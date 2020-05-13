50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield In May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield U.S. real estate investment trusts showed 10.44% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced REITs solidly led the pack as of May 11.

50 top U.S. REITs by yield ranged 7.82%-27.92%. Top ten, BXMT, CORR, APLE, KRG, AGNC, STWD, RVI, EPR, CIM, and ARI averaged 20.96% yield. (These yields are dropping fast!).

Top 10 net-gainers STWD, GNL, LADR, ACRE, ABR, TRTX, SVC, PMT, CIM, and RC ranged 46.6%-136.34% 5/11/20. The top 50 U.S. REITs by yield represented all 9 REIT industries.

Ready Capital Corp. showed top-broker estimated-net gains of 136.34%, including a 27.92% yield out of 69 U.S. real estate investment trust surveyed from YCharts May 11.

Foreword

Any collection of dividend stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these U.S. exchange sourced real estate investment trust stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the May 11 data for 69 top dividend-paying net gain stocks as documented by YCharts.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll these U.S. REITs. Only one top ten U.S. REIT by yield from March was back in the top ten for April. However, the drop in prices in all 50 U.S. REITs (listed by yield) has made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more affordable for first-time investors.

As of May 11, this record showed only 3 U.S. exchange-traded REITs that did NOT live up to the dogcatcher ideal of producing enough annual dividend from $1,000 invested to buy one or more shares of their stock.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 46.6% To 136.34% Net Gains By Top Ten U.S. REITs Come May 2021

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding U.S. real estate investment trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 70% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections of estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to May 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $1,363.44, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% greater than the market as a whole.

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) netted $850.19 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) was projected to net $845.21 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $653.28 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 101% more than the market as a whole.

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) netted $641.19 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TRTX.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was found to net $625.61 based on the median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 74% more than the market as a whole.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) was projected to net $531.24, based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% more than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) was projected to net $512.48, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 140% more than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) made the list with a projected net gain of $505.20, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GNL.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) was projected to net $465.96 based on dividends, plus target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain for these ten was estimated at 69.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 51% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: digsdigs.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top U.S. REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 50 U.S. REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top U.S. REITs

Top ten US real estate investment trusts as selected 5/11/20 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries.

The first of seven mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top ten claimed the first and third through eighth places: Ready Capital Corp. [1]; Chimera Investment Corp. [3]; TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [4]; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) [5]; Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. [6]; Ladder Capital Corp. [7]; Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [8].

Then, a lone hotel & motel realty trust placed second, Service Properties Trust [2], and thereafter one retail REITs placed ninth, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) [9], while one from the diversified REIT industry placed tenth, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) [10] and completed the top ten May U.S. REITs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten U.S. REITs Reported 34.79% To 109.42% Price Upsides To May 2021; (22) No Downsides Were Noted By Broker Target Estimates

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Predicted A 10.44% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced U.S. REITs To May 2021

Ten top U.S. REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting positive total annual returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, ten real estate top gainers selected 5/11/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield U.S. REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 63.78% Vs. (24) 57.75% Net Gains by All Ten, Come May 2021

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.44% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced of ten Real Estate top yield equities, Ready Capital Corp., was projected to gain 136.34% per broker target price reckoning.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield U.S. REITs as of May 11 were: Ready Capital Corp.; Service Properties Trust; H&R Real Estate Investment Trust; Arbor Realty Trust Inc.; Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp., with prices ranging from $5.73 to $7.15.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.; Ladder Capital Corp.; Chimera Investment Corp.; Retail Value Inc., whose prices ranged from $7.34 to $12.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: digsdigs.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.