, Q1 2020 is the strongest ViacomCBS is likely to be for several quarters hence.

Will investors consider paying 11 times next years' hypothetical free cash flow a bargain investment? I can't agree.

The Bottom Line

I'm a value investor, I'm very familiar with the concept of buying when there's blood on the street. But I believe that today, right now, more so than in the previous few years, being a value investor and looking at a company's trailing potential is not the correct method to appraise a company's future potential.

Moreover, to build one's hypothesis on mean reversion, meaning that companies have bad years, followed by good years, is also challenging. In fact, I believe that ViacomCBS is not only very slow to play catch up, but with its balance sheet more restrictive than ever before, the upside potential here is too unrealistic.

