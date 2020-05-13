Datadog: Valuation Decoupled From Reality

Datadog's valuation multiple at ~34x forward revenues has little room to expand, though strong profitability results will also shield the stock from any major declines.

Datadog (DDOG), the infrastructure and application monitoring software vendor that has become one of the most successful IPOs of last year (since going public at just $27 per share last September, Datadog shares have nearly tripled), has become one of investors' favorite momentum stocks as the market continues to pile into tech stocks amid broader market volatility. The New York-based startup just reported Q1 earnings results that blew expectations out of the water, as we previously had little news on how badly the coronavirus would impact Datadog.

The answer, it seems, is not much at all. Datadog's revenue growth kept pace with the prior quarter (that is to say, revenue nearly doubled), and the company also offered upside guidance for Q2 that sent shares up more than 20% as a result. Year to date, shares of Datadog are up more than 80%, while the broader S&P 500 remains about 10% down from where it started the year:

Data by YCharts

It's tempting to think that high-flyers like Datadog can continue their win streak, but I think that's unlikely for several reasons:

Datadog's revenue growth masks deceleration in billings growth. Investors right now are prizing Datadog for its ~80% y/y revenue growth rates, but they may feel differently about the stock when it falls down to ~50% y/y, which is what is implied by Datadog's billings. The impact of the coronavirus on Datadog's future revenue streams is still a big question mark, especially as many fellow SaaS companies have reported an elongation of sales cycles.

Investors right now are prizing Datadog for its ~80% y/y revenue growth rates, but they may feel differently about the stock when it falls down to ~50% y/y, which is what is implied by Datadog's billings. The impact of the coronavirus on Datadog's future revenue streams is still a big question mark, especially as many fellow SaaS companies have reported an elongation of sales cycles. Valuation has already reached an extreme point. At present share prices near $67, Datadog trades at a market cap of $19.98 billion. After we net off the $794.8 million of cash on Datadog's balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $19.19 billion. Versus the midpoint of Datadog's full-year 2020 revenue outlook (in the snapshot below) of $555-$560 million (+53-54% y/y, and higher than Wall Street consensus of $534.5 million or +47% y/y), Datadog trades at a vaunted valuation of 34.3x EV/FY20 revenues.

Figure 1. Datadog guidance update Source: Datadog 1Q20 earnings release

Needless to say, there are very few companies in this valuation stratosphere, and Datadog's valuation has reached speculative levels as it's trading at richer multiples of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings. To me, especially in a volatile market, that's a huge danger sign.

Now, to be clear: I don't think Datadog is headed for any spectacular collapse. Part of the reason for that is the fact that Datadog has achieved tremendous profitability results. Datadog has managed to massively grow its operating margins and free cash flow, which is atypical for a company growing revenues at a nearly ~2x pace. Combined with a cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet, investors aren't entirely wrong to treat this stock as a safe haven during the pandemic.

However, with Datadog already hitting the upper limits of valuation realities, I also find it difficult to believe Datadog will meaningfully outperform the market for the remainder of this year. I'm neutral on this stock (up from a prior bearish view) due to its profitability gains, but overall still believe Datadog is priced for perfection and carries an unfavorable risk/reward profile.

Q1 download

Let's now dig into Datadog's celebrated Q1 results in greater detail. See the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Datadog 1Q20 results Source: Datadog 1Q20 earnings release

For certain, there are many aspects to like about Datadog's quarter. Chief among them is the fact that, instead of seeing decelerating revenue growth as most investors expected, Datadog actually managed to accelerate its revenue growth rate by several points, up 87% y/y to $131.2 million (two points better than 85% y/y growth in Q4). This also beat Wall Street's expectations of $117.7 million (+67% y/y) by a wide margin.

Underneath this strong revenue growth, however, Datadog's billings may be telling a different story. As most software investors are aware, billings represents a better long-term view of a company's growth trajectory as it captures the full extent of the deals that will be recognized as revenue throughout the year. Datadog's billings growth rate in Q1 was only 55% y/y, and in nominal terms was only $137.9 million. There are two key insights we can take from this: one, despite revenue growth rates holding up, billings growth decelerated sharply from 77% y/y in Q4, and two, the closeness of billings and revenue in nominal dollars means that Datadog barely built up deferred revenues this quarter. This is a leading indicator of future revenue deceleration, which may put pressure on Datadog's >30x forward revenue multiple.

Datadog reports that billings growth saw headwinds from the coronavirus. Specifically, Datadog noted that many of its customers preferred to move from annual renewal/payment terms to quarterly or semi-annual, which may mean higher churn/lost seats in the future as customers increase their subscription flexibility. In addition, Datadog also cited a one-time headwind from a large $4 million contract in the prior year. Without these two headwinds, Datadog notes that billings growth would have been "approximately 70% y/y", but I do believe that the renewal headwind will continue dragging on billings growth throughout 2020.

In addition, here's some helpful qualitative commentary on the Q1 earnings call from CEO Olivier Pomel on how the coronavirus has impacted Datadog so far:

Now, turning to what we've seen in March and April. First of all, the COVID escalation happened late enough in the first quarter to not materially affect our financial results. Throughout the quarter, we saw consumption continue to increase across the platform and growth of the number of hosts, containers metrics traces and logs, for example, have remained consistent with historical trends. We started to see some negative effects in impacted industries such as travel, hospitality and airlines. But we've also seen substantially increased usage from other categories such as streaming media, gaming, food delivery and collaboration, as these customers scaled up their operations in this environment. We also saw a surge of usage and surge in accounts in March in response to COVID that we expect could be more transitory in nature and may normalize over time. In terms of new deals, we did have a strong end of the quarter with limited impact from COVID. As far as Q2 goals, our pipeline is robust and relatively consistent with prior quarters, but it is still too early to know the impact COVID could have on the road. Because of that and given the macro uncertainty, it is prudent to expect delay of some new cloud migration projects as well as some impact on churn."

There are some red flags to glean in the commentary above. First, Q1/March may have seen "transitory" deals that will not carry over into future quarters. In addition, while Datadog has not specifically commented on customers delaying their purchases or deal cycles elongating, read-through from other SaaS companies that deal with infrastructure-related technologies (SailPoint (SAIL), Alteryx (AYX) to name a few) would suggest that Datadog is not immune. The March transitory "surge" may have masked some of the adverse coronavirus impacts in Q1, but we shouldn't be overly bullish on Q2 (for which Datadog has guided to 62% y/y growth, above its as-reported billings growth rate this quarter).

The question marks on growth aside, we do note that Datadog achieved enviable results on the profitability front, which will help to cushion the stock from any losses if growth rates do decelerate. As seen in the chart below, Datadog has expanded its pro forma gross margin by seven points to 80%, capitalizing on its greater scale to achieve lower unit costs on its cloud hosting services.

On the operating expense front, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues have fallen by ten points to 32%, down from 42% in the year-ago quarter, primarily as a result of the grouping of Datadog's direct sales force and the cancellation of various events and conferences. While we shouldn't expect this ten-point improvement to sustain as lockdown restrictions ease, for now Datadog has generated an admirable twenty-two point expansion in pro forma operating margins to 12%.

Figure 3. Datadog margin trends Source: Datadog 1Q20 earnings release

We note as well that Datadog was able to produce positive GAAP net income and a positive EPS of $0.02 this quarter (well above Wall Street's -$0.04 expectations). Note that many companies of Datadog's scale and growth rate are still generating massive losses, and Datadog's superior profitability is one of the biggest contributing factors to its stock price premium. Similarly, Datadog generates enviable cash flow - the company produced $19.3 million in FCF this quarter at a solid 15% margin, versus approximately breakeven in 1Q19.

Figure 4. Datadog FCF Source: Datadog 1Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Datadog is a stellar performer across the board, with the company growing at >80% y/y while generating positive GAAP profits and substantial free cash flow growth. These factors are major contributors to Datadog's mammoth >36x forward revenue multiple.

However, it's difficult to fully justify such an expensive stock when Datadog itself has acknowledged uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus, and with its billings growth rates foreshadowing a near-term decline in revenue growth. In my view, though Datadog is likely to hold on to its year-to-date gains thanks to its reputation for profitability, it's also unlikely to run much higher thanks to an overfull valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.