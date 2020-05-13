Berkshire Hathaway: The Cash Pile Will Support Major Upcoming Losses

We feel that the amount of money Berkshire Hathaway has set aside is nowhere near sufficient and that the potential losses are much more significant. Investors should pay close attention to this.

Additionally, states are discussing, on a case-by-case basis, rolling back this exclusion. What happens remains to be seen.

Business disruption insurance prevents businesses from big impacts. Many excluded disease after COVID-19. However, lawsuits already have began to discuss this.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is perhaps one of the most followed companies in the investment world. The company, and its legendary investor owner, Warren Buffett, made the news this past weekend as it was announced that the company's cash pile had grown with no new investments. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the unprecedented disruption to businesses as a result of COVID-19 will place a strong cash strain on Berkshire Hathaway's business.

Business Interruption Insurance

The central tenant to our opinion on Berkshire Hathaway's risk comes from the concept of "business interruption insurance."

As a disclaimer to this section, I'm investor, not a lawyer, and I'm mainly seeking to provide different valuable viewpoints for investors.

Business interruption insurance is the kind of insurance that covers the loss of income that a business faces after a disaster. Now that's the simple terms. In legal terms, it quickly becomes massively more complicated. Does COVID-19 qualify as a "disaster." Technically every U.S. state and territory has been approved by FEMA as having the ability to declare a major disaster.

On the surface, it appears that COVID-19 would meet all the claims for being a disaster. A state declaration, a major and unprecedented disruption of business, and financial losses are all clearly evident. In fact, the best evidence that COVID-19 meets that threshold is evident through SARS, which had major business interruption insurance claims, such as a $16 million claim from the Mandarin Oriental hotel chain.

However, post-SARS, the business has become much trickier. Specifically there are two major sticking points on insurance policies.

1. Language Changes

After the effects caused by SARS, numerous insurance companies reacted by adding that virus, bacteria, etc., related interruptions (i.e. disease related interruptions) did not qualify for business interruption insurance. However, legally speaking, even this point is sticky.

Is COVID-19 what's stopping people from leaving their homes or can the blame be placed on government-mandated social distancing efforts? The fact that those government-mandated social distancing efforts are because of COVID-19 might not matter depending on the language of the policy.

This was visible in Hurricane Katrina:

" Attorneys said they expect disputes over the precise wording of business insurance policies to generate court fights — similar to the battles with insurers after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when homeowners and insurance companies fought over whether damages were caused by flooding or wind." - Washington Post

2. Physical Damage

Traditionally, business interruption insurance was based on the premise of physical damage to the business. Obviously this hasn't happened in COVID-19, as physical damage is generally well defined.

It's worth noting that this generally isn't something spelled into policies but rather a "precedent." Still, in SARS, courts showed a willingness to ignore this precedent, something that we believe is valid and will happen again. This will likely be true too given the increasingly politicized nature of the claims which will be viewed as "David vs. Goliath" of small businesses vs. insurers.

If the uncertainty around all of this wasn't high enough, whether or not COVID-19 is covered has become increasing politicized. Just take a look at this excerpt from an article on the topic:

Following calls from industry groups like the recently formed Independent Restaurant Coalition, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would nullify virus exclusions and force insurers to pay pandemic business interruption claims. Similar bills have been introduced in several state legislatures, including those of New York, South Carolina and Ohio. New Jersey’s bill was withdrawn before it could reach the state Senate. President Donald Trump has signaled that he believes that business interruption policies without specific pandemic exceptions should cover claims related to the coronavirus. “I would like to see the insurance companies pay if they need to pay, if it’s fair. And they know what’s fair. And I know what’s fair,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday during his daily coronavirus task force briefing. - CNBC

Now our viewpoint is that courts won't choose to turn over contract law and force insurers to pay something explicitly separated out in contract. That would effectively make businesses in those states "un-insurable." Insurance fundamentally revolves around an ability to predict risk. Adding risk retroactively makes predicting risk difficult and damages the industry permanently.

Of course our opinion on how lawmakers should act is unimportant.

However, conversely, those insurers who didn't include language about pandemics will likely, on top of having massive legal fees, be forced to eventually pay out the insurance. Berkshire Hathaway, as the largest overall insurer in the country, is heavily exposed.

Hurricane Katrina Example

Now that we've discussed the incredibly convoluted and near impossible to analyze legal standpoint for things, let's discuss what happened to Berkshire Hathaway specifically in another major insurance related disaster - Hurricane Katrina.

Berkshire Hathaway, as an insurer, is one of the largest companies out there. As the company's insurance of the "Perfect March Madness bracket" competition showed, there's nearly nothing that the company wouldn't be willing to write a policy on assuming it could quantify the risk and charge a premium.

The Perfect March Madness bracket, with the odds being a mathematical problem, was the classic example. After 2005, as insurers stopped hurricane insurance because of their losses, Berkshire Hathaway stepped up to write policies for risks others wouldn't be willing to accept. That's despite the company's $3.4 billion in losses from the 2005 hurricane season.

With $57 billion in 2005 hurricane season claims, that means Berkshire Hathaway found itself responsible for just under 6% of all claims.

Berkshire Hathaway Exposure and Losses

Now the question becomes, what's Berkshire Hathaway's potential exposure to COVID-19? Unfortunately, that's near impossible to quantify, as the company does not simply list out its exposure to such insurance claims. However, we believe that Berkshire Hathaway could be significantly under accounting for this given government potential to expand exposure.

Specifically, Berkshire Hathaway's 10Q from its most recent earnings has the specific provision:

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased $346 million (19.5%) over 2019. Losses and loss adjustment expenses reflected estimated COVID-19 related claims of approximately $230 million in 2020 and relatively insignificant losses from changes in estimated ultimate liabilities for prior years’ loss events. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2019 included no significant losses from catastrophe events and a net increase in estimated ultimate claim liabilities for prior years’ loss events of $212 million. - Berkshire Hathaway 10Q

The company has set aside $230 million in potential expenses from COVID-19. However, to highlight the potential impact from COVID-19 on the company's business, its 10Q, which discusses the company's other investments, mentions COVID-19 an astounding 31 times! One potential major impact on the company's business is if governments expand their liability for insurers.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association said in a statement that pandemic outbreaks are “uninsurable.” The lobbying group for the insurance industry estimates that losses for businesses with 100 employees or less are now as high as $431 billion, dwarfing annual premiums of $71 billion. - CNBC

Assuming Berkshire Hathaway has a uniform 6% exposure to the disaster, the same as it had in Hurricane Katrina, that would mean almost $26 billion in losses attributable to Berkshire Hathaway from the current investment. That's also only for employees with fewer than 100 employees, not counting businesses that have significant more employees and their claims.

For the company's $230 million it set aside to be accurate, it would need 0.05% exposure to this business. Given the company wrote more than $50 billion of the property and casualty market, or almost 20% of the market, in 2019, it will likely have much more than 0.05% exposure.

However, even if the government doesn't mandate that companies pay, the exposure the company has could still grow significantly. That's because even without success, there will likely be significant lawsuits and legal expenses to be paid. Again, pricing only 0.05% exposure means that Berkshire Hathaway is significantly underestimating something with bills in multiple states to make them liable for.

Overall, $26 billion in losses would be more than 5% of Berkshire Hathaway's market capitalization, and almost 20% of their cash pile. As a result, it's a risk investors should pay close attention to.

Our Recommendation

Our recommendation is that investors pay attention to Berkshire Hathaway as a potential long-term investment.

The company has performed incredibly in its history, however, COVID-19 declines have pushed the company's market capitalization down to $420 billion down from its $564 billion peak pre-pandemic. The company's cash pile has grown as the company's businesses have been interrupted by the pandemic and its effects.

On top of these effects, something that hasn't been priced is the company's potential $10s of billions of liabilities as efforts continue to have insurers help pay for the effects of COVID-19. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but since it will be decided on a state-by-state basis there's definitely some risk here.

However, we expect this risk to come to light in the coming quarters, which will significantly push down the company's share price. That reaction will open up significant potential investments into Berkshire Hathaway. We have limit offers for the company at $160 / share - nearly $40 billion of market capitalization below current prices, where we feel the drops have been priced in.

Conclusion

Traditionally companies buy insurance to protect them against all matters of unforeseen events. When those events get significant, insurance companies try to avoid paying out, and like always, the lawsuits begin. COVID-19 is unique because, while it was excluded from many policies, lawmakers seem to be trying to change the rules.

Going forward, what happens, remains to be seen. However, Berkshire Hathaway is a significant insurer with significant market exposure. We feel that the money the company has set aside, out of its cash pile, is nowhere near sufficient for what we expect could happen, especially with decisions made on a state-by-state business.

However, with that said, we're buyers at $160 or less a share, where we feel this risk has been fully priced in. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

