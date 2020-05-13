The 2 Crashes To Come

The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable. – John Kenneth Galbraith

Well, we’ve had it. The market melt-up from the March 23 lows has been significant, with the S&P 500 gaining just over 28% to May 12. I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report in early March that I thought this was a real possibility, given the conditions for a melt-up in stocks seemed to be appearing even as the world seemingly was ending. And in late March, after the initial rally, I mentioned we were potentially on the verge of a bubble in the making. Now seems like a good time for an update on those thoughts. I believe things are potentially setting up for two crashes to come, with crash No. 1 in bonds, and crash No. 2 in stocks.

Inflation expectations are low right now, but also trending higher, with good reason. It will be hard to have increasing prices when the consumer is petrified of going to shopping malls and a vast amount of people out of work. Sometimes, though, expectations need to be checked against a backdrop. And the context we are in right now is global fiscal and monetary stimulus to a level we have never seen before. Tens of trillions of dollar equivalent has been deployed against the virus. How do you fight a pandemic? Throw money at it. How does inflation react when the economy finally does reopen, and a large portion of job losses are crawled back, as many economists posit with their V-shaped or U-shaped recoveries? And when does the stimulus stop? I think the chances of inflation overshooting the minuscule expectations are high, as conditions are warranting right now. That, along with a spectacular rise in oil prices after going negative in April, will likely lead to more cost-push inflation as gas prices rise from a supply side just as demand starts to increase with the economy opening up around the world. Combined with food shortages and higher prices at groceries, there are real pressures building here.

And then there’s the action in credit that's being under concentrated. Spreads have spiked, as shown below, but not nearly to the levels that the economic conditions are reporting. Do we not think there are going to be more bankruptcies in the BBB and BB space? According to yield spreads, we’re nowhere near 2008 levels. The AAA spread has barely moved, and BBB space is at levels that we saw in 2016, in much better economic conditions. I’ve been noting credit spreads as of late in the risk-on, risk-off signals that I alert subscribers to in The Lead-Lag Report on a weekly basis.

A significant spike in inflation and a blowout in credit could lead to a massive bond selloff, or crash No. 1.

However, many say that the bond market is a much better predictor of economic conditions and what the stock market will ultimately do. If you buy into that rhetoric, you better be paying attention. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, this is the greatest disconnect between stock markets and economic conditions in history, and something must give eventually.

When you look at what happened to 10-year bond yields leading up in 1987, you can draw the correlation to what's happening in 2020. For those not paying attention, October 1987 contained a terrible day in stock market history, with Black Monday having a drop of 22.6% for the Dow. Remember that while the Fed can control short-term interest rates, several studies have shown that Papa Powell and the League of Extraordinary Bankers have little control over longer-term bonds.

Look, the stock market could certainly go higher, and bond yields could stay low for some time. Given the amount of liquidity injections, it's not out of the question, and the market can remain irrational far longer than you or I can remain solvent, as the great John Maynard Keynes said. And credit where credit is due, the Fed did act fast, and the fiscal stimulus came much quicker than expected, especially given how polarizing politics have become in the last half decade. It's possible all that this economy needed was a short-term boost, and if given, things could return back to 2019 conditions in a V- or U-shaped recovery, possibly faster than we have ever seen before coming out of a recession. I just think that given the uncertainty, and how financial conditions are flashing warning signs right now, that it's better to be cautious and prepare for the worst.

What I see happening here is that government and central bank stimulus will lead to higher inflation, along with oil price’s cost-push, as discussed above. That will lead to a spike in bond yields, much like in the early 1987 period. As stock markets have already rallied so much in 2020, investors will see these relatively attractive bond yields and start to take their profits. That could be the catalyst for crash No. 2, as the disconnect we see in the economy and stock markets is the largest we have ever seen. Add in some heavy algorithmic trading and institutional/pension fund rebalancing, and we could be in for some substantial volatility in the next few months. With what we have experienced in December 2018 and early 2020, would you be surprised to have another massive selloff that “is an overreaction?” The way I see it, there are two crashes to come, first in bonds and then in stocks. I’ve maintained my stance since March that what happens after the crash may be more surprising than the crash itself. Buckle up.

Ideas for your portfolio

Simply, make sure you are diversified properly, but actual diversification. Know that the S&P 500 (SPY) might not be as diversified as you think, with 22.3% in technology and 13.5% in financials alone, with a whopping 15% in just three stocks – Microsoft (MSFT) 5.66%, Apple (AAPL) 5.08%, and Amazon (AMZN) 4.27%. Consider gold (GLD) as an uncorrelated hedge. With your fixed income, reduce your duration exposure via ETFs and/or stick to short-term U.S. Treasuries as opposed to corporates. With your stock exposure, make sure the companies you own are well capitalized, and do not have unreasonable amounts of debt on the balance sheet. It could be a decent time to take some profits off the table of your recent stock winners as well, especially if they are printing new highs. Think of those companies you wished you had taken profits of in February, the Fed has given you a second chance here. Don’t waste it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.